Mapa nushell de otras shells y lenguajes DSLs
La idea detrás de esta tabla is ayudarte a entender como los comandos internos y plugins en Nu se relacionan con otras shells conocidas y lenguajes de dominio específicos. Hemos intentado producir un mapa de los comandos internos y sus equivalentes en otros lenguajes. Contribuciones son bienvenidas.
Nota: Esta tabla asume Nu 0.14.1 o posterior.
|Nushell
|SQL
|.Net LINQ (C#)
|PowerShell (without external modules)
|Bash
|alias
|N/A
|N/A
|alias
|alias
|append
|N/A
|Append()
|-Append
|args
|N/A
|N/A
|autoview
|N/A
|N/A
|average(
*)
|avg
|Average()
|Measure-Object, measure
|binaryview(
*)
|N/A
|Format-Hex
|calc, = math
|math operators
|Aggregate, Average, Count, Max, Min, Sum
|bc
|cd
|N/A
|N/A
|Set-Location, cd
|cd
|clear
|N/A
|N/A
|Clear-Host
|clear
|clip
|N/A
|N/A
|Set-Clipboard, scb
|clip, clipboard, xclip, pbcopy
|compact
|config
|N/A
|N/A
|$Profile
|vi .bashrc, .profile
|count
|count
|Count
|Measure-Object, measure
|wc
|cp
|N/A
|N/A
|Copy-Item, cp, copy
|cp
|date
|NOW() / getdate()
|DateTime class
|Get-Date
|date
|debug
|= dec
|x--
|default
|drop
|du
|N/A
|N/A
|du
|each
|cursor
|ForEach-Object, foreach, for
|echo
|N/A
|Write-Output, write
|echo
|enter
|N/A
|N/A
|evaluate_by
|exit
|N/A
|exit
|exit
|first
|top, limit
|First, FirstOrDefault
|Select-Object -First
|head
|format
|String.Format()
|String.Format()
|from bson
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from csv
|import flatfile
|N/A
|Import-Csv, ConvertFrom-Csv
|from eml
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from ics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from ini
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from json
|openjson
|N/A
|ConvertFrom-Json
|from ods
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from sqlite
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from ssv
|import flatfile
|N/A
|N/A
|from toml
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from tsv
|import flatfile
|N/A
|N/A
|from url
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from vcf
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|from xlsx
|import
|N/A
|N/A
|from xml
|cast(variable as xml)
|N/A
|ConvertFrom-Xml
|from yaml
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|get
|Select
|(cmd).column
|group_by
|group by
|GroupBy, group
|Group-Object, group
|headers
|help
|sp_help
|N/A
|Get-Help, help, man
|man
|histogram
|N/A
|N/A
|history
|N/A
|N/A
|Get-History, history
|history
|http(
*)
|N/A
|HttpClient,WebClient, HttpWebRequest/Response
|Invoke-WebRequest
|wget
|inc(
*)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|insert
|Add-Member
|is_empty
|is null
|String.InNullOrEmpty()
|String.InNullOrEmpty()
|keep
|top,limit
|Take
|Select-Object -First
|head
|keep_until
|keep_while
|TakeWhile
|kill
|N/A
|N/A
|Stop-Process, kill
|kill
|last
|Last, LastOrDefault
|Select-Object -Last
|tail
|lines
|N/A
|N/A
|File.ReadAllLines()
|ls
|N/A
|N/A
|Get-ChildItem, dir, ls
|ls
|map_max_by
|match(
*)
|case when
|RegEx
|[regex]
|merge
|mkdir
|N/A
|N/A
|mkdir, md
|mkdir
|mv
|N/A
|N/A
|Move-Item, mv, move, mi
|mv
|next
|nth
|limit x offset y, rownumber =
|ElemantAt(x)
|[x], indexing operator, ElementAt(x)
|open
|Get-Content, gc, cat, type
|cat
|parse
|pivot
|pivot
|N/A
|post(
*)
|N/A
|HttpClient,WebClient, HttpWebRequest/Response
|Invoke-WebRequest
|prepend
|prev
|ps(
*)
|N/A
|N/A
|Get-Process, ps, gps
|ps
|pwd
|N/A
|N/A
|Get-Location, pwd
|pwd
|range
|Range
|1..10, 'a'..'f'
|reduce_by
|reject
|rename
|N/A
|N/A
|Rename-Item, ren, rni
|mv
|reverse
|Reverse
|[Array]::Reverse($var)
|rm
|N/A
|N/A
|Remove-Item, del, erase, rd, ri, rm, rmdir
|rm
|save
|N/A
|N/A
|Write-Output, Out-File
|> foo.txt
|select(
***)
|select
|Select
|Select-Object, select
|shells
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|shuffle
|Random
|$var
|Sort-Object {Get-Random}
|size
|Measure-Object, measure
|wc
|skip
|where row_number()
|Skip
|Select-Object -Skip
|skip_until
|skip_while
|SkipWhile
|sort-by
|order by
|OrderBy, OrderByDescending, ThenBy, ThenByDescending
|Sort-Object, sort
|split_by
|String.Split()
|String.Split()
|split_column
|N/A
|split_row
|N/A
|str(
*)
|string functions
|String class
|String class
|sum
|sum
|Sum()
|Measure-Object, measure
|sys(
*)
|N/A
|N/A
|Get-ComputerInfo
|uname, lshw, lsblk, lscpu, lsusb, hdparam, free
|table
|Format-Table, ft, Format-List, fl
|tags
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|textview(
*)
|N/A
|N/A
|Get-Content, cat
|tree(
*)
|N/A
|N/A
|tree
|to bson
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|to csv
|N/A
|N/A
|Export-Csv, ConvertTo-Csv
|to html
|N/A
|N/A
|ConvertTo-Html
|to json
|N/A
|N/A
|ConvertTo-Json
|to md
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|to sqlite
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|to toml
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|to tsv
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|to url
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|to yaml
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|touch
|N/A
|N/A
|Set-Content
|touch
|trim
|rtrim, ltrim
|String.Trim()
|String.Trim()
|uniq
|distinct
|Distinct
|Get-Unique, gu
|uniq
|update(
**)
|As
|N/A
|version
|select @@version
|N/A
|$PSVersionTable
|with_env
|N/A
|N/A
|$env:FOO = 'bar'
|export foo = "bar"
|what
|where
|where
|Where
|Where-Object, where, "?" operator
|which
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|which
|wrap
*- Pertenecen de los plugins standard
**- renombrada de
edita
updateen 0.13.1
***- renombrada de
picka
selecten 0.13.1