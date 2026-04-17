This Week in Nushell #348
Published Monday, 2026-04-27, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-04-17 through Thursday, 2026-04-23.
Nushell
@freepicheep:
@fdncred:
@Bahex:
@cptpiepmatz:
@WindSoilder:
@orbisai0security:
@Tyarel8:
@andrewgazelka:
@kaathewisegit:
@OneProgGit:
@Juhan280:
@app/dependabot:
Nu_Scripts
Tree-sitter
Documentation
@fdncred:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@istar410:
reedline
@tisonkun:
@Juhan280:
- made
keybindingscrate only used for
helix(#1057)
- added vi normal mode
oand
Ocommand (#1053)
- deprecated
get_reedline_reedline_events,
get_reedline_edit_commandsand
get_reedline_prompt_edit_modes(#1052)
- made
ReedlineEvent::ExecuteHostCommandreturn
Signal::HostCommandinstead of
Signal::Success(#1049)
- made
@SAY-5:
@schlich: