Nushell 0.113.1

Today, we're releasing version 0.113.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes issues introduced in 0.113.0, including YAML string quoting behavior, reliability problems across the idx command family, and a REPL regression in commandline edit.

Where to get it

Nu 0.113.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu.

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

Table of contents

Changes [toc]

Other changes [toc]

More idiomatic YAML output with smarter string quoting [toc]

PR #18298 by @fdncred

The previous emitter always quoted string values, which produced valid YAML but was more conservative than necessary and less aligned with YAML 1.2 plain-scalar rules.

This change makes output:

  • more readable
  • closer to idiomatic YAML
  • more spec-aligned for plain scalars
  • still safe for roundtripping by quoting values that would otherwise be reinterpreted as non-strings
Before
value: 'off'
path: '/dev/stdout'
listen: '0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl'
name: 'kong'
kind: 'Deployment'
After
value: 'off'
path: /dev/stdout
listen: 0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl
name: kong
kind: Deployment
Multiline strings now emit as
string: |-
  Hello
  world

Bug fixes [toc]

idx dependency update and command reliability improvements [toc]

PR #18284 by @fdncred

Update the idx fff-search dependency and fix bugs.

  • idx init . --wait now properly blocks
  • idx init now has a --follow-links switch
  • idx status reports accurate counts after indexing
  • idx import fully restores snapshot for queries — The idx import command now properly restores snapshots to enable all query operations. Imported snapshots remain queryable even if the original project files have been deleted or moved.
  • idx files works on imported snapshots
  • idx files has a query parameter now for easy searching (renamed from path for consistency)
  • idx dirs works on imported snapshots
  • idx dirs has a query parameter now for easy searching
  • idx find (fuzzy search) works on imported snapshots
  • idx search (content search) works on imported snapshots
  • changed output to nushell values for commands that return tables
  • updated some help strings to be more helpful

Files are ignored during indexing due to the use of the ignore crate. These are the rules for ignore. There's no way to override this in the current version.

Other fixes [toc]

  • Fixed a regression where commandline edit did not update the commandline in REPL on 0.113.0. commandline edit now correctly updates the visible prompt buffer again. (#18301)

Hall of fame [toc]

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

authorchangelink
@BahexConsolidate version and other metadata in top level Cargo.toml#18286
@hustcerFix nightly release workflow & upgrade Nu for workflows#18304

Full changelog [toc]

authortitlelink
@BahexConsolidate version and other metadata in top level Cargo.toml#18286
@cptpiepmatzBump to 0.113.1#18307
@fdncredupdate to 0.8.4, add follow-symlinks, fix idx family bugs#18284
@fdncredRefactor YAML handling to improve quoting logic and add support for multiline strings#18298
@fdncredUpdate REPL loop to synchronize cursor position and buffer contents#18301
@hustcerchore: Fix nightly release workflow & upgrade Nu for workflows#18304