Nushell 0.112.2
Today, we're releasing version 0.112.2 of Nu. This release adds fixes for regressions in script argument quoting and
input list, improving handling for quoted strings, special characters, fuzzy selection, and multi-select navigation.
Where to get it
Nu 0.112.2 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
Changes [toc]
Bug fixes [toc]
Fixed regressions in quoting for string arguments in Nu script calls [toc]
This release fixes incorrect quoting behavior when passing string arguments to Nu scripts. Quoted strings, including those with spaces and escape sequences, are now handled consistently.
Using these test scripts:
def --wrapped main [...args: string] {
print $args
print ($args.1 | str substring 0..0)
}
def main [...args: string] {
print ...($args)
}
Quoted arguments now behave correctly:
> nu test2.nu a b "c\nd"
a
b
c
d
> nu test.nu arg1 "arg 2"
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ arg1 │
│ 1 │ arg 2 │
╰───┴───────╯
a
> nu --no-config-file test2.nu a b "c\nd"
a
b
c
d
> nu --no-config-file test.nu arg1 "arg 2"
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ arg1 │
│ 1 │ arg 2 │
╰───┴───────╯
Fixed regressions for
input list [toc]
This release fixes several regressions introduced in the previous release affecting
input list behavior:
- Restored correct Tab and Backtab handling when using
--fuzzy.
- Aligned behavior across
--fuzzy,
--multi, and combined
--fuzzy --multi.
- Fixed cursor movement issues when
--multiis enabled.
- Resolved Backtab wrap-around behavior.
- Corrected arrow key cursor navigation.
- Fixed an issue where
--fuzzydid not search all items when input is streamed.
Other fixes
- When nu is run from a script, empty strings and strings containing
[,
{, or
}in the arguments are properly quoted. (#18027)
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@Juhan280
|fix: properly quote special characters in script arguments
|#18027
|@cptpiepmatz
|Post release bump to 0.112.2
|#18017
|@cptpiepmatz
|bump rustls-webpki
|#18053
|@fdncred
|Fix quoting regression in argument handling for evaluate_file; add tests
|#18030
|@fdncred
|fix input list regressions with keystrokes and fuzzy
|#18039