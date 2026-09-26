Today, we're releasing version 0.116.0 of Nu. This release brings a major custom completion rework, new tui commands for building terminal interfaces, interactive debugging, more tutor lessons, and a faster shell.

"It is with profound grief and deep love that the family of Yash Thakur announces his passing on April 2, 2026."

The Nushell team is deeply saddened by Yash's passing.

We found out about his passing recently and wanted to acknowledge his dedication and contributions to our project, as well as the friendship he shared with the Nushell community. Our condolences go out to his friends and family.

Yash started working on Nushell at the young age of 19 in September 2023.

He quickly learned the project and, in a short time, became a valuable contributor to the inner workings of Reedline, the parser, completions, and other components. At the time of his passing, he was also helping develop a new parser for Nushell.

Please consider reading the beautiful obituary written for Yash to learn more about his life, passions, interests, and amazing spirit.

Nu 0.116.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

Pressing Tab is easy. Making everything behind it agree on how completions work took a bit more effort. Thanks to @philocalyst, custom completions now share one input and output model across parameter completers, command-wide completers, external completers, and menu sources. Completers can ask for the token, the completion location, or the whole buffer, and combine their suggestions with other completion sources.

Breaking change Existing custom completers and menu sources may need updating. See the examples and migration table in unified custom completions.

There are plenty of smaller improvements around that big rework, too. Completers can now see which command you are completing, and external completers receive expanded aliases. Sourced menus refresh properly after partial completion, warnings wait until the menu closes, and you can opt into keeping completion and history menus open while editing. Less fighting the menu, more pressing Tab.

Nushell's interactive tutor has more lessons for you. Thanks to @nos1dot618, you can now learn about command-history shortcuts and $env , write your own custom commands and work with pipeline input, and get to grips with if , match , and where .

If you have been meaning to move beyond the commands you already know, this is a good excuse. Run tutor and try a lesson right there in your shell.

Ever wanted your script to have a little interface? Thanks to @fdncred, the new tui commands let you build interactive terminal interfaces straight from Nushell. Put together tables, textboxes, menus, and more, then get the user's selections and entered values back as a record.

You probably won't replace your entire Ratatui application this afternoon, but a picker or a small form no longer needs a separate Rust project. You can even open it as a floating dialog, and your shell comes back intact when you quit. Take a look at the commands and examples here, then head over to the original PR for more. Even this changelog cannot easily cover everything these commands can do.

That script is doing something strange again. Time to set a breakpoint. Thanks to @rvhelden, Nushell now has a Debug Adapter Protocol server, started with nu --dap , so you can debug your scripts from an editor that supports DAP.

Set breakpoints, step through pipelines, inspect variables, and evaluate watch expressions. You can even step backward through a recorded timeline when you realize you just stepped past the interesting bit. A lot of work behind a small flag. More details are here.

There is less waiting around this release, too. Typing and completing use in the REPL does less work, and large configs load faster, along with the plugin registry. gstat also finds the nearest tag faster in large repositories.

$nu.startup-time now measures all the way to the first prompt being ready, so you get a more honest account of where that time went. There is also faster parsing and less work when styling values, and the repeated source slowdown introduced in 0.115 is fixed. Thanks to everyone making the shell a little quicker, one less bit of unnecessary work at a time.

Custom completions now use one shared input and output model across parameter completers, command-wide completers, external completers, and menu sources. This makes completion behavior more consistent, but it means existing custom completers and menu sources may need to be updated.

Previously, different completion entry points received different arguments. Parameter completers received something like [context, offset] , command-wide completers received [spans] , external completers commonly received {|spans| ...} , and menu sources received {|buffer, position| ...} .

Completers now declare which completion inputs they want by naming their positional parameters. The recognized names are token , place , and buffer , and they can be declared in any order.

def complete-branch [ token : record ] { git branch -- format '%(refname:short)' | lines | where $it =~ $token.text } def complete-from-place [ place : record ] { if $place.kind == "flag-value" and $place.flag == "profile" { [ debug release ] } } def complete-from-buffer [ buffer : string ] { $buffer | split row " " } def complete-from-multiple [ token : record , place : record , buffer : string ] { #... }

token describes the token at the cursor, with fields like text , kind , and span .

describes the token at the cursor, with fields like , , and . place describes the resolved completion site and replacement range, including fields like cursor , target , kind , flag , index , command and shape when applicable.

describes the resolved completion site and replacement range, including fields like , , , , , and when applicable. buffer is the exact command line from the beginning of the line through the cursor, including text before pipes, inside closures, and after separators.

To demonstrate how they look we'll use the newly added commandline complete --input (explained further below) to see what a completer receives:

'git checkout mai' | commandline complete -- input

{ token : { text : mai , kind : value , span : { start : 13 , end : 16 } }, place : { cursor : 16 , target : { start : 13 , end : 16 }, kind : positional , index : 1 , shape : external-argument , command : [ git , checkout , mai ] }, buffer : "git checkout mai" }

Use buffer instead of calling commandline from inside a completer. buffer is always the line currently being completed; commandline can be empty in some editor states, such as after ; .

Menu sources use this same input model now. A source that used to look like this:

source : {| buffer , position | $buffer | str substring ..< $position | split row " " | last }

should usually become either:

source : {| token | $token.text }

or, if it really needs the whole line:

source : {| buffer | $buffer }

External completers also need to migrate from the old spans-style input to the new named inputs. For example, a whole-line external completer should declare buffer or place :

$env .config.completions.external.completer = {| place | carapace ( $place.command | first ) nushell ... $place.command | from json }

If a completer declares an unrecognized positional name, Nushell passes nothing for that parameter and writes a diagnostic to the completion log.

Custom completer output is also handled more consistently. A completer can now return null to decline and let another completion source answer, a string or list of strings, suggestion records, or an envelope record with completions , options , and fallback .

def complete-preset [ token : record ] { { completions : [ { value : main , description: "default branch" } { value : release , description: "release branch" } ] options : { filter : true completion_algorithm : "substring" match_description : true } fallback : true } }

fallback: true keeps the custom results and continues to the next completion source, so custom completions can appear beside built-in file completion or command-wide completions. Parameter completers are filtered by default; command-wide and external completers are not, because they usually do their own filtering. Set options.filter explicitly if you need the other behavior.

The old global background-completions option has been removed. Completers normally run on a background worker. If a completer needs to own the terminal, such as one that launches fzf or input list , mark the completer command with @interactive :

@interactive def pick-file [ token : record ] { ls | get name | to text | ^ fzf -- query $token.text | lines } def open-file [ path : string @ pick-file ] { open $path }

When completing open-file <Tab> , pick-file runs inline on the line-editor thread with stdin and the terminal available. This blocks the editor while the picker is open, then returns the selected values as completion suggestions. Calling an @interactive completer directly is not the intended test path, because the completion engine supplies its inputs.

External completers are closures and cannot carry @interactive themselves. To make an external completer interactive, have the closure call an @interactive command:

@interactive def carapace-fzf [ place : record ] { carapace ( $place.command | first ) nushell ... $place.command | from json | ^ fzf | lines } $env .config.completions.external.completer = {| place | carapace-fzf $place }

commandline complete gained tools for developing completers:

commandline complete --input returns the {token, place, buffer} record a completer would receive without running the completer.

returns the record a completer would receive without running the completer. commandline complete --detailed returns suggestions in the custom-completer output format.

returns suggestions in the custom-completer output format. commandline complete --type directory|path|glob|command|variable|env-var runs one built-in completion source, which is useful when composing Nushell's built-in completions with custom ones.

Note --input cannot be combined with --detailed or --type .

Some completion behavior changed as part of this unification:

Parameter completers that fail now return no suggestions instead of unexpectedly falling back to the working directory.

Command-wide and external completers can return null to decline, allowing file completion or another source to answer.

to decline, allowing file completion or another source to answer. Completion state is resolved at the cursor more accurately, including nested closures, aliases, multi-word command heads, flag values, cell paths, and empty argument slots.

Aliases resolve through to their completion command, including whether that command is interactive.

Malformed suggestions, styles, spans, or options are reported in the completion log without discarding unrelated valid suggestions.

Common migrations:

Previous form New form def comp [input pos] { ... } def comp [token: record] { $token.text | ... } def comp [spans] { ... } def comp [place: record] { $place.command | ... } { |spans| ... } external completer { |place: record| ... } $place.command is equivalent to the old spans parameter. { |buffer position| ... } menu source { |token: record| ... } , { |place: record| ... } , or { |buffer: string| ... } Global background-completion opt-out @interactive on the terminal-owning completion command

Replaced to yaml / to yml 's --compact-list-indent flag with --list-indent flag which takes either compact or indented . (#19005)

When a named flag is given null , Nushell now:

Omits the flag if its type does not accept nothing (e.g. --x: int , --preserve: list<string> ), so defaults and “flag not passed” behavior work—especially useful when shadowing builtins with %cp / %ls and writing --flag=$maybe_null

the flag if its type does not accept (e.g. , ), so defaults and “flag not passed” behavior work—especially useful when shadowing builtins with / and writing Passes null through if the type accepts nothing (e.g. --x: any , --x: oneof<int, nothing> ), so callers can still express an explicit null when they opt into that in the signature

def f [ -- x : oneof < int , nothing > = 5 ] { $x } f # 5 f -- x =null # null def g [ -- x : int = 5 ] { $x } g -- x = ( null ) # 5 (omitted → default) note: in this example null is wrapped in parens because this syntax would fail with `g --x=null` as you're typing due to parse checking.

Internal and custom commands accept spreading a record as named flags:

def wrap [ -- preserve : list < string >, -- recursive , ... rest ] { %cp .. . { preserve : $preserve , recursive : $recursive } ... $rest } let flags = { preserve : [ mode ], recursive : true } wrap ... $flags src dest

Null fields follow the same type rule as named flags above. For switch fields, true sets the flag, while false or null omits it. Field values are type-checked against the flag signature, and unknown flag names in the record cause a runtime error. Spreading a list into a command with no ...rest produces a clear error, since lists are not treated as named flags.

Implemented commands for creating date and datetime ranges:

Command Description polars date-range Create a date range expression. polars date-ranges Create a column of date ranges. polars datetime-range Create a datetime range expression. polars datetime-ranges Create a column of datetime ranges.

Added a tutor shortcuts tutorial covering command history shortcuts.

> tutor shortcut You can use shortcuts to quickly insert text from command history into the input buffer. You can use !! to insert the last command you entered into the input buffer. !! After pressing Enter, !! is expanded into the previous command in the input buffer. The expanded command is not executed until you press Enter again. You can also use !! as part of a larger command. tutor shortcut !! | find "shortcut" The above expands !! into the previous command while keeping the rest of the text in the input buffer. You can use !$ to insert the last spatially delimited argument from the previous command into the input buffer. echo hello world echo !$ After pressing Enter, !$ is expanded to world in the input buffer. The resulting command is not executed until you press Enter again. You can use !<idx> to insert a command from the command history into the input buffer. The index corresponds to the command's index in the history. history !5 After pressing Enter, !5 is expanded to the command with history index 5 in the input buffer. You can use !-<number> to insert a command from a number of entries back in the history into the input buffer. !-5 After pressing Enter, !-5 is expanded to the command from five entries back in the history.

The variable tutorial now also documents the $env built-in variable.

> tutor variable Variables are an important way to store values to be used later. To create a variable, you can use the let keyword. The let command will create a variable and then assign it a value in one step. let x = 3 Once created, we can refer to this variable by name. $x Nushell also comes with built-in variables. The $nu variable is a reserved variable that contains a lot of information about the currently running instance of Nushell. The $env variable contains the environment variables available to the current Nushell process. The $it variable is the name given to row-condition closure parameters if you don't specify one. And $in is the variable that allows you to work with all of the data coming in from the pipeline in one place.

Added new tutor tutorials for defining custom commands and working with pipeline input.

> tutor custom-command Custom commands allow you to create your own commands in Nushell. You can define a custom command using the def keyword. For example, this defines a command called greet : def greet [] { print "Hello!" } You can then run it just like any other command: greet Custom commands can also accept arguments. You define the arguments between the square brackets: def greet [name] { print $" Hello, ( $name ) ! " } Now you can pass a name to the command: greet "Nushell" You can give arguments a type to make the expected input clearer: def add [a: int, b: int] { $a + $b } You can also provide default values for arguments: def greet [name = "world"] { print $" Hello, ( $name ) ! " } You can learn more about using pipeline input with custom commands by running: tutor pipeline-input You can learn more about custom commands and see additional examples by running: help def > tutor pipeline-input Custom commands can receive values from the pipeline. This allows you to create commands that work naturally with other Nushell commands. For example, this custom command takes pipeline input and doubles each value: def double [] { each { |x| $x * 2 } } You can use it as part of a pipeline: [ 1 2 3 ] | double Custom commands can also access all of their pipeline input through $in : def total [] { $in | math sum } This allows the custom command to work with the entire value coming through the pipeline: [ 1 2 3 4 ] | total You can learn more about closures, which are commonly used when processing pipeline data, by running: tutor closures

Added $env.config.completions.persistent_menus . When set to true , an active completion or history menu stays open while you edit: erasing characters (or emptying the commandline) refilters the menu instead of closing it. Default false keeps the old behavior.

$env .config.completions.persistent_menus = true

Added --dependencies ( -d ) to view source . It appends the source of every custom command the target calls, transitively — including commands private to a module, which cannot be viewed any other way — and prepends every constant those bodies read, with the value the engine holds:

> module m { const LIMIT = 42 def helper [] { $LIMIT } export def bar [] { helper } } > use m > view source "m bar" --dependencies const LIMIT = 42 def "m bar" [] { helper } def helper [] { $LIMIT }

Added a new tutor conditional tutorial for learning conditional logic, pattern matching, and conditional filtering.

> tutor conditional Conditional commands allow you to choose which code to run based on a value or condition. The if command runs a block when its condition is true: if 5 > 3 { print "5 is greater than 3" } You can use else to run a different block when the condition is false: let age = 20 if $age >= 18 { "adult" } else { "minor" } You can also chain multiple conditions with else if : let score = 75 if $score >= 90 { "A" } else if $score >= 80 { "B" } else if $score >= 70 { "C" } else { "F" } The if command returns a nushell value, so it can be store in a variable or use in a pipeline: let result = if 10 > 5 { "yes" } else { "no" } $result When you have several possible values to match, the match command can be more convenient. It checks a value against several patterns: let number = 2 match $number { 1 => "one" , 2 => "two" , 3 => "three" , _ => "something else" } The _ pattern acts as a catch-all for anything that did not match an earlier branch. The match command can also be used to unpack structured values: let user = { name : "Alice" , admin : true } match $user { { admin: true } => "administrator" , { admin: false } => "regular user" , _ => "unknown" } Conditions can also be used to filter values in a pipeline with the where command: [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | where $it > 2 This keeps only the values for which the condition is true: ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯ For tables, the where command is particularly useful for selecting rows: ls | where size > 1 kb You can learn more about filtering pipelines with: help where You can learn more about blocks, which are used by the if command and other control flow commands, by running: tutor blocks You can also see more details about the if and match commands with: help if help match

Added a --context flag to all std/log emitters

Example:

> use std/log > log info 'hello' --context { user : Ana } 2026-09-26T18:56:49,484|INF|hello user="Ana"

This release adds a tui command family so a Nushell user can build an interactive TUI or popup from a pipeline, without writing Rust. The commands live in a new nu-tui crate; the ratatui style conversions are shared with explore .

Interactive tui run always uses the alternate screen, so the shell comes back intact when you quit. --dialog is the same session in a smaller floating window. tui debug paints the same UI to a string and reports how it was laid out, for scripts and tests.

tui run returns one record, {action, focused, selected, page, values, rows, live} , where values holds every widget's state by id. Colors come from a new $env.config.tui section (documented in config nu --doc ).

This release also fixes a related memory leak: nu-utils now reads the OS locale once per process. sys_locale goes through CoreFoundation on macOS and its autoreleased objects were never collected on a plain Rust thread, so any loop that formats filesizes (the TUI redraws per frame) grew memory without bound.

Every builder takes --id and --focus (start with that widget focused). Data widgets (table, tree, log, select, progress, label) also take --data and --from ; list widgets (table, tree, select) also take --on-select and --multi . The remaining flags are listed.

Command Positional Flags Role tui Help listing subcommands tui label text or closure --title , --status Static text: inline, on the title bar, or on the status bar. A closure follows a row tui menu [items] Menu bar with mnemonics, dropdowns, and hook actions tui textbox --placeholder , --value Editable field tui table source closure --columns , --capture-keys , --index Navigable rows. Scalars show as one item column tui select [items] --display , --index Radio list, or checkbox list with --multi tui button label, hook Runs a hook, or submits its label. Adjacent buttons share a row tui progress source closure --value , --total , --label Gauge fed by a value, the data, or a source row tui log source closure --max-lines Append-only log. Follows the tail of a stream tui tree source closure --walk , --column Nested records, or a directory walk tui search --placeholder , --bind , --fuzzy , --case-sensitive , --columns Search box. Filters the lists in its scope tui preview closure --from , --max-bytes Text for the selected row: a file, or whatever the closure returns tui split [children] --vertical , --sizes , --ratio Side-by-side or stacked panes with draggable dividers tui box title, [children] A titled, bordered group tui tab title, [children] A page in the tab bar tui bind key, hook Run a hook when a key is pressed anywhere tui run hook --dialog , --size , --refresh , --no-mouse Event loop tui debug hook --keys , --until , --size , --dialog Headless render, key replay, and layout/focus introspection

Widgets in the outer pipeline stack top to bottom, one row each. The exception is buttons: adjacent tui button s pack onto one row, left to right (§12). tui split , tui box , and tui tab take a list of child widgets and arrange them. Children are built inside parentheses:

ls | tui label -- title "files" | tui split -- sizes [ 60 % 1fr ] [ ( tui box "list" [ ( tui search -- bind / ) ( tui table -- columns [ name type size ]) ]) ( tui preview { nu-highlight }) ] | tui label -- status "enter: pick /: filter q: quit" | tui run

Chrome, that is tui label --title , tui label --status , and tui menu , goes in the outer pipeline only and stays visible on every page. tui tab is also outer-pipeline only. tui search can go in either place; its position decides what it filters (§3).

Auto ids are table-0 , search-0 , …, numbering widgets of each kind in tree order. When two children both contain a table-0 , the second becomes table-1 and a --from table-0 inside that child follows it. An explicit --id is never renumbered; two of the same explicit id is an error. Pass --id when another widget needs a stable name; tui debug shows the resolved ids.

Each widget shows the first of these that exists:

its own --data , or the value piped into it inside a child list ( [(ls | tui table)] ); what its --from source produced (§4); the nearest ancestor container's data; the outer pipeline's data.

So one pipeline can feed every list, or each pane can have its own rows:

ls | tui split [ ( tui table ) ( tui tree ) ] | tui run # both read ls tui split [ ( ps | tui table ) ( ls | tui table ) ] | tui run # each has its own tui split [ ( tui table -- data ( ps )) ( tui table -- data ( ls )) ] # the same, spelled out

A builder reads a stream for a quarter of a second. A producer that finishes in that time ( ls , ps , open ) is collected into the widget's data; one that keeps going ( 1.. , tail -f ) stays live and flows on to tui run (§9). A child list can only hold collected values, so keep unbounded producers in the outer pipeline.

One contract covers every closure that reacts to the user: tui bind , menu action s, tui button , --on-select , and the tui run closure. The hook receives the state record (the same record tui run returns, §Result record) as $in , and as its first parameter when it declares one. Its output decides what happens:

Returns Effect nothing nothing changes {action: submit, selected: ...} the TUI closes with that selection {action: quit} the TUI closes without a selection anything else it replaces the shared data list; every widget reading it redraws

An error goes to the status bar as error:… and the TUI stays open.

ls | tui table | tui bind ctrl+r {|| ls } # reload | tui bind s {| state | { action : submit , selected: $state.selected.name } } # submit the name | tui run

Added a Debug Adapter Protocol server to Nushell. Running nu --dap starts a DAP server over stdio, so any DAP-capable editor (VS Code, Zed, Neovim, …) can debug .nu scripts — set breakpoints (including conditional breakpoints and logpoints), step through code and pipelines, inspect variables and $env , evaluate watch expressions, and even step backward through a recorded timeline.

Added place.command to completion input records. Custom completers that declare place can now read the command being completed as a list of shell words, so external completers can reliably use $place.command.0 and ...$place.command even after pipes, semicolons, inside closures, or inside subexpressions.

Fixed sourced menus with partial completion enabled so Tab completion refreshes against the updated line after inserting a common prefix. This avoids corrupting the command line or replacing the wrong span, such as bits r becoming bits ror o instead of bits ror .

Floating point number strings may now be parsed via into float if they use a comma as decimal separator. (#18882)

if they use a comma as decimal separator. (#18882) to yaml --non-roundtrip now also accepts a raw null instead of only "null" for the null configuration. (#18851)

now also accepts a raw instead of only for the null configuration. (#18851) Allow take until , take while , skip until , skip while , and chunk-by to use row condition syntax alongside closures. (#18844)

, , , , and to use row condition syntax alongside closures. (#18844) Include UTC offset in date list-timezone output. (#18922)

output. (#18922) You can now hash a value using the sha512 algorithm using the hash sha512 built-in. (#19027)

built-in. (#19027) Added mkdir --fail-if-exists <dir> , which errors if the directory already exists instead of silently succeeding. Default mkdir behavior is unchanged. (#19021)

, which errors if the directory already exists instead of silently succeeding. Default behavior is unchanged. (#19021) save --force now creates missing parent directories before writing the destination file. (#19039)

now creates missing parent directories before writing the destination file. (#19039) update cells has a new --recursive ( -r ) flag. With it, the closure runs on every leaf value inside nested records and lists instead of on the containing cell as a whole. The default behavior is unchanged. (#19060)

has a new ( ) flag. With it, the closure runs on every leaf value inside nested records and lists instead of on the containing cell as a whole. The default behavior is unchanged. (#19060) Added forward slash and backslash to char , independent of the underlying operating system. (#19082)

, independent of the underlying operating system. (#19082) Added the SwitchMode keybinding event, { send: SwitchMode, mode: vi_normal } , taking the same mode names mode takes on a keybinding. A switch into the mode already active reports itself inapplicable, so an until list falls through to its next event where it used to stop; ViChangeMode and HelixChangeMode share that. (#19077)

keybinding event, , taking the same mode names takes on a keybinding. A switch into the mode already active reports itself inapplicable, so an list falls through to its next event where it used to stop; and share that. (#19077) Added vi_visual as a keybinding mode and $env.config.cursor_shape.vi_visual , which follows vi_normal while left on inherit . Bindings for vi_normal no longer apply in visual mode. (#19077)

The REPL no longer parse-time-loads a module just to syntax-highlight it. Typing use std or use std/iter no longer stalls on the first exact match of std (most noticeable in debug builds). Execution is unchanged: the module still loads when you run the line.

Completing use std/ (and export use / overlay use ) lists virtual standard-library children without walking the current directory. $NU_LIB_DIRS is still searched. Completing a real path such as use ./foo/ is unchanged.

Syntax highlighting also does less work per keystroke: it reuses the last parse of the same line (for example when only the cursor moves) and copies less text while painting.

# These should feel instant to type in the REPL, including debug `cargo run` use std use std/ iter use std/ assert

$nu.startup-time now measures the time until the first prompt is ready, starting at process creation on macOS and Windows, or at main on other platforms. This includes config files, plugins, env_change and pre_prompt hooks, and prompt evaluation. Startup hooks see a provisional value; the final value is available from the first command onward. Scripts also get a startup time instead of -1ns .

The banner's "Startup Time" line now appears after the startup hooks, just before the first prompt, so it shows the final value. The welcome message still appears first, with hook output between it and the timing line. Use banner --no-startup-time to hide the timing line.

For a closer look, --log-level perf reports time spent before main , in engine setup, and loading the standard library, followed by a final "startup (process start to first prompt)" line.

Command lookups no longer rebuild overlay visibility maps, roughly halving config load time for configs that use many modules. Loading the plugin registry is also faster: about 5× for a registry with 20 plugins.

gstat finds the nearest tag faster in large repositories—about 4× in the Nushell repo—with unchanged output. When no terminal is attached, table and term size avoid spawning tput and use COLUMNS / LINES , falling back to 80×24.

Optimize style_computer.rs#style_primitive to use shallow_get_type() instead of get_type() (#18975)

to use instead of (#18975) Improved parsing performance: scripts, modules and source d files parse about 1.4-1.5x faster, and the REPL's per-keystroke parse benefits accordingly. No change to what is accepted, rejected, or reported. (#19055)

The MCP HTTP server now binds to 127.0.0.1 by default instead of 0.0.0.0 , so it is no longer exposed to other hosts on the network unless explicitly configured.

Added --mcp-host for choosing the MCP HTTP bind address. Use --mcp-host 0.0.0.0 with --mcp-transport http if you intentionally want the MCP server to listen on all interfaces.

The each command's documentation now includes more information on supported input types. (#18893)

command's documentation now includes more information on supported input types. (#18893) Refreshing $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS now also normalizes PATH into its usual list form. The load-env help documents how to refresh environment conversions after importing string values. (#18832)

lines --skip-empty now skips empty lines for string and byte stream input, not only list streams.

> "foo



bar" | lines --skip-empty ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ foo │ │ 1 │ bar │ ╰───┴─────╯

Whitespace-only lines are treated as empty, same as they already were for list streams.

format pattern already reported a delimiter error for a lone } . A pattern that ended with { succeeded and dropped the brace. parse simple patterns did the same.

Both commands now treat an unescaped { without a matching } as a delimiter error.

> {} | format pattern '{' Error: nu::shell::delimiter_error × Delimiter error ╭─[ repl_entry #20:1:6 ] 1 │ {} | format pattern '{' · ───────┬────── · ╰── there are unmatched curly braces ╰──── > "hello " | parse "hello {" Error: nu::shell::delimiter_error × Delimiter error ╭─[ repl_entry #21:1:18 ] 1 │ "hello " | parse "hello {" · ────┬──── · ╰── Found opening `{` without an associated closing `}` ╰────

Escaped braces ( {{ and }} ) still insert a literal brace. A lone } in parse is still a literal character to match, not an error. parse --regex is unchanged.

> let s = "1.0.0" | into semver | into string > $s | describe string > "/tmp" | path join ( "1.115.0" | into semver | into string ) /tmp/1.115.0

format date now handles %E and %O modifiers in locale-specific formats. Under locales such as Thai ( th_TH ) and Lao ( lo_LA ), %x , %X and %c render in the locale's own field order, without the era. This also fixes startup errors from the default config's date now | format date '%x %X' .

Thai locale > $env . LC_TIME = "th_TH.UTF-8" > date now | format date '%c' ส. 26 ก.ย. 26, 20:30:58

Explicit modifiers work too: %Ey and %Od render as %y and %d would. For locales without an AM/PM format, including az_IR and fa_IR , %r falls back to the locale's plain time format and handles its modifiers:

Persian (Iran) locale > $env . LC_TIME = "fa_IR.UTF-8" > date now | format date %r 20:34:19

Other locales, including de_DE , fr_FR and nl_NL , continue to render as before.

0.115 started re-parsing every source / source-env of a file that had already been parsed, so configs and libraries that source the same helpers many times got slower as more files were loaded. A 63-file case that stayed around 50ms in 0.114 grew to hundreds of milliseconds.

This release restores safe reuse of cached blocks for source and source-env . Libraries without captured values can use the cache, as in 0.114, while blocks with stale captures are parsed again to keep their values up to date.

nu --help no longer writes ANSI escape sequences when its stdout is redirected to a pipe or file.

For example:

nu --help > help.txt

Now produces plain text instead of ANSI-colored text.

Fixed $env.config.table.trim so wrapping and truncating actually differ on default table display ( table -e on terminals 100 columns or wider), including with header_on_separator .

Mode Behavior Wrapping Shows more columns, wrapping long cells onto extra lines. Truncating Keeps one line per row, drops extra columns with a trailing ... , and marks cut cells with truncating_suffix .

In both modes, columns are no longer squeezed to a single character, avoiding the vertical s/i/z/e layout for size . The trailing ... column indicates omitted columns; truncating_suffix only marks a visible cell whose content was cut.

Examples:

Wrapping > $env . config . table . trim = { methodology : wrapping , truncating_suffix : "..." } > ls -al | first 5 ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────┬──────┬────────┬──────────┬────────┬────────┬─────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ target │ readonly │ size │ create │ ... │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ d │ │ ├───┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────┼────────┼──────────┼────────┼────────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ .abc___________________________________ │ file │ │ false │ 0 B │ a minu │ ... │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ te ago │ │ │ 1 │ .cargo │ dir │ │ false │ 0 B │ a year │ ... │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ago │ │ │ 2 │ .git │ dir │ │ false │ 4,0 kB │ 2 year │ ... │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ s ago │ │ │ 3 │ .gitattributes │ file │ │ false │ 113 B │ 3 mont │ ... │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ hs ago │ │ │ 4 │ .githooks │ dir │ │ false │ 0 B │ 3 mont │ ... │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ hs ago │ │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴──────────┴────────┴────────┴─────╯

Truncating > $env . config . table . trim = { methodology : truncating , truncating_suffix : "..." } > ls -al | first 5 ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────┬──────┬────────┬──────────┬────────┬────────┬─────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ target │ readonly │ size │ cre... │ ... │ ├───┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────┼────────┼──────────┼────────┼────────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ .abc___________________________________ │ file │ │ false │ 0 B │ 2 m... │ ... │ │ 1 │ .cargo │ dir │ │ false │ 0 B │ a y... │ ... │ │ 2 │ .git │ dir │ │ false │ 4,0 kB │ 2 y... │ ... │ │ 3 │ .gitattributes │ file │ │ false │ 113 B │ 3 m... │ ... │ │ 4 │ .githooks │ dir │ │ false │ 0 B │ 3 m... │ ... │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴──────────┴────────┴────────┴─────╯

Fixed an issue where length , columns , and is-empty / is-not-empty could silently ignore errors in streamed input and return incorrect results instead of surfacing the original error.

For example, [[name size]; [a 100b] [b 200b]] | where size <= 150 | length now errors with nu::shell::operator_incompatible_types instead of returning 2 , and likewise for columns / is-empty .

> [[ name size ]; [ a 100 b ] [ b 200 b ]] | where size <= 150 | length Error: nu::shell::operator_incompatible_types × Types 'filesize' and 'int' are not compatible for the '<=' operator. ╭─[ repl_entry #52:1:18 ] 1 │ [[name size]; [a 100b] [b 200b]] | where size <= 150 | length · ──┬─ ─┬ ─┬─ · │ │ ╰── int · │ ╰── does not operate between 'filesize' and 'int' · ╰── filesize ╰────

Chaining par-each commands with the same thread count could cause a pipeline to hang. The commands could share a thread pool while both were still running: the earlier stage would wait for the next stage to consume its output, while the next stage waited for a free worker.

This release reuses cached thread pools only when they are idle. Stages running at the same time use separate pools, allowing pipelines like this to finish:

> 0 .. 99 | par-each --threads 1 {|it| $it } | par-each --threads 1 {|it| $it } | length 100

table --expand now preserves the borders of nested tables, including those in plugin list output. Previously, wrapping a nested table as plain text could break its layout.

Long cells wrap or truncate within the nested table according to $env.config.table.trim , keeping its structure intact. Scalar values in the outer table continue to follow the same wrapping or truncation setting.

Fixed mkdir --verbose reporting created: true for directories that already existed. Such rows now report created: false . Directories that are actually created are unaffected.

When an outer catch handles an error, every finally block between the error and that handler now runs, innermost first. This also applies to errors raised inside a catch or another finally block. An error raised in finally still replaces the original error.

An error or return inside try now runs finally and takes effect without executing the statements after the try expression. Likewise, break and continue run finally before control returns to the loop. They also leave error handlers intact, fixing cases where a later, unrelated error triggered a leftover handler.

$in is now always defined inside finally and matches the block's optional parameter ( finally {|x| ... } ):

How try / catch completes Value passed to finally Success The value produced by try / catch Error The error record return , exit , break or continue nothing

view ir now shows begin-finally , end-finally and unwind-jump in place of pop-finally . The register-less finally instruction has also been removed.

List literals and match list patterns now reject unexpected semicolon separators instead of silently accepting malformed input or discarding subsequent content.

Header-only table syntax such as [[a b];] now also produces a parse error.

> [ [ a b ]; ] Error: nu::parser::parse_mismatch × Parse mismatch: expected table row. ╭─[ repl_entry #60:1:8 ] 1 │ [[a b];] · ▲ · ╰── expected table row ╰──── help: Check the syntax around this position — a typo, missing delimiter, or wrong separator is common.

LSP hover descriptions now render as normal text. A missing blank line before the Markdown separator made the description look like a heading instead.

Before Renders some greeting message Usage hello {flags} After Renders some greeting message Usage hello {flags}

* These previews are approximations for illustration, not actual LSP output. The exact appearance depends on your editor.

External completers receive the command name and its arguments in $place.command , with one list item per shell word. This list describes the command at the cursor, including when it appears after a pipe or ; , or inside a closure.

For example, this completer passes the command name and argument list to Carapace:

$env .config.completions.external.completer = {| place | carapace $place.command.0 nushell ... $place.command | from json }

Aliases are expanded before the list reaches the completer. If gco is an alias for git checkout , typing gco ma gives the completer [git, checkout, ma] .

The legacy spans input receives the same list. Incomplete arguments stay together: typing foo [a b produces [foo, "[a b"] , keeping the unfinished list as one argument instead of splitting it into brackets, words and spaces.

Deprecation warnings for menu source configurations now appear after the command line is handed back, once the completion menu has closed. This keeps warnings from appearing over the menu.

2 issues were identified which may result in invalid suggestions when an unresolved command is entered. (#18728)

Fixed an issue where YAML values containing .inf or .nan as embedded text could be incorrectly converted to floating-point values. Values such as a.infra and a.nanotube now remain strings when decoded with from yaml . (#18897)

or as embedded text could be incorrectly converted to floating-point values. Values such as and now remain strings when decoded with . (#18897) Invalidate the config any time anything changes under $env.config (#18950)

Nushell now supports color coded ls output for a broader range of files by default (e.g. .avif , .odin , etc.), with the exception of .kex which has been removed. .csv has a new default color value. (#18937)

output for a broader range of files by default (e.g. , , etc.), with the exception of which has been removed. has a new default color value. (#18937) Fixed an issue in keybindings listen where Esc wouldn't quit if a state (e.g. NumLock or CapsLock ) was reported. (#18867)

where wouldn't quit if a state (e.g. or ) was reported. (#18867) try with a catch or finally block no longer prints a stray blank line after an external command's output. (#18811)

with a or block no longer prints a stray blank line after an external command's output. (#18811) Fixed an issue where each while silently stopped when the closure or input ByteStream produced an error. These errors are now preserved and reported. (#18958)

External command arguments beginning with { are now parsed as closures or records; literal curly-braced arguments must be quoted. (#18837)

Fixed an issue where --ide-check silently succeeded when the target file could not be read. Nushell now reports the file read error and exits with a non-zero status. (#18961)

silently succeeded when the target file could not be read. Nushell now reports the file read error and exits with a non-zero status. (#18961) Fixed an issue in workspace compilation where using the "plugin" feature flag that would result in a compilation error. (#18988)

Fixed an issue where commandline complete ignored an external completer assigned to $env.config.completions.external.completer earlier in the same script. (#19012)

ignored an external completer assigned to earlier in the same script. (#19012) Adds a default value to error make 's labels text (#19037)

's labels (#19037) Fixed query web -t [] failing with plugin_failed_to_decode on HTML tables that have no <th> headers and more than one row. Such tables now produce one record per row with generated column0 , column1 , ... column names. (#19041)

failing with on HTML tables that have no headers and more than one row. Such tables now produce one record per row with generated , , ... column names. (#19041) Fixed a panic when printing empty lists/records or narrow-fitting tables on a zero-column pty (e.g. some CI environments). Nushell now falls back to plain text output or a warning instead of crashing. (#19045)

mktemp --directory is now relative to the working directory if a template is passed (#18996)

default now accepts cell paths for its column arguments, so default 5 a.b fills the nested field b inside a (creating a if needed) instead of adding a literal "a.b" key. Quote the argument, as in default 5 "a.b" , to target a key that actually contains a dot. (#19058)

now accepts cell paths for its column arguments, so fills the nested field inside (creating if needed) instead of adding a literal key. Quote the argument, as in , to target a key that actually contains a dot. (#19058) Fixed an issue where flatten silently dropped a nested record field when a top-level column of the same name came later in the record. The nested field is now renamed to <parent>_<field> , as it already was for the opposite field order. The flatten help text now describes how record input is handled. (#19059)

silently dropped a nested record field when a top-level column of the same name came later in the record. The nested field is now renamed to , as it already was for the opposite field order. The help text now describes how record input is handled. (#19059) Fixed an issue where std dt datetime-diff reported an incorrect day count when the difference crossed a month boundary — for example, the difference between 2021-01-15 and 2021-03-01 was 1month 17days instead of the correct 1month 14days . This also corrects the standard-library startup banner, which formats its uptime with datetime-diff via pretty-print-duration . (#19064)

reported an incorrect day count when the difference crossed a month boundary — for example, the difference between and was instead of the correct . This also corrects the standard-library startup banner, which formats its uptime with via . (#19064) Fixed rm with leading-dot globs such as rm -r dir/.* on Windows deleting dir and its parent directory. The . and .. entries are now skipped on all platforms. (#19065)

with leading-dot globs such as on Windows deleting and its parent directory. The and entries are now skipped on all platforms. (#19065) table --theme markdown and table --theme restructured (and the matching $env.config.table.mode values) now always produce valid Markdown / reStructuredText, even when $env.config.table.header_on_separator is enabled. (#19066)

and (and the matching values) now always produce valid Markdown / reStructuredText, even when is enabled. (#19066) Fixed rm --interactive on Windows answering two prompts with a single key press. (#19067)

on Windows answering two prompts with a single key press. (#19067) Fixed idx search returning at most 200 matches per file and ignoring the exact --limit value. (#19078)

returning at most 200 matches per file and ignoring the exact value. (#19078) Fixed an issue where Nushell ignored XDG_CONFIG_HOME for users without a home directory. Config loads from XDG_CONFIG_HOME again, and $nu.home-dir reports an error when there is no home directory. (#19083)

for users without a home directory. Config loads from again, and reports an error when there is no home directory. (#19083) Fixed path relative-to providing improper error messages when its argument was not a parent of the input. (#18792)

providing improper error messages when its argument was not a parent of the input. (#18792) view source now renders a rest parameter as ...rest: string rather than ...rest:string , matching how it already renders every other parameter. (#19024)

Fixed compiling nu-plugin-test-support by default together with nu-plugin . (#18947)

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author change link @cptpiepmatz Remove most fs helpers from nu-test-support #18910 @fdncred Fix completion tests by resolving ".." in WORKSPACE_ROOT path #18941 @fdncred IR-shaped const evaluation for run_const (AST migration phase 2) #18967 @hustcer Fix nushell command docs build error #19084