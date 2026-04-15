Today, we're releasing version 0.112.2 of Nu. This release adds fixes for regressions in script argument quoting and input list , improving handling for quoted strings, special characters, fuzzy selection, and multi-select navigation.

Nu 0.112.2 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

This release fixes incorrect quoting behavior when passing string arguments to Nu scripts. Quoted strings, including those with spaces and escape sequences, are now handled consistently.

Using these test scripts:

test.nu def --wrapped main [ ... args : string ] { print $args print ( $args.1 | str substring 0 .. 0 ) }

test2.nu def main [ ... args : string ] { print ... ( $args ) }

Quoted arguments now behave correctly:

> nu test2.nu a b "c

d" a b c d > nu test.nu arg1 "arg 2" ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ arg1 │ │ 1 │ arg 2 │ ╰───┴───────╯ a > nu --no-config-file test2.nu a b "c

d" a b c d > nu --no-config-file test.nu arg1 "arg 2" ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ arg1 │ │ 1 │ arg 2 │ ╰───┴───────╯

This release fixes several regressions introduced in the previous release affecting input list behavior:

Restored correct Tab and Backtab handling when using --fuzzy .

. Aligned behavior across --fuzzy , --multi , and combined --fuzzy --multi .

, , and combined . Fixed cursor movement issues when --multi is enabled.

is enabled. Resolved Backtab wrap-around behavior.

Corrected arrow key cursor navigation.

Fixed an issue where --fuzzy did not search all items when input is streamed.

When nu is run from a script, empty strings and strings containing [ , { , or } in the arguments are properly quoted. (#18027)