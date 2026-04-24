This Week in Nushell #349
Published Friday, 2026-05-01, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-04-24 through Thursday, 2026-04-30.
Nushell
@ayax79:
@pyz4:
@fdncred:
@Bahex:
@colinmparker:
nufmt
- @fdncred:
- preserved parentheses in if-call expressions and added related tests (#177)
- improved organization, added more documentation, and applied DRY principle (#175)
- enhanced formatting options and added tests for margin behavior and alias invocation (#174)
- added support for alias command formatting and preserved comment spacing (#170)
Nu_Scripts
@NotTheDr01ds:
@Abdillah:
Documentation
- @NotTheDr01ds: