This Week in Nushell #346
Published Friday, 2026-04-10, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-04-03 through Thursday, 2026-04-09.
Nushell
@cptpiepmatz:
@app/dependabot:
@andrewgazelka:
@Juhan280:
@fdncred:
- bumped uu_* packages to 0.8.0 (#17994)
- refactored some commands and added tests (#17988)
- fixed help command to prefer built-in help over aliases (#17979)
- refactored parser to consolidate span adjustment for external calls (#17978)
- made input list streamable (#17966)
- added new sigil
%for built-ins (#17956)
@Benjas333:
@hustcer:
@xtqqczze:
@blindFS:
@sholderbach:
Nu_Scripts
@neko-side:
@cab404:
@gbrls:
@alightgoesout:
VSCode Extension
- @fdncred: