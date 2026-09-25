This Week in Nushell #371
Published Sunday, 2026-10-25, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-09-25 through Thursday, 2026-10-01.
Nushell
@kronberger-droid:
@fdncred:
- updated cell_path.rs (#19112)
--titlerenamed a widget's border;
tui label --titlebecame
--titlebar(#19102)
- arrow keys resized
tui splitpanes in both directions (#19101)
--borderand
$env.config.tui.border_typepicked border lines by
table --themename (#19100)
- builders no longer read piped streams, so slow streams showed live (#19099)
@cptpiepmatz:
@hustcer:
@costajohnt:
@pickx:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@Mrakorez:
@cptpiepmatz:
Nu_Scripts
- @fnuttens:
Documentation
@fdncred:
@Decodetalkers:
@Bahex:
@cptpiepmatz:
@hustcer:
@app/dependabot:
nufmt
Awesome Nu
- @maxomatic458: