Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.96.0 of Nu. This release adds a new internal representation compiler and evaluator (in preview), makes $in expressions more consistent, adds autoload directories for package managers to use when bundling additional functionality for Nushell, enables new functionality for plugins, and includes numerous bug fixes and improvements to usability.

Nu 0.96.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

This release adds an internal representation language to Nushell, which overhauls our evaluation flow by compiling the output of our parser into an instruction set for a much simpler register-based virtual machine.

The feature is currently opt-in, and can be enabled by setting $env.NU_USE_IR to any value while starting Nushell, in the REPL, or before running a do command.

As described in the original PR #13330, this has the following benefits:

Performance. By simplifying the evaluation path and making it more cache-friendly and branch predictor-friendly, code that does a lot of computation in Nushell itself can be sped up a decent bit. Because the IR is fairly easy to reason about, we can also implement optimization passes in the future to eliminate and simplify code. Correctness. The instructions mostly have very simple and easily-specified behavior, so hopefully engine changes are a little bit easier to reason about, and they can be specified in a more formal way at some point. An intermediate target. This is a good step for us to bring the new-nu-parser in at some point, as code generated from new AST can be directly compared to code generated from old AST. If the IR code is functionally equivalent, it will behave the exact same way. Debugging. With a little bit more work, we can probably give control over advancing the virtual machine that IR runs on to some sort of external driver, making things like breakpoints and single stepping possible.

The view ir command has been added to make it possible to see a dump of the instructions that would be executed for a block, and this can be used whether IR evaluation is enabled or not. debug profile also now supports IR, and if IR evaluation is enabled and the -i option is used, each instruction executed will be in the trace.

@devyn has also released a plugin called explore ir , which provides a terminal user interface for diving into IR code:

We expect to be able to replace the current evaluation engine with the IR evaluator at some point in the near future. You can help us by trying it out with your own config and scripts now. Setting $env.NU_USE_IR = 1 in your env.nu file should be sufficient to use it in the REPL, but it does need to be set before Nushell starts for it to take effect in scripts. We would appreciate reports about any incompatibilities or performance regressions that you may encounter.

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

The behavior of $in expressions has been made more consistent in #13357, with the following rules generally applying:

Within a pipeline, if $in is used at the beginning of the pipeline, or is the only command in the pipeline, it always refers to the input of the block. This was generally the case with closures, but not all blocks in general. Using $in at the beginning of a pipeline within a block causes the block input to be collected, though this may change in the future.

is used at the beginning of the pipeline, or is the only command in the pipeline, it always refers to the input of the block. This was generally the case with closures, but not all blocks in general. Using at the beginning of a pipeline within a block causes the block input to be collected, though this may change in the future. For subsequent commands in the pipeline, $in still always refers to the output of the previous command.

For example:

def example [] { let x = $in let y = $in [ $x $y ] } 42 | example

In previous versions of Nushell, this would have resulted in [42 null] , but now results in [42 42] as expected.

$in expressions are no longer transformed into collect {|$in| ... } internally, and use a special-purpose AST node instead. This avoids some of the drawbacks of using a closure implicitly, and allows IR to compile the operation directly into the block.

We don't expect this to break any real code in practice, but it is a change that could theoretically break something, so keep an eye out.

$nu.vendor-autoload-dirs is now a list of directories that will automatically be loaded from at startup. The nu script files within these directories are loaded in lexical order, and the directories are loaded in the order they appear in that list.

Added in #13217, and further refined by @jcgruenhage in #13382.

The goal of this feature is to make it easier for system package managers to install autoloading scripts, including completions, as part of other packages. This has been frequently requested by package maintainers and is something that is done for most other shells. We are open to continuing to refine this feature according to community feedback.

The exact directories that appear in the list are platform-dependent:

Platform Directories Windows ($env.ProgramData)

ushell\vendor\autoload (system-wide) ($env.AppData)

ushell\vendor\autoload (per-user) $env.NU_VENDOR_AUTOLOAD_DIR Linux and BSD ($dir)/nushell/vendor/autoload for each directory in $env.XDG_DATA_DIRS in reverse, defaulting to /usr/local/share:/usr/share ($env.XDG_DATA_HOME)/nushell/vendor/autoload (default ~/.local/share ) $env.NU_VENDOR_AUTOLOAD_DIR macOS /Library/Application Support/nushell/vendor/autoload ($dir)/nushell/vendor/autoload for each directory in $env.XDG_DATA_DIRS in reverse, defaulting to /usr/local/share:/usr/share ($env.XDG_DATA_HOME)/nushell/vendor/autoload (default ~/.local/share ) ~/Library/Application Support/nushell/vendor/autoload $env.NU_VENDOR_AUTOLOAD_DIR

Where /usr is used as the default, it can be customized by setting $env.PREFIX when compiling Nushell. All platforms support $env.NU_VENDOR_AUTOLOAD_DIR and it is always the highest precedence option.

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

#13414 modified how known externals (i.e., those declared with the extern command) are parsed to make them behave more like normal external commands when arguments that are outside of the declaration are provided.

For the given known external declaration:

extern echo []

this should now behave exactly like ^echo in all cases, including some of the more unique things we do for externals like removing the quotes in --foo="bar" :

> echo -- foo ="bar" --foo=bar > ^ echo -- foo ="bar" --foo=bar

Unknown args that look like filepaths will also be expanded. This mostly a restoration of behavior prior to 0.95.0, where run-external handled all of that internally.

This release adds the str deunicode command which will convert unicode characters in a string to ASCII characters (#13270).

> "A…B" | str deunicode A...B

The group command has been deprecated in favor of the new chunks command in #13377. The hope is that the name "chunks" is more descriptive or intuitive compared to "group" so that users can more easily find the command they are looking for. chunks behaves exactly like group except that it will error if provided a chunk size of zero.

Thanks to @Zoybean in #13415, the watch command now has a --quiet flag which will prevent the initial watch message from being shown.

Thanks to @weirdan in #13241, the NUL character (0x0) is now available via char nul , char null_byte , or char zero_byte .

This new command prints the internal representation (IR) code for the given target. For example:

> view ir { 1 + 1 } # 2 registers, 5 instructions, 0 bytes of data 0 : load-literal %0 , int ( 1 ) 1 : load-literal %1 , int ( 1 ) 2 : binary-op %0 , Math ( Plus ), %1 3 : span %0 4 : return %0

It can also be used with the name of any custom command written in Nushell:

> use std > view ir 'std assert' # 8 registers, 41 instructions, 48 bytes of data 0 : load-variable %1 , var 46 1 : not %1 2 : branch-if %1 , 6 # if false 3 : drop %0 # label(0) 4 : return-early %0 5 : jump 7 # end if .. .

Block IDs and declaration IDs (with --decl-id ) are also supported, in case you find it useful to step into them from other IR code.

To support default closure parameters, the argument order for generate has been reversed. Instead of the initial value followed by the closure, generate now takes a closure followed by an initial value (#13393).

For example, using a closure with a default parameter:

> generate {| fib =[ 0 , 1 ]| { out : $fib.0 , next : [ $fib.1 , ( $fib.0 + $fib.1 )] } } | skip 2 | take 6 ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 5 │ │ 4 │ 8 │ │ 5 │ 13 │ ╰───┴────╯

The naming for default columns in from csv , from tsv , and from ssv was changed from 1-based indexing to 0-based indexing in #13209 thanks to @ito-hiroki. I.e., instead of:

> "foo,bar,baz" | from csv - n ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ foo │ bar │ baz │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

the columns will now be named:

> "foo,bar,baz" | from csv - n ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ foo │ bar │ baz │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

When providing cell paths with multiple members (e.g., outer.inner ), the select command would name the output column by concatenating each cell path member with an underscore (e.g., outer_inner ). After #13361, instead of an underscore, a period will be used to concatenate the cell path members (e.g., outer.inner ).

Before:

> { a : { b : 1 } } | select a.b ╭─────┬───╮ │ a_b │ 1 │ ╰─────┴───╯

After:

> { a : { b : 1 } } | select a.b ╭─────┬───╮ │ a.b │ 1 │ ╰─────┴───╯

To be less surprising, @t-mart made the std path add function no longer resolve symlinks in either the newly added paths, nor expand paths already in the variable (#13258). To mimic the previous resolving behavior, you can use path expand :

std path add ( "foo/bar" | path expand )

Previously, when given a list as input, the default command would replace null values inside of the list with the default value. This made it impossible to keep input lists intact while also replacing input nulls with a default value. I.e., the transformation from null | list<null | string> to list<null | string> is now possible after #13386 thanks to @weirdan.

To replace nulls in a list with a default value, you can now use each instead:

[ null , "a" , null ] | each { default "b" } # [b a b]

With #13401, the window command will now error if the provided window size is zero. Similarly, window will also error if --stride is zero.

After #13398, break and continue are no longer allowed inside the each and items commands. This means break and continue are now only allowed inside loops ( for , while , and loop ).

See the notes for the new chunks command above.

The long deprecated register command has been finally removed in #13297. Instead, please use the plugin add command. For more information, see the release notes for 0.93.0.

The --numbered flag on for has been removed in #13239 following its deprecation in the last release. See the previous release notes for more information.

The data provided to the http family of commands ( post , put , patch , delete ) could previously only be supplied as a positional argument. But after #13254, these commands now support taking data as pipeline input. This also means that these commands can now stream the input data over the network!

# non-streaming version, content-type is automatically set open test.json | http post https://httpbin.org/post # streaming version, content-type needs to be set manually open -- raw test.json | http post - t application/json https://httpbin.org/post

To implement automatic content-type detection, a new metadata field, the content-type , was added to pipeline outputs in #13284. This field can be manually set using metadata set with the --content-type flag. Using this, we could have rewritten the streaming http post example above as:

open -- raw test.json | metadata set -- content-type application/json | http post https://httpbin.org/post

Thanks to @drmason13 in #133523, to json now places braces on the same line instead of on a new line.

With #13310, into bits now streams its output if provided a streaming input.

Thanks to @suimong in #13246, the find command now preserves the casing of its input. Before, it would output only lower cased text.

detect columns --guess would sometimes panic when handling multi-byte unicode characters. This has been fixed in #13272 thanks to @alex-tdrn.

The signature of the do command has been fixed in #13216 thanks to @NotTheDr01ds. The first parameter is now correctly typed as a closure instead of any , and this should allow for better compile-time checks/safety.

Thanks to @hqsz in #13289, into datetime can now take date strings without a timezone in combination with the --format flag.

Thanks to @ito-hiroki in #13315, from toml now correctly handles toml date values in more cases.

With #13307, the output of help operators has been updated and fixed. Some of precedence values were previously out of date.

In #13305, an issue has been fixed where external command output would still be treated as raw bytes after being passed through into binary .

The input/output types were edited in #13356 to prevent type checking false positives.

Plugins can now call other commands within the Nushell engine using the FindDecl and CallDecl engine calls (#13407). This was enabled in part by the IR changes, as we can now construct calls without having to provide AST expressions as arguments - IR uses values instead.

These can be accessed using .find_decl() and .call_decl() on the EngineInterface . For example:

let nu_highlight = engine . find_decl ( "nu-highlight" )?. ok_or_else ( || { LabeledError :: new ( "nu-highlight not found" ) . with_label ( "required by my plugin" , call .head) })?; let input = Value :: string ( "if 2 > 3 { 'broken' } else { 'all good' }" , call .head) . into_pipeline_data (); let output = engine . call_decl ( nu_highlight , EvaluatedCall :: new ( call .head), input , true , false , )? . into_value ( call .head)? . into_string ()?; Value :: string ( format! ( "highlighted string: {output}" ), call .head)

For a real life example, see nu_plugin_explore_ir .

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and improve documentation 🙏