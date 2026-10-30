This Week in Nushell #376
Published Thursday, 2026-11-05, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-10-30 through Thursday, 2026-11-05.
Nushell
@fdncred:
table --collapselines up rows and stays within
--width(#19424)
- dc-glob follows nu-glob's rules in every command, with
{a,b}added (#19422)
rmnever lets a glob match a hidden file unless asked (#19421)
- bumped calamine to 0.38.0 to clear the RustSec audit (#19420)
- fixed the nu-conformance open questions A1, P1, H1 and R1, and two
sourcebugs (#19415)
math sum sizeand the other math reducers sum a table's column (#19414)
- added
into datetime --formatsto list the formats it reads (#19413)
- updated Cargo.toml for __eh_frame section warning (#19412)
- updated ci.yml with incredibuild-macos-latest (#19405)
- passed flags through
%$cmddynamic builtin dispatch (#19404)
- added a status line under the prompt: errors, signatures, types and const previews as you type (#19403)
- replaced dtparse with a jiff-based date reader (#19398)
- added
older-thanand
newer-thanoperators for datetimes (#19397)
- made closures that call commands faster, and
into datetimeon RFC 3339 strings (#19394)
- added
from dotenvand
to dotenv, and had
load-envand
with-envconvert what they set (#19391)
@kronberger-droid:
- fixed(config): rejected a keybindings or menus list with an entry it can't read (#19438)
- fixed(config)!: made assigning keybindings and menus replace the list (#19418)
- chore(deps): bumped rusqlite to 0.41.1 and reedline to 4fcf4fb (#19417)
- chore(reedline): bumped reedline to 8bc5cd0 (#19416)
- chore: bumped reedline to 4a3dad3 (#19401)
@passionworkeer:
@Huang-404-Q:
@Tyarel8:
@qodelicious:
@app/dependabot:
- build(deps): bumped mq-markdown from 0.9.2 to 0.10.0 (#19430)
- build(deps): bumped aws-config from 1.12.0 to 1.13.0 (#19429)
- build(deps): bumped brotli from 9.0.0 to 9.1.1 (#19427)
- build(deps): bumped rstest from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 (#19426)
- build(deps): bumped taiki-e/install-action from 2.87.31 to 2.89.0 (#19425)
Documentation
@NotTheDr01ds:
@fdncred:
@passionworkeer:
@app/dependabot:
reedline
@kronberger-droid:
- fixed(menu): let a later menu replace one of the same name (#1294)
- chore(deps): bumped rusqlite to 0.41.1 (#1293)
- fixed(editor): resolved
*RightEndword moves under the active caret (#1292)
- docs: fixed the broken intra-doc links and built docs in CI (#1291)
- feat(engine)!: handed the buffer back with
Signal::CtrlC(#1290)
- docs(history): said how to keep no history (#1289)
- fixed(painter): put the multiline indicator on each line of a hint (#1288)
- test(history): ran the backend tests against every compiled-in backend (#1287)
- fixed(history): wrote unlocked when the filesystem cannot lock the file (#1286)
- feat(history): jumped to the oldest entry and back to the draft with
PageUp/
PageDown(#1281)
- feat(edit): added
EditCommand::CapitalizeWord(#1280)
- feat(api): exported
EventStatusfor out-of-tree edit modes (#1279)
@Kiddo4993:
@fdncred:
@kokhlo:
@ymcx:
@pickx:
@stuartcarnie: