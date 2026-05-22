This Week in Nushell #353
Published Friday, 2026-05-29, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-05-22 through Thursday, 2026-05-28.
An as-expected slower-than-usual week due to 0.113's release (Yay!). That said, your future reedline prompts may be slightly less boxy, and definitely more brackety, in the future with @speicherwerk's
> change in Reedline #1043.
And a random shout-out to @Kissaki - Thank you for your continued improvements to Nushell and our Documentation!
And as always, thank you to all our Nushell contributors, whether first-timers or Nushell greybeards, young or old, human or dependabot.
Nushell
@fdncred:
@Bahex:
@cptpiepmatz:
reedline
@kronberger-droid:
@Juhan280:
@cptpiepmatz:
@speicherwerk:
Documentation
@Kissaki:
@cptpiepmatz:
@fdncred:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@hustcer:
@app/dependabot:
VSCode Extension
Nu_Scripts
@Tyarel8:
@hhfgy1: