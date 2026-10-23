This Week in Nushell #375
Published Wednesday, 2026-11-04, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-10-23 through Thursday, 2026-10-29.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- Bumped libz-sys to 1.1.31 to clear RUSTSEC-2026-0418 (#19381)
- Made the TUI draw on the terminal's own background by default (#19375)
- Bumped scraper to 0.29.0, lru to 0.19.0, and calamine to 0.37.0 (#19373)
- Bumped
webpageand
zstd-sysand ignored the other zstd advisories to clear the RustSec audit (#19359)
- Routed commands found by id through a single IR call path (AST migration phase 3) (#19351)
- Fixed
tryhanging under pipefail and kept an external's stderr through
finallyand
o>(#19349)
- Prevented Tab's partial completion from dropping suggestions that replace a different span (#19344)
- Shortened table escape sequences and added a new
ansi optcommand (#19340)
- Removed a file that was accidentally committed (#19331)
@patatoish:
@mirsella:
@qodelicious:
@carlos-mercado:
@Tyarel8:
@passionworkeer:
@kronberger-droid:
@bercedev:
@akasakariko:
@armadavalor:
@app/dependabot:
- Bumped fancy-regex from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 (#19370)
- Bumped uuid from 1.28.0 to 1.29.0 (#19368)
- Bumped Swatinem/rust-cache from 2.9.2 to 2.9.3 (#19367)
- Bumped actions/setup-python from 7.0.0 to 7.1.0 (#19366)
- Bumped taiki-e/install-action from 2.87.29 to 2.87.31 (#19365)
- Bumped hustcer/setup-nu from 3.28 to 3.29 (#19364)
Documentation
@passionworkeer:
@fdncred:
@taylormhall:
@qodelicious:
reedline
@kronberger-droid:
@Don-Yin:
@Nacl-HCl:
@fdncred:
@devtechedge:
@eitsupi:
Nu_Scripts
- @qodelicious:
VSCode Extension
- @rvhelden: