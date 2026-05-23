Today, we're releasing version 0.113.0 of Nu. This release adds fast in-memory indexing and search via idx , stream inspection without collection via peek , structured verbose output for file operations, and a more concise default output mode for from md .

Nu 0.113.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

@fdncred introduced a new idx command family for in-memory indexing and search. It gives you fast file and directory lookup ( idx files , idx dirs , idx find ) and even content search ( idx search ) without having to rescan every time.

You can also export and import snapshots, which is especially handy when you want to persist an index and restore it later.

idx init . -- wait idx find config -- files idx search -- regex 'def\s+main'

Take a look at all the commands here.

Working with streams is one of Nushell's superpowers, and now you can inspect them without forcing a collect. The new peek command from @Bahex exposes metadata and sample values so you can make smarter pipeline decisions while keeping stream behavior intact.

.. | peek 1 | metadata access {| md | if $md.peek.stream { # keep streaming } else { $in } }

See the detailed examples here.

Verbose filesystem commands are now much easier to script against, with improvements from @WindSoilder. Instead of only human-readable text, mkdir -v , mv -v , and rm -v now return structured table data you can filter, transform, and report on directly.

mkdir - v foo bar | where created == true mv - v before.txt after.txt | get 0.message rm - v missing.txt existing.txt | where deleted == false

Read more about mkdir / mv here and rm here.

With work by @fdncred, from md now defaults to a more concise, human-friendly output mode, which makes it much nicer for day-to-day markdown processing. The previous full AST-style output is still available when you need deep detail via --verbose .

If you've been experimenting with markdown parsing since the last release, this should feel a lot more ergonomic out of the box.

Read more here.

Note This does not apply to Windows.

Allow kill -0 to show an error instead of killing nushell. Disallow commands like kill -9 pid because syntax should be kill -s 9 pid .

> kill -0 Error: nu::shell::incorrect_value × Incorrect value. ╭─[ repl_entry #2:1:1 ] 1 │ kill -0 · ──┬─ ─┬ · │ ╰── negative pid shorthand is not supported; use `kill -s 0 <pid>` · ╰── encountered here ╰────

parse command, when receiving byte or string stream input (i.e. from an external process or file), used to implicitly split the input into lines. With this release it will collect such streams before processing them.

While the line-by-line behavior is closer to how tools like sed , grep and awk operate, it was confusing as parse worked differently between working with a string stream input and working with a string value input.

Input file.txt 1. one 2. two and a half 3. three 4. four and some more Code open file.txt | parse - r r#'(?ms)^(?<n>\d+)\. (?<text>.*?)(?=$\s^\d|\Z)'# Output Before After ╭───┬───┬──────────╮ │ # │ n │ text │ ├───┼───┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ one │ │ 1 │ 2 │ two and │ │ 2 │ 3 │ three │ │ 3 │ 4 │ four and │ ╰───┴───┴──────────╯ ╭───┬───┬──────────────╮ │ # │ n │ text │ ├───┼───┼──────────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ one │ │ 1 │ 2 │ two and │ │ │ │ a half │ │ 2 │ 3 │ three │ │ 3 │ 4 │ four and │ │ │ │ some more │ ╰───┴───┴──────────────╯

To process the input line-by-line all you need to do is run the stream through lines :

.. | lines | parse - r '...'

Previously mkdir -v returned a string, now it returns a table.

Before > let x = mkdir -v foo bar mkdir: created directory '/tmp/foo' mkdir: created directory '/tmp/bar' > $x foo bar

After > let x = mkdir -v foo bar > $x ╭───┬──────────┬─────────┬───────╮ │ # │ path │ created │ error │ ├───┼──────────┼─────────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ /tmp/foo │ true │ │ │ 1 │ /tmp/bar │ true │ │ ╰───┴──────────┴─────────┴───────╯

mv -v returns a table too > touch before.txt > mv -v before.txt after.txt ╭───┬─────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────────╮ │ # │ source │ destination │ message │ ├───┼─────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ 0 │ /tmp/before.txt │ /tmp/after.txt │ mv-verbose-renamed │ ╰───┴─────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────────╯

from xlsx now supports --header-row for specifying the 0-indexed index of the row from which to read column names. Default is the first non-empty row, which is a breaking change. Specify --header-row null for legacy behavior (i.e., no header). (#18189)

TOML files now preserve comments, formatting, and inline tables when modified and saved.

open Cargo.toml | update version "1.1.0" | save Cargo.toml

This should keep all comments intact.

You can now use named gradients with ansi gradient .

> 'Nushell Gradient!' | ansi gradient --fgnamed rainbow N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t !

> ansi gradient --list ╭────┬───────────┬──────────────────╮ │ # │ name │ text │ ├────┼───────────┼──────────────────┤ │ 0 │ atlast │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 1 │ crystal │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 2 │ teen │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 3 │ mind │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 4 │ morning │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 5 │ vice │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 6 │ passion │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 7 │ fruit │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 8 │ retro │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 9 │ summer │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 10 │ rainbow │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 11 │ pastel │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 12 │ monsoon │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 13 │ forest │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ │ 14 │ instagram │ N u s h e l l G r a d i e n t │ ╰────┴───────────┴──────────────────╯

Added two new commands to the vi normal modes:

o : inserts a newline below the cursor and enters insert mode

: inserts a newline below the cursor and enters insert mode O : inserts a newline above the cursor and enters insert mode

Their respective edit commands are InsertNewlineBelow and InsertNewlineAbove .

Added a new module to std-rfc/pb , it wraps the OSC 9;4 escape sequences for setting progress bars in the terminal (some terminals don't support any/some of the commands).

Example:

use std-rfc/ pb try { 0 ..< 10 | each {| x | sleep 200ms ; pb set-idx $x 10 } } catch { pb error } finally { pb clear }

Added peek command, which can be used to access properties of the pipeline input and get the first $n items of a list stream without collecting it.

It works by exposing this information as pipeline metadata so it can be retrieved with metadata access .

.. | peek | metadata access {| md | if not $md.peek.stream { $env .LAST_RESULT = $in $in } else { # do not collect, pass the stream through as it is } }

.. | peek 1 | metadata access {| md | if ( $md.peek.value ?.0? != null and ( $md.peek.value.0 | columns | $in has "type" and $in has "name" ) ) { sort-by type name } else { # pass the stream through as it is } }

Introduces new polars selector sub commands

polars selector alpha for selecting columns alphabetic characters

for selecting columns alphabetic characters polars selector alphanumeric for selecting columns with alphanumeric characters

for selecting columns with alphanumeric characters polars selector ends-with for selecting columns with a suffix

Added 20 additional polars selectors:

polars selector array - Select all array columns. Optionally filter by fixed width.

- Select all array columns. Optionally filter by fixed width. polars selector binary - Select all binary columns.

- Select all binary columns. polars selector boolean - Select all boolean columns.

- Select all boolean columns. polars selector by-index - Select columns by their index position. Supports negative indices (e.g., -1 for the last column).

- Select columns by their index position. Supports negative indices (e.g., for the last column). polars selector categorical - Select all categorical columns.

- Select all categorical columns. polars selector contains - Select columns whose names contain the given literal substring(s).

- Select columns whose names contain the given literal substring(s). polars selector date - Select all date columns.

- Select all date columns. polars selector datetime - Select all datetime columns. Optionally filter by time unit ( ns , us , ms ) and/or timezone.

- Select all datetime columns. Optionally filter by time unit ( , , ) and/or timezone. polars selector decimal - Select all decimal columns.

- Select all decimal columns. polars selector digit - Select columns whose names consist entirely of digit characters. By default uses Unicode decimal digits; use --ascii-only to restrict to ASCII 0-9 .

- Select columns whose names consist entirely of digit characters. By default uses Unicode decimal digits; use to restrict to ASCII . polars selector duration - Select all duration columns. Optionally filter by time unit ( ns , us , ms ).

- Select all duration columns. Optionally filter by time unit ( , , ). polars selector empty - Create an empty selector that matches no columns. Useful as a base for selector composition.

- Create an empty selector that matches no columns. Useful as a base for selector composition. polars selector ends-with - Select columns that end with the given substring(s).

- Select columns that end with the given substring(s). polars selector enum - Select all enum columns.

- Select all enum columns. polars selector exclude - Select all columns except those with the given name(s). This is the inverse of polars selector by-name .

- Select all columns except those with the given name(s). This is the inverse of . polars selector list - Select all list columns.

- Select all list columns. polars selector nested - Select all nested columns ( list , array , or struct ).

- Select all nested columns ( , , or ). polars selector object - Select all object columns.

- Select all object columns. polars selector starts-with - Select columns that start with the given substring(s).

- Select columns that start with the given substring(s). polars selector string - Select all string columns. Use --include-categorical to also select categorical columns.

- Select all string columns. Use to also select categorical columns. polars selector struct - Select all struct columns.

- Select all struct columns. polars selector temporal - Select all temporal columns ( date , datetime , duration , and time ).

Add the idx command family for in-memory filesystem indexing and search.

Initializes the global idx runtime by scanning <path> . If the runtime is already initialized it is dropped and re-scanned. --wait blocks until the initial scan completes; omitting it returns immediately with a scanning = true status.

idx init . idx init ~/projects -- wait

Returns a record describing the current runtime: initialized , base_path , watch , scanning , scan_duration_ms , files , dirs , and arena memory usage fields.

idx status

Returns all indexed directories as records with relative_path and full_path columns.

idx dirs idx dirs | where full_path =~ src

Returns all indexed files as records with relative_path , full_path , file_name , directory , size , and modified columns. If an optional <path> is provided it performs a direct lookup by relative or absolute path.

idx files idx files src/main.rs idx files /absolute/path/to/file.rs

Fuzzy-searches the index using fff-search scoring. By default searches both files and directories. --files or --dirs narrows the search. --verbose adds a score_details column. --limit caps the result count (default 100).

idx find main idx find config -- files -- verbose idx find src -- dirs -- limit 10

Searches the contents of indexed files. Plain text is the default. --regex enables regex matching. --fuzzy enables approximate line matching. Multiple patterns are searched with multi_grep . --limit caps matches (default 50).

idx search hello idx search -- regex 'fn \w+' idx search TODO FIXME HACK

Persists the current runtime to a SQLite database at <filepath> . Returns a record with stored , path , file_count , dir_count , base_path , and format .

idx export ~/my-index.db

Imports a SQLite snapshot created by idx export . Performs true offline restoration by hydrating the index from stored file and directory rows in the database with no filesystem rescanning. Returns a record with restored , source_path , base_path , watch , rehydration_mode , status , restored_files , restored_dirs , and format . The rehydration_mode is offline_from_snapshot_rows , and the status fields ( scanning , scan_duration_ms ).

idx import ~/my-index.db

Drops the current runtime from memory. Returns {dropped: bool, status: record} where status is always the default (zeroed) status after the drop.

idx drop

Custom completers can now opt into matching the user's prefix against suggestion descriptions in addition to values, by setting match_description: true in the returned options record. The inserted completion is still the suggestion's value .

def "nu-complete users" [] { { options : { match_description : true , completion_algorithm : "substring" } completions : [ { value : "lk446763@example.com" , description : "Lennart Kiil" } { value : "ab123456@example.com" , description : "Alice Bob" } ] } }

A new command for producing cartesian products of an arbitrary number of lists, accessible as std-rfc/iter prod .

