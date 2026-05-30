Nushell 0.113.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.113.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes issues introduced in 0.113.0, including YAML string quoting behavior, reliability problems across the
idx command family, and a REPL regression in
commandline edit.
Where to get it
Nu 0.113.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
Changes [toc]
Other changes [toc]
More idiomatic YAML output with smarter string quoting [toc]
The previous emitter always quoted string values, which produced valid YAML but was more conservative than necessary and less aligned with YAML 1.2 plain-scalar rules.
This change makes output:
- more readable
- closer to idiomatic YAML
- more spec-aligned for plain scalars
- still safe for roundtripping by quoting values that would otherwise be reinterpreted as non-strings
value: 'off'
path: '/dev/stdout'
listen: '0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl'
name: 'kong'
kind: 'Deployment'
value: 'off'
path: /dev/stdout
listen: 0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl
name: kong
kind: Deployment
string: |-
Hello
world
Bug fixes [toc]
idx dependency update and command reliability improvements [toc]
Update the
idx fff-search dependency and fix bugs.
idx init . --waitnow properly blocks
idx initnow has a
--follow-linksswitch
idx statusreports accurate counts after indexing
idx importfully restores snapshot for queries — The
idx importcommand now properly restores snapshots to enable all query operations. Imported snapshots remain queryable even if the original project files have been deleted or moved.
idx filesworks on imported snapshots
idx fileshas a
queryparameter now for easy searching (renamed from
pathfor consistency)
idx dirsworks on imported snapshots
idx dirshas a
queryparameter now for easy searching
idx find(fuzzy search) works on imported snapshots
idx search(content search) works on imported snapshots
- changed output to nushell values for commands that return tables
- updated some help strings to be more helpful
Files are ignored during indexing due to the use of the
ignore crate. These are the rules for ignore. There's no way to override this in the current version.
Other fixes [toc]
- Fixed a regression where
commandline editdid not update the commandline in REPL on 0.113.0.
commandline editnow correctly updates the visible prompt buffer again. (#18301)
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|change
|link
|@Bahex
|Consolidate version and other metadata in top level Cargo.toml
|#18286
|@hustcer
|Fix nightly release workflow & upgrade Nu for workflows
|#18304
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@Bahex
|Consolidate version and other metadata in top level Cargo.toml
|#18286
|@cptpiepmatz
|Bump to 0.113.1
|#18307
|@fdncred
|update to 0.8.4, add follow-symlinks, fix
idx family bugs
|#18284
|@fdncred
|Refactor YAML handling to improve quoting logic and add support for multiline strings
|#18298
|@fdncred
|Update REPL loop to synchronize cursor position and buffer contents
|#18301
|@hustcer
|chore: Fix nightly release workflow & upgrade Nu for workflows
|#18304