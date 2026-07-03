This Week in Nushell #359
Published Friday, 2026-07-24, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-07-03 through Thursday, 2026-07-09.
Nushell
@Bahex:
- fixed type comparisons between
tableand
list<oneof>(#18560)
- relaxed assignability of list types (#18555)
- fixed closure's input type to not inherit from scope (#18540)
- fixed
input listen's output type (#18535)
- fixed assignment errors to point to the assignment (#18531)
- added
from xlsx/odsdatetime fixes (#18516)
- fixed type comparisons between
@cptpiepmatz:
@Alb-O:
@fdncred:
@hexbinoct:
@Juhan280:
@stormasm:
Documentation
@Kissaki:
@Alb-O:
@cptpiepmatz:
@hustcer:
nufmt
@xav-ie:
@momomuchu:
reedline
- @cptpiepmatz:
Integrations
- @weirdan: