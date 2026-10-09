This Week in Nushell #373
Published Sunday, 2026-10-25, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-10-09 through Thursday, 2026-10-15.
Nushell
@draconacht
@fdncred
- Bumped rustls to 0.23.46 to clear the RustSec audit (#19249)
- Faster startup: chained fixups on Apple silicon, a cheaper banner, and async prompt pushes that survive (#19236)
- Bumped locked dependencies to clear the RustSec audit (#19235)
- Fixed(gstat): stop wrapping counts and reporting unreadable status as clean, fill
ignoredand
wt_renamed, link libgit2 statically (#19233)
- Fixed: count closure calls toward
recursion_limitso infinite closure recursion errors instead of crashing (#19229)
- Fixed(tui): error when a closure has no table, tree, or select to follow (#19220)
- Fixed(join): error when a table has no rows with the join column (#19219)
- Fixed(table): stop
table --expandhanging when a nested table is wider than its column (#19212)
@mvanhorn
@hustcer
@bfren
@eugenesvk
@Kissaki
@skyfireitdiy
@sidney3
@itsF4LCON
@kronberger-droid
@ymcx
@SyedYousufFaizan
@app/dependabot
- build(deps): bumped crate-ci/typos from 1.50.3 to 1.51.1 (#19246)
- build(deps): bumped uuid from 1.27.0 to 1.28.0 (#19245)
- build(deps): bumped vedantmgoyal2009/winget-releaser from 4ffc7888bffd451b357355dc214d43bb9f23917e to b7370d4d152efdce803a26cc6ca9eee58cb2ad54 (#19244)
- build(deps): bumped taiki-e/install-action from 2.87.24 to 2.87.27 (#19243)
- build(deps): bumped actions/upload-artifact from 7.0.1 to 7.0.2 (#19242)
- build(deps): bumped lean_string from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0 (#19241)
- build(deps): bumped unicase from 2.9.0 to 2.10.0 (#19240)
reedline
@kronberger-droid
@easyinplay
Nu_Scripts
Documentation
nufmt
- @etrobert