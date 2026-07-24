This Week in Nushell #362
Published Friday, 2026-08-14, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-07-24 through Thursday, 2026-07-30.
Nushell
@cptpiepmatz:
- stabilized unreliable tests in CI (#18756)
- refactored a handful of tests to use
test()(#18748)
- refactored
opentests (#18740)
- updated the help text of test binaries (#18739)
- updated
kitest(#18727)
- stopped running CI on lower layers of stacked PRs (#18720)
- removed
--testbinfrom
nu(#18719)
- updated internal commands tests (#18718)
- updated external commands tests (#18717)
- updated eval tests (#18716)
- updated
run externaltests (#18715)
- updated redirection tests (#18714)
- refactored most test files that used
nu --testbin(#18713)
- refactored some tests (#18712)
@Bahex:
@fdncred:
- updated math commands to handle records and support cell path rest params (#18754)
- updated
doc_config.nuand tweaked the explore section (#18750)
- made
$env.configshow default configuration when not set even with
nu -n(#18747)
- fixed startup with dangling symlinks (#18726)
- fixed
ls **when using the dc-glob experimental option (#18724)
- added more consistency with null types (#18709)
@xtqqczze:
@danielcadev:
@ayax79:
@ZayanKhan-12:
@rvhelden:
reedline
- @philocalyst:
Documentation
@cptpiepmatz:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@ColumbusLabs:
@app/dependabot:
Tree-sitter
Awesome Nu
- @fhalim: