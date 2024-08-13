Nushell 0.98.0
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.98.0 of Nu. This release changes non-zero exit codes from external commands to be handled as errors, makes the IR evaluator the default, removes support for the system clipboard, and includes many command changes and bugfixes.
Where to get it
Nu 0.98.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Table of content
- Highlights and themes of this release
- Changes
- Additions
- Breaking changes
- Deprecations
- Removals
- Bug fixes and other changes
- Notes for plugin developers
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
Non-zero exit codes are now errors [toc]
New error behavior
This release adds a new error when an external exits with a non-zero exit code. In the default config, this error is suppressed in the REPL. However, if you are upgrading with an existing config, you must add this section to your $env.config to suppress this error:
display_errors: {
exit_code: false
# Core dump errors are always printed, and SIGPIPE never triggers an error.
# The setting below controls message printing for termination by all other signals.
termination_signal: true
}
One long-requested feature for nushell is to make non-zero exit codes throw an error. Before this release, non-zero exit codes would quietly stop execution. In some cases, execution would not even stop, but rather only skip over the remaining commands in the current code block. With this release, non-zero exit codes (and termination due to unix signals) are now errors just like any other error, so nushell now runs almost as if bash's
set -e option was enabled (#13515).
Errors due to non-zero exit codes can be caught in a
try/
catch block, and the error record passed to the catch closure will contain an
exit_code column in this case.
try {
nu -c 'exit 42'
} catch {|e|
print $e.exit_code? # prints 42
}
As such,
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE is no longer necessary in most cases. Rather,
try/
catch should suffice for both internal and external errors, unifying and simplifying error handling.
Note that the
complete command still works the same as it does today. If the previous command fails, its exit code and output will still be captured and returned by
complete.
Some other things to note about the current implementation:
Only the exit code of the last command of a pipeline is checked and can cause an error. The exit codes of all the previous commands in a pipeline are ignored. In the future, we may check and track the exit codes of all commands in a pipeline to provide an equivalent to bash's
set -o pipefail, but this would require a major refactor. So for now, this functionality is only a potential future addition.
If a command was terminated by a unix signal (e.g., SIGTERM, SIGINT), then the
exit_codevalue in the
catcherror record will contain the negation of the signal number. For example, if SIGINT is signal number 2, then
exit_codewould be reported as
-2. This is similar to how Python reports exit codes.
The one exception is SIGPIPE. If a command is terminated due to SIGPIPE, then it is not treated as an error.
One downside of having non-zero exit codes as errors is that uncaught errors will print a nushell error message to the terminal which may make it annoying to find any error messages printed by the external command that failed. Similarly, some commands use exit codes to indicate other things besides failure (e.g.,
diff). Having all these extra error message in the REPL can be annoying, so two new config options have been added as well:
$env.config.display_errors.exit_code
$env.config.display_errors.termination_signal
With no config (e.g., when running a script), these config options are both
true and the corresponding error cases will be printed as a nushell error message. However, the default config (i.e.,
config nu --default) sets
display_errors.exit_code to
false. So, if you use the default config, or set this option in your config, then an error message won't be printed for non-zero exit codes in the REPL.
One last thing to note is that core dumps are treated as a separate error case and an error message will always be printed if the error is uncaught (i.e., there is no config option for this).
IR is now the default evaluator [toc]
Nushell 0.96.0 introduced internal representation (IR), with a new compiler and evaluator to take some of the work away from runtime, enable future optimizations, and create a well-known target for our ongoing parser replacement work.
The IR evaluator has now been battle-tested by many Nushell contributors and power users and passes our entire test suite, so we've decided to make it the default now and hopefully remove the old evaluator in the next release if all goes well.
This means that the
NU_USE_IR environment variable is no longer respected, and instead we've added
NU_DISABLE_IR which will go back to the old evaluator if present. If you find that you need to disable IR to make code that was previously working function, please file a bug report so that we can fix it before the next release.
This may change the
debug profile switches you need to use for useful output - expressions are not a valid mode for IR, you need to debug instructions instead.
Removing support for the system clipboard [toc]
With #13694, support for the system clipboard in keybinds has been removed, as this is not something that we think we can provide good, cross-platform support for in a secure manner. Namely,
- Tests for the clipboard feature are lacking due to the difficulty in setting up tests on each platform.
- The clipboard feature is known to be problematic on certain systems, potentially affecting startup times. Due to the lack of tests, other unfound issues may be lurking.
- The system clipboard adds a potential attack surface.
- The clipboard feature adds 1MB to the binary size.
So, going forward, users that want the system clipboard functionality will have to compile a custom build of nushell by enabling the
system-clipboard cargo feature. As an alternative, we recommend users delegate system clipboard handling to their terminal.
Record parsing changes [toc]
Previously, it was impossible to use datetime literals with colons in record literals without adding parentheses. But thanks to @cyradotpink in #13413, this is now possible.
# Previously, parentheses were necessary:
{ foo: (2024-08-13T22:11:09) }
# But this now works!
{ foo: 2024-08-13T22:11:09 }
To make this possible, a few changes were made to record parsing. This should not affect most code, but some previously valid code no longer parses successfully. For example:
{ :: 1 }
# This used to parse as { ':': 1 }, but it is now an error.
Changes [toc]
Additions [toc]
metadata access [toc]
Thanks to @Bahex in #13785, a new
metadata access command was added. It takes a closure argument, and the first argument to the closure will be the metadata record. Additionally, the pipeline input to
metadata access will be forwarded to the closure as is. So, unlike the
metadata command, this new command allows you to get the metadata of a pipeline without consuming the pipeline.
split cell-path [toc]
In #13705, @Bahex also added the
split cell-path command. It is essentially the opposite of
into cell-path and returns a list of the path members of the input cell path.
split column --numbered [toc]
Thanks to @nome in #13831, a
--numbered flag was added to
split column which limits the number of times to split the input string (just like
split row --numbered).
encode base32,
decode base32 [toc]
In #13428, @KAAtheWiseGit added this common variant of Base32 which uses letters A-Z followed by t he digits 2-7, specifically chosen to avoid letters and digits that look similar (RFC 4648 section 6).
encode base32hex,
decode base32hex [toc]
In #13428, @KAAtheWiseGit added this variant of Base32 which only uses the 22 letters past 0-9 sequentially (RFC 4648 section 7).
encode new-base64,
decode new-base64 [toc]
In #13428, @KAAtheWiseGit added the
encode new-base64 and
decode new-base64 commands, which will eventually be renamed back to
encode base64 and
decode base64. These commands are more standards-conformant and rather than taking a custom alphabet option, they support
--url for the URL-safe base64 variant, and
--nopad to handle Base64 without padding.
Breaking changes [toc]
into record [toc]
In #13637, several changes/improvements were made to list inputs for
into record:
- A list of pairs of values will be converted into a record. For example:
[[a 1] [b 2]] | into record # { a: 1, b: 2 }
- A list of records are merged into a single record (records at the end of the list have precedence):
[{ a: 1 } { b: 2 } { a: 3 }] | into record # { a: 3, b: 2 }
As a consequence, the previous behavior for list inputs has been removed (the index of each item would be used as the key). Instead, this old behavior can now be accomplished through either of the following:
0.. | zip $list | into record
$list | enumerate | transpose -r -d | into record
Additionally,
into record no longer supports range values as input.
After #13650,
into record also now outputs
millisecond,
microsecond, and
nanosecond columns when provided with a datetime value.
clear [toc]
In #13821, @T3sT3ro changed the
clear command to clear the entire scrollback buffer. As such, the
--all flag was removed, since it is now the default behavior. Instead, a
--keep-scrollback flag was added which, when used, makes
clear clear only the terminal (the previous default behavior).
path exists [toc]
After #13763, if an I/O error occurs when checking if a path exists,
false is now returned instead of throwing an error (this includes errors due to insufficient permissions).
scope commands and
help commands [toc]
With #13598, two output columns have been renamed for
scope commands and
help commands:
usagehas been renamed to
description
extra_usageis now
extra_description
tee [toc]
tee now works as expected for non-collection input (#13652), and will no longer implicitly handle the input as if it were a singleton list. This does create some hairy situations for error handling, namely:
- For
stringor
binaryinput, the input will be converted to a stream (even if it wasn't one), and the closure provided to
teemust finish in order for the output of
teeto end. If an error is produced by the closure, it will be forwarded to the output stream.
- For any other non-collection input, any error in the
teeclosure will be logged to standard error, but there isn't really anything else we can do because we can't wait for that closure to finish.
polars concatenate renamed to
polars str-join [toc]
In #13781,
polars concatenate was renamed to
polars str-join to match the name of the Nushell
str join command. It also now has support for expressions.
Deprecations [toc]
encode base64,
decode base64 [toc]
In #13428, @KAAtheWiseGit added
encode new-base64 /
decode new-base64 to replace these.
Removals [toc]
str deunicode [toc]
In #13693, the
str deunicode command (added in v0.96.0) has been removed due to concerns with stability and support post v1.0.
$env.config.use_grid_icons [toc]
After #13788, the
use_grid_icons config option has been removed. Instead, the
grid command now has an
--icons flag that has the same effect.
Bug fixes and other changes [toc]
find [toc]
After #13848, the find command no longer strips tabs from its input.
Also, regex patterns are now properly escaped after #13792.
encode hex [toc]
In #13428, @KAAtheWiseGit added the
--lower flag to
encode hex, to produce lowercase hex.
Various Polars commands now support expressions [toc]
In #13724, #13726, and #13799, these Polars plugin commands were updated to support expressions:
polars uppercase
polars lowercase
polars replace
polars replace-all
polars cumulative
Improved script help output [toc]
Thanks to @gwenya in #13445, the help output for scripts now uses the name of the script instead of
main. The available subcommands are now also listed in the help output.
Bit operations and commands [toc]
bits ror and
bits rol had undefined behavior in some cases and could also panic in others. This has been fixed in #13673. Similarly, bugs for
bits shl,
bits shr,
bit-shl, and
bit-shr were fixed in #13663.
detect columns [toc]
One source of panics was fixed in #13752.
Notes for plugin developers [toc]
Breaking plugin changes [toc]
usagein signatures has been changed to
description(#13598). This affects both the Rust API and the plugin protocol.
Rust API improvements [toc]
- The
IntoValueand
FromValuetraits now work well with
Vec<u8>byte arrays and
bytes::Bytes(#13641), converting to
binaryand from
string/
binary.
IntoValueis now supported for several Nushell types, as well as
HashMap,
DateTime, and
&str(#13744)
- The derive macros for
IntoValueand
FromValuenow also take
#[nu_value(type_name = "...")]to set a type name for the expected type. (#13647)
Other changes [toc]
- The
nu-pluginlibrary now uses MessagePack instead of bincode internally for custom value serialization. This is not a protocol change as the representation of custom values is intentionally not defined, and they're treated as a black box by the engine. (#13745)
All breaking changes [toc]
- #13821 Improve #12008 UX, clear scrollback by default on
clear
- #13763 fix path exists on a non-directory file
- #13515 Error on non-zero exit statuses
- #13788 remove config use_grid_icons, move to parameter of grid command
- #13781 Renamed
polars concatenateand added expression support.
