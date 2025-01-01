Today, we're releasing version 0.111.0 of Nu. This release adds smoother select menus, command group aliasing so you can type less, proper finally support that really always runs, let right inside pipelines, and an experimental native clipboard that talks straight to your OS.

Nu 0.111.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

@jlcrochet went in and reworked how input list behaves in #17420. It feels a lot nicer now. Scrolling is smooth, the weird flicker is basically gone, and there are some really useful new flags along the way.

If you use interactive lists often, this one is easy to appreciate.

We even have a video of it, check it out!

@ayax79 got tired of typing polars x again and again. So in #17359 he added support for aliasing command groups.

# no more polars all the time alias pl = polars

It is not just for polars .

# for the quick maths alias m = math

Shorter commands, same result. Hard to complain about that.

Take a look how much shorter the example got.

For a long time Nushell had try and catch , but no finally . We got asked about it. Thanks to @WindSoilder and #17397, that is fixed now.

finally runs no matter what happened before. If try worked, it runs. If catch ran, it still runs. So your cleanup code actually gets to do its job.

This even works with a return :

> def aa [] { try { return 10 } finally { print 'aa' } } > aa aa 10

The aa got printed even though the function returned early with a 10 . So even an early exit does not skip the final step.

And with #17451 this also works with exit .

try { exit } finally { print 'aa' } # aa is printed.

So even when you really mean "stop", finally still runs.

Take a look at the main entry and the exit entry.

Last release gave us let at the end of a pipeline. Now, thanks to @fdncred in #17446, you can drop let right into the middle of one too.

You can grab a value, name it, and just keep the pipeline moving.

> "hello" | let msg | str length 5 > $msg hello

See, very nice. No need to break things apart just to stash a value.

Assign variables anywhere, read more here.

Experimental option This feature is behind an experimental option. Run Nushell with --experimental-option=native-clip or set before running Nushell the environment variable to NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS=native-clip .

@fmotalleb built the plugin nu_plugin_clipboard. We liked it enough that we asked to bring it into Nushell itself. That landed in #17572.

With clip copy and clip paste , Nushell now talks directly to your system clipboard instead of going through OSC52 codes. That means it does not depend on your terminal supporting those escape sequences.

There are some tradeoffs, so it is behind the native-clip experimental option for now. But in practice it behaves very similar to std/clip copy and std/clip paste , just using the OS API directly.

If you are curious how it works across platforms, check the examples here.

The underlying implementation of input list changed a lot. This comes with some changes to the usage of it but also improved UI to be less flickery.

Single (default): Select one item with arrow keys, confirm with Enter

(default): Select one item with arrow keys, confirm with Enter Multi ( --multi ): Select multiple items with Space, toggle all with 'a'

( ): Select multiple items with Space, toggle all with 'a' Fuzzy ( --fuzzy ): Type to filter with highlighted matches

( ): Type to filter with highlighted matches Fuzzy Multi ( --fuzzy --multi ): Filter and select multiple items with Tab, toggle all with Alt+A

When piping a table (list of records), items display with aligned columns matching Nushell's table styling:

Type-based colors and alignment (inherits from color_config )

) Header row with separator line (matches table.mode theme)

theme) Horizontal scrolling with Left/Right (Shift+Left/Right in fuzzy mode)

Ellipsis (…) indicators for hidden columns, highlighted when matches exist there

Auto-scrolls horizontally when filter matches are only in hidden columns

--no-table flag to disable and show records as single lines

flag to disable and show records as single lines --per-column flag to match filter text against each column independently (prevents false positives from cross-column matches)

flag to match filter text against each column independently (prevents false positives from cross-column matches) --display accepts either a cell path or a closure to determine what to show for each record in the list (returns full record when selected)

Footer always shows selection count: [1-5 of 10, 3 selected]

Ctrl+R to refine: Narrow list to selected items only, keeping them selected so you can deselect unwanted ones. Can be used multiple times.

Footer displays current settings: [smart] , [CASE] , [nocase] , or [smart col] for per-column mode

, , , or for per-column mode Alt+C : Cycle case sensitivity (smart → CASE → nocase)

: Cycle case sensitivity (smart → CASE → nocase) Alt+P: Toggle per-column matching in table mode

Vim-style navigation: j / k in single/multi modes

/ in single/multi modes h / l for horizontal scrolling in table mode

/ for horizontal scrolling in table mode Readline-style editing in fuzzy mode (Ctrl+A/E, Ctrl+B/F, Ctrl+U/K, Ctrl+W, Alt+B/F, etc.)

Home/End, PageUp/PageDown for fast navigation

a to toggle all (multi mode), Alt+A (fuzzy multi mode)

to toggle all (multi mode), Alt+A (fuzzy multi mode) Alt+C to cycle case sensitivity (fuzzy modes)

Alt+P to toggle per-column matching (fuzzy table mode)

Styles (under .style ):

match_text : Fuzzy match highlighting (inherits from color_config.search_result )

: Fuzzy match highlighting (inherits from ) footer : Footer text (default: dark_gray)

: Footer text (default: dark_gray) separator : Separator line (inherits from color_config.separator )

: Separator line (inherits from ) prompt_marker : Prompt marker in fuzzy mode (default: green)

: Prompt marker in fuzzy mode (default: green) selected_marker : Selection marker (default: green)

: Selection marker (default: green) table_header : Column headers (inherits from color_config.header )

: Column headers (inherits from ) table_separator : Column separators (inherits from color_config.separator )

separator_char : Separator line character (default: "─")

: Separator line character (default: "─") prompt_marker_text : Prompt marker text (default: "> ")

: Prompt marker text (default: "> ") selected_marker_char : Selection marker character (default: ">")

: Selection marker character (default: ">") table_column_separator : Column separator character (inherits from table.mode )

: Column separator character (inherits from ) case_sensitive : "smart" (default), true, or false

--no-footer / -n : Hide the footer

/ : Hide the footer --no-separator : Hide the separator line between search and results

: Hide the separator line between search and results --no-table / -t : Disable table rendering

/ : Disable table rendering --per-column / -c : Match filter against each column independently

/ : Match filter against each column independently --case-sensitive / -s : Override case sensitivity ("smart", true, false)

The is-empty command and is-not-empty command now return a boolean value when the pipeline is Pipeline::Empty .

> def get_null [] {} > get_null | is-empty true > get_null | is-not-empty false

Using std repeat with no pipeline input, or nothing type input, now generates a list of null items with the provided length. (#17332)

with no pipeline input, or type input, now generates a list of items with the provided length. (#17332) nushell will use pipefail by default, so something like ^false | lines returns an empty list, with a failure exit status code (#17449)

by default, so something like returns an empty list, with a failure exit status code (#17449) Running mktemp without template will now create tmp files in tmpdir instead of current dir. (#17549)

without template will now create tmp files in tmpdir instead of current dir. (#17549) Removed $env.config.input_list config, instead sensible defaults are inherited from color_config . (#17550)

When applying an alias, to a parent commands, the sub commands will use the alias.

> alias pl = polars > ps | pl into-df | pl select [ ( pl col name ) ( pl col pid ) ] | pl collect ╭─────┬─────────────────────┬───────╮ │ # │ name │ pid │ ├─────┼─────────────────────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ nvcontainer.exe │ 44560 │ │ 1 │ svchost.exe │ 26772 │ │ 2 │ sihost.exe │ 10176 │ │ 3 │ svchost.exe │ 23924 │ │ 4 │ svchost.exe │ 28120 │ │ 5 │ taskhostw.exe │ 32172 │ │ 6 │ itype.exe │ 43200 │ │ 7 │ ipoint.exe │ 42440 │ │ 8 │ Explorer.EXE │ 46052 │ │ 9 │ ShellHost.exe │ 41144 │ │ ... │ ... │ ... │ │ 138 │ WindowsTerminal.exe │ 32588 │ │ 139 │ OpenConsole.exe │ 44248 │ │ 140 │ nu.exe │ 34792 │ │ 141 │ VCTIP.EXE │ 48988 │ │ 142 │ vivaldi.exe │ 32476 │ │ 143 │ vivaldi.exe │ 18724 │ │ 144 │ vivaldi.exe │ 10148 │ │ 145 │ cargo.exe │ 36868 │ │ 146 │ cargo.exe │ 13460 │ │ 147 │ nu.exe │ 32912 │ ╰─────┴─────────────────────┴───────╯

Introduces the command polars entropy used to compute the entropy as -sum(pk * log(pk)) where pk are discrete probabilities.

> [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 3 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars entropy --base 2 ) | polars collect ╭───┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 1.46 │ ╰───┴──────╯

The to ndjson , to jsonl , and to ndnuon commands in std/formats now set appropriate content_type metadata:

Command Content Type to ndjson application/x-ndjson to jsonl application/jsonl to ndnuon application/x-ndnuon

> use std/formats * > [{ a : 1 }] | to ndjson | metadata | get content_type application/x-ndjson

Custom and external completers will now be able to set a display value for their suggestions that's separate from the value that will be filled into the buffer. They can do this by creating suggestions with the display_override field set. The display_override field is allowed to contain ANSI escapes for styling suggestions more extensively than the style field allows.

def completer [] { [{ value : "foobarbaz" , display_override : $"( ansi red )foo( ansi green )bar( ansi blue )baz" }] }

Loosen constraint on polars join key expressions to allow more advanced column expressions. See example below.

This feature was originally enabled for right_on but not left_on .

> let df1 = [[ a b ]; [ "2025-01-01 01:00:00+0000" 1 ] [ "2025-01-02 05:36:42+0000" 2 ]] | polars into-df --schema { a : "datetime<ms,UTC>" , b : i8 } > let df2 = [[ a c ]; [ "2025-01-01 00:00:00+0000" a ] [ "2025-01-02 00:00:00+0000" b ]] | polars into-df --schema { a : "datetime<ms,UTC>" , c : str } > $df1 | polars join $df2 [ ( polars col a | polars truncate 1d ) ] [ a ] ╭───┬────────────┬───┬────────────┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ a_x │ c │ ├───┼────────────┼───┼────────────┼───┤ │ 0 │ a year ago │ 1 │ a year ago │ a │ │ 1 │ a year ago │ 2 │ a year ago │ b │ ╰───┴────────────┴───┴────────────┴───╯

> try { 1 / 0 } finally { print 'aa' } aa > try { 1 / 0 } catch { 1 / 0 } finally { print 'aa' } aa

> def aa [] { try { return 10 } finally { print 'aa' } } > aa aa 10

It prints aa and returns value 10.

It allows message passing from try..catch to finally.

try { 111 } finally {| v | print $v } # here $v is the return value inside `try` block. try { 1 / 0 } finally {| v | print $v.msg } # here $v is the error generated by `1 / 0`. try { 1 / 0 } catch { 33 } finally {| v | print $v } # here $v is the return value inside `catch` block. try { 1 / 0 } catch { error make "bad" } finally {| v | print $v.msg } # here $v is the error generated inside `catch` block.

Given that, the value of try..catch..finally will always be the result of finally block . Except if there is a return statement inside try or catch .

Introducing a nulls-equal argument in polars join , which allows joins to match on null values. See example:

Join on nulls > [[ col1 col2 ]; [ 2 a ] [ 3 b ] [ null c ]] | polars into-df | polars join ( [[ col1 col3 ]; [ 2 x ] [ 3 y ] [ null z ]] | polars into-df ) [ col1 ] [ col1 ] --nulls-equal | polars collect ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ col1 │ col2 │ col3 │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ a │ x │ │ 1 │ 3 │ b │ y │ │ 2 │ │ c │ z │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯

Add the ability to see ast span contents when used with --json flag.

> ast 'let a = ls | first 3' --json | get block | from json | get pipelines . 0 . elements . 0 . expr . expr | table -e ╭──────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭─────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ Call │ │ decl_id │ 36 │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭─────────────┬────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ head │ │ start │ 150652 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ end │ 150655 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ span_source │ let │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬──────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ arguments │ │ # │ Positional │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼──────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ ╭─────────┬──────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭─────────┬────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ expr │ │ VarDecl │ 75 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────┴────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭─────────────┬────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ span │ │ start │ 150656 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ end │ 150657 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ span_source │ a │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ span_id │ 7027 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ty │ Any │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────┴──────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ ╭─────────┬────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ expr │ │ Block │ 352 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴─────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭─────────────┬──────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ span │ │ start │ 150660 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ end │ 150672 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ span_source │ ls | first 3 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴──────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ span_id │ 7026 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ty │ Any │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────┴────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ parser_info │ {record 0 fields} │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ ╰──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

If user runs exit inside try , the finally block will be run before nushell exits.

try { exit } finally { print 'aa' } # aa is printed.

To avoid the behavior, you can use --abort flag to exit anyway.

try { exit -- abort } finally { print 'aa' } # aa is not printed.

Adds HTTP transport for MCP via --mcp-transport http and a --mcp-port flag to set the port, default 8080. Long running requests can now be cancelled safely. External commands no longer hang on stdin, sessions clean up after 30 minutes idle, and error reporting is clearer with proper error codes and line and column details.

The following new emacs mode keybinds have been added:

Alt < : Move the cursor to the start of the buffer.

: Move the cursor to the start of the buffer. Alt > : Move the cursor to the end of the buffer.

The following new vi mode motions have been added:

gg : Move the cursor to the start of the buffer.

: Move the cursor to the start of the buffer. G : Move the cursor to the end of the buffer.

: Move the cursor to the end of the buffer. ^ : Move the cursor to first non-whitespace character of line. (Previously it used to move to the start of the line)

The following new edit commands have been added to Reedline:

cutfromstartlinewise / cuttoendlinewise : Delete lines from the start or to the end of the buffer. The required value parameter controls whether to leave a blank line ( true to leave a blank line).

/ : Delete lines from the start or to the end of the buffer. The required parameter controls whether to leave a blank line ( to leave a blank line). copyfromstartlinewise / copytoendlinewise : Copy from the cursor line to the start/end of the buffer.

/ : Copy from the cursor line to the start/end of the buffer. movetolinenonblankstart : Move the cursor to first non-whitespace character of line.

: Move the cursor to first non-whitespace character of line. cutfromlinenonblankstart / copyfromlinenonblankstart : Cut/copy from cursor position to the first non-whitespace character of the line.

Change let to allow assignment values to be passed through when let is used in the middle of a pipeline. When let is used on the beginning of the pipeline the value is assigned but no value is output. When let is used at the end of the pipeline the value is assigned and output. We chose to output the value at the end of the pipeline because it could easily be ignored with | ignore if the user didn't want to see it.

> let x = 5 > $x 5

> ls | length | let y 36 > $y 36

> "hello" | let msg | str length 5 > $msg hello > [ 2 3 4 ] | let nums | first 2 > [ 2 3 4 ] | let nums | last 4 > $nums ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ 2 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

> 10 | let x | $in + 5 15 > $x 10

> 10 | let a | $a + 5 15 > $a 10

metadata set --path-columns can be used to specify which columns of a table contains file paths and the table command will render those cells as file paths and will even include icons if table --icons is used.

Example usage:

glob * | wrap path | metadata set -- path-columns [ path ]

Added --keep-last flag for the uniq-by command. This lets you keep the last row for each key instead of the first. It is handy when later entries should override earlier ones, like when reading a log of state changes.

Example:

> [[ fruit count ]; [ apple 9 ] [ apple 2 ] [ pear 3 ] [ orange 7 ]] | uniq-by fruit --keep-last ╭───┬────────┬───────╮ │ # │ fruit │ count │ ├───┼────────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ apple │ 2 │ │ 1 │ pear │ 3 │ │ 2 │ orange │ 7 │ ╰───┴────────┴───────╯

Experimental option This feature is behind an experimental option. Run Nushell with --experimental-options=native-clip or set before running Nushell the environment variable to NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS=native-clip .

Two new commands were added clip copy and clip paste . They replace the implementation of std/clip with a native implementation and are now built-in commands that are available all the time.

# Copy data to the clipboard "data" | clip copy # Pass through the copied data "data" | clip copy -- show | save out.txt # Retrieve data from the clipboard clip paste

from ini now supports rust-ini ParseOption flags ( --no-quote , --no-escape , --indented-multiline-value , --preserve-key-leading-whitespace ) for better compatibility with INI variations.

In particular, from ini --no-escape allows Windows-style paths with backslashes (including \x ) to be parsed literally.

Adds clip to $env.config with two flags

$env .config.clip.default_raw # Forces to raw pasting instead of nu object (default: false) $env .config.clip.daemon_mode # Enables daemon mode in Linux (default: true)

The view source command will show that file location of the source code when piped through the metadata command.

> def l [] { ls -am | sort-by type name } > view source l def l [] { ls -am | sort-by type name } > view source l | metadata ╭──────────────┬────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───────┬────────╮ │ │ span │ │ start │ 149684 │ │ │ │ │ end │ 149695 │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────────╯ │ │ source │ repl_entry #2 │ │ content_type │ application/x-nuscript │ ╰──────────────┴────────────────────────╯

> def custom [] { } > which custom ╭───┬─────────┬───────────────┬────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼───────────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ custom │ repl_entry #8 │ custom │ ╰───┴─────────┴───────────────┴────────╯

> which ^git ╭───┬─────────┬────────────────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼────────────────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ git │ D:\Git\cmd\git.exe │ external │ ╰───┴─────────┴────────────────────┴──────────╯

> use ../nu_scripts/custom-completions/git/git-completions.nu * > which "git reset" ╭───┬───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼───────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ git reset │ D:\Projects

u_scripts\custom-completions\git\git-completions.nu │ external │ ╰───┴───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────╯

> which "str replace" ╭───┬─────────────┬──────┬──────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────────┼──────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ str replace │ │ built-in │ ╰───┴─────────────┴──────┴──────────╯

> which polars ╭───┬─────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ polars │ D:\Projects

ushell\target\debug

u_plugin_polars.exe │ plugin │ ╰───┴─────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────╯

> alias gcm = git checkout ( git_main_branch ) > which gcm ╭───┬─────────┬───────────────┬───────┬────────────────────────────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ definition │ ├───┼─────────┼───────────────┼───────┼────────────────────────────────┤ │ 0 │ gcm │ repl_entry #4 │ alias │ git checkout (git_main_branch) │ ╰───┴─────────┴───────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────────╯

> use ../nu_scripts/custom-completions/git/git-completions.nu * > which git -a ╭───┬─────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ git │ D:\Projects

u_scripts\custom-completions\git\git-completions.nu │ external │ │ 1 │ git │ D:\Git\cmd\git.exe │ external │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────╯

join now supports --prefix and --suffix to disambiguate columns from the right table when joining tables with overlapping column names, making it easier to chain multiple joins without losing columns. (#17393)

now supports and to disambiguate columns from the right table when joining tables with overlapping column names, making it easier to chain multiple joins without losing columns. (#17393) Added tutor for closure (and updated block tutor). (#17178)

(and updated tutor). (#17178) This release adds the umask command, which lets you control the default permissions for newly-created files and directories. (#17386)

command, which lets you control the default permissions for newly-created files and directories. (#17386) External command tab completion on Windows now includes PowerShell .ps1 scripts that are available in PATH . (#17362)

scripts that are available in . (#17362) Enabling shell_integration.osc133 now also enables click-to-cursor in supported terminals. (#17491)

now also enables click-to-cursor in supported terminals. (#17491) Added --all and -a to rm to make it consistent with mv , du , cp commands. (#17509)

and to to make it consistent with , , commands. (#17509) Added --left flag to drop column command to drop columns on the left side instead of the right side. (#17526)

flag to command to drop columns on the left side instead of the right side. (#17526) Ctrl+C now immediately interrupts http get (and other HTTP commands) when waiting for slow or streaming responses. Previously, Ctrl+C was ignored until data arrived. This makes it practical to wrap long-polling HTTP APIs with nushell pipelines. (#17507)

(and other HTTP commands) when waiting for slow or streaming responses. Previously, Ctrl+C was ignored until data arrived. This makes it practical to wrap long-polling HTTP APIs with nushell pipelines. (#17507) du command will now also show colorful paths and icons like ls (#17560)

command will now also show colorful paths and icons like (#17560) Add user id to sys users output (#17577)

output (#17577) Added input listen --timeout flag that returns an error if no input was provided before the timeout. (#17595)

metadata set --merge is now deprecated and will be removed in 0.112.0. Use the closure form instead:

# before "data" | metadata set -- merge { key : value } # after "data" | metadata set {|| merge { key : value } }

# before [[ name color ]; [ Cargo.lock '#ff0000' ] [ Cargo.toml '#00ff00' ] [ README.md '#0000ff' ]] | metadata set -- datasource-ls # after [[ name color ]; [ Cargo.lock '#ff0000' ] [ Cargo.toml '#00ff00' ] [ README.md '#0000ff' ]] | metadata set -- path-columns [ name ]

When aliasing a command, the help for that command is also displayed:

> alias psl = ps --long > help psl Alias for ps --long Alias : ps Expansion : ps --long View information about system processes. Search terms : procedures, operations, tasks, ops Usage : > ps {flags} Flags : -h , --help : Display the help message for this command -l , --long : List all available columns for each entry. Input/output types : ╭───┬─────────┬────────╮ │ # │ input │ output │ ├───┼─────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ nothing │ table │ ╰───┴─────────┴────────╯ Examples : List the system processes > ps List the top 5 system processes with the highest memory usage > ps | sort-by mem | last 5 List the top 3 system processes with the highest CPU usage > ps | sort-by cpu | last 3 List the system processes with 'nu' in their names > ps | where name =~ 'nu' Get the parent process id of the current nu process > ps | where pid == $nu . pid | get ppid

Changes how (really where) NU_LIB_DIRS and $env.NU_LIB_DIRS gets set. Specifically. so they can be used with:

nu -c like NU_LIB_DIRS=/some/path nu -c 'print $env.NU_LIB_DIRS;use some_module *;some_module main'

like nu -I /some/path -c 'print $env.NU_LIB_DIRS;use some_module *;some_module main'

Details

It synchronizes $NU_LIB_DIRS and $env.NU_LIB_DIRS at startup

and at startup Both $NU_LIB_DIRS and $env.NU_LIB_DIRS contain defaults and user-specified paths and provided paths append to the list

and contain defaults and user-specified paths and provided paths append to the list Allows backwards compatibility with -I '\x1e for path separation as well as allows traditional /some/path1:/some/path2 or /some/path1;/some/path2 for Windows.

for path separation as well as allows traditional or for Windows. A little refactor to consolidate code and adjusted some tests

D:\Projects

ushell > ls | get 26 ╭──────────┬─────────────────────╮ │ name │ rust-toolchain.toml │ │ type │ file │ │ size │ 956 B │ │ modified │ 2 weeks ago │ ╰──────────┴─────────────────────╯

let foo = { a : b } # ($foo).<tab>

The configuration file paths are no longer canonicalized. (#17369)

Disable ANSI coloring if TERM is set to "dumb" when $env.config.use_ansi_coloring is set to "auto" . (#17368)

is set to when is set to . (#17368) select is now documented as the retain operation, help --find retain points to it, and reject help directs users to select for the inverse behavior. (#17460)

is now documented as the retain operation, points to it, and directs users to select for the inverse behavior. (#17460) Fixed an inconsistency where http commands with --pool flag were not applying TLS certificate verification. Pooled HTTPS connections now properly validate certificates, matching the behavior of regular (non-pooled) requests. (#17458)

commands with flag were not applying TLS certificate verification. Pooled HTTPS connections now properly validate certificates, matching the behavior of regular (non-pooled) requests. (#17458) format filesize now uses $env.config.float_precision to control decimal places for fractional values. (#17462)

Help : Clearer, more consistent help text for core language commands ( def , let , mut , const , module , overlay , scope , extern , export * , control flow, and attribute commands). Example and parameter descriptions now end with periods and use clearer wording. (#17489)

Improves command and flag descriptions in crates/nu-cmd-extra so they follow the project's help-text style: start with a capital letter and end with a period. (#17490)

so they follow the project's help-text style: start with a capital letter and end with a period. (#17490) Improves help text for filter commands (e.g. each, select, where) with clearer, consistent descriptions. (#17494)

Help text for format commands ( from csv , from json , to json , to nuon , to text , and related from / to commands) is now more consistent and easier to read: example and flag descriptions use consistent capitalization and punctuation, and a few command descriptions are clearer. Behavior of these commands is unchanged. (#17522)

, , , , , and related / commands) is now more consistent and easier to read: example and flag descriptions use consistent capitalization and punctuation, and a few command descriptions are clearer. Behavior of these commands is unchanged. (#17522) This is PR 5 (out of 10 total smaller PRs for issue 5066) improves command descriptions, flag descriptions, and example descriptions for bytes, conversions, database, and date commands in crates/nu-command/src/ , as part of Issue #5066 — "Help us with better command and parameter/flag descriptions." (#17523)

, as part of Issue #5066 — "Help us with better command and parameter/flag descriptions." (#17523) Help text for filesystem, path, and platform commands ( cd , ls , open , rm , path join , path exists , clear , term size , whoami , and related commands) is now more consistent and easier to read: command, flag, and example descriptions use consistent capitalization and punctuation. Behavior of these commands is unchanged. (#17528)

, , , , , , , , , and related commands) is now more consistent and easier to read: command, flag, and example descriptions use consistent capitalization and punctuation. Behavior of these commands is unchanged. (#17528) This PR 9 (of 10 for Issue 5066) improves command descriptions, flag descriptions, and example descriptions for string-related commands in crates/nu-command/src/strings/ , as part of Issue #5066 — "Help us with better command and parameter/flag descriptions." (#17545)

, as part of Issue #5066 — "Help us with better command and parameter/flag descriptions." (#17545) All environment variable names are now case-insensitive for lookups and case-preserving for storage on all operating systems. (#17558)

More informative error for format date with dates outside the 0-9999 year range. (#17589)

with dates outside the 0-9999 year range. (#17589) Improves command and parameter/flag descriptions for the network, system, and viewers modules (Issue #5066). (#17546)

Improved command and parameter/flag descriptions for consistency. (#17639)

ls now escapes control characters in filenames instead of passing them through to the terminal. (#17580)

now escapes control characters in filenames instead of passing them through to the terminal. (#17580) history | last x will be in ascending order. (#17645)

will be in ascending order. (#17645) The new built-in commands clip copy and clip paste are now behind the experimental option native-clip . (#17664)

Fix error make input when used in a match statement, example:

# Match inputs that [{ foo : bar } { foo : baz }] | where foo == bar | match $in { [] => [] $x => { error make { msg : 'works' }} }

Now correctly applies strike-through without color reversal > ansi --escape { fg : "#ff0000" bg : "#000000" attr : "strike" }

Invalid attribute codes now show helpful errors > ansi --escape { fg : "#ff0000" attr : "x" } Error: nu::shell::error × Invalid ANSI attribute code help: Valid codes are: b (bold), i (italic), u (underline), s (strike), d (dimmed), r (reverse), h (hidden), l (blink), n (normal)

Invalid attribute codes now show helpful errors > ansi --escape { fg : "#ff0000" attr : "invalid" } Error: nu::shell::error × Invalid ANSI attribute name help: Valid names are: bold, italic, underline, strike, dimmed, reverse, hidden, blink, normal

Multiple attributes as codes > ansi --escape { fg : "#ff0000" attr : "biu" } # bold + italic + underline

Multiple attributes as names > ansi --escape { fg : "#00ff00" attr : [ bold italic ] }

Mixed codes and names > ansi --escape { fg : "#0000ff" attr : [ b , underline ] }

math median did include NaN values for its calculation, this is fixed now.

Before:

> [ NaN NaN 1 2 3 4 ] | math median 3.5

After:

> [ NaN NaN 1 2 3 4 ] | math median 2.5

Path arguments that use variable interpolation (e.g. mkdir dir/($name) ) now behave consistently across commands. Previously, some commands (like print ) expanded these expressions correctly while others (like mkdir ) treated them as literal text and created paths such as dir/($name) . Commands that accept path-like arguments (including mkdir ) now expand variables in path expressions the same way.

Example: [ a b c ] | each { mkdir out/($in) } now creates out/a , out/b , and out/c instead of a single directory named out/($in) .

Switch flags (named flags without a type or default value) are typed bool , previously this information was not available to the parse-time type checking.

In pipefail, nushell no longer hang when assigning too many output of a external command to a variable, for example:

> use std > "a" | std repeat ( 1 * 1024 * 1024 ) o> ttt.txt > let x = ( bat ttt.txt )

> let g : glob = "*.toml" > ls $g Error: nu::shell::error × No matches found for DoNotExpand("*.toml") ╭─[ entry #3:1:4 ] 1 │ ls $g · ─┬ · ╰── Pattern, file or folder not found ╰──── help: no matches found

D:\Projects

ushell > let g : glob = "*.toml" D:\Projects

ushell > ls $g ╭───┬─────────────────────┬──────┬─────────┬──────────────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ ├───┼─────────────────────┼──────┼─────────┼──────────────┤ │ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ file │ 11,4 kB │ a day ago │ │ 1 │ Cross.toml │ file │ 684 B │ 6 months ago │ │ 2 │ rust-toolchain.toml │ file │ 956 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 3 │ typos.toml │ file │ 732 B │ 3 days ago │ ╰───┴─────────────────────┴──────┴─────────┴──────────────╯

> let g = "*.toml" | into glob > ls $g ╭───┬─────────────────────┬──────┬─────────┬──────────────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ ├───┼─────────────────────┼──────┼─────────┼──────────────┤ │ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ file │ 11,4 kB │ a day ago │ │ 1 │ Cross.toml │ file │ 684 B │ 6 months ago │ │ 2 │ rust-toolchain.toml │ file │ 956 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 3 │ typos.toml │ file │ 732 B │ 3 days ago │ ╰───┴─────────────────────┴──────┴─────────┴──────────────╯ > glob $g ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ 0 │ D:\Projects

ushell\Cargo.toml │ │ 1 │ D:\Projects

ushell\Cross.toml │ │ 2 │ D:\Projects

ushell\rust-toolchain.toml │ │ 3 │ D:\Projects

ushell\typos.toml │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯ > ls ... ( glob $g ) ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────┬──────┬─────────┬──────────────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ ├───┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────┼─────────┼──────────────┤ │ 0 │ D:\Projects

ushell\Cargo.toml │ file │ 11,4 kB │ a day ago │ │ 1 │ D:\Projects

ushell\Cross.toml │ file │ 684 B │ 6 months ago │ │ 2 │ D:\Projects

ushell\rust-toolchain.toml │ file │ 956 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 3 │ D:\Projects

ushell\typos.toml │ file │ 732 B │ 3 days ago │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────┴──────┴─────────┴──────────────╯

Windows users will notice this more.

> use std\clip copy # or use std/clip copy > which copy ╭───┬─────────┬─────────────────┬────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ copy │ std/clip\mod.nu │ custom │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────────────┴────────╯

> use std\clip copy # or use std/clip copy > which copy ╭───┬─────────┬─────────────────┬────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ copy │ std/clip/mod.nu │ custom │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────────────┴────────╯

Changed entry # to repl_entry # so that it's easier to understand that the source is from the repl.

> def l [] { ls -am | sort-by type name } > which l ╭───┬─────────┬────────────────┬────────╮ │ # │ command │ path │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼────────────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ l │ repl_entry #39 │ custom │ ╰───┴─────────┴────────────────┴────────╯

Previously, if an external command failed and was piped into collect , the pipeline would still output a value:

> $env . config . display_errors . exit_code = true > debug experimental-options | where identifier == pipefail | get enabled . 0 true > nu -c 'print meow; exit 1' | lines | length | collect 1 Error: nu::shell::non_zero_exit_code × External command had a non-zero exit code ╭─[ entry #7:1:1 ] 1 │ nu -c 'print meow; exit 1' | lines | length | collect · ─┬ · ╰── exited with code 1 ╰────

Now, the error occurs before the pipeline outputs anything:

> $env . config . display_errors . exit_code = true > debug experimental-options | where identifier == pipefail | get enabled . 0 true > nu -c 'print meow; exit 1' | lines | length | collect Error: nu::shell::non_zero_exit_code × External command had a non-zero exit code ╭─[ repl_entry #10:1:1 ] 1 │ nu -c 'print meow; exit 1' | lines | length | collect · ─┬ · ╰── exited with code 1 ╰────

Note that this only occurs for explicit collect s, and not implicit collects.

Experimental option This feature is behind an experimental option. Run Nushell with --experimental-options=native-clip or set before running Nushell the environment variable to NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS=native-clip .

Copy nushell tables to the clipboard without ansi escape sequences.

ls | clip copy

it is now a reserved variable name. If you had scripts which assigned let $it or mut $it , the variable name must be changed. (#17381)

is now a reserved variable name. If you had scripts which assigned or , the variable name must be changed. (#17381) Remove unlet variables from completions. (#17383)

variables from completions. (#17383) Allow Swiss German keyboard, specifically AltGr keys, with explore regex (#17382)

keys, with (#17382) Allows view source to see if --wrapped or --env was used in the custom command and reconstruct it properly. (#17423)

to see if or was used in the custom command and reconstruct it properly. (#17423) Fixed reading old plugin files to migrate. (#17437)

Fix issue where drilling into a large dataset in explore opened on the last page instead of the top. (#17532)

opened on the last page instead of the top. (#17532) Fixes panics caused by referencing $in in aliases (#17553)

in aliases (#17553) Fixed a crash when nushell exits after its terminal has already been torn down (e.g. closing an editor with an embedded nushell terminal). (#17581)

Fixed a crash when nushell tries to report an error after its terminal has already been torn down (e.g. the terminal emulator crashes). (#17606)

Fixes a panic with detect columns --ignore-box-chars by adjusting character boundary indexes. (#17627)

by adjusting character boundary indexes. (#17627) view span now allows zero-length spans and rejects spans that are out-of-bounds. (#17637)

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author change link @fdncred Add an opaque popup windows that shows the keybindings for explore regex #17384 @ChrisDenton Replace more canonicalize with absolute #17412 @fdncred Refactor cli arg passing to make it more robust and testable #17405 @fdncred This PR introduces some pushdown optimizations with last , first , select , and length when used with the history command and sqlite databases. #17415 @fdncred Fixup cargo semver-checks with history #17457 @smartcoder0777 input --reedline --default now pre-fills the editable input buffer with the default value, making interactive flows like renaming files faster while keeping the existing “empty submit returns default” behavior. #17400 @fdncred Fixup bugs and keybindings in explore regex #17456 @fennewald Made umask detection threadsafe #17471 @moooooji Remove unreachable short-flag empty-group check #17492 @hustcer Terminal emulators with semantic prompt support (like Ghostty) can now properly distinguish between primary prompts, right prompts, and continuation prompts. This improves prompt navigation and other shell integration features. It also enables click_events in Kitty and Ghostty so that you can click on the repl line and it moves your cursor. #17468 @weirdan Fix poll/pool typo for http pool #17519 @fdncred Add nu to the ignore_list for :try in explore #17533 @maxim-uvarov Fix a panic when typing expressions like pathopens.d | vd $in in the REPL. The panic occurred during syntax highlighting when replace_in_variable tried to mutate a block in the permanent (immutable) engine state. #17539 @monigarr PR 8 (of 10) Issue 5066 help text nu-command math random #17544 @fdncred Cleanup ansi command pr.md #17555 @ysthakur N/A, users don't need to do anything, and it's a minor visual change. #17424 @it-education-md Fixed: pipeline let now errors when attempting to assign to builtin variables like $in , $it , $env , and $nu . #17525 @hustcer Try to fix "TLS required, but transport is unsecured" error #17568 @fdncred The sys host command and the uname command are now const commands. #17593 @amaanq N/A I think, this is solely about avoiding one allocation when writing to stderr. #17613 @fmotalleb Android builds fail using arboard clipboard #17619 @Juhan280 Fix compilation on targets other than linux, windows and macos #17626 @Bahex Reduce object churn by reusing closures #17617 @veeceey Strip ANSI escape codes from custom completion values #17607 @fdncred Custom subcommand help #17610 @hustcer Increase help indention to fix the docs build error #17659