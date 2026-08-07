This Week in Nushell #364
Published Friday, 2026-08-14, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-08-07 through Thursday, 2026-08-13.
Nushell
@kronberger-droid:
@fdncred:
- added
clikey to
$ansrecord, renamed
last_result_sizeto
max_last_result_size(#18827)
- bug: made
$answork better with TUIs (#18820)
- fix: allowed semver to have coloring, added
--looseflag (#18819)
- reduced ast footprint, increased ir footprint - phase 0 (#18808)
- updated deps (#18802)
- Allowed all built-in commands with
--regexto use LRU (#18797)
- updated uu-utils crates to v0.10.0 (#18795)
- allowed parameters with
#to be passed (#18782)
- upgraded
kdlto support
--spec 1or
--spec 2(#18779)
- added
$ansrecord for storing the last result from the repl (#18729)
- added
@Bahex:
@cpea2506:
@Mrfiregem:
@hexbinoct:
@latent-9:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@kronberger-droid:
- fix(painter): stopped trimming the newline that ends a multi-line prompt (#1147)
- chore: raised rust-version to the 1.95 the locked deps requirements (#1146)
- fix(painter): stopped gating the exit erase on after-cursor text (#1145)
- fix(engine): decided menu completions once the completer answers (#1144)
- fix(painter): pinned the cursor when a line fills the terminal width (#1141)
- feat(helix)!: added helix edit mode behind a feature flag (#1138)
- fix(painter): didn't re-use a bottom-flush prompt anchor after a scroll (#1133)
@james-kassabian:
Documentation
@orthonormalremy:
@idzikovsky:
@app/dependabot:
Tree-sitter
- @app/dependabot:
nufmt
- @fdncred: