This Week in Nushell #354
Published Friday, 2026-06-05, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-05-29 through Thursday, 2026-06-04.
Nushell
@Bahex:
- fixed(table): alignments of
expandand
header_on_separator(#18344)
- feat(ansi gradient): added completions for named gradients (#18342)
- refactored:
get_locale_from_env_varsin
nu-utils(#18313)
- consolidated column handling: record & table; SyntaxShape & Type (#18308)
- made submodules no longer implicitly imported (#18303)
- fixed(table): alignments of
@puneetdixit200:
@fdncred:
- added
--full-reparse/-fto
runcommand (#18339)
- chore: updated Rust version to 1.94.1 in Cargo.toml and rust-toolchain.toml (#18335)
- prevented
--outputfrom being used in
config_modein
explore configcommand (#18327)
- bumped
uu_*deps to 0.9.0 (#18322)
- updated
ignoreto really ignore 😃 (#18306)
- updated REPL loop to synchronize cursor position and buffer contents (#18301)
- implemented POSIX Guideline 10
--end-of-options delimiter (#18299)
- added
@LeonidasZhak:
@dmtrKovalenko:
@Mrfiregem:
@ian-h-chamberlain:
@zhiburt:
@stormasm:
@ayax79:
@cptpiepmatz:
@hustcer:
@sholderbach:
@guluo2016:
@cho-minsung:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@kronberger-droid:
@skull-squadron:
Nu_Scripts
@kaascevich:
@Hentioe:
Documentation
@cptpiepmatz:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@samoylovfp: