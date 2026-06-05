This Week in Nushell #355
Published Saturday, 2026-06-13, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-06-05 through Thursday, 2026-06-11.
Nushell
@ayax79:
@fdncred:
- fixed a problem with glob and rm (#18391)
- refactored parser from one big file to smaller files (#18388)
- fixed dc-glob issue with using relative paths vs absolute (#18378)
- added case-insensitivity to dc-glob and glob command to avoid breaking changes (#18376)
- fixed a bug with dc-glob and
/some/path/wildcard*(#18375)
- allowed dc-glob to expand tilde (#18373)
- updated custom command
--wrappedto not always convert to glob (#18372)
- allowed
--contextto be one of int or range (#18368)
- patched windows globbing in the wrong place (#18367)
- added context for the
idx searchcommand (#18366)
- fixed input/output and example for
plugin list(#18357)
- added category, search-terms, examples to toolkit.nu (#18350)
- handled float ranges better (#18348)
@casedami:
@cptpiepmatz:
@Ashif-107:
@blindFS:
@Bahex:
@zelshahawy:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@kronberger-droid:
@Alb-O:
@casedami:
@reubeno:
@a-rookie-of-C-language:
Documentation
@guluo2016:
@NotTheDr01ds: