Mapa nushell de lenguajes funcionales
La idea detrás de esta tabla is ayudarte a entender como los comandos internos y plugins en Nu se relacionan con lenguajes funcionales. Hemos intentado producir un mapa de los comandos internos y sus equivalentes en otros lenguajes. Contribuciones son bienvenidas.
Nota: Esta tabla asume Nu 0.14.1 o posterior.
|Nushell
|Clojure
|Tablecloth (Ocaml / Elm)
|Haskell
|alias
|append
|conj
|(++)
|args
|autoview
|average(
*)
|binaryview(
*)
|Integer/toHexString
|showHex
|calc, = math
|math operators
|cd
|clear
|clip
|compact
|config
|count
|count
|length
|length
|cp
|date
|java.time.LocalDate/now
|Get-Date
|debug
|default
|drop
|du
|each
|map
|map
|map
|echo
|println
|putStrLn, print
|enter
|evaluate_by
|exit
|System/exit
|first
|first
|head
|format
|format
|Text.Printf.printf
|from bson
|from csv
|from eml
|from ics
|from ini
|from json
|from ods
|from sqlite
|from ssv
|from toml
|from tsv
|from url
|from vcf
|from xlsx
|from xml
|from yaml
|get
|group_by
|group-by
|headers
|help
|doc
|histogram
|history
|http(
*)
|inc(
*)
|inc
|succ
|insert
|is-empty
|empty?
|keep
|take, drop-last, pop
|init, take
|keep_until
|keep_while
|kill
|last
|last, peek
|last
|lines
|lines, words, split-with
|ls
|map_max_by
|match(
*)
|merge
|mkdir
|mv
|next
|nth
|nth
|open
|parse
|pivot
|(apply mapv vector matrix)
|transpose
|post(
*)
|prepend
|cons
|prev
|ps(
*)
|pwd
|range
|1..10, 'a'..'f'
|reduce_by
|reject
|rename
|reverse
|rm
|save
|select(
***)
|select-keys
|shells
|shuffle
|shuffle
|size
|count
|skip
|rest
|tail
|skip_until
|skip_while
|sort-by
|sort-by
|split_by
|split_column
|split_row
|str(
*)
|clojure.string functions
|sum
|sys(
*)
|table
|tags
|textview(
*)
|tree(
*)
|to bson
|to csv
|to html
|to json
|to md
|to sqlite
|to toml
|to tsv
|to url
|to yaml
|touch
|trim
|uniq
|update(
**)
|version
|with_env
|what
|where
|filter
|filter
|which
|wrap
*- Pertenecen de los plugins standard
**- renombrada de
edita
updateen 0.13.1
***- renombrada de
picka
selecten 0.13.1