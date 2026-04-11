Today, we're releasing version 0.112.1 of Nu. This release adds structured markdown parsing with from md , a new % sigil to explicitly call internal commands, and a bunch of new config options to better shape Nu to your workflow, along with improvements to type checking for cell paths.

Note Some crates failed to release properly, so we skip 0.112.0 .

Nu 0.112.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

Breaking change The from md is considered a breaking change as previously open *.md would return a string.

We added a new from md command that lets you parse markdown into structured data. Instead of manually pulling pieces out of a markdown string and hoping it works, you now get something much more reliable to work with.

Info Since from commands affect how open behaves, we'd love your input on whether the name still makes sense. Join the discussion on Github and share your thoughts.

Check out the example output here.

Nushell already has the ^ sigil to explicitly call external commands. That way you can still run a binary even if there's a built-in or custom command with the same name.

A lot of people asked for something similar for internal commands and now we have it. Thanks to @fdncred, the new % sigil lets you explicitly call built-ins.

It always uses the initial scope and won't fall back to externals. That means you can reliably call internal commands, even if they're hidden.

> version | get version 0.112.1 > hide version > version | get version Error: nu::shell::external_command × External command failed ╭─[ repl_entry #17:1:1 ] 1 │ version | get version · ───┬─── · ╰── Command `version` not found ╰──── help: Did you mean `version check`? > % version | get version 0.112.1

More details in the main entry.

This release comes with a bunch of new config options to tweak things to your liking.

# history.path (string): Path to the history file. # If not set, Nushell will use the default location. # You can also provide a custom path for your history file. # Examples: # Use a custom location (e.g., in your home directory): $env .config.history.path = "~/custom/my-history.txt" # Default behavior: # If not set (null), Nushell stores history in the default config directory. # If set to a directory, the appropriate file name (e.g., history.txt) is used. # If set to a filename only, the file will be stored in $nu.default-config-dir.

Thanks to @kx0101, you can now choose exactly where your history file lives. This ignores the file format, so make sure your config matches. You can also set it to null to disable history entirely. Read more.

# history.ignore_space_prefixed (bool): Whether commands starting with leading whitespace are saved to history. # true: Commands starting with one or more spaces or tabs will NOT be saved. # false: All commands are saved, including those with any amount of leading whitespace. # Default: true $env .config.history.ignore_space_prefixed = true

@guluo2016 added an option to control whether commands starting with a space end up in your history. Read more.

# auto_cd_implicit (bool): Gives precedence to auto-cd when command string is # an existing directory path. # false: A relative (e.g. './dirname') or absolute path is required to auto-cd. # true: If the command string matches a subdirectory in the current directory # (e.g. 'src'), auto-cd will be triggered without needing './' or '/'. $env .config.auto_cd_implicit = false

@dxrcy added a config option that lets you automatically cd into directories when you type their name. Read more.

# hinter.closure (closure|null): Custom hint closure. # Closure input: one record argument {|ctx| ... } where # $ctx.line (string): current line buffer # $ctx.pos (int): current cursor position # $ctx.cwd (string): current working directory # Return: # string -> hint suffix to render and accept # record -> {hint: string, next_token?: string} for custom token splitting # null -> no hint (equivalent to "") # Any closure error or unsupported return type yields no hint. # To use the built-in hinter instead, set hinter.closure = null in config. # This closure runs frequently while typing, so keep it lightweight. # Default: null $env .config.hinter.closure = null # Example: # $env.config.hinter.closure = {|ctx| # let last = (history | last 1 | get command_line? | get 0?) # if $last == null or not ($last | str starts-with $ctx.line) { # null # } else { # ($last | str substring ($ctx.line | str length)..) # } # }

Thanks to @stuartcarnie, you can now plug in your own hinter using a closure. Read more.

# table.mode (string): Visual border style for tables. # One of: "rounded", "basic", "compact", "compact_double", "light", "thin", # "with_love", "reinforced", "heavy", "none", "psql", "markdown", "dots", # "restructured", "ascii_rounded", "basic_compact", "single", "double", # "frameless". # Can be overridden with `| table --theme/-t`. # Default: "rounded" $env .config.table.mode = "rounded"

@Benjas333 added a new table style called "frameless". Take a look here.

# color_config.binary_null_char: Style for null characters (\0) in binary hex viewer. # Default: grey42 $env .config.color_config.binary_null_char = "grey42" # color_config.binary_printable: Style for printable ASCII characters in binary hex viewer. # Default: cyan_bold $env .config.color_config.binary_printable = "cyan_bold" # color_config.binary_whitespace: Style for whitespace ASCII characters in binary hex viewer. # Default: green_bold $env .config.color_config.binary_whitespace = "green_bold" # color_config.binary_ascii_other: Style for other ASCII characters in binary hex viewer. # Default: purple_bold $env .config.color_config.binary_ascii_other = "purple_bold" # color_config.binary_non_ascii: Style for non-ASCII characters in binary hex viewer. # Default: yellow_bold $env .config.color_config.binary_non_ascii = "yellow_bold"

@ian-h-chamberlain added more color options for binary data in the hex viewer in #17887.

Experimental option This feature is behind an experimental option. Run Nushell with --experimental-option=cell-path-types or set before running Nushell the environment variable to NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS=cell-path-types .

@blindFS introduced a new experimental option that makes type inference smarter when working with cell paths.

Before this, issues with nested types would only show up at runtime. Now they can already be caught during parsing.

Check out some examples here.

Info The introduction of from md caused some discussion whether Nushell should automatically parse text formats like markdown. We want to encourage discussion whether this is a fitting name or not in a Github discussion. Please state your opinion on this.

Added new command from md to parse markdown into an AST. This is considered a breaking change as open ing a markdown file now no longer returns a raw string but rather a structured AST.

Use open --raw to open without conversion or hide the command using hide 'from md' .

> '# Title' | from md | table -e ╭───────┬──────────┬────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ # │ type │ position │ attrs │ children │ ├───────┼──────────┼────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 0 │ h1 │ ╭───────┬────────────────╮ │ ╭───────┬───╮ │ ╭───┬──────┬────────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭────────┬───╮ │ │ │ depth │ 1 │ │ │ # │ type │ position │ attrs │ children │ │ │ │ │ │ start │ │ line │ 1 │ │ │ │ level │ 1 │ │ ├───┼──────┼────────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼────────────────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column │ 1 │ │ │ ╰───────┴───╯ │ │ 0 │ text │ ╭───────┬────────────────╮ │ ╭───────┬───────╮ │ [list 0 items] │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭────────┬───╮ │ │ │ value │ Title │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭────────┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ start │ │ line │ 1 │ │ │ ╰───────┴───────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ end │ │ line │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column │ 8 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭────────┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ end │ │ line │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column │ 8 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────┴────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────╯ │ ╰───────┴──────────┴────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Mutable cell assignment now respects experimental option reorder-cell-paths . (#17696)

. (#17696) job tag is now called job describe , the --tag flag in job spawn and the tag column in job list , as tag was renamed to description for these. (#17496)

is now called , the flag in and the column in , as was renamed to for these. (#17496) random choice from std-rfc now behaves more similar to first , so that random choice returns a single element and random choice 1 returns a list with one element. (#17983)

Add support for list-of-records serialization in to nuon command to return tables as a list of records instead of inline tables.

> ls | to nuon --list-of-records [{name: ".cargo", type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.485060+02:00}, {name: ".gitattributes", type: file, size: 113b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.485565900+02:00}, {name: ".githooks", type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.486572700+02:00}, {name: ".github", type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.490573100+02:00}, {name: ".gitignore", type: file, size: 834b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.497597200+02:00}, {name: "AGENTS.md", type: file, size: 2115b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.498597200+02:00}, {name: "CITATION.cff", type: file, size: 838b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.498597200+02:00}, {name: "CLAUDE.md", type: symlink, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.499597100+02:00}, {name: "CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md", type: file, size: 3520b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.499597100+02:00}, {name: "CONTRIBUTING.md", type: file, size: 18714b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.500597200+02:00}, {name: "Cargo.lock", type: file, size: 257047b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.501597200+02:00}, {name: "Cargo.toml", type: file, size: 11950b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.502596700+02:00}, {name: "Cross.toml", type: file, size: 684b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.502596700+02:00}, {name: LICENSE, type: file, size: 1115b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.502596700+02:00}, {name: "README.md", type: file, size: 12742b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.504102900+02:00}, {name: "SECURITY.md", type: file, size: 2710b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.504102900+02:00}, {name: assets, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.512623900+02:00}, {name: ast-grep, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.522645800+02:00}, {name: benches, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.524151300+02:00}, {name: "clippy.toml", type: file, size: 170b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.525159300+02:00}, {name: crates, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.451098600+02:00}, {name: devdocs, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.457631100+02:00}, {name: docker, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.458631500+02:00}, {name: "rust-toolchain.toml", type: file, size: 956b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.459632800+02:00}, {name: "rustfmt.toml", type: file, size: 18b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.459632800+02:00}, {name: scripts, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.466730800+02:00}, {name: "sgconfig.yml", type: file, size: 218b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.466730800+02:00}, {name: src, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.472540600+02:00}, {name: target, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:30:48.430795700+02:00}, {name: tests, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.629683500+02:00}, {name: toolkit, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.641237300+02:00}, {name: "toolkit.nu", type: file, size: 61b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.635231400+02:00}, {name: "typos.toml", type: file, size: 732b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.642236500+02:00}, {name: wix, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.645247500+02:00}]

> ls | to nuon --list-of-records --indent 2 [ {name: ".cargo", type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.485060+02:00}, {name: ".gitattributes", type: file, size: 113b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.485565900+02:00}, {name: ".githooks", type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.486572700+02:00}, {name: ".github", type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.490573100+02:00}, {name: ".gitignore", type: file, size: 834b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.497597200+02:00}, {name: "AGENTS.md", type: file, size: 2115b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.498597200+02:00}, {name: "CITATION.cff", type: file, size: 838b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.498597200+02:00}, {name: "CLAUDE.md", type: symlink, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.499597100+02:00}, {name: "CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md", type: file, size: 3520b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.499597100+02:00}, {name: "CONTRIBUTING.md", type: file, size: 18714b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.500597200+02:00}, {name: "Cargo.lock", type: file, size: 257047b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.501597200+02:00}, {name: "Cargo.toml", type: file, size: 11950b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.502596700+02:00}, {name: "Cross.toml", type: file, size: 684b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.502596700+02:00}, {name: LICENSE, type: file, size: 1115b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.502596700+02:00}, {name: "README.md", type: file, size: 12742b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.504102900+02:00}, {name: "SECURITY.md", type: file, size: 2710b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.504102900+02:00}, {name: assets, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.512623900+02:00}, {name: ast-grep, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.522645800+02:00}, {name: benches, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.524151300+02:00}, {name: "clippy.toml", type: file, size: 170b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:01.525159300+02:00}, {name: crates, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.451098600+02:00}, {name: devdocs, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.457631100+02:00}, {name: docker, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.458631500+02:00}, {name: "rust-toolchain.toml", type: file, size: 956b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.459632800+02:00}, {name: "rustfmt.toml", type: file, size: 18b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.459632800+02:00}, {name: scripts, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.466730800+02:00}, {name: "sgconfig.yml", type: file, size: 218b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.466730800+02:00}, {name: src, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.472540600+02:00}, {name: target, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:30:48.430795700+02:00}, {name: tests, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.629683500+02:00}, {name: toolkit, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.641237300+02:00}, {name: "toolkit.nu", type: file, size: 61b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.635231400+02:00}, {name: "typos.toml", type: file, size: 732b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.642236500+02:00}, {name: wix, type: dir, size: 0b, modified: 2026-04-11T14:28:02.645247500+02:00} ]

A new command, str escape-regex , has been added. It allows us to sanitize strings before inserting them into a regular-expression pattern.

# Check if the input matches the data exactly (not using `==` for demonstration) # User input used directly in a regex def bad [ str : string ] { $in like $"^( $str )$" } "hello" | bad ".*" # true (incorrect) # Escape the input before inserting it into the regex def good [ str : string ] { $in like $"^( $str | str escape-regex)$" } "hello" | good ".*" # false

Introduces polars selector ends-with allowing columns to be selected by a suffix:

> { "foo" : [ "x" , "y" ], "bar" : [ 123 , 456 ], "baz" : [ 2.0 , 5.5 ], "zap" : [ false , true ], } | polars into-df --as-columns | polars select ( polars selector ends-with z ) | polars sort-by baz | polars collect ╭───┬──────╮ │ # │ baz │ ├───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 2.00 │ │ 1 │ 5.50 │ ╰───┴──────╯

This is is part of an effort to add selectors available in the python API.

Nushell now supports configuring the history file path using $env.config.history.path . This value can be null or any custom location, which is particularly useful for TTY login scenarios where the --no-history flag cannot be used.

$env .config.history.path = null # disable history $env .config.history.path = "/custom/history.txt" # custom location

Experimental option This feature is behind an experimental option. Run Nushell with --experimental-option=cell-path-types or set before running Nushell the environment variable to NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS=cell-path-types .

Added a new experimental option named cell-path-types which enforces type inferencing on cell path expressions like {foo: 1}.foo if enabled. That means the following examples (previously caused runtime errors or ran successfully) will be rejected by the parser:

> let foo : string = [ 1 ] . 0 Error: nu::parser::type_mismatch × Type mismatch. ╭─[ repl_entry #1:1:19 ] 1 │ let foo: string = [1].0 · ──┬── · ╰── expected string, found int ╰────

> mut foo = { bar : 0 } > $foo . bar = 1.0 Error: nu::parser::operator_incompatible_types × Types 'int' and 'float' are not compatible for the '=' operator. ╭─[ repl_entry #4:1:1 ] 1 │ $foo.bar = 1.0 · ────┬─── ┬ ─┬─ · │ │ ╰── float · │ ╰── does not operate between 'int' and 'float' · ╰── int ╰────

> let foo = [ 1 ] > def bar [baz: string] { } > bar $foo.0 Error: nu::parser::type_mismatch × Type mismatch. ╭─[ repl_entry #8:1:5 ] 1 │ bar $foo.0 · ───┬── · ╰── expected string, found int ╰────

Added command polars selector numeric to select all numeric columns.

to select all numeric columns. Added command polars selector integer to select all integer columns.

to select all integer columns. Added command polars selector signed-integer to select signed integer columns.

to select signed integer columns. Added command polars selector unsigned-integer to select unsigned integer columns.

to select unsigned integer columns. Added command polars selector float to select unsigned float columns.

Updates the nushell command help by adding the testbin "bins" to the nu --help screen. Now you see this output in the --testbin section of the help.

--testbin < string > run an internal test binary (see available bins below) Example: nu --testbin cococo Available test bins: chop -> With no parameters, will chop a character off the end of each line cococo -> Cross platform echo using println!()(e.g: nu --testbin cococo a b c) echo_env -> Echo's value of env keys from args(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env FOO BAR) echo_env_mixed -> Mix echo of env keys from input(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env_mixed out-err FOO BAR; nu --testbin echo_env_mixed err-out FOO BAR) echo_env_stderr -> Echo's value of env keys from args to stderr(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env_stderr FOO BAR) echo_env_stderr_fail -> Echo's value of env keys from args to stderr, and exit with failure(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env_stderr_fail FOO BAR) fail -> Exits with failure code <c>, if not given, fail with code 1(e.g: nu --testbin fail 10) iecho -> Another type of echo that outputs a parameter per line, looping infinitely(e.g: nu --testbin iecho 3) input_bytes_length -> Prints the number of bytes received on stdin(e.g: 0x[deadbeef] | nu --testbin input_bytes_length) meow -> Cross platform cat (open a file, print the contents) using read_to_string and println!()(e.g: nu --testbin meow file.txt) meowb -> Cross platform cat (open a file, print the contents) using read() and write_all() / binary(e.g: nu --testbin meowb sample.db) nonu -> Cross platform echo but concats arguments without space and NO newline(e.g: nu --testbin nonu a b c) nu_repl -> Run a REPL with the given source lines, it must be called with `--testbin=nu_repl`, `--testbin nu_repl` will not work due to argument count logic relay -> Relays anything received on stdin to stdout(e.g: 0x[beef] | nu --testbin relay) repeat_bytes -> A version of repeater that can output binary data, even null bytes(e.g: nu --testbin repeat_bytes 003d9fbf 10) repeater -> Repeat a string or char N times(e.g: nu --testbin repeater a 5)

Added the ability to parse h:m:s with into datetime with optional .mmm for millis, .mmmmmm for micros, and .mmmmmmmmm for nanos.

It has to be in the format of h:m:s :

> "3:34" | into duration Error: nu::shell::incorrect_value × Incorrect value. ╭─[ repl_entry #12:1:1 ] 1 │ "3:34" | into duration · ──┬─ ┬ · │ ╰── encountered here · ╰── invalid clock-style duration; please use hh:mm:ss with optional .f up to .fffffffff ╰────

When it is, it should just work:

> "3:34:0" | into duration 3hr 34min

When minutes or seconds >= 60 there are errors:

> "3:61:0" | into duration Error: nu::shell::incorrect_value × Incorrect value. ╭─[ repl_entry #15:1:1 ] 1 │ "3:61:0" | into duration · ───┬── ┬ · │ ╰── encountered here · ╰── invalid clock-style duration; hours must be >= 0 and minutes/seconds must be >= 0 and < 60 ╰──── > "3:59:60" | into duration Error: nu::shell::incorrect_value × Incorrect value. ╭─[ repl_entry #16:1:1 ] 1 │ "3:59:60" | into duration · ───┬─── ┬ · │ ╰── encountered here · ╰── invalid clock-style duration; hours must be >= 0 and minutes/seconds must be >= 0 and < 60 ╰────

Parsing h:m:s :

> "16:59:58" | into duration 16hr 59min 58sec > "316:59:58" | into duration 1wk 6day 4hr 59min 58sec

With 100% more optional fractional time:

> "16:59:58.235" | into duration 16hr 59min 58sec 235ms > "16:59:58.235123" | into duration 16hr 59min 58sec 235ms 123µs > "16:59:58.235123456" | into duration 16hr 59min 58sec 235ms 123µs 456ns > '2:45:31.2' | into duration 2hr 45min 31sec 200ms > '2:45:31.23' | into duration 2hr 45min 31sec 230ms > '2:45:31.234' | into duration 2hr 45min 31sec 234ms > '2:45:31.2345' | into duration 2hr 45min 31sec 234ms 500µs

Add "Command Type" information to help.

> help from ini Parse text as .ini and create table. Usage : > from ini {flags} Flags : -h , --help : Display the help message for this command -q , --no-quote : Disable quote handling for values. -e , --no-escape : Disable escape sequence handling for values. -m , --indented-multiline-value : Allow values to continue on indented lines. -w , --preserve-key-leading-whitespace : Preserve leading whitespace in keys. Command Type : > plugin Input/output types : ╭───┬────────┬────────╮ │ # │ input │ output │ ├───┼────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ string │ record │ ╰───┴────────┴────────╯ Examples : Converts ini formatted string to record > '[foo] a=1 b=2' | from ini ╭─────┬───────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ foo │ │ a │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ b │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰─────┴───────────╯ Disable escaping to keep backslashes literal > '[start] file=C:\Windows\System32\xcopy.exe' | from ini --no-escape ╭───────┬──────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭──────┬───────────────────────────────╮ │ │ start │ │ file │ C:\Windows\System32\xcopy.exe │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴───────────────────────────────╯ │ ╰───────┴──────────────────────────────────────────╯ Disable quote handling to keep quote characters > '[foo] bar="quoted"' | from ini --no-quote ╭─────┬────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭─────┬──────────╮ │ │ foo │ │ bar │ "quoted" │ │ │ │ ╰─────┴──────────╯ │ ╰─────┴────────────────────╯ Allow values to continue on indented lines > '[foo] bar=line one line two' | from ini --indented-multiline-value ╭─────┬────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭─────┬──────────╮ │ │ foo │ │ bar │ line one │ │ │ │ │ │ line two │ │ │ │ ╰─────┴──────────╯ │ ╰─────┴────────────────────╯ Preserve leading whitespace in keys > '[foo] key=value' | from ini --preserve-key-leading-whitespace ╭─────┬───────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───────┬───────╮ │ │ foo │ │ key │ value │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴───────╯ │ ╰─────┴───────────────────╯

Adds group-by --prune to delete the column(s) used for grouping when the arguments are cell paths; closure arguments are unaffected. If pruning leaves a parent empty (e.g., due to nested columns), the parent is removed as well.`

> let table = [ [ name , meta ]; [ andres , { lang : rb , year : "2019" } ], [ jt , { lang : rs , year : "2019" } ], [ storm , { lang : rs , year : "2021" } ], [ kai , { lang : rb , year : "2021" } ] ] > $table ╭───┬────────┬─────────────────╮ │ # │ name │ meta │ ├───┼────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 0 │ andres │ ╭──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rb │ │ │ │ │ │ year │ 2019 │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴──────╯ │ │ 1 │ jt │ ╭──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rs │ │ │ │ │ │ year │ 2019 │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴──────╯ │ │ 2 │ storm │ ╭──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rs │ │ │ │ │ │ year │ 2021 │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴──────╯ │ │ 3 │ kai │ ╭──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rb │ │ │ │ │ │ year │ 2021 │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴──────╯ │ ╰───┴────────┴─────────────────╯ > $table | group-by meta . year --prune ╭──────┬────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬────────┬───────────────╮ │ │ 2019 │ │ # │ name │ meta │ │ │ │ ├───┼────────┼───────────────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ andres │ ╭──────┬────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rb │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴────╯ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ jt │ ╭──────┬────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rs │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────┴───────────────╯ │ │ │ ╭───┬───────┬───────────────╮ │ │ 2021 │ │ # │ name │ meta │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┼───────────────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ storm │ ╭──────┬────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rs │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴────╯ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ kai │ ╭──────┬────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ lang │ rb │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────┴───────────────╯ │ ╰──────┴────────────────────────────────╯ > $table | group-by meta . year meta . lang --prune # also removes the parent if it's now empty ╭──────┬─────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭────┬────────────────╮ │ │ 2019 │ │ │ ╭───┬────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ rb │ │ # │ name │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼────────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ andres │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ rs │ │ # │ name │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ jt │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰────┴────────────────╯ │ │ │ ╭────┬───────────────╮ │ │ 2021 │ │ │ ╭───┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ │ rs │ │ # │ name │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ storm │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ rb │ │ # │ name │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ kai │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰────┴───────────────╯ │ ╰──────┴─────────────────────────╯

An experimental upgrade to std/xml xaccess , currently accessible as std-rfc/xml xaccess . It is completely backwards compatible, with the addition of:

using a ...rest parameter, removing the need to use a list (though still supporting it).

parameter, removing the need to use a list (though still supporting it). supporting cell-paths, rather than plain strings and ints.

supporting descendant-or-self::node() (aka // ) with **

> use std-rfc/xml xaccess > http get 'https://www.nushell.sh/rss.xml' | xaccess rss . ** . item # grab all items | update content { xaccess * { $in . tag ? in [ title , link ] } # only grab title and link } | first 3 | { tag : rss , content : $in } | to xml -i 2 <rss> <item> <title>This week in Nushell #344</title> <link>https://www.nushell.sh/blog/2026-03-27-twin0344.html</link> </item> <item> <title>This week in Nushell #343</title> <link>https://www.nushell.sh/blog/2026-03-20-twin0343.html</link> </item> <item> <title>This week in Nushell #342</title> <link>https://www.nushell.sh/blog/2026-03-13-twin0342.html</link> </item> </rss>

Added support for configurable external hinter closures via $env.config.hinter.closure . This allows users to provide a custom closure that receives the current line, cursor position, and working directory, and returns inline hint text (like fish-style autosuggestions). Closures can return a simple string or a record {hint: string, next_token?: string} for custom token-based hint acceptance.

$env .config.line_editor.external.hinter = { enable : true closure : {| ctx | if ( $ctx.line | str length ) == 0 { null } else { let candidate = ( try { ^ atuin search -- cwd $ctx.cwd -- limit 1 -- search-mode prefix -- cmd-only $ctx.line | lines | first } catch { null }) if $candidate == null or not ( $candidate | str starts-with $ctx.line ) { null } else { ( $candidate | str substring (( $ctx.line | str length )) .. ) } } } }

$env .config.line_editor.external.hinter = { enable : true closure : {| ctx | if ( $ctx.line | str length ) == 0 { null } else { let target = "zzhint from-script" if not ( $target | str starts-with $ctx.line ) { null } else { let remaining = ( $target | str substring (( $ctx.line | str length )) .. ) if ( $remaining | str length ) == 0 { null } else { $remaining } } } } }

url parse now supports an optional --base/-b flag to resolve relative URLs against a base URL (WHATWG-compatible). This makes it easier to normalize links from scraped pages while still returning the same structured URL record (scheme, host, path, query, fragment, and params).

Evaluations that take longer than 10 seconds, or are cancelled by the client, are automatically promoted to background jobs instead of being discarded. Their results are delivered to job 0's mailbox, where they can be retrieved using job recv . These promoted jobs appear in job list with descriptions like mcp: <command> , and they can be terminated using job kill . The timeout for this behavior can be configured through the $env.NU_MCP_PROMOTE_AFTER setting.

Usually commands that start with a space are not recorded to the history. With $env.config.history.ignore_space_prefixed this can be changed.

# before nushell didn't render the `cwd` column like paths # now it does history | metadata set -- path-columns [ cwd ] | table -- icons

This release adds the configuration option $env.config.auto_cd_implicit , which allows auto-cd behavior as long as the command string is an existing directory.

Allow par-each to stream. The following example will print out a new value each second that passes.

Nushell has a new sigil % that allows you to call a built-in even if you have the built-in shadowed by a custom command or alias.

> def ls [] { echo duck } > ls duck > % ls ╭────┬─────────────────────┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ ├────┼─────────────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────┤ │ 0 │ .cargo │ dir │ 0 B │ 7 months ago │ │ 1 │ .gitattributes │ file │ 113 B │ 7 months ago │ │ 2 │ .githooks │ dir │ 0 B │ 7 months ago │ │ 3 │ .github │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 4 │ .gitignore │ file │ 834 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 5 │ .idea │ dir │ 0 B │ 9 months ago │ │ 6 │ .opencode │ dir │ 0 B │ a month ago │ │ 7 │ .vscode │ dir │ 0 B │ 8 months ago │ │ 8 │ AGENTS.md │ file │ 2,1 kB │ a day ago │ │ 9 │ CITATION.cff │ file │ 838 B │ 6 months ago │ │ 10 │ CLAUDE.md │ symlink │ 0 B │ a day ago │ │ 11 │ CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md │ file │ 3,5 kB │ 7 months ago │ │ 12 │ CONTRIBUTING.md │ file │ 18,7 kB │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 13 │ Cargo.lock │ file │ 257,0 kB │ 4 hours ago │ │ 14 │ Cargo.toml │ file │ 11,9 kB │ a day ago │ │ 15 │ Cross.toml │ file │ 684 B │ 7 months ago │ │ 16 │ LICENSE │ file │ 1,1 kB │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 17 │ README.md │ file │ 12,7 kB │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 18 │ SECURITY.md │ file │ 2,7 kB │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 19 │ assets │ dir │ 0 B │ 7 months ago │ │ 20 │ ast-grep │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 21 │ benches │ dir │ 0 B │ a week ago │ │ 22 │ clippy.toml │ file │ 170 B │ a week ago │ │ 23 │ crates │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 24 │ devdocs │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 25 │ docker │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 26 │ file.sqlite │ file │ 3 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 27 │ my_ls.sqlite │ file │ 8,1 kB │ 6 months ago │ │ 28 │ notes.sqlite.md │ file │ 670 B │ 7 months ago │ │ 29 │ opencode.json │ file │ 809 B │ a day ago │ │ 30 │ rust-toolchain.toml │ file │ 956 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 31 │ rustfmt.toml │ file │ 18 B │ 2 days ago │ │ 32 │ scratch │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 33 │ script.nu │ file │ 416 B │ 4 weeks ago │ │ 34 │ scripts │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ 35 │ sgconfig.yml │ file │ 218 B │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 36 │ src │ dir │ 0 B │ a day ago │ │ 37 │ target │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 hours ago │ │ 38 │ tests │ dir │ 0 B │ a week ago │ │ 39 │ toolkit │ dir │ 0 B │ a week ago │ │ 40 │ toolkit.nu │ file │ 61 B │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 41 │ typos.toml │ file │ 732 B │ 3 weeks ago │ │ 42 │ wix │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 weeks ago │ ├────┼─────────────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────┤ │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ ╰────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────────╯

If you try to call something that doesn't exist as a built-in you get an error:

> %lss Error: nu::parser::error × percent sigil requires a built-in command ╭─[ repl_entry #59:1:2 ] 1 │ %lss · ─┬─ · ╰── unknown built-in command ╰──── help: remove `%` to use normal resolution, or use `^` to run an external command explicitly

Added the "frameless" table theme.

> $env . config . table . mode = "frameless" > [[ a b , c ]; [ 1 2 3 ] [ 4 5 6 ]] | table # │ a │ b │ c ───┼───┼───┼─── 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 1 │ 4 │ 5 │ 6

When an MCP evaluation gets auto-promoted to a background job (after timeout or client cancellation), the mailbox payload was the potentially-truncated MCP response. If output exceeded NU_MCP_OUTPUT_LIMIT , job recv would return a dangling $history.N reference instead of the actual data — $history is only populated for non-promoted evals.

This PR introduces an EvalOutput struct that separates the MCP response (possibly truncated with a $history note) from the full output string. Promoted jobs now send full_output through the mailbox so job recv always returns complete, usable data.

Also fixes a pipefail issue where external commands that write to both stdout and stderr would re-raise non_zero_exit_code after process_pipeline had already captured the output — solved by calling ignore_error(true) on the child.

Added ctrl + p/n to move up and down the input list like with fzf . (#17707)

to move up and down the input list like with . (#17707) hide-env now autocompletes environment variable names when pressing tab. (#17658)

now autocompletes environment variable names when pressing tab. (#17658) Add the ability for query web to parse the entire html document when using the --document flag. (#17759)

to parse the entire html document when using the flag. (#17759) ansi command now has completions for its positional argument. (#17761)

command now has completions for its positional argument. (#17761) into binary now has a completion for the --endian flag. (#17788)

now has a completion for the flag. (#17788) ps -l output has two new columns: process_group_id and session_id . (#16357)

output has two new columns: and . (#16357) Binary hex colors are now configurable with $env.config.color_config.binary_* and $env.config.use_ansi_coloring . (#17887)

and . (#17887) metadata set --content-type now also accepts null to unset the content_type metadata (#17944)

now also accepts to unset the metadata (#17944) http get now also automatically parses x- -prefixed mime types like application/x-nuon . (#17967)

now also automatically parses -prefixed mime types like . (#17967) The input list command now streams by consuming an upstream list or range incrementally vs collecting. (#17966)

command now streams by consuming an upstream list or range incrementally vs collecting. (#17966) Add --full ( -f ) and --allow-errors ( -e ) support to http head for parity with other HTTP verbs. (#17650)

Command removed:

random dice in favor of std/random dice

Flags removed:

metadata set --merge in favor of metadata set { merge {key: value} }

in favor of watch --debounce-ms in favor of watch --debounce

in favor of into value --columns --prefer-filesizes in favor of detect type --columns --prefer-filesizes

into value no longer infer nushell datatype from string. Use detect type in combination with update cells instead.

