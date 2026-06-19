This Week in Nushell #357
Published Friday, 2026-07-24, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-06-19 through Thursday, 2026-06-25.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- bumped rusqlite to 0.40.1 (#18469)
- added new log-level
perfso we can more easily see only performance logging (#18468)
- bumped reedline to commit 31a91c3 (#18455)
- bumped quinn-proto (#18453)
- bumped fff-search deps to 0.9.6 (#18448)
- fixed
idx search 'Lyrics['bug (#18447)
- respected table mode passed on cli for scripts and repl (#18446)
- allowed
is-terminalto detect redirection (#18443)
- refactored pushdown code into a query_plan to make it easier to add more pushdown filters (#18398)
@maximilize:
@Juhan280:
@hexbinoct:
@flying-sheep:
@cptpiepmatz:
@Tyarel8:
@Bahex:
@stuartcarnie:
@mkatychev:
@app/dependabot:
Documentation
@NotTheDr01ds:
@sharpchen:
@kiil:
@app/dependabot:
Awesome Nu
- @lassoColombo:
reedline
@fdncred:
@reubeno: