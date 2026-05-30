Today, we're releasing version 0.113.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes issues introduced in 0.113.0, including YAML string quoting behavior, reliability problems across the idx command family, and a REPL regression in commandline edit .

Nu 0.113.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

The previous emitter always quoted string values, which produced valid YAML but was more conservative than necessary and less aligned with YAML 1.2 plain-scalar rules.

This change makes output:

more readable

closer to idiomatic YAML

more spec-aligned for plain scalars

still safe for roundtripping by quoting values that would otherwise be reinterpreted as non-strings

Before value : 'off' path : '/dev/stdout' listen : '0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl' name : 'kong' kind : 'Deployment'

After value : 'off' path : /dev/stdout listen : 0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl name : kong kind : Deployment

Multiline strings now emit as string : | - Hello world

Update the idx fff-search dependency and fix bugs.

idx init . --wait now properly blocks

now properly blocks idx init now has a --follow-links switch

now has a switch idx status reports accurate counts after indexing

reports accurate counts after indexing idx import fully restores snapshot for queries — The idx import command now properly restores snapshots to enable all query operations. Imported snapshots remain queryable even if the original project files have been deleted or moved.

fully restores snapshot for queries — The command now properly restores snapshots to enable all query operations. Imported snapshots remain queryable even if the original project files have been deleted or moved. idx files works on imported snapshots

works on imported snapshots idx files has a query parameter now for easy searching (renamed from path for consistency)

has a parameter now for easy searching (renamed from for consistency) idx dirs works on imported snapshots

works on imported snapshots idx dirs has a query parameter now for easy searching

has a parameter now for easy searching idx find (fuzzy search) works on imported snapshots

(fuzzy search) works on imported snapshots idx search (content search) works on imported snapshots

(content search) works on imported snapshots changed output to nushell values for commands that return tables

updated some help strings to be more helpful

Files are ignored during indexing due to the use of the ignore crate. These are the rules for ignore. There's no way to override this in the current version.

Fixed a regression where commandline edit did not update the commandline in REPL on 0.113.0. commandline edit now correctly updates the visible prompt buffer again. (#18301)

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author change link @Bahex Consolidate version and other metadata in top level Cargo.toml #18286 @hustcer Fix nightly release workflow & upgrade Nu for workflows #18304