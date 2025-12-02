Nushell 0.109.1

Today, we're releasing version 0.109.1 of Nu. This release fixes some regressions of Nu 0.109.0, especially fixes to http get and source.

Where to get it

Nu 0.109.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu.

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

The dns resolution #17030 implemented in v0.109.0 for http get could overflow an array for domains with a lot of resolved IPs. This is fixed now by truncating the resolved IP amount.

Fixed a regression in v0.109.0 that disallowed using patterns like:

  source config/($nu.os-info.name).nu

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

authorchangelink
@hustcerBump to dev version 0.109.1#17093
@hustcerTry to fix winget automatic validation error#17096
@KaiSforzaAdd backticks to readmes#17101

authortitlelink
@KaiSforzaAdd backticks to readmes#17101
@hustcerFix http get panic#17092
@hustcerBump to dev version 0.109.1#17093
@hustcerFix use constants in bare-word-strings with source error#17094
@hustcerTry to fix winget automatic validation error#17096