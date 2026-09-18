This Week in Nushell #370
Published Sunday, 2026-10-25, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-09-18 through Thursday, 2026-09-24.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- fixed lsp hover tooltip markdown (#19080)
- added --recursive flag to update cells to visit nested leaf values (#19060)
- fixed flatten to keep nested fields that collide with top-level columns (#19059)
- fixed default to accept cell paths for column arguments (#19058)
- bumped fff-search to 0.11.0 (#19057)
- reduced parser parse time by 30% - 50% (#19055)
- fixed engine to run every finally on the way out of nested try blocks, and unwind break/continue through them (#19052)
- made $nu.startup-time accurate and sped up config loading, plugin registry, and gstat (#19049)
- added the tui family of commands (#19025)
@mrhard9090:
@kronberger-droid:
@mikehasa:
@windlandneko:
@philocalyst:
@LouisDeconinck:
@surma:
@Dorumin:
@rvhelden:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@shreeve:
@kronberger-droid:
@bhouse-nexthop:
VSCode Extension
Nu_Scripts
@WindSoilder:
@fdncred:
Documentation
- @NotTheDr01ds:
nufmt
@abrauninger:
@dannyfritz: