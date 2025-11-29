Today, we're releasing version 0.109.0 of Nu. This release adds the option to use regex in the explore command and a bunch of bug fixes and other small tweaks.

Nu 0.109.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

The new explore regex command is meant to provide a TUI for exploring regular expressions and visualizing the results in real time. You can pipe text into the command and that text becomes the "test string" that the regular expressions run on. You can also start it up without piping anything into it and manually type the "test string" and then the regex. You can use the tab key to switch between panes. The arrow keys work to navigate as we as the page up and page down keys, home, and end.

The plugin list command now adds an inline table containing the plugin commands names and descriptions.

> plugin list | select commands | table --expand --width 80 ╭───┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ # │ commands │ ├───┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 0 │ ╭───┬────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ description │ │ │ │ ├───┼────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ from eml │ Parse text as .eml and create record. │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ from ics │ Parse text as .ics and create table. │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ from ini │ Parse text as .ini and create table. │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ from plist │ Convert plist to Nushell values │ │ │ │ │ 4 │ from vcf │ Parse text as .vcf and create table. │ │ │ │ │ 5 │ to plist │ Convert Nu values into plist │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ description │ │ │ │ ├───┼────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ query │ Show all the query commands │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ query json │ execute json query on json file (open --raw │ │ │ │ │ │ │ <file> | query json 'query string') │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ query web │ execute selector query on html/web │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ query webpage-info │ uses the webpage crate to extract info from │ │ │ │ │ │ │ html: title, description, language, links, │ │ │ │ │ │ │ RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more │ │ │ │ │ 4 │ query xml │ Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ ╰───┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

All http commands now support connecting via Unix domain sockets using the --unix-socket (or -U ) flag, enabling communication with local services like Docker daemon, systemd, and other IPC services. (#16907)

str replace now accepts a closure that computes the replacement value for each match (#16854)

add a --dry flag to mktemp : Don't create a file and just return the path that would have been created. (#17039)

Defining an HTTP command dynamically using a string for the method used to cause an unclear, uncategorized error. It now produces a clear and specific error message instead.

> let method = "get" ; http $method example.com Error: nu::shell::error × Invalid command construction ╭─[ entry #5:1:26 ] 1 │ let method = "get"; http $method example.com · ───┬─── · ╰── Using "get" dynamically is bad command construction ╰──── help: Prefer to use `http get` directly

Commands whose input signatures are declared with oneof now accept streams instead of erroring:

> def f []: [oneof<list> -> nothing] {} > [] | each {} | f Error: nu::shell::only_supports_this_input_type × Input type not supported. ╭─[ entry #2:1:6 ] 1 │ [] | each {} | f · ──┬─ ┬ · │ ╰── only oneof<list<any>> input data is supported · ╰── input type: list<any> ╰────

Like detect columns or parse , split column now also uses 0-index for the default column names.

> 'a b c' | detect columns --no-headers ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ a │ b │ c │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯ > 'a b c' | split column ' ' ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ a │ b │ c │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Now, when you specify an optional cellpath in update , it won't error if it is not present.

> { a : 1 } | update b ? 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 1 │ ╰───┴───╯

Fixed the new operators not-starts-with and not-ends-with not appearing in help operators (#16873)

Fixed a bug in completion matcher where foo "b<tab> doesn't match "bar baz" . (#16869)

Fixed a bug in flattening aliased external calls. (#16876)

Fixed a bug of wrong argument order when calling $env.config.buffer_editor from config nu . (#16877)

Fixed an issue where plugins built without the nu-protocol/sqlite feature would fail to load if $env.config.history.file_format was set to "sqlite" . (#16890)

Fixed the output type of version check to be record instead of string . (#16893)

Fixed a bug in aliased external command completion where alias ea = ^$env.EDITOR /tmp/test.s; e<tab> gets empty result. (#16882)

Fixes a regression that causes absolute paths to be required when opening files with the polars plugin. (#16900)

The which command now filters files found in $PATH to include only executables. (#16895)

Fixed a regression of custom-completion for short flags without a long name. (#16967)

Fixed the "polars slice" command so that it will return a lazyframe output when given a lazyframe as input. Fixes #17065 (#17067)

Due to #16890, plugins no longer need to be built with the nu-protocol/sqlite feature.

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author change link @Bahex Use development version of reedline #16878 @blindFS Ignore hover_on_external_command for the CI workflow #16880 @blindFS Fixes the inconsistent parsing of inf / INF , NaN / nan #16415 @ysthakur Bump Reedline to latest main #16913 @fdncred Update reedline to latest commit b574286 #16918 @fdncred Add ut mit license #16921 @ysthakur Set HOME for test_config_path tests #16914 @WindSoilder Update nu_plugin_formats README #16939 @KaiSforza Allow setting the NU_COMMIT_HASH as an env variable #16947 @fdncred Update uutils crates to 0.3.0 #16950 @pguerin3 Update README.md to add windmill as a supported by utility #16953 @fdncred Bump rust-toolchain to 1.89 #16958 @fdncred Update reedline and crossterm #16975 @KaiSforza Add nix flake to scripts/nix/ #16848 @sholderbach Fix README mention of Nu support in 3rd party product #16984 @fdncred Add winresource metadata to cargo.toml #16985 @sgvictorino Fix comment typo in highlight_syntax #16998 @Tyarel8 Highlighting invalid syntax #17008 @fdncred Update uutils to 0.4.0 #17009 @cptpiepmatz Use rustc as external instead of sleep for highlight test #17022 @fdncred Update to latest reedline #17023 @mrdgo Fix typo #17035 @KaiSforza Don't add an empty column if there is only 1 column #17013