More aggressive reserved names ( $nu/$env/$in ) exclusion in implicit variable declaration. e.g.

for nu : int in [] {} match [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] { [ $in , $nu , $env ] => { $in + $nu + $env }, _ => 0 }

On the other hand, $it is re-enabled in let it = 1 or 1 | let it

Error messages for invalid alias expressions now show user-friendly descriptions instead of internal Rust type names. The error code nu::parser::cant_alias_expression is unchanged.

Before > alias foo = $bar . baz Error: nu::parser::cant_alias_expression × Can't create alias to expression. ╭─[ repl_entry #4:1:13 ] 1 │ alias foo = $bar.baz · ────┬─── · ╰── aliasing FullCellPath is not supported ╰──── help: Only command calls can be aliased.

After > alias foo = $bar . baz Error: nu::parser::cant_alias_expression × Can't create alias to expression. ╭─[ repl_entry #65:1:13 ] 1 │ alias foo = $bar.baz · ────┬─── · ╰── aliasing a cell path expression is not supported ╰──── help: Only command calls can be aliased.

to nuon --indent n will print in a more compact output:

Before > [{ column1 : 1 , column2 : 2 }, { column1 : 3 , column2 : 4 }] | to nuon --indent 2 [ [ "column1", "column2" ]; [ 1, 2 ], [ 3, 4 ] ]

After > [{ column1 : 1 , column2 : 2 }, { column1 : 3 , column2 : 4 }] | to nuon --indent 2 [ ["column1", "column2"]; [1, 2], [3, 4] ]

Upgrades polars to 0.53.

Reimplemented polars pivot command to polars' updated pivot library. Introduced support for "element" type aggregates.

command to polars' updated pivot library. Introduced support for "element" type aggregates. polars unpivot will now only work on LazyFrames. Eager dataframes will be converted to a LazyFrame.

will now only work on LazyFrames. Eager dataframes will be converted to a LazyFrame. Added flags --keep-nulls and --empty-as-null to polars concat .

and to . Some improvements on list conversion from nushell to polars. Sub-lists should retain their type instead of being converted to type "object". Using NuDataFrame::try_from_value will convert a Value::List object directly and attempt use an appropriate DataType before falling back to "object".

Added additional selectors: polars selector not , polars selector matches , polars selector starts-with .

Type widening now flattens a bit more. (#17575)

keybindings list command is updated with new descriptions. CutFromStartLinewise / CutToEndLinewise now takes keep_line instead of value as its parameter for clarity. (#17859)

command is updated with new descriptions. / now takes instead of as its parameter for clarity. (#17859) get command now removes the path_columns metadata if none of the cell paths are a index. (#17866)

command now removes the metadata if none of the cell paths are a index. (#17866) first and last preserve pipeline metadata (such as content_type and path_columns ) for list, range, and list-stream input. content_type is still cleared when the output is only part of a binary value (for example a single byte as an integer or a truncated binary value). (#17875)

and preserve pipeline metadata (such as and ) for list, range, and list-stream input. is still cleared when the output is only part of a binary value (for example a single byte as an integer or a truncated binary value). (#17875) Fixed a crash (“known external name not found”) when an alias reused the same name as an extern used for completions (for example wrapping an external with default flags). (#17878)

Update help text for the --ide-* commands in the nu --help screen. (#17905)

commands in the screen. (#17905) detect type now preserves content_type metadata if it cannot detect the input value (#17906)

now preserves metadata if it cannot detect the input value (#17906) Some code that was already known to be invalid early-on, will now be highlighted as an error. (#17917)

When --full is used, http head now returns the standard full response record ( urls , headers.request , headers.response , body , status ). (#17650)

is used, now returns the standard full response record ( , , , , ). (#17650) When --allow-errors is used, http head no longer fails on non-2xx statuses and still exposes headers. (#17650)

is used, no longer fails on non-2xx statuses and still exposes headers. (#17650) skip command only removes content_type metadata if n > 0 and input is binary. (#17867)

command only removes metadata if n > 0 and input is binary. (#17867) reject command also removes the path from path_columns metadata when removing a column. (#17867)

Update the sqlite output of the history file by adding column adapters so we can maintain speed but still get nushell values out of the command.

Before > history | last ╭─────────────────┬─────────────────────╮ │ start_timestamp │ 1775933381705 │ │ command │ history | last │ │ cwd │ D:\Projects

ushell │ │ duration │ │ │ exit_status │ │ ╰─────────────────┴─────────────────────╯ > history | last 3 ╭───┬─────────────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬──────────┬─────────────╮ │ # │ start_timestamp │ command │ cwd │ duration │ exit_status │ ├───┼─────────────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ 1775933378360 │ clear │ D:\Projects

ushell │ 1 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1775933381705 │ history | last │ D:\Projects

ushell │ 17 │ 0 │ │ 2 │ 1775933392010 │ history | last 3 │ D:\Projects

ushell │ │ │ ╰───┴─────────────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────╯

After > history | last ╭─────────────────┬─────────────────────╮ │ start_timestamp │ now │ │ command │ history | last │ │ cwd │ D:\Projects

ushell │ │ duration │ │ │ exit_status │ │ ╰─────────────────┴─────────────────────╯ > history | last 3 ╭───┬─────────────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬──────────┬─────────────╮ │ # │ start_timestamp │ command │ cwd │ duration │ exit_status │ ├───┼─────────────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ now │ clear │ D:\Projects

ushell │ 2ms │ 0 │ │ 1 │ now │ history | last │ D:\Projects

ushell │ 19ms │ 0 │ │ 2 │ now │ history | last 3 │ D:\Projects

ushell │ │ │ ╰───┴─────────────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────╯

Fixed the broken nushell executable logging flags.

Here's the new logging section.

Logging: --log-level < string > log level for diagnostic logs (error, warn, info, debug, trace). Off by default Example: nu --log-level info --log-target < string > set the target for the log to output. stdout, stderr(default), mixed or file (requires --log-file) Example: nu --log-target stdout --log-file < path > specify a custom log file path (requires --log-target file and --log-level <level>) Example: nu --log-target file --log-file ~/.local/share/nushell/nu.log --log-level info --log-include < string... > set the Rust module prefixes to include from the log output Example: nu --log-include info --log-exclude < string... > set the Rust module prefixes to exclude from the log output Example: nu --log-exclude info

bytes collect now accepts table/stream input (e.g. from each ), and type mismatch errors no longer repeat the same type multiple times.

Two changes:

Added Type::table() to bytes collect input types so pipelines like 0..128 | each {} | into binary --compact | bytes collect work without requiring an explicit collect first

to input types so pipelines like work without requiring an explicit first Deduplicated types in combined_type_string so error messages say "binary, table, or record" instead of "binary, binary, binary, binary, table, or record"

Optional positional parameters in built-in commands now accept null , treating it as if the argument was omitted. This allows custom commands to wrap built-ins and transparently forward optional parameters:

> def wraps-first [rows?: int] { [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] | first $rows } > wraps-first 1 > wraps-first 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

> try {} finally { print "inside finally" error make } inside finally Error: nu::shell::error × originates from here ╭─[ repl_entry #6:3:3 ] 2 │ print "inside finally" 3 │ error make · ────────── 4 │ } ╰────

It prints "inside finally" once.

> try { nu -c 'print before; sleep 3sec; print after' } finally { print "finally ran" } before after finally ran

Finally won't run before try finished.

Notes about streaming try does not stream if catch or finally exists.

does not stream if or exists. catch does not stream if finally exists.

> nu -c "print 'hello

world'; exit 1" | lines | let x ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ world │ ╰───┴───────╯ > $x ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ world │ ╰───┴───────╯

The variable x will be assigned.

> try { nu -c 'exit 1' | is-empty } catch { 'result-on-catch' } result-on-catch

It returns result-on-catch , and redundant true won't be returned.

Before > "2026-03-21_00:25" | into datetime --format "%F_%R" --timezone utc Sat, 21 Mar 2026 00:25:00 +0100 (3 weeks ago) > "2026-03-21_00:25" | into datetime --format "%F_%R" --timezone local Sat, 21 Mar 2026 00:25:00 +0100 (3 weeks ago)

After > "2026-03-21_00:25" | into datetime --format "%F_%R" --timezone utc Sat, 21 Mar 2026 00:25:00 +0000 (3 weeks ago) > "2026-03-21_00:25" | into datetime --format "%F_%R" --timezone local Sat, 21 Mar 2026 00:25:00 +0100 (3 weeks ago)

Update argument parsing to allow things like this without having an error.

nu test.nu a b "c

d"

Nushell now correctly parses braced values followed by optional cell paths. Expressions like {}.foo? are handled as expected and return null for missing fields, instead of raising an unclosed-delimiter parse error.

Fixed an error in reject command where an error value in the input would return column_not_found error instead of propagating the error.

Before > ls | insert foo { error make { msg : 'boo' } } | reject name Error: nu::shell::column_not_found × Cannot find column 'name' ╭─[ repl_entry #2:1:6 ] 1 │ ls | insert foo { error make { msg: 'boo' } } | reject name · ───┬── ──┬─ · │ ╰── cannot find column 'name' · ╰── value originates here ╰────

After > ls | insert foo { error make { msg : 'boo' } } | reject name Error: nu::shell::error × boo ╭─[ repl_entry #1:1:30 ] 1 │ ls | insert foo { error make { msg: 'boo' } } | reject name · ────────────── ╰────

Fixed the problem where searching in the explore command was off by 1 which caused the hit to sometimes be hidden. (#17718)

command was off by 1 which caused the hit to sometimes be hidden. (#17718) There were rendering bugs when the prompt was at the bottom of the screen. Removing the custom rendering helped fix the problems. (#17691)

When in explore and :nu returns null, you can now q/esc out. (#17661)

and returns null, you can now out. (#17661) Fixed a bug where numerical keys in records mess up type inference, e.g. let foo: string = {1: 1} is allowed before the fix. As a side effect, previously forbidden key names, like {1kb: 1} , are valid now. (#17684)

is allowed before the fix. As a side effect, previously forbidden key names, like , are valid now. (#17684) Nushell now resolves symlinks via $env.PWD if that dir is the same as std::env::current_dir to allow formatted paths. (#17720)

if that dir is the same as to allow formatted paths. (#17720) Fixed a bug where creating nushell scripts with subcommands would show duplicate subcommands. (#17727)

Fixed the variable_not_found error in scenarios with recursive functions. (#17726)

error in scenarios with recursive functions. (#17726) Default arguments now allowed to have the same name as the parameter. (#17697)

Avoided input listen --timeout panic from double counting. (#17744)

panic from double counting. (#17744) reject now preserves the stream metadata. For example, ls | reject ...[] will keep the LS_COLORS and ansi links. (#17775)

now preserves the stream metadata. For example, will keep the and ansi links. (#17775) Reject format strings with tokens after ending quote. (#17777)

Fixed a regression of v0.111.0 that made http commands not respect environment variables for proxying like ALL_PROXY . (#17794)

commands not respect environment variables for proxying like . (#17794) Fixed an issue where read-only directories are unable to be copied due to the mode attribute being preserved by default. (#17791)

Nushell now resolves library paths with user‑provided -I entries before the default NU_LIB_DIRS , fixing cases where bundled modules shadowed user scripts. NU_LIB_DIRS is also correctly treated as immutable at startup to avoid unexpected mutation in config or scripts. (#17819)

entries before the default , fixing cases where bundled modules shadowed user scripts. is also correctly treated as immutable at startup to avoid unexpected mutation in config or scripts. (#17819) Added a simple check to prevent histogram output from having overlapping names when a named column is passed to the histogram. So now histograms of columns named "count", "frequency" (or the frequency user-defined name), "quantile", "percentage" will have sensible output. (#17783)

group-by now correctly groups rows when the grouper values are compound types like lists or records. Previously, grouping could collapse distinct values into the same bucket due to a lossy abbreviation of the compound key. (#17837)

now correctly groups rows when the grouper values are compound types like lists or records. Previously, grouping could collapse distinct values into the same bucket due to a lossy abbreviation of the compound key. (#17837) Fixed the command tee truncating the input for the inner closure when the output of tee is ignored by subsequent commands. (#17793)

truncating the input for the inner closure when the output of is ignored by subsequent commands. (#17793) Aligns http options with the other http verbs so flags and output shape match http head . (#17841)

. (#17841) Fixed a bug of lossy parsing of unclosed subexpressions in string interpolation, e.g. $'(foo' , which blocks completions inside all kinds of string interpolation subexpressions. (#17851)

, which blocks completions inside all kinds of string interpolation subexpressions. (#17851) rm now errors when given a symlink path with a trailing slash, preventing accidental deletion of the underlying directory. Use rm foo-link without the trailing slash to remove the symlink itself. (#17847)

now errors when given a symlink path with a trailing slash, preventing accidental deletion of the underlying directory. Use without the trailing slash to remove the symlink itself. (#17847) Fixed a bug of duration/filesize parsing with numbers started by . , e.g. .5sec (#17923)

, e.g. (#17923) Made MCP more responsive in stdio mode. (#17945)

Use strict comparison for float-based sorting to fix panics. (#17930)

nu --experimental-options ... script.nu now works correctly without requiring -- before the script path. Nushell no longer treats the script file as part of the --experimental-options values. (#17943)

now works correctly without requiring before the script path. Nushell no longer treats the script file as part of the values. (#17943) parse simple patterns: literal { via (char lbrace) before a {name} capture works now. (#17962)

simple patterns: literal via before a capture works now. (#17962) Fixed input list when stdin is redirected in Unix TTY environments. (#17987)

ShellError::GenericError is now deprecated, prefer to use ShellError::Generic instead.

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author change link @cptpiepmatz Kitest-based Test Harness #17628 @cptpiepmatz Update winresource versions #17702 @ChrisDenton Tests should not end cwd with a / #17721 @fdncred Refactor sqlite push down and apply to (nearly) all filter commands. #17737 @cptpiepmatz Add in-process testing with nu_test_support::test() #17733 @cptpiepmatz Moved some tests around and applied some more nu_test_support::test #17740 @Juhan280 Two new reedline events added: ToStart and ToEnd to jump to the start/end of the buffer. #17747 @cptpiepmatz Use std::panic::Location instead of custom Location type #17748 @cptpiepmatz Update more tests and use assert_contains() #17745 @Juhan280 Users would not notice any difference other than that the error message when providing incorrect variant will preserve case #17749 @cptpiepmatz Added TestResult::expect_value_eq and provide more comprehensive errors for test() #17750 @preiter93 Bump edtui to 0.11.2 and remove workarounds #17752 @weirdan char command now has completions for its positional argument. #17762 @cptpiepmatz Merge To/FromYaml and To/FromYml into one struct #17766 @cptpiepmatz Refactored most nested command integraiont tests in nu-command #17767 @Bahex Make Span 's Debug impl succinct #17782 @Juhan280 Update reedline to commit 5c2f105 #17785 @andrewgazelka Document automatic JSON parsing for HTTP commands #17158 @Bahex test_record! macro for convenience #17797 @cptpiepmatz Refactor usages of test_examples with a centralized example testing code (except plugins) #17801 @cptpiepmatz Enable env_shlvl_in_repl and env_shlvl_in_exec_repl tests #17803 @cptpiepmatz Give http get command tests with socks proxy more time to execute #17804 @cptpiepmatz Warn on clippy::push_format_string #17805 @cptpiepmatz Bump toml crate to 1.0 #17813 @zhiburt Change width estimation in case of header_on_border #17812 @tauanbinato N/A — type signature correction only, no behavior change. #17811 @cptpiepmatz Refactored more command integration tests #17820 @hustcer Exclude nu-test-support for loongarch64 to avoid build error of release script #17821 @cptpiepmatz Warn on clippy::needless_raw_strings #17822 @Rohan5commit N/A (devdocs wording fix). #17818 @cptpiepmatz Fix clippy issues #17825 @cptpiepmatz Refactor more command integration tests #17858 @Juhan280 Add take_metadata and with_path_columns #17862 @rayzeller Replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in the which command. Error messages from which now report accurate source locations. #17842 @cptpiepmatz Add GenericError::new_internal_with_location #17868 @cptpiepmatz Allow showing an error source for generic errors #17869 @cptpiepmatz Add From conversions for ErrorSite #17870 @cptpiepmatz Apply #[doc(no_inline)] to prelude modules #17873 @cptpiepmatz Only update PR labels on opened or ready PRs #17874 @rayzeller Replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in plugin crates. Plugin custom value comparison errors now report accurate source locations. #17871 @rayzeller Replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in nu-command filters and strings. This improves error messages by providing accurate source locations when errors occur in uniq , find , sort , detect columns , split list , and related commands. #17872 @rayzeller Replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in nu-cli and main binary. Interactive commands like keybindings listen , REPL error handling, and IDE support now provide accurate source locations in error messages. #17876 @cptpiepmatz Restructure nu-test-support crate and add lots of docs #17900 @Juhan280 Deprecate PipelineData::metadata() #17891 @Juhan280 Implement DerefMut for PipelineExecutionData #17909 @Juhan280 Fix cargo doc warnings #17910 @Bahex http commands' output metadata properly includes content-type #17899 @cptpiepmatz Bump rand and related to 0.10 #17929 @xtqqczze Update Cargo.toml files to use workspace edition and rust-version #17931 @xtqqczze Failed to parse manifest error #17950 @fdncred Revert "detect lexer-stage errors at highlighting" #17955 @cptpiepmatz Streamline CI Cargo Checks #17954 @rayzeller Internal change only: test code now uses Span::test_data() instead of Span::unknown() to better distinguish test spans from genuinely unknown spans. No user-facing behavior changes. #17893 @rayzeller Replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in the polars plugin. DataFrame operations, type conversions, and custom value comparisons now provide accurate source locations in error messages. #17939 @cptpiepmatz Move conversion between nu_json::Value and nu_protocol::Value into nu-json #17980 @andrewgazelka Improve model guidance #17996 @cptpiepmatz Mark CustomValue::is_iterable as deprecated #18003 @sholderbach Fix confusing double negation with empty else if #16708