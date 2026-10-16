This Week in Nushell #374
Published Wednesday, 2026-11-04, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-10-16 through Thursday, 2026-10-22.
Nushell
@ayax79:
@fdncred:
- bumped webpki crates to clear the RustSec audit (#19308)
- fixed(table): shrunk the widest columns first and honored width priorities everywhere (#19303)
- fixed(unlet): hid a constant's name instead of rejecting it (#19294)
- tested(run): dropped the shared short flag that #19271 made a parse error (#19274)
- ignored the
zipextraction advisories in
cargo audit, since calamine never extracts (#19273)
- fixed(run): rejected script arguments that
maindoesn't accept (#19272)
- fixed the bugs found by the nu-conformance open questions (#19271)
- fixed(mcp): didn't offer hidden commands, and left out the arguments an alias already passes (#19270)
- fixed(cli): corrected the
--mcp-hosthelp text and example (#19268)
@rajaryan0x1:
@Tyarel8:
@manoj-1407:
- fixed
table --abbreviatedcrash when the row count is too large to allocate (#19296)
- fixed
lastcrash when the count is too large to allocate (#19295)
- fixed
windowcrash when the window size is too large to allocate (#19288)
- fixed
chunkscrash when the chunk size is too large to allocate (#19286)
- fixed
rollpanic on empty lists and records (#19285)
- fixed
@ymcx:
@kronberger-droid:
@qodelicious:
- toned down the
tutor echointro (#19287)
- fixed(into string): explained in help that binary input needs
decode(#19284)
- fixed(cli): showed the script name instead of
mainin errors about a script's arguments (#19282)
- fixed(tee): kept the last help example short (#19281)
- fixed(run-external): explained a missing shebang interpreter instead of showing an internal error (#19280)
- fixed(hide): described the required argument as the name of what to hide (#19279)
- toned down the
@intertermux-code:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@philocalyst:
@kronberger-droid:
@ppergame:
Documentation
@qodelicious:
@fdncred:
@app/dependabot:
Nu_Scripts
@qodelicious:
- dynamic-load: check overlay names now that overlay list returns a table (#1300)
- jalon-git: fixed the prompt on current nushell (#1299)
- fixed completions still using 1-based split column names (#1295)
- fixed modules still using 1-based split column names (#1294)
- cargo completions: made --timings a switch (#1293)
- zoxide-menu: kept the full score when parsing zoxide output (#1292)
- fixed ssh completions for Include lines with comments or ~ paths (#1291)
- avoided listing git subcommands twice in completions (#1290)
- custom-menus: used
commandline editin the fuzzy history menu (#1289)
@DavSanchez:
@0x4D5352:
@IanHollow:
@philocalyst: