Nushell 0.109.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.109.1 of Nu. This release fixes some regressions of Nu 0.109.0, especially fixes to
http get and
source.
Where to get it
Nu 0.109.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
- Changes
- Notes for plugin developers
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Changes [toc]
Bug fixes [toc]
Fix
http get domain overflow [toc]
The dns resolution #17030 implemented in v0.109.0 for
http get could overflow an array for domains with a lot of resolved IPs. This is fixed now by truncating the resolved IP amount.
Fix path resolution for
source using bare-word-string-interpolation [toc]
Fixed a regression in v0.109.0 that disallowed using patterns like:
source config/($nu.os-info.name).nu
Notes for plugin developers [toc]
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|change
|link
|@hustcer
|Bump to dev version 0.109.1
|#17093
|@hustcer
|Try to fix winget automatic validation error
|#17096
|@KaiSforza
|Add backticks to readmes
|#17101
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@KaiSforza
|Add backticks to readmes
|#17101
|@hustcer
|Fix http get panic
|#17092
|@hustcer
|Bump to dev version 0.109.1
|#17093
|@hustcer
|Fix use constants in bare-word-strings with source error
|#17094
|@hustcer
|Try to fix winget automatic validation error
|#17096