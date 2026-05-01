This Week in Nushell #350
Published Sunday, 2026-05-10, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-05-01 through Thursday, 2026-05-07.
Nushell
@Bahex:
@fdncred:
@kiil:
@cptpiepmatz:
@Juhan280:
@app/dependabot:
- bumped openssl from 0.10.78 to 0.10.79 (#18167)
- bumped rmcp from 1.5.0 to 1.6.0 (#18166)
- bumped crate-ci/typos from 1.45.2 to 1.46.0 (#18164)
- bumped fancy-regex from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 (#18138)
- bumped lru from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 (#18136)
- bumped data-encoding from 2.10.0 to 2.11.0 (#18135)
- bumped shadow-rs from 1.7.1 to 2.0.0 (#18134)
- bumped crate-ci/typos from 1.45.1 to 1.45.2 (#18133)
New nu-parser
- @kubouch:
nufmt
@matystroia:
@fdncred:
Documentation
- @NotTheDr01ds: