Nushell 0.110.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.110.0 of Nu. This release adds a
let pipeline command, an
unlet command, improvements to the Polars plugin, improvements to
explore, and faster
ls on Windows.
Where to get it
Nu 0.110.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
let can be used in pipelines [toc]
With #17247, the
let command is now allowed to be at the end of the pipeline when a variable name is also provided.
ls | get name | let files
# Equivalent to the following:
let files = ls | get name
Destroying variables with
unlet [toc]
To bring balance to the universe, #17270 introduces a new command
unlet for deleting variables from memory.
❯ let a = 1;let b = 2;let c = 3;let d = 4
❯ $"($a)($b)($c)($d)"
1234
❯ unlet $a $b $cM
❯ $"($a)($b)($c)($d)"
Error: nu::shell::variable_not_found
× Variable not found
╭─[entry #21:1:4]
1 │ $"($a)($b)($c)($d)"
· ─┬
· ╰── variable not found
╰────
Accompanying this is a new
mem_size column in the output of the
scope variables command for showing the size of each variable in memory (implemented in #17287).
Polars plugin supports selectors [toc]
#17296 introduces Polars selector support. This introduces the NuSelector type and adds following new commands.
polars selector all(plugin) - Creates a selector that selects all columns.
polars selector by-dtype(plugin) - Creates a selector that selects columns by data type.
polars selector by-name(plugin) - Creates a selector that selects columns by name.
polars selector first(plugin) - Creates a selector that selects the first column(s) by index.
polars selector last(plugin) - Creates a selector that selects the last column(s) by index.
Selectors may be used with
polars select and
polars with-column.
Polars plugin supports more cloud providers [toc]
Azure support [toc]
#17116 brings Azure blob storage support to the Polars plugin. The following environment variables are now supported:
AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_NAME: storage account name
AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY: storage account master key
AZURE_STORAGE_ACCESS_KEY: alias for
AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY
AZURE_STORAGE_CLIENT_ID: client id for service principal authorization
AZURE_STORAGE_CLIENT_SECRET: client secret for service principal authorization
AZURE_STORAGE_TENANT_ID: tenant id used in oauth flows
Example Usage:
$env.AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY = "<your access key value>"
$env.AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_NAME = "<your account name>"
ps | polars into-df | polars save azure://<your account name>/ps.parquet
polars open azure://<your account name>/ps.parquet | polars first 5 | polars collect
Google Cloud support [toc]
#17135 brings Google Cloud Storage support to the Polars plugin.
$env.GOOGLE_SERVICE_ACCOUNT = "/path/to/service_account.json"
$env.GOOGLE_BUCKET = "your_bucket"
ps | polars into-df | polars save gs://nushell_testing/ps.parquet
polars open gs://nushell_testing/ps.parquet | polars first 5 | polars collect
explore regex [toc]
#17187 adds a quick reference panel to
explore regex so you won't have to remember every character class or anchor. Use F1 to trigger it and ESC to dismiss.
New
explore config TUI [toc]
#17147 introduces the
explore config command, which launches a TUI allowing you to view and interactively modify your config.
Functionality:
- When launched with no parameters, it loads your config settings into a tree and editor to allow you to traverse, explore, and change settings.
- When launched with the
--treeparameter, it draws a tree view of your piped in input into the terminal
- When launched with the
--use-example-dataparameter, it shows you a customized configuration (my config actually). May be removed later.
- When JSON is piped into it e.g
'{"abc": 1, "xyz": 2}' | explore config --output foo.jsonit allows you to explore and edit the JSON data and save it out to the provided filename.
- When in "config mode" it shows you the nushell datatypes as you traverse the tree. When in "json" mode it shows you the json datatypes as you traverse the tree.
- When in "config mode" it shows you a description of the config setting assuming proper documentation in doc_config.nu. This file will need to be updated a bit in a separate PR. If there is no documentation it shows you a warning triangle by the tree item.
- As you make changes to your config, you can save those changes and they're immediately applied.
- If you hit Enter on any node leaf, you immediately jump into editing that value. If you hit Enter on tree nodes, the tree expands or collapses.
Below is a GIF showing off the TUI:
Help
❯ explore config --help
Launch a TUI to view and edit the nushell configuration interactively.
By default, opens the current nushell configuration ($env.config) in the TUI.
Changes made in config mode are applied to the running session when you quit.
You can also pipe JSON data to explore arbitrary data structures, or use
--use-example-data to see sample configuration data.
TUI Keybindings:
Tab Switch between tree and editor panes
↑↓ Navigate tree / scroll editor
←→ Collapse/Expand tree nodes
Enter/Space Toggle tree node expansion
Enter/Space On leaf nodes, open editor pane
Enter/e Start editing (in editor pane)
Ctrl+Enter Apply edit
Esc Cancel edit
Ctrl+S Save/Apply changes
q Quit (applies config changes if modified)
Ctrl+C Force quit without saving
Usage:
> explore config {flags}
Flags:
-h, --help: Display the help message for this command
-e, --use-example-data: Show the nushell configuration TUI using example data
-t, --tree: Do not show the TUI, just show a tree structure of the data
-o, --output <string>: Optional output file to save changes to (default: output.json)
Input/output types:
╭─#─┬──input──┬─output─╮
│ 0 │ nothing │ string │
│ 1 │ string │ string │
╰───┴─────────┴────────╯
Examples:
Open the nushell configuration in an interactive TUI editor
> explore config
Explore JSON data interactively
> open --raw data.json | explore config
Explore with example data to see TUI features
> explore config --use-example-data
Faster
ls on Windows [toc]
#17339 makes
ls much faster on Windows.
Before:
❯ use std/bench *
❯ bench { ls c:\windows\system32 | length } { ls c:\windows\system32 } --rounds 10
╭─#─┬────────────────code─────────────────┬──────────mean──────────┬──────────min───────────┬──────────max───────────┬───────std────────┬─ratio─╮
│ 0 │ { ls c:\windows\system32 | length } │ 1sec 536ms 50µs 650ns │ 1sec 502ms 450µs 200ns │ 1sec 605ms 537µs 100ns │ 29ms 468µs 800ns │ 1.01 │
│ 1 │ { ls c:\windows\system32 } │ 1sec 527ms 102µs 580ns │ 1sec 508ms 441µs 300ns │ 1sec 556ms 144µs 800ns │ 17ms 852µs 739ns │ 1.00 │
╰─#─┴────────────────code─────────────────┴──────────mean──────────┴──────────min───────────┴──────────max───────────┴───────std────────┴─ratio─╯
After:
❯ use std/bench *
❯ bench { ls c:\windows\system32 | length } { ls c:\windows\system32 } --rounds 10
╭─#─┬────────────────code─────────────────┬───────mean────────┬────────min────────┬────────max────────┬───────std───────┬─ratio─╮
│ 0 │ { ls c:\windows\system32 | length } │ 171ms 623µs 760ns │ 167ms 632µs 400ns │ 182ms 443µs 100ns │ 4ms 263µs 43ns │ 1.01 │
│ 1 │ { ls c:\windows\system32 } │ 170ms 398µs 400ns │ 167ms 103µs 200ns │ 174ms 190µs 500ns │ 2ms 260µs 683ns │ 1.00 │
╰─#─┴────────────────code─────────────────┴───────mean────────┴────────min────────┴────────max────────┴───────std───────┴─ratio─╯
Improvements to
error make [toc]
#17070 introduced several improvements to
error make.
Creating errors more easily
error make can now be called without arguments:
> error make
Error: nu::shell::error
× originates from here
╭─[entry #4:1:1]
1 │ error make
· ──────────
╰────
It can also be passed a single message in any of the following ways:
- Pipeline input:
{msg: foo} | error make
- Record argument:
error make {msg: foo}
- String argument:
error make foo
Error: nu::shell::error
× foo
╭─[entry #2:1:12]
1 │ error make {msg: foo}
· ──────────
╰────
Chaining errors together
error make already lets you created chained errors using
inner, like so:
error make {msg: bar inner: [{msg: foo}]}
Now, you can achieve the same effect by:
- Passing a message as pipeline input:
{msg: foo} | error make bar
- Creating an error in a
catchblock:
try {error make foo} catch {error make bar}
Here's how that second one looks:
Error: nu::shell::error
× bar
╭─[entry #1:1:29]
1 │ try {error make foo} catch {error make bar}
· ──────────
╰────
Error: nu::shell::error
× foo
╭─[entry #1:1:6]
1 │ try {error make foo} catch {error make bar}
· ──────────
╰────
Labels
Labels can now be created without a
text field, like this error that only has a
span. The span is highlighted, but with an empty label:
> def f [x] {
error make {msg: here label: {span: (metadata $x).span}}
}
f abcd
Error: nu::shell::error
× here
╭─[entry #7:4:3]
3 │ }
4 │ f abcd
· ────
╰────
External sources
The new
src field allows highlighting spans of text in any file, not just internal Nushell spans.
> "foo\nbar\nbaz" | save -f /tmp/foo.bar
error make {
msg: 'error here'
src: {path: /tmp/foo.bar}
labels: [
{text: "this" span: {start: 4 end: 7}}
]
}
Error: nu::shell::outside
× error here
╭─[/tmp/foo.bar:2:1]
1 │ foo
2 │ bar
· ─┬─
· ╰── this
3 │ baz
╰────
Changes [toc]
Breaking changes [toc]
Renamed
$nu.temp-path and
$nu.home-path [toc]
For consistency with other
$nu fields:
$nu.temp-pathhas been renamed to
$nu.temp-dir
$nu.home-pathhas been renamed to
$nu.home-dir
Implemented in #17129.
* no longer matches dotfiles in mv/cp/du by default [toc]
With #17185, the glob
* won't match files whose names start with a dot (
.) when using
cp,
mv, and
du. However, these commands have a new
--all(-a) flag for forcing the glob to match dotfiles.
> touch .a
> cp * /tmp
> "/tmp/.a" | path exists
false
Use
labels for multiple labels in
error make [toc]
Previously, when calling
error make with a record argument, the
label field could be either a single label or a list of labels. Now, it must be a single label. There is a new
labels field that can hold a list of labels. Updated in #17070.
> def f [x y z] {
error make {msg: here labels: [
{text: "there" span: (metadata $x).span}
{text: "everywhere" span: (metadata $y).span}
{text: "somewhere" span: (metadata $z).span}
]
}
}
f abcd [x y z] {d: a}
Error: nu::shell::error
× here
╭─[entry #11:9:3]
8 │ }
9 │ f abcd [x y z] {d: a}
· ──┬─ ───┬─── ───┬──
· │ │ ╰── somewhere
· │ ╰── everywhere
· ╰── there
╰────
IDE menu
min_description_width should be non-zero [toc]
With reedline#996, the
min_description_width setting for the IDE menu is used to determine when to switch the description to the left if
description_mode is
prefer_right. This means that if
min_description_width is set to 0, the description box will always stay on the right, even when there isn't enough space to show it.
To fix this, set
min_description_width to a width at which the description box can still hold a decent amount of text (e.g., 15, the new default).
to md formats lists as unordered Markdown lists [toc]
to md will now format lists as unordered Markdown lists by default. For more information, see New
--list flag to control list formatting in
to md.
Additions [toc]
New Configuration Option:
$env.config.show_hints [toc]
You can now disable hints for completions and the history by setting
$env.config.show_hints = false.
Configuring errors [toc]
New
error_style = short setting
#17097 adds a new
short option to
$env.config.error_style for displaying errors as concise, single-line messages similar to classic shells.
$ ll
Error: External command failed: Command `ll` not found (Did you mean `all`?)
New
error_style = nested setting
#17105 adds a new
nested option for
$env.config.error_style to show related/nested errors.
New
error_lines setting
#17105 adds a new
$env.config.error_lines option to control the number of lines printed for error context. By default, this is set to 1.
Added record conversion to
into list [toc]
With #17127,
into list from
std-rfc/conversions now handles record types.
use std-rfc/conversions *
{ a: 3, b: 7, c: 10 } | into list
# => ╭───┬─────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ key │ value │
# => ├───┼─────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ a │ 3 │
# => │ 1 │ b │ 7 │
# => │ 2 │ c │ 10 │
# => ╰───┴─────┴───────╯
Include MCP server support by default [toc]
The MCP server support is now included as a default feature in #17151.
Connection pool for
http commands [toc]
With #17157
http subcommands now have a
--pool flag for reusing connections:
http get https://www.google.com --pool
The
http pool command can be used to reset and customize the HTTP connection pool.
New
--output flag for
timeit [toc]
#17202 adds a flag called
--output to the
timeit command that will make the command return a record with both the execution time and the output of the closure.
> timeit --output { 'example text' }
╭────────┬──────────────╮
│ time │ 14328 │
│ output │ example text │
╰────────┴──────────────╯
Allow disabling filtering in custom completions [toc]
#17253 allows disabling filtering in custom completions. This is useful if you have a completer that filters on something other than the
value of the suggestion (e.g. a completer that displays git commits and filters based on commit description).
Note
If you disable filtering, your completions will also not be sorted.
New plugin interface
get_block_ir [toc]
#17279 a new engine call to the plugin protocol for getting the compiled Intermediate Representation (IR) for a block:
fn get_block_ir(&self, block_id: BlockId) -> Result<IrBlock, ShellError>
New
--list flag to control list formatting in
to md [toc]
With #17250,
to md will format lists as unordered Markdown lists by default. The
--list flag can be used to control this:
[a b c] | to md # => "* a\n* b\n* c"
[a b c] | to md --list unordered # => "* a\n* b\n* c"
[a b c] | to md --list ordered # => "1. a\n2. b\n3. c"
[a b c] | to md --list none # => "a\nb\nc"
Warning
Breaking change: The previous behavior was equivalent to
--list none (no formatting for lists). The new behavior is
--list unordered.
Add
--icons option to table for
ls tables [toc]
Similar to
ls | grid -i, now
ls | table --icons will display file icons to the left of the filename. This can be used in your
$env.config.hooks.display_output to always display icons when using
ls. Implemented in #17248.
Alias definitions shown in
which command [toc]
With #17338, the
which command includes a
definitions column when inspecting aliases to show the command that the alias expands to.
Allow serializing as raw strings in
to nuon [toc]
#17189 adds a
--raw-strings flag to
to nuon for serializing strings with raw string syntax (
r#'...'#) instead of strings with escapes.
Other additions [toc]
job flushcan now take a
--tagto filter which messages to discard (#17056)
- Add
$historyvariable to MCP (#17132)
Removals [toc]
Replace deprecated current_dir usage with EngineState::cwd in multiple files [toc]
#17303 removes some deprecated Rust functions from
nu-engine that have been deprecated since Nushell 0.92.3:
current_dir_str()
current_dir_str_const()
current_dir()
current_dir_const()
Other changes [toc]
Update explore regex command to look more helpful and professional [toc]
With #17149, the
explore regex UI now looks more helpful and professional.
More descriptive error messages for
rm [toc]
The
rm command now provides more descriptive error messages when it runs into an IO error. Implemented in #17134.
Some Nushell commands no longer canonicalize paths [toc]
With #17319,
rm,
watch, and
source no longer canonicalize paths. Additionally, the file path links in table view will no longer be canonicalized if you click them.
Add REPL-style state persistence across evaluations for MCP server [toc]
With #17121, variables and environment changes now persist across MCP tool calls (REPL-style). This enables workflows like
$env.MY_VAR = "hello" # First call
$env.MY_VAR # Second call returns "hello"
Use structured response format for MCP server [toc]
With #17132, all MCP responses will be wrapped in a structured record with:
history_index: 0-based index of result in history
cwd: current working directory after command
output: command output (possibly truncated)
Additional changes [toc]
- Single column dataframes (series) or expressions can now be passed into
polars is-in(#17275)
- Lists can now be passed into
polars lit(#17275)
bytes lengthcan now be used at const time (#17204)
- Add a quick reference panel to
explore regexwith the F1 keybinding and dismiss it with the ESC keybinding. (#17187)
- Within the
explorecommand the
:nucommand will now stream content by spawning the command issues without blocking. (#17208)
--helpis now available for
debug env. (#17278)
- This PR adds the
memory_size()function on nushell
Valueso that we can get the size of variables to understand them better. (#17287)
- Update agents.md for better LLM use. (#17318)
- Make
detect typemore robust with datetime handling by updating regular expressions (#17357)
Bug fixes [toc]
Fixed parsing of ranges with parentheses [toc]
Ranges that include a parenthesized expression will now be parsed correctly after #17109. The below example will now evaluate to the range
0..1 rather than being parsed as an invalid three-part range
0..(1..2.
0..(1..2 | first)
Fixed parsing issue with multiarm match + guard [toc]
Match statements with multiple alarms and a guard expression, such as the below example, will now be parsed correctly after #17115. Previously, such an expression would fail to parse.
match 3 {
1 | 2 | 3 if true => 'test'
}
Infinite sequences can be terminated when piped to other commands [toc]
#17245 allows infinite sequences to be terminated when piped to other commands.
> `1..inf | to md` # then press ctrl-c
^CError: nu::shell::error
× Operation interrupted
╭─[entry #1:1:1]
1 │ 1..inf | to md
· ───────┬──────
· ╰── This operation was interrupted
╰────
Pipefail works with
try block [toc]
With #17052, the following code will an empty list with additional
1, because the command is failed actually.
> nu --experimental-options=[pipefail]
> try {
^false | lines
} catch {|e|
print $e.exit_code
}
Nushell exits early when running scripts or commands with bad config files [toc]
With #17103, if a script or command is run with a
config.nu or
env.nu that can't be evaluated, Nushell will exit.
echo 'errnocmd' | save config.nu
nu --config config.nu -c 'echo $env.NU_VERSION'
This will exit with status code 1 rather than printing the Nushell version.
Fix
http DNS resolution "Service not supported" error in Docker containers [toc]
With #17125,
http commands will no longer error with "Service not supported for this socket type" in certain Linux environments (particularly Docker containers running Debian Trixie).
Fix variables remaining active after
overlay hide [toc]
#17130 makes overlays work more reliably inside scripts.
#!/usr/bin/env nu
def something [] { "example" }
module spam {}
overlay use spam
def bar [] { "bar" }
overlay hide spam
bar
Previously,
bar would be available to use even after
overlay hide spam. This has been fixed.
Other fixes [toc]
- Type mismatch errors no longer list the same type multiple times (#17075)
- Allow creating aliases for commands with required flags (#17106)
rmcan now delete broken symlinks on Windows (#17320)
format datecan see locale environment variables set by
with-env(#17333)
- Changes to
$env.configoutside of
config.nuare reflected in more places (17058)
- Multiplying duration by integers now throws an error on overflow (#17063)
- rm command will return error when there is one file is failed to remove. (#17237)
- Changed the behavior of
cal --month-namesto create a new
month_namecolumn instead of overriding
month. (#17302)
globno longer canonicalizes paths internally (#17312)
- Fixed the issue where "Duplicate Pane" in Windows Terminal failed when the current path contained Chinese characters by removing unnecessary URL-encoding in OSC 9;9 sequences. (#17311)
- Enable
detect columnsto be more robust, specifically for handling the output of tablelike structures that are created with ascii or unicode table characters like we use in nushell today. Many tools are starting to use this columnar data output so hopefully this will enable nushell to be able to parse this data better. (#17317)
- General speed up increase in the
lscommand by caching and not calling
metadata()so frequently. (#17339)
input -swill append newline when user finishes typing. (#17298)
std/help: Add colors, proper examples, fix output (#17010)
table -i falseno longer panic when there is an index column, e.g:
[{index: 0, data: yes}] | table -i false(#17126)
Notes for plugin developers [toc]