It takes a record with list values and returns a table where each column has items from the corresponding list:

> use std-rfc/iter prod > prod { size : [ little , big ] color : [ red , blue ] shape : [ circle , box ] } ╭───┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ │ # │ size │ color │ shape │ ├───┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ little │ red │ circle │ │ 1 │ little │ red │ box │ │ 2 │ little │ blue │ circle │ │ 3 │ little │ blue │ box │ │ 4 │ big │ red │ circle │ │ 5 │ big │ red │ box │ │ 6 │ big │ blue │ circle │ │ 7 │ big │ blue │ box │ ╰───┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

It can also take an input stream, items of which will be in the "in" column:

> use std-rfc/iter prod > [ 1 , 2 ] | prod { rhs : [ a , b ] } ╭───┬────┬─────╮ │ # │ in │ rhs │ ├───┼────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ a │ │ 1 │ 1 │ b │ │ 2 │ 2 │ a │ │ 3 │ 2 │ b │ ╰───┴────┴─────╯

prod generates its output lazily, so it doesn't collect its input.

When you use the new --no-commas flag on to nuon you won't have to see commas. Since nuon doesn't require commas, this will make the output more succinct. Some may argue that it's harder to read, which may be true, but nuon doesn't care about that.

> ls | to nuon --indent 2 --list-of-records | str length 1014 > ls | to nuon --indent 2 --list-of-records --no-commas | str length 983 > ls | to nuon | str length 802 > ls | to nuon --no-commas | str length 768

Sometimes, every little bit helps.

The pre_prompt and env_change hooks can now modify the commandline using the commandline edit command.

Example:

$env .config.hooks.pre_prompt ++= [{ commandline edit "test" }]

> touch a > rm -v z a c ╭───┬────────┬─────────┬───────────╮ │ # │ path │ deleted │ error │ ├───┼────────┼─────────┼───────────┤ │ 0 │ /tmp/z │ false │ Not found │ │ 1 │ /tmp/c │ false │ Not found │ │ 2 │ /tmp/a │ true │ │ ╰───┴────────┴─────────┴───────────╯

> touch a > rm z a c Error: nu::shell::io::not_found × Not found ╭─[ repl_entry #66:1:8 ] 1 │ rm z a c · ┬ · ╰── Not found ╰──── help: '/tmp/c' does not exist Error: nu::shell::io::not_found × Not found ╭─[ repl_entry #66:1:4 ] 1 │ rm z a c · ┬ · ╰── Not found ╰──── help: '/tmp/z' does not exist > 'a' | path exists false

> ps -l | select pid name mem virtual working paged | first 5 ╭───┬─────┬─────────────────┬──────────┬─────────┬──────────┬───────╮ │ # │ pid │ name │ mem │ virtual │ working │ paged │ ├───┼─────┼─────────────────┼──────────┼─────────┼──────────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ systemd │ 13.3 MB │ 22.2 MB │ 13.3 MB │ 0 B │ │ 1 │ 2 │ init-systemd(Ub │ 1.9 MB │ 2.8 MB │ 1.9 MB │ 0 B │ │ 2 │ 10 │ init │ 135.1 kB │ 2.8 MB │ 135.1 kB │ 0 B │ │ 3 │ 55 │ systemd-journal │ 17.8 MB │ 68.4 MB │ 17.8 MB │ 0 B │ │ 4 │ 100 │ systemd-udevd │ 6.2 MB │ 24.9 MB │ 6.2 MB │ 0 B │ ╰───┴─────┴─────────────────┴──────────┴─────────┴──────────┴───────╯

Added support for fish-style abbreviations that are expanded on enter or space . Abbreviations are syntax-aware in that expansion doesn't occur within strings or when appearing as arguments to an external program.

Abbreviations can be added to the config like so:

$env .config.abbreviations = { ll : "ls -l" gs : "git status" }

The following $env.config.history fields are now read-only after the REPL starts, since reedline only reads them once at startup and silently ignored later changes:

$env.config.history.path

$env.config.history.max_size

$env.config.history.file_format

$env.config.history.isolation

sync_on_enter and ignore_space_prefixed remain mutable from the REPL since they are re-read on each prompt.

Attempting to change one of the locked fields from the REPL now produces a clear error instead of being silently ignored:

> $env . config . history . path = "/tmp/elsewhere.txt" Error: nu::shell::invalid_config × Encountered 1 error(s) when updating config Error: nu::shell::config_option_locked_after_startup × $env.config.history.path cannot be changed after Nushell has started ╭─[ repl_entry #73:1:28 ] 1 │ $env.config.history.path = "/tmp/elsewhere.txt" · ──────────┬───────── · ╰── cannot be changed at runtime ╰──── help: set $env.config.history.path in your config.nu (or via --config / the relevant env var) and restart Nushell

metadata access 's closure can now modify the caller's environment, as if run with do --env (#18085)

's closure can now modify the caller's environment, as if run with (#18085) Introduced std-rfc / str lcp calculating longest common prefix for a list of strings (#17907)

/ calculating longest common prefix for a list of strings (#17907) std-rfc/iter recurse now supports multiple cell-path arguments. (#18172)

now supports multiple cell-path arguments. (#18172) Added the std-rfc/url module to modify urls more concisely. (#18239)

watch command's optional closure argument is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Update your scripts to use a for-loop or each instead:

for event in ( watch . -- glob =**/*.rs ) { cargo test } # or watch . -- glob =**/*.rs | each { cargo test }

As a reminder, using this streaming approach allows you to combine watch with other commands as well:

watch . | where operation == Write and path like "*.md" | each { md-lint $in.path }

The grid command now accepts an optional column name to display the contents of that column in a grid. One should no longer rely on the old behavior which automatically displays the name column as it is deprecated. Moreover, passing in a record as the input is also deprecated.

Before ls | grid # or { name : test } | grid

After ls | grid name # or [{ name : test }] | grid name

The deprecated flag of metadata --datasource-ls has been removed. Use metadata set --path-columns [name] instead. The ls command will no longer set the source metadata to ls .

Saving streaming table data to .csv and .tsv now writes rows to disk as they arrive instead of buffering the full output first.

Streaming CSV/TSV export now fails with a clear schema-drift error if later rows introduce new columns after output has started. If your input has varying columns, use to csv --columns [...] / to tsv --columns [...] or collect first.

Before > '{"value": "off", "listen": "0.0.0.0:8444"}' | from json | to yaml value: off listen: 0.0.0.0:8444

After > '{"value": "off", "listen": "0.0.0.0:8444"}' | from json | to yaml value: 'off' listen: '0.0.0.0:8444'

nu-mcp : default auto-promote-to-background threshold raised from 10s to 120s.

: default auto-promote-to-background threshold raised from 10s to 120s. nu-mcp : the evaluate tool accepts a new optional timeout_secs parameter to override the promotion threshold per call.

The from md command now defaults to a more human friendly reduced mode. The original ast mode is now behind the --verbose switch.

Here are a couple screenshots of reduced mode.

> open AGENTS.md | first 10 | table --flatten ╭───┬─────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────╮ │ # │ element │ content │ content_span │ attributes │ ├───┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 0 │ text │ AGENTS.md │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 1 │ text │ Testing and code style rules │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 2 │ text │ Before every commit: │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 3 │ code_inline │ nu -c "use toolkit.nu; toolkit fmt" │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 4 │ text │ and │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 5 │ code_inline │ nu -c "use toolkit.nu; toolkit clippy" │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 6 │ text │ . This is pretty fast so you can run it frequently. │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 7 │ text │ Run tests: │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 8 │ code_inline │ nu -c "use toolkit.nu; toolkit test" │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ │ 9 │ text │ or │ {record 2 fields} │ {record 2 fields} │ ╰───┴─────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────╯

> open README.md | get 89 | table -e ╭──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ element │ code │ │ content │ ls | where type == "dir" | table │ │ │ # => ╭────┬──────────┬──────┬─────────┬───────────────╮ │ │ │ # => │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ │ │ │ # => ├────┼──────────┼──────┼─────────┼───────────────┤ │ │ │ # => │ 0 │ .cargo │ dir │ 0 B │ 9 minutes ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 1 │ assets │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 2 │ crates │ dir │ 4.0 KiB │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 3 │ docker │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 4 │ docs │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 5 │ images │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 6 │ pkg_mgrs │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 7 │ samples │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 8 │ src │ dir │ 4.0 KiB │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 9 │ target │ dir │ 0 B │ a day ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 10 │ tests │ dir │ 4.0 KiB │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => │ 11 │ wix │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago │ │ │ │ # => ╰────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┴───────────────╯ │ │ │ ╭───────┬──────────────────╮ │ │ content_span │ │ │ ╭────────┬────╮ │ │ │ │ │ start │ │ line │ 96 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭────────┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ │ end │ │ line │ 114 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴─────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴──────────────────╯ │ │ │ ╭──────┬───────╮ │ │ attributes │ │ lang │ shell │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴───────╯ │ ╰──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Fixed wrapped command argument handling in def --wrapped [...rest] for untyped rest params:

Nushell now parses --key="value" and --key='value' in wrapped rest args like external args, removing quote wrappers around the value.

and in wrapped rest args like external args, removing quote wrappers around the value. Nushell now expands ~ in untyped wrapped rest args even when args are read directly (for example via $args | to nuon ), not only when forwarding to an external command.

in untyped wrapped rest args even when args are read directly (for example via ), not only when forwarding to an external command. Explicitly typed string rest params [...rest: string] keep prior literal behavior.

Nushell now supports dynamic percent builtin dispatch with forms like %($cmd) and %$cmd.

This preserves percent safety semantics while allowing runtime command selection:

only builtins are eligible targets

non-builtin/custom/alias targets are rejected

arguments are forwarded as parsed values (not string-evaluated like shell eval)

This should work very similarly to dynamic dispatch of externals. The same model was followed to implement it.

Here's a couple examples that are also tests.

> let cmd = 'echo' ; %$cmd 'hello' hello > %('echo') 'world' world > let cmd = 'echo' ; %($cmd) 'hello' hello

> let cmd = 'my_nonexistent_cmd' ; %($cmd) Error: nu::shell::command_not_found × Command not found ╭─[ repl_entry #94:1:33 ] 1 │ let cmd = 'my_nonexistent_cmd'; %($cmd) · ───┬─── · ╰── command not found ╰────

> def custom_cmd [] { 'nope' } ; let cmd = 'custom_cmd' ; %($cmd) Error: nu::shell::command_not_found × Command not found ╭─[ repl_entry #96:1:55 ] 1 │ def custom_cmd [] { 'nope' }; let cmd = 'custom_cmd'; %($cmd) · ───┬─── · ╰── command not found ╰────

Nushell handles escaping better with the back slash \ when use with double quotes or string interpolation with double quotes where escapes are interpreted.

Nushell now supports and validates more backslash escape forms consistently in string parsing, and reports clearer errors for invalid unicode/hex escapes (including better wording around missing } and unicode code point limits).

Parse and process escape sequences in a byte string.

Now, the following escape sequences are handled:

Simple:

, \r , \t , \\ , \" , \'

, , , , , Control: \0 , \a , \b , \e , \f

, , , , Hex: \xHH (exactly 2 hex digits)

(exactly 2 hex digits) Unicode: \u{XXXXXX} (1-6 hex digits, max 0x10FFFF)

(1-6 hex digits, max 0x10FFFF) Special: \/ , \( , \) , \{ , \} , \$ , \^ , \# , \| , \~

Before $env .config.hooks.env_change.pwd = [{|| print "dir changed" }] cd .. # => No result

After $env .config.hooks.env_change.pwd = [{|| print "dir changed" }] cd .. # => nushell prints out `dir changed`.

Added conditional compilation to fix never used warning when compiling without the mcp feature. (#18056)

Fixes input list backtab functionality by undoing previous selection before navigation. (#18068)

backtab functionality by undoing previous selection before navigation. (#18068) The evaluate MCP tool no longer accepts a timeout_secs parameter. To override the promote-after timeout, set $env.NU_MCP_PROMOTE_AFTER (e.g. $env.NU_MCP_PROMOTE_AFTER = 10min ) — the setting is REPL-sticky and applies to subsequent calls until changed. (#18070)

MCP tool no longer accepts a parameter. To override the promote-after timeout, set (e.g. ) — the setting is REPL-sticky and applies to subsequent calls until changed. (#18070) Improved language for the "Cannot find column ..." shell error to be more precise about missing data and suggest user actions to fix. (#18108)

Refactor --on-cols in polars pivot from required to optional parameter; supply default values based on unique values of --on columns (#18140)

in from required to optional parameter; supply default values based on unique values of columns (#18140) which and history command now also have path_columns metadata in their output. So the paths will render like it does for ls command. (#18020)

and command now also have metadata in their output. So the paths will render like it does for command. (#18020) Fixed an issue where cp could not copy symbolic links as links. Nushell now supports cp -P and cp --no-dereference , including for symlinks that point to directories. (#18162)

could not copy symbolic links as links. Nushell now supports and , including for symlinks that point to directories. (#18162) Make auto-cd accept paths with leading/trailing whitespace. (#18123)

The each command now preserves the metadata of the output of the closure if the input is a scalar value. (#18201)

Fixed an issue where if you used the built-in sigil you might get a recursion error like this. This no longer happens.

Previous error output > def ls [] { % ls | move name --last } > ls Error: nu::shell::recursion_limit_reached × Recursion limit (50) reached ╭─[ repl_entry #10:1:11 ] 1 │ def ls [] { %ls | move name --last } · ─────────────┬──────────── · ╰── This called itself too many times ╰────

http command now reads the environment variable NO_PROXY and supports the following patterns.

Pattern Behavior example.com Literally match example.com , but not sub.example.com .example.com Match sub.example.com and foo.sub.example.com , but not example.com . *.example.com Exactly like .example.com * Match everything

Info Multiple patterns can be used by separating them via comma and expressions that are not on the above form are ignored silently.

For example:

> try { 1 / 0 } finally { print 'this finally' } this finally Error: nu::shell::division_by_zero × Division by zero. ╭─[ repl_entry #4:1:9 ] 1 │ try { 1 / 0 } finally { print 'this finally' } · ┬ · ╰── division by zero ╰────

> let x = try { 13 } finally { print 'this finally' ; 1 } this finally > $x == 3 false > let x = try { 1 / 0 } catch { "xx" } finally { print 'this finally' } this finally > $x == "xx" true

Order of the paths reported for Rename events are now correct, whereas previously they were reported as if $new_path was renamed to $path .

Additionally if one of these paths happened to be outside of the watched directory, previously the event was not reported at all, now they are reported with the path outside of the watched directory as null .

Now the following code won't run print statement twice.

Before > do -i { try {}; print "Look, I ran twice!" ; not_a } Look, I ran twice! Look, I ran twice!

After > do -i { try {}; print "Look!" ; not_a } Look!

Finally block will run if try block is interrupted with ctrl-c, for example:

# cc.nu #!/usr/bin/env nu "test content" | save - f cleanup-test.txt print $"before try: cleanup-test.txt exists = ('cleanup-test.txt' | path exists )" try { ^ ping - n 30 127.0.0.1 # or `^ping -c 30 127.0.0.1` on Linux/macOS } finally { print "finally ran" rm - f cleanup-test.txt } print $"after try: cleanup-test.txt exists = ('cleanup-test.txt' | path exists )"

And run it with:

> nu cc.nu

Press ctrl-c during printing, it'll output finally ran

Default values in commands will now be correctly parsed as glob type instead of string when annotated.

Before > def foo [--x: glob = *.x] { $x | describe } > foo string

After > def foo [--x: glob = *.x] { $x | describe } > foo glob

> cd /tmp > mkdir a > chmod 400 a > mkdir b a/c Error: nu::shell::error × Permission denied ╭─[ repl_entry #102:1:9 ] 1 │ mkdir b a/c · ─┬─ · ╰── Permission denied ╰──── > "b" | path exists true

Also noted that the errors are pointed to correct span. Previously it points to crates/nu-command/src/filesystem/umkdir.rs:95:48 , which is not user friendly.

Previously empty blocks (a command's body, if-else branch, match arm etc.) were inferred to return nothing regardless of their input type. This caused code like the following to fail type checking despite being correct:

def pass-through []: int -> int { }

The type checker now correctly recognizes that empty blocks pass their inputs as they are.

Fix the raw string prefix and suffix in certain situations.

Assuming this TOML:

# example.toml name = "my-app" version = "1.0.0"

Before > open -r example.toml | to nuon --raw-strings r#'# example.toml name = "my-app" version = "1.0.0" '#

After > open -r example.toml | to nuon --raw-strings r##'# example.toml name = "my-app" version = "1.0.0" '##

Shebangs are now ignored when extracting the description for a module. This affects the output in commands like help <module name> and scope modules . (#18106)

for a module. This affects the output in commands like and . (#18106) Fixed a bug of command-wide completer where explicit return expressions in the completer commands disrupt the functionality. (#18009)

expressions in the completer commands disrupt the functionality. (#18009) Fixed a bug of lossy parsing of incomplete pipelines end with | , which is noticeable via REPL highlighting. (#17977)

, which is noticeable via REPL highlighting. (#17977) random choice from std-rfc now properly reports list<any> -> list<any> and list<any> -> any for its type signature. (#18093)

from now properly reports and for its type signature. (#18093) Fixes the issue where $env.AAAA = "aaaa"; $env.AAAA = ""; hide-env AAAA failed to hide AAAA . After the empty-string assignment. (#18170)

failed to hide . After the empty-string assignment. (#18170) Improve repl error handling when redirected like nu > /dev/full or nu 2>/dev/full . (#18210)

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author change link @Juhan280 Clean up grid command implementation #18021 @cptpiepmatz Add --include-ignored flag to custom test harness #18034 @Juhan280 Add tests for grid command #18022 @Juhan280 Fix failing test for grid command #18065 @andrewgazelka Overhaul nu-mcp instructions sent to MCP clients #18057 @OneProgGit Fixed a typo in nu-std crate. #18066 @andrewgazelka n/a (docs-only change to MCP server instructions) #18071 @orbisai0security Fix medium severity security issue in .github/workflows/release-msi.yml . #18074 @cptpiepmatz Add Command: Any and CustomValue: Any #18076 @cptpiepmatz Implement Debug for EngineState and derive more Debug impls #18091 @Bahex Replace FindMapResult with ControlFlow #18094 @Bahex Prefer borrowed strings #18097 @Bahex Refactor/update some old tests to the newer in process style #18096 @nome Consolidate and fix closure parameter handling #16844 @Bahex Add test_table! macro for writing tests and examples easier #18098 @Bahex Parameter type and string interpolation #18095 @Bahex Refactor tests to avoid format! #18127 @Bahex Assortment of small refactors #18154 @cptpiepmatz Allow configuring version field in version command #18144 @Bahex Add docs for get_vendor_autoload_dirs #18163 @WindSoilder Fix clippy #18174 @132ikl Gate idx import and export commands behind sqlite feature #18181 @Metbcy Add table rendering benchmarks for nu-table (#7727) #18179 @Bahex Add nu-heavy-utils crate and consolidate endian flag handling #18184 @vip892766gma Fix duplicated words in comments #18196 @Bahex Some more cleaning #18186 @quyentonndbs Fix duplicated "that" in nu-parser comment #18200 @colinmparker - N/A #18088 @cptpiepmatz Fix CI not executing all tests on Windows #18211 @cptpiepmatz Fix running tests for only nu-cli #18216 @Bahex Mark watch tests serial and increase timeout #18233 @cptpiepmatz Move merge implementation to nu-heavy-utils #18231 @Juhan280 Make commandline command family work again in ExecuteHostCommand #18204 @blindFS PathLikeKind enum for parse_path_like #18237 @fdncred Add benchmarks for parser performance and throughput analysis #18245 @Bahex Small refactors utilizing pattern matching for conciseness #18242 @Bahex Stderr/stdout full tests should not read user config #18253 @Matthieu-LAURENT39 Fix query web --as-table example #18262 @Bahex peek returns the actual type of values #18268 @cptpiepmatz Fixed some build issues #18270