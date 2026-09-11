This Week in Nushell #369
Published Thursday, 2026-09-17, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-09-11 through Thursday, 2026-09-17.
Nushell
@kronberger-droid:
@LouisDeconinck:
@fdncred:
@KaiSforza:
@sebaschi:
@Developer1010x:
@Jorge-Polanco-Roque:
@Dheebz:
@neveroNiwe:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@kronberger-droid:
- exported MenuSettings so Menu can be implemented downstream (#1220)
- took the TERM=dumb answer from the painter (#1219)
- returned the prompt height and index at the call site (#1218)
- read skip_buffer_lines through its own range (#1217)
- dropped the dead panic in FileBackedHistory::default (#1216)
- required Menu::settings instead of panicking in a default (#1215)
- recorded a resize as a cursor row, not a prompt row (#1213)
- kept the right prompt through the exit erase (#1211)
- documented the default keybindings for all three edit modes (#1197)
@shreeve:
@okuuva:
@catlover-bot:
Documentation
@pimgit0:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@app/dependabot:
nushell-ghsa-x2jj-6xxp-26q6
- @Dheebz:
Tree-sitter
- @app/dependabot: