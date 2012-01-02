Nushell 0.106.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.106.0 of Nu. This release adds a system to test out new behavior with experimental options at run-time. This means, we don't need to break the behavior for regular users before we commit to a change. Furthermore this release ships many quality-of-life improvements to the help system, completions and many other areas.
Where to get it
Nu 0.106.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
- Highlights and themes of this release
- Changes
- Breaking changes
- Additions
- Deprecations
- Bug fixes and other changes
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
NEW: Experimental options [toc]
This release adds a new "experimental options" system that will help us test out changes to Nushell. This will help us find any possible breakages and gather feedback on ideas before we roll out new changes to everyone.
See the full section below for more information!
Experimental options introduced by this release [toc]
Improved fuzzy completion [toc]
Arguments over possible commands [toc]
Thanks to @blindFS, with #16112 fuzzy completion now prioritizes argument completions over possible command names in, which would push argument completions too far down to be useful.
Prefer prefix matches [toc]
By enabling
nucleo's
prefer_prefix option in #16183, @Bahex made suggestions with matches closer to the start rank higher than suggestions that have matches further from the start.
Improvements to errors and warnings [toc]
This release adds some polish to errors and warnings. It also comes along with some internal changes that will help us add more warnings and minimize breaking changes in the future.
To see some of the new additions (along with some screenshots), check out the full section.
Changes [toc]
Breaking changes [toc]
Regression: bare word interpolation on both sides does not work [toc]
Unfortunately, we caught a regression shortly after release. Bare word interpolations (introduced in 0.105.0) which have expressions before and after a string component cause an error in 0.106.0. This was caused by the fix introduced in #16204. Here's an example which worked in 0.105.0, but not 0.106.0:
let x = 123
($x)/foo/($x)
Note that these forms do still work in 0.106.0:
let x = 123
($x)/foo
foo/($x)
We plan to address this with a 0.106.1 patch release in the coming days. We are hoping to resolve the regression, while still keeping the bug fix from #16204.
path and
directory command arguments are no longer expanded [toc]
As of #15878, unquote file/directory paths as command arguments will no longer be expanded into absolute paths. This may break scripts which rely on the old absolute expansion. These paths should now be manually expanded.
Paths with path components such as
.. and
~ are still expanded, but paths will not automatically be expanded into their absolute form.
Here's an example with a simple custom command with a
path parameter. Let's say we are in the directory
/home/user, and we call it with the argument
test/../bar:
def foo [my_path: path] { $my_path }
foo test/../bar
|Before
|After
/home/user/bar
bar
The
.. component is still expanded, but the path remains relative.
Stricter compound assignment operator type checking [toc]
Compound assignment operators (
+=,
/=, etc.) now verify that the operation is compatible between the types. Anything that was disallowed with the "plain" operator (
+,
/, etc.) should now also be disallowed with the compound assignment operators.
This mostly affects edge cases, but the mostly likely one to cause an issue is
/=:
mut x = 1
# This was already an error
$x = $x / 2
# This is now an error
$x /= 2
parse: unmatched optional capture groups are now
null [toc]
As of #16094,
parse returns
null for unmatched optional capture groups, rather than an empty string. This makes it possible distinguish unmatched groups from groups matching empty strings.
let example = r#'
user=0 action="bar"
user=0 action=""
user=0
'#
$example
| parse --regex '(?m)^user=(?<user>[0-9]+)(?: action="(?<action>[^"]*)")?$'
| to nuon
# => [[user, action]; ["0", bar], ["0", ""], ["0", ""]]
user=0 action="" and
user=0 are different, yet indistinguishable in
parse's output before this change. Now it's clear:
[[user, action]; ["0", bar], ["0", ""], ["0", null]]
Additions [toc]
Experimental options [toc]
In #16028, #16093, #16095, #16096, #16121 and #15682, @cptpiepmatz set up the infrastructure for "experimental options".
This allows us try out, as the name suggests, experimental changes from drastic refactors to unstable features without breaking daily usage. If you want to opt in and try them out yourself, you can enable them in the following ways:
By setting the
NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONSvariable to a comma separated list of option names before running
nu.
NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS="reorder-cell-paths,.." nu
This environment variable is not respected when running scripts to avoid breaking independent executable scripts.
By starting
nuwith the
--experimental-optionsflag, passing in a list of option names.
nu --experimental-options=[reorder-cell-paths,..]
Live on the edge
If you want to have all available experimental options on, rather than specifying them one by one, you can just use
all!
Enabling experimental options
If you use Nushell as your default shell in your terminal emulator, simply add whatever experimental options you'd like in your terminal config.
On the other hand, if you use Nushell as your login shell, a quick (if not the most elegant) way to set this up is to put this snippet into your config (this example uses
all):
if $nu.is-login and $env.NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS? != "all" {
$env.NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS = "all"
exec $nu.current-exe
}
The first time your login shell runs, this snippet will relaunch it with the
NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS environment variable set. This will ensure that any child processes of your login shell will also have the experimental options set.
Our first experimental option:
reorder-cell-paths
In #15682, @Bahex changed the way cell-path access (when you access rows/columns of a value:
$table.foo.2) works.
Previously (or rather normally until this option becomes the default) cell-path access happened in the exact order the cell-path itself was specified.
let val = [[bar]; [{foo: [A, B]}], [{foo: [C, D]}]]
$val.bar
# => [[foo]; [[A, B]], [[C, D]]]
$val.bar.foo
# => [[A, B], [C, D]]
$val.bar.foo.0
# => [A, B]
$val.bar.foo.0.0
# => A
Even when you specified the exact cell (as with the last example), each step would happen in order. So there were a lot of intermediate values that would be thrown away.
While this is not much of a problem with small and relatively flat values, accessing a cell in large table had a noticeable performance impact in addition to using more memory.
This could be worked around by reordering the cell-path to prioritize row accesses over column accesses:
$val.0.bar.foo.0
# => A
With this change, this reordering is done automatically whenever possible. This also has the secondary effect of errors one may encounter:
let val = [{foo: A}, {baz: B}]
$val
# => ╭───┬─────┬─────╮
# => │ # │ foo │ baz │
# => ├───┼─────┼─────┤
# => │ 0 │ A │ ❎ │
# => │ 1 │ ❎ │ B │
# => ╰───┴─────┴─────╯
$val.foo
# => Error: nu::shell::column_not_found
# =>
# => × Cannot find column 'foo'
# => ╭─[entry #2:1:22]
# => 1 │ let val = [{foo: A}, {baz: B}]
# => · ────┬───
# => · ╰── value originates here
# => ╰────
# => ╭─[entry #4:1:6]
# => 1 │ $val.foo
# => · ─┬─
# => · ╰── cannot find column 'foo'
# => ╰────
$val.foo.0
# => A
clip graduates from
std-rfc [toc]
After spending some time in
std-rfc, with #15877
clip module graduates to
std, the first module from
std-rfc to do so!
Using
std-rfc/clip will give a deprecation warning, instructing you to switch to the
std version.
Improved documentation, errors, and warnings [toc]
With #15892, text written in backticks inside help text will now be highlighted as code. If it's valid Nushell code, it will be highlighted as such. Otherwise, it will use a "dimmed" style. You can make use of this yourself in custom command documentation as well! Here's what this looks like with some examples on the
selectcommand documentation (notice
nameand
first 4being highlighted):
Warnings should now be a bit more distinct: they will now show up with a orange caution symbol, rather than the same red X used for errors (#16146)
As of #16166, "generic" errors and warnings will now show up with a default error code (ex.
nu::shell::error) indicating which part of Nushell it originates from. This should make errors appear more consistent. (This also applies to errors created with
error make!)
Before After
The history isolation feature only works when using the SQLite history. However, previously there was no indication of this. #16151 adds a warning if you attempt to use history isolation in combination with the text format history.
Commands [toc]
- This release adds
onlyto
std-rfc, inside the
itermodule (#16015). This behaves similar to
firstin that it errors if the input is empty, but it also ensures that the input has no additional elements. This can be useful when chained with
wherefor example, when you expect only one element should match a condition:This example is similar to
ls | where name == "foo.txt" | only modified
get 0.modified, while also ensuring there's only one matching row.
- Thanks to @JohnSwiftC, the
parsecommand now allows you to specify a backtrack limit for the regex engine in #16000. This can help out for complicated regexes, where the default backtricking limit isn't large enough.
- Thanks to @kumarUjjawal, the
drop nthcommand now supports spreading its arguments. This allows you to spread a list of indices directly into
drop nth(#15897). Here's a (contrived) example:
ls | drop nth ...[1 2 3]
- There are some improvements to the
findcommand, thanks to @new-years-eve:
- The
httpcommand can now be used without manually specifying
getor
post, thanks to @noahfraiture. If just
httpis used, the request type will automatically be chosen to be
GETif there is no payload. If there is a payload, the request type will be
POST(#15862).
- Thanks to @weirdan,
query xmlallows using namespace prefixes in the XPath query by specifying the namespace with the
--namespacesflag (#16008).
- It's now possible to get the span of a pipeline using the
metadataand
metadata accesscommands with #16014. This makes it possible to have nicer errors which point at the source of a value. Here's an example, using the span from
metadata accessto point at
ls:
ls | metadata access {|meta| error make {msg: "error", label: {text: "here", span: $meta.span}} } # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × error # => ╭─[entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ ls | metadata access {|meta| # => · ─┬ # => · ╰── here # => 2 │ error make {msg: "error", label: {text: "here", span: $meta.span}} # => ╰────
- Thanks to @echasnovski, the
gstatplugin now has a
stateentry indicating the current state of the git repo. For example, it can indicate whether the repo state is
clean, or in the middle of a
mergeor
rebase. (#15965)
- There is a new table theme called
double, thanks to @echasnovski in #16013. This is similar to the
singletheme, but, well, double! Here's an example:
╔═══╦═══╦════╗ ║ # ║ a ║ b ║ ╠═══╬═══╬════╣ ║ 0 ║ 1 ║ 11 ║ ║ 1 ║ 2 ║ 12 ║ ╚═══╩═══╩════╝
- In #16099, @yertto style reset codes to
ansi
Deprecations [toc]
--ignore-errors (-i) renamed to
--optional (-o) [toc]
Affected commands:
get --ignore-errors
select --ignore-errors
reject --ignore-errors
--ignore-errors (-i) flag is renamed to
--optional (-o) to better reflect it's behavior and use terminology consistent with cell-paths.
This is also intended to free the
-i short flag to stand for
--ignore-case (not yet implemented) which will treat all parts of the cell-path arguments as case insensitive.
There will of course be long deprecation period to avoid breaking existing code.
Implemented by @Bahex in #16007.
Tips
Nushell currently doesn't have a great way to disable deprecation warnings for code that might not be yours. If you have issues with integrations which are not updated with this and don't want to see the deprecation warnings, you can add a small wrapper around
get to squelch the warnings as a workaround.
Please note that this will also disable the warnings for your own scripts! Use this with caution.
Here's a small example demonstrating the concept:
alias get-builtin = get
def get [--optional (-o), --ignore-errors (-i), --sensitive (-s), cell_path: cell-path, ...rest: cell-path] {
get-builtin --optional=($optional or $ignore_errors) $cell_path ...$rest
To actually use this, here is a more fully featured version with documentation and examples. You can put this in your
env.nu to silence the warnings:
Click here to expand code
alias get-builtin = get
# Extract data using a cell path.
#
# This is equivalent to using the cell path access syntax: `$env.OS` is the same as `$env | get OS`.
#
# If multiple cell paths are given, this will produce a list of values.
@example "Get an item from a list" { [0 1 2] | get 1 } --result 1
@example "Get a column from a table" { [{A: A0}] | get A } --result [A0]
@example "Get a cell from a table" { [{A: A0}] | get 0.A } --result A0
@example "Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list (same as `ls | $in.name.2`)" { ls | get name.2 }
@example "Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list" { ls | get 2.name }
@example "Getting Path/PATH in a case insensitive way" { $env | get paTH! }
@example "Getting Path in a case sensitive way, won't work for `PATH`" { $env | get Path }
def get [
--optional (-o) # make all cell path members optional (returns null for missing values),
--ignore-errors (-i) # ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated),
--sensitive (-s) # get path in a case sensitive manner (deprecated),
cell_path: cell-path # The cell path to the data.
...rest: cell-path # Additional cell paths.
]: [
list<any> -> any,
table -> any,
record -> any,
nothing -> nothing
] {
get-builtin --optional=($optional or $ignore_errors) --sensitive=$sensitive $cell_path ...$rest
}
This workaround was inspired by @JoaquinTrinanes's similar workaround. Thanks for the inspiration!
Bug fixes and other changes [toc]
table [toc]
Previously,
table --expand could panic under some circumstances while attempting to wrap content in cells. Thanks to @zhiburt, this is no longer the case and
table -e works as expected. @zhiburt also optimized the
table command in #15900, #15901, #15902.
Interrupting endless loops [toc]
By making the IR evaluator check for interrupts before certain instructions, @132ikl made it possible to break out of endless loops in #16134.
Dynamic config with hooks and overlays [toc]
Thanks to @Bahex, with #16021 hooks (
$env.config.hooks) can update
$env.config and have the config change take effect as expected, where previously the change wouldn't take effect until
$env.config was manually updated in some way.
With #16154, changes to
$env.config caused by
overlay use and
overlay hide take effect as expected.
Preserve type of float values in conversions to various formats [toc]
Previously, nushell omitted the decimal part of round float numbers. This affected:
- conversions to delimited formats:
csv,
tsv
- textual formats:
html,
md,
text
- pretty printed
json(
--rawwas unaffected)
- float values are displayed in the REPL
With #16016, float numbers are always represented with at least on decimal place which means:
- round trips through
csv,
tsv, and
jsonpreserve the type of round floats
- It's always clear whether a number is an integer or a float in the REPL
4 / 2 # => 2.0
Keybind action:
KillLine [toc]
In #16221, @sholderbach Added
{edit: KillLine}, which mimics emacs'
Ctrl-K behavior.
Polars [toc]
@ayax79 made several PRs improving the polars plugin:
- #15963: Make polars last consistent with polars first
- #15964: Allow
polars schema --datatype-listto be used without pipeline input
- #16132: Added flag limit for
polars arg-sort
- #15953: Add groupby support for
polars last
Additional bug fixes [toc]
- In #15980, @Bahex fixed the
std/logmodule to work when the logging related environment variables aren't set.
- In #16155, @Bahex made the
getcommand work similar to normal cell-path accesses on
nullvalues.
- In #16184, @Bahex fixed an issue where errors inside of
export-envblocks would not be properly reported when using
overlay use.
- In #16192, @Bahex fixed an (annoying) issue where duplicated text would appear on the command line when typing a
wherecommand.
- In #16204, @Bahex fixed an issue where repeated parenthesis caused memory leak.
- In #16219, @Bahex fixed
group-by --to-tableto return an empty list on empty input.
- In #15919, @JoaquinTrinanes, changed argument parsing to use the latest specified flag value when repeated. This makes having flags in aliases more convenient.
- In #16018, @Mrfiregem allowed
update cellsto work on single records.
- In #15955, @Mrfiregem made it possible to use
defaultwith a closure that produces a stream.
- In #15904, @WindSoilder fixed an issue where
hide-envwould incorrectly hide environment variables outside of an overlay.
- In #16171, @WindSoilder fixed an issue where piping to an external command into a value would cause the command to continue running. It now sends a SIGPIPE to the process, similarly to how piping a long running command into a command which immediately exits will send a SIGPIPE to the long running command.
- In #16033, @adithyaov update the behavior of
startto expand paths before passing them to external programs, making it work reliably.
- In #15780, @blindFS refactored how columns are checked for in records, increasing performance.
- In #15998, @blindFS fixed an issue where tab completion for a path argument would sometimes incorrectly expand paths with prefixes such as tildes.
- In #16001, @kumarUjjawal fixed a panic for the
random dicecommand when using
--sides 0.
- In #16049, @kumarUjjawal added an error when both --datasource-filepath and -datasource-ls are used together, as they are incompatibe with each other.
- In #15950, @liquid-dragons improved the precision of parsing filesize values. Previously, there were some rounding errors for large filesize units.
- In #16194, @marienz fixed type checking for optional arguments to a closure. Before, only positional arguments would be type checked.
- In #16152, @ryanxcharles fixed typo on the pipeline redirection operatros documentation (
help pipe-and-redirect).
- In #16176, @sgvictorino fixed spans pointing to rest parameters. Using
metadataon a
...restargument should now give the span for all of the arguments, not just the first one.
- In #15985, @sholderbach restricted
$env.config.show_bannerto valid options. Assigning an invalid option now throws an error.
- In #15838, @fdncred fixed
storinsert/delete collision
- In #16133, @dead10ck fixed polars' datetime type conversion
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|title
|link
|@132ikl
|Update default (scaffold) config blurb
|#16165
|@Axlefublr
|default config: add note for figuring out datetime escape sequences
|#16051
|@weirdan
|Clearer help section for command attributes
|#15999
|@sholderbach
|Add automatic reminder for
doc_config.nu
|#15984
|@liquid-dragons
|If
save-ing with non-existing parent dir, return directory_not_found
|#15961
|@liquid-dragons
|Fix docs typo referring to non-existent
Value::CustomValue
|#15954
|@jasha-hrp
|Use correct column name in
history import -h example
|#16190
|@hustcer
|Add loongarch64-unknown-linux-musl build target
|#16020
|@fdncred
|fix
ansi --list missing new items
|#16113
|@fdncred
|fix LS_COLORS fi=0 coloring
|#16012
|@fdncred
|respect color_config.header color for record key
|#16006
|@fdncred
|add
like,
not-like to
help operators
|#15959
|@dilr
|'find --columns .. --regex ..' works. Change help message to match.
|#16103
|@cptpiepmatz
|fix: unwrap
ShellErrorBridge in
ByteStream::into_bytes
|#16161
|@cptpiepmatz
|Panic when converting
other I/O errors into our I/O errors
|#16160
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix: missing
installed_plugins in
version
|#16004
|@cptpiepmatz
|Revert "update nushell to use coreutils v0.1.0 crates (#15896)"
|#15932
|@cptpiepmatz
|Use
CARGO_CFG_FEATURE to get feature list in
version
|#15972
|@cptpiepmatz
|Generalize
nu_protocol::format_shell_error
|#15996
|@cptpiepmatz
|Move
nu_command::platform::ansi to
nu_command::strings::ansi
|#15995
|@cptpiepmatz
|Update
config nu --doc to represent OSC 7 and 9;9 better
|#15979
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
full feature as an alternative to
--all-features
|#15971
|@blindFS
|fix: panic of if command as a constant expr by bringing back
Type::Block
|#16122
|@Tyarel8
|fix(std/help): add
debug -v to string default parameters
|#16063
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std/help): add
is_const information
|#16032
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std/help): Add
--help for external-commands
|#15962
|@132ikl
|Print errors during stdlib testing
|#16128
|@x8x
|Fix typo in glob example description ("files for folders" → "files or folders")
|#16206
|@marienz
|Better error on spawn failure caused by null bytes
|#15911
|@Tyarel8
|fix(std/help):
collect windows
--help output for gui programs
|#16019
|@Tyarel8
|feat(format number): add
--no-prefix flag
|#15960
|@Tyarel8
|feat(ansi): use
_ in short name and rst -> reset
|#15907
|@Klapptnot
|fix quotation rules
|#16089
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@Bahex
|fix: highlighting a where command with invalid arguments can duplicate text
|#16192
|@sholderbach
|Add
KillLine to the
EditCommand parser
|#16221
|@sholderbach
|Fix the
nu-path fuzz-target
|#16188
|@Bahex
|group by to table empty
|#16219
|@sholderbach
|Bump reedline to 0.41.0
|#16220
|@Bahex
|fix(parser): repeated
( / parenthesis / opened sub-expressions causes memory leak
|#16204
|@x8x
|Fix typo in glob example description ("files for folders" → "files or folders")
|#16206
|@Bahex
|feat(completion): enable nucleo's
prefer_prefix option
|#16183
|@xentec
|deps: bump sysinfo to v0.36 to improve
sys temp command
|#16195
|@132ikl
|Check for interrupt before each IR instruction
|#16134
|@marienz
|Also type-check optional arguments
|#16194
|@Klapptnot
|fix quotation rules
|#16089
|@jasha-hrp
|Use correct column name in
history import -h example
|#16190
|@sgvictorino
|fix rest parameter spans
|#16176
|@Bahex
|fix(overlay use): report errors in export-env
|#16184
|@cptpiepmatz
|Panic when converting
other I/O errors into our I/O errors
|#16160
|@Bahex
|Revert "Add
extern for
nu command"
|#16180
|@132ikl
|Add warning when using history isolation with non-SQLite history format
|#16151
|@132ikl
|Add
ShellWarning
|#16147
|@132ikl
|Print errors during stdlib testing
|#16128
|@132ikl
|Add default error codes
|#16166
|@Bahex
|refactor(get,select,reject)!: deprecate --ignore-errors in favor of --optional
|#16007
|@blindFS
|fix(completion): put argument completion results before commands
|#16112
|@132ikl
|Add
extern for
nu command
|#16119
|@ayax79
|Polars limit housekeeping
|#16173
|@WindSoilder
|print to a value should be a SIGPIPE
|#16171
|@132ikl
|Update default (scaffold) config blurb
|#16165
|@cptpiepmatz
|fix: unwrap
ShellErrorBridge in
ByteStream::into_bytes
|#16161
|@Bahex
|fix(overlay):
overlay use and
overlay hide now update config state
|#16154
|@mgrachev
|Bump
update-informer to
v1.3.0
|#16157
|@Bahex
|fix(get): to be consistent with regular cell-path access on
null values
|#16155
|@fdncred
|update to latest reedline
|#16156
|@echasnovski
|fix(gstat): make
state entry lowercase
|#16153
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump indicatif from 0.17.9 to 0.17.11
|#16136
|@132ikl
|Use Severity::Warning for miette warnings
|#16146
|@ryanxcharles
|fix typo on documentation about pipes
|#16152
|@dead10ck
|polars: fix datetime type conversion
|#16133
|@ayax79
|Added flag limit for
polars arg-sort
|#16132
|@blindFS
|fix: panic of if command as a constant expr by bringing back
Type::Block
|#16122
|@hustcer
|Update winget default INSTALLDIR for per-machine install path
|#16026
|@zhiburt
|nu-table: optimize table creation and width functions
|#15900
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
all to enable all active experimental options
|#16121
|@fdncred
|fix
ansi --list missing new items
|#16113
|@132ikl
|Fix type checking for assignment operators
|#16107
|@dilr
|'find --columns .. --regex ..' works. Change help message to match.
|#16103
|@yertto
|feat: add ansi style reset codes
|#16099
|@kumarUjjawal
|fix(metadata set): return error when both --datasource-filepath and -datasource-ls are used
|#16049
|@Bahex
|refactor(nu-command/parse)!: Return
null for unmatched capture groups, rather than empty string
|#16094
|@cptpiepmatz
|Allow enabling deprecated experimental options
|#16096
|@cptpiepmatz
|Forward experimental options in
toolkit run
|#16095
|@Bahex
|perf: reorder cell-path member accesses to avoid clones
|#15682
|@cptpiepmatz
|Allow dashes in experimental option identifiers
|#16093
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump indexmap from 2.9.0 to 2.10.0
|#16087
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump quick-xml from 0.37.1 to 0.37.5
|#16086
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.33.1 to 1.34.0
|#16088
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add infrastructure for experimental options
|#16028
|@132ikl
|Add pipeline span to
metadata
|#16014
|@fdncred
|update rust version 1.86.0
|#16077
|@sholderbach
|Fix easy clippy lints from latest stable
|#16053
|@Tyarel8
|fix(std/help): add
debug -v to string default parameters
|#16063
|@liquid-dragons
|If
save-ing with non-existing parent dir, return directory_not_found
|#15961
|@sholderbach
|Bump
strip-ansi-escapes to deduplicate
vte
|#16054
|@Bahex
to <format>: preserve round float numbers' type
|#16016
|@sholderbach
|Add
tango folder to .gitignore
|#16052
|@Axlefublr
|default config: add note for figuring out datetime escape sequences
|#16051
|@musicinmybrain
|Update which from 7.0.3 to 8.0.0
|#16045
|@fdncred
|update nushell to latest reedline e4221b9
|#16044
|@Bahex
|fix(hooks): updating
$env.config now correctly updates config state.
|#16021
|@132ikl
|Add backtick code formatting to
help
|#15892
|@Mrfiregem
|Stream lazy
default output
|#15955
|@adithyaov
|Update the behaviour how paths are interpreted in
start
|#16033
|@132ikl
|Add
only command to
std-rfc/iter
|#16015
|@ayax79
|polars 0.49 upgrade
|#16031
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std/help): add
is_const information
|#16032
|@kumarUjjawal
|fix(random dice): gracefully handle --sides 0 using NonZeroUsize
|#16001
|@hustcer
|Add loongarch64-unknown-linux-musl build target
|#16020
|@Tyarel8
|fix(std/help):
collect windows
--help output for gui programs
|#16019
|@Mrfiregem
|allow
update cells to work on single records
|#16018
|@kumarUjjawal
|drop nth command supports spreadable arguments
|#15897
|@blindFS
|fix(completion): invalid prefix for external path argument with spaces
|#15998
|@echasnovski
|feat(table): add 'double' table mode
|#16013
|@fdncred
|fix LS_COLORS fi=0 coloring
|#16012
|@blindFS
|perf: better scalability of get_columns
|#15780
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std/help): Add
--help for external-commands
|#15962
|@weirdan
|Support namespaces in
query xml
|#16008
|@fdncred
|respect color_config.header color for record key
|#16006
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix: missing
installed_plugins in
version
|#16004
|@JohnSwiftC
|Add backtrack named flag to parse (issue #15997)
|#16000
|@cptpiepmatz
|Bump
calamine to 0.28
|#16003
|@cptpiepmatz
|Use
CARGO_CFG_FEATURE to get feature list in
version
|#15972
|@weirdan
|Clearer help section for command attributes
|#15999
|@cptpiepmatz
|Generalize
nu_protocol::format_shell_error
|#15996
|@cptpiepmatz
|Move
nu_command::platform::ansi to
nu_command::strings::ansi
|#15995
|@sholderbach
|Restrict
config.show_banner to valid options
|#15985
|@sholderbach
|Disallow
clippy::used_underscore_binding lint
|#15988
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump shadow-rs from 1.1.1 to 1.2.0
|#15989
|@sholderbach
|Add automatic reminder for
doc_config.nu
|#15984
|@new-years-eve
|Search nested structures recursively in
find command
|#15850
|@cptpiepmatz
|Update
config nu --doc to represent OSC 7 and 9;9 better
|#15979
|@132ikl
|Adjust std-rfc/clip deprecation window
|#15981
|@new-years-eve
|Use internal find.rs code for
help --find
|#15982
|@Bahex
|fix(std/log): Don't assume env variables are set
|#15980
|@hustcer
|Update Nu for release and nightly workflow
|#15969
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
full feature as an alternative to
--all-features
|#15971
|@zhiburt
|Fix table --expand case with wrapping of emojie
|#15948
|@echasnovski
|feat(gstat): add
state entry (like "Clean", "Merge", "Rebase", etc.)
|#15965
|@noahfraiture
|feat: use get request by default, post if payload
|#15862
|@fdncred
|fix
stor insert/delete collision
|#15838
|@Tyarel8
|feat(ansi): use
_ in short name and rst -> reset
|#15907
|@Tyarel8
|feat(format number): add
--no-prefix flag
|#15960
|@ayax79
|Allow
polars schema --datatype-list to be used without pipeline input
|#15964
|@ayax79
|Make polars last consistent with polars first
|#15963
|@ayax79
|Add groupby support for
polars last
|#15953
|@fdncred
|add
like,
not-like to
help operators
|#15959
|@132ikl
|Promote clip from
std-rfc to
std
|#15877
|@ysthakur
|Don't make unquoted file/dir paths absolute
|#15878
|@JoaquinTrinanes
|cli: Use latest specified flag value when repeated
|#15919
|@marienz
|Better error on spawn failure caused by null bytes
|#15911
|@WindSoilder
|Try to make hide-env respects overlays
|#15904
|@zhiburt
|nu-table: (table -e) Reuse NuRecordsValue::width in some cases
|#15902
|@zhiburt
|nu-table: Remove safety-net width check
|#15901
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump which from 7.0.0 to 7.0.3
|#15937
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump titlecase from 3.5.0 to 3.6.0
|#15936
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump ansi-str from 0.8.0 to 0.9.0
|#15935
|@liquid-dragons
|Fix docs typo referring to non-existent
Value::CustomValue
|#15954
|@liquid-dragons
|Improve precision in parsing of filesize values
|#15950
|@fdncred
|bump to dev version 0.105.2
|#15952
|@hustcer
|Use NUSHELL_PAT for winget publish
|#15934
|@hustcer
|Try to fix winget publish error
|#15933
|@cptpiepmatz
|Revert "update nushell to use coreutils v0.1.0 crates (#15896)"
|#15932