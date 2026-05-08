This Week in Nushell #351
Published Friday, 2026-05-15, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-05-08 through Thursday, 2026-05-14.
Nushell
@vip892766gma:
@pyz4:
@Juhan280:
@Bahex:
- did some more cleaning (#18186)
- added
nu-heavy-utilscrate and consolidated endian flag handling (#18184)
- added new
prodcommand for cartesian products in
std-rfc/iter(#18177)
- added support for multiple cell-paths in
std-rfc/iter recurse(#18172)
- deprecated the optional closure argument in
watchcommand (#18143)
@fdncred:
@132ikl:
@Metbcy:
@WindSoilder:
@vvvu:
@ymcx:
@Tyarel8:
@app/dependabot:
Awesome Nu
- @BoweFlex:
reedline
@casedami:
@kronberger-droid:
Documentation
@Juhan280:
@NotTheDr01ds:
Nu_Scripts
- @orthonormalremy:
New nu-parser
- @WindSoilder: