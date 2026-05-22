This Week in Nushell #353

Published Friday, 2026-05-29, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-05-22 through Thursday, 2026-05-28.

An as-expected slower-than-usual week due to 0.113's release (Yay!). That said, your future reedline prompts may be slightly less boxy, and definitely more brackety, in the future with @speicherwerk's > change in Reedline #1043.

And a random shout-out to @Kissaki - Thank you for your continued improvements to Nushell and our Documentation!

And as always, thank you to all our Nushell contributors, whether first-timers or Nushell greybeards, young or old, human or dependabot.