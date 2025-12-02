Today, we're releasing version 0.109.1 of Nu. This release fixes some regressions of Nu 0.109.0, especially fixes to http get and source .

Nu 0.109.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

The dns resolution #17030 implemented in v0.109.0 for http get could overflow an array for domains with a lot of resolved IPs. This is fixed now by truncating the resolved IP amount.

Fixed a regression in v0.109.0 that disallowed using patterns like:

source config/ ( $nu .os-info.name ) .nu

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author change link @hustcer Bump to dev version 0.109.1 #17093 @hustcer Try to fix winget automatic validation error #17096 @KaiSforza Add backticks to readmes #17101