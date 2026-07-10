This Week in Nushell #360
Published Friday, 2026-07-24, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-07-10 through Thursday, 2026-07-16.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- fixed par-each hang bug (#18628)
- updated nushell to latest reedline commit (#18617)
- Reverted "Add uutils
lncommand" (#18605)
- fixed: stop
runfrom trying to parse big non-text files (#18603)
- made
storand
query dbmore thread-safe (#18569)
mutand
par-eachoptimizations for performance (#18566)
- added const eval in match arms (#18559)
- Added
matrixcommands (#18553)
@pyz4:
@pheenty:
@Alb-O:
@coyaSONG:
@sid-6581:
@Bahex:
@kobihikri:
@m-novotny:
@drbrain:
@cptpiepmatz:
@alerque:
@dmatos2012:
@Mrfiregem:
@app/dependabot:
Documentation
@Kissaki:
- Added missing code fencing in lang-guide pipelines.md (#2205)
- Fixed code fencing (#2204)
- Consistently used present tense (#2203)
- For semicolon stdout redirection, contrasted external to internal (#2202)
- Fixed fr typo (#2201)
- Fixed outdated output redirection docs (#2200)
- Added missing word in v0.110.0 post (#2197)
@cptpiepmatz:
Awesome Nu
- @idanarye:
nufmt
reedline
@maxim-uvarov:
@philocalyst:
Nu_Scripts
@Tyarel8:
@alightgoesout:
NUPM
- @neurolag: