Mapa nushell de lenguajes funcionales

La idea detrás de esta tabla is ayudarte a entender como los comandos internos y plugins en Nu se relacionan con lenguajes funcionales. Hemos intentado producir un mapa de los comandos internos y sus equivalentes en otros lenguajes. Contribuciones son bienvenidas.

Nota: Esta tabla asume Nu 0.14.1 o posterior.

NushellClojureTablecloth (Ocaml / Elm)Haskell
alias
appendconj(++)
args
autoview
average(*)
binaryview(*)Integer/toHexStringshowHex
calc, = mathmath operators
cd
clear
clip
compact
config
countcountlengthlength
cp
datejava.time.LocalDate/nowGet-Date
debug
default
drop
du
eachmapmapmap
echoprintlnputStrLn, print
enter
evaluate_by
exitSystem/exit
firstfirsthead
formatformatText.Printf.printf
from bson
from csv
from eml
from ics
from ini
from json
from ods
from sqlite
from ssv
from toml
from tsv
from url
from vcf
from xlsx
from xml
from yaml
get
group_bygroup-by
headers
helpdoc
histogram
history
http(*)
inc(*)incsucc
insert
is-emptyempty?
keeptake, drop-last, popinit, take
keep_until
keep_while
kill
lastlast, peeklast
lineslines, words, split-with
ls
map_max_by
match(*)
merge
mkdir
mv
next
nthnth
open
parse
pivot(apply mapv vector matrix)transpose
post(*)
prependcons
prev
ps(*)
pwd
range1..10, 'a'..'f'
reduce_by
reject
rename
reverse
rm
save
select(***)select-keys
shells
shuffleshuffle
sizecount
skipresttail
skip_until
skip_while
sort-bysort-by
split_by
split_column
split_row
str(*)clojure.string functions
sum
sys(*)
table
tags
textview(*)
tree(*)
to bson
to csv
to html
to json
to md
to sqlite
to toml
to tsv
to url
to yaml
touch
trim
uniq
update(**)
version
with_env
what
wherefilterfilter
which
wrap
  • * - Pertenecen de los plugins standard
  • ** - renombrada de edit a update en 0.13.1
  • *** - renombrada de pick a select en 0.13.1
Contributors: Carson Black, Ibraheem Ahmed, Jonathan Turner, Hristo Filaretov, Justin Ma, Stefan Holderbach, Filip Andersson