- #13652 Make
teework more nicely with non-collections
- #13745 Remove bincode and use MessagePack instead for plugin custom values
- #13694 Remove
system-clipboardfrom the default build
- #13693 Remove
str deunicode
- #13428
encode/
decodefor multiple alphabets
- #13598 Change the usage misnomer to "description"
- #13637 Change behavior of
into recordon lists to be more useful
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and improve documentation 🙏
|author
|title
|PR
|@fdncred
|allow tab to be retained with
find
|#13848
|@zhiburt
|Fix padding issue with header_on_border
|#13808
|@IanManske
|Fix IR for
try
|#13811
|@ayax79
|String values should pass their content-type correctly on http requests with a body (e.g. http post)
|#13731
|@devyn
|Remove bincode and use MessagePack instead for plugin custom values
|#13745
|@ysthakur
|Use right options in custom completions
|#13698
|@KAAtheWiseGit
|Fix encode/decode todo's
|#13683
|@sholderbach
|Fix
bits ror/
bits rol implementation
|#13673
|@sholderbach
|Fix bugs and UB in bit shifting ops
|#13663
Full changelog [toc]
- ayax79 created
- Improved null handling when converting from nu -> dataframe.
- catch unwrap on panics with
polars collect
- Make
polars savereturn an empty pipeline
- Migrating polars commands away from macros, removed custom DataFrame comparison.
- Added documentation explanation explaining how to select all columns with
polars col
- Added expression support for
polars cumulative
- Polars command reorg
- String values should pass their content-type correctly on http requests with a body (e.g. http post)
- Use String::contains instead of exact match when matching content types for http requests.
- Renamed
polars concatenateand added expression support.
- Added expression support for
polars str-lengths
- Expression support for
polars str-slice
- Added expression support for
polars contains
- Expression support for
polars strftime
- Expression support
polars replaceand
polars replace-all
- Expression support for
polars uppercaseand
polars lowercase
- Added polars commands for converting string columns to integer and decimal columns
- Changed category for
panicand added search terms and examples
- devyn created
- Make IR the default evaluator
- Fix
try: Add
set_last_error()to
prepare_error_handler()for IR eval
- Fix remaining mismatch for env handling in IR
- Make
teework more nicely with non-collections
- Remove bincode and use MessagePack instead for plugin custom values
- Change behavior of
into recordon lists to be more useful
- hustcer created
- fdncred created
- allow tab to be retained with
find
- bump rust version to 1.79.0
- update the latest reedline
- remove config use_grid_icons, move to parameter of grid command
- fixed issue with find not working with symbols that should be escaped
- fix --ide-ast when there are errors
- add version and path to plugin executable help
- remove cfg_atter tarpaulin
- update virtual terminal processing
- add more granularity for into record with dates
- allow tab to be retained with
- nome created
- T3sT3ro created
- WindSoilder created
- Bahex created
- zhiburt created
- app/dependabot created
- Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.24.4 to 1.24.5
- Bump hustcer/setup-nu from 3.12 to 3.13
- Bump shadow-rs from 0.33.0 to 0.34.0
- Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.24.1 to 1.24.4
- Bump nix from 0.28.0 to 0.29.0
- Bump itertools from 0.12.1 to 0.13.0
- Bump indexmap from 2.4.0 to 2.5.0
- Bump shadow-rs from 0.31.1 to 0.33.0
- Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.23.6 to 1.24.1
- IanManske created
- Ancient77 created
- JTopanotti created
- sholderbach created
- Fixup
serdefeature selection in
nu-protocol
- Remove unneeded
serdefeature on
byte-unitdep
- Setup global
cargolint configuration
- Remove
system-clipboardfrom the default build
- Remove
str deunicode
- Simplify our bug reporting form
- Remove unnecessary sort in
exploresearch fn
- Fix
bits ror/
bits rolimplementation
- Change the usage misnomer to "description"
- Fix bugs and UB in bit shifting ops
- Bump version to 0.97.2
- Fixup
- cptpiepmatz created
- Add
#[nu_value(rename = "...")]as helper attribute on members for derive macros
- Use
heckinstead of
convert_casefor
nu-derive-value
- Added record key renaming for derive macros
IntoValueand
FromValue
- Change expected type for derived
FromValueimplementations via attribute
- Improve working with
IntoValueand
FromValuefor byte collections
- Add
- cyradotpink created
- weirdan created
- ysthakur created
- KAAtheWiseGit created
- poliorcetics created
- gwenya created