This Week in Nushell #361
Published Friday, 2026-07-24, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-07-17 through Thursday, 2026-07-23.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- added splashboard to .gitignore (#18701)
- bumped reedline dep to latest commit 7eb9bf2 (#18695)
- updated fff-search to 0.10.1 and tokio to 1.53.1 (#18693)
- updated agent.md (#18683)
- bumped nushell to latest reedline commit a2c6e124 (#18681)
- updated some dependencies (#18678)
- disallowed keywords from being shadowed (#18662)
- fixed
is-terminalOS detection and added
is-redirectedfor pipeline destinations (#18661)
- updated nushell to latest reedline commit (#18655)
- added
idx watchcommand (#18639)
- fixed bug where
lswith dc-glob would fail with literal
*name files (#18632)
- expanded paths for
--config-homeparameter also ensured xdg is absolute (#18629)
- disallowed
export mainfrom modules with keyword names (#18619)
@pyz4:
@kronberger-droid:
@Alb-O:
@philocalyst:
@ahmojo:
@cptpiepmatz:
@Bahex:
@Tyarel8:
@cablehead:
@app/dependabot:
Documentation
@fdncred:
@ninjack-dev:
Awesome Nu
- @casedami:
nufmt
@HigherOrderLogic:
@Mrfiregem:
reedline
@fdncred:
@kronberger-droid:
@casedami:
@philocalyst:
@easyinplay:
@eitsupi:
Nu_Scripts
@nextgenthemes:
@AucaCoyan: