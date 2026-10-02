This Week in Nushell #372
Published Sunday, 2026-10-25, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-10-02 through Thursday, 2026-10-08.
Nushell
@fdncred
- added record family of commands (#19190)
- fixed in and not-in between cell paths, and a panic on an empty cell path (#19187)
- fixed match to allow
..and
..$restanywhere in a
matchlist pattern, like Rust (#19172)
- made minor updates to AGENTS.md and CONTRIBUTING.md (#19164)
- bumped rust toolchain to 1.97.1 (#19160)
- fixed ps to list every process and report the same columns on every platform (#19145)
- made the parser parse real scripts about 1.3x faster (#19138)
- fixed startup to time nushell from
mainlike bash and zsh, and fix
exec(#19136)
@qodelicious
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@app/dependabot
reedline
@kronberger-droid
- fixed helix to give h and l the arrow keys' fallbacks in normal mode (#1240)
- fixed engine to keep auto-pairs out of menu queries and hint before trailing closers (#1239)
- documented engine to spell out what a templated buffer editor keeps and test envs (#1234)
- fixed painter to hide the cursor before the anchor query (#1233)
@cptpiepmatz
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@pickx
Nu_Scripts
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Documentation
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nufmt
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@iibabyy
Awesome Nu
- @wangjiawen2013