Mapa nushell de otras shells y lenguajes DSLs

La idea detrás de esta tabla is ayudarte a entender como los comandos internos y plugins en Nu se relacionan con otras shells conocidas y lenguajes de dominio específicos. Hemos intentado producir un mapa de los comandos internos y sus equivalentes en otros lenguajes. Contribuciones son bienvenidas.

Nota: Esta tabla asume Nu 0.14.1 o posterior.

NushellSQL.Net LINQ (C#)PowerShell (without external modules)Bash
aliasN/AN/Aaliasalias
appendN/AAppend()-Append
argsN/AN/A
autoviewN/AN/A
average(*)avgAverage()Measure-Object, measure
binaryview(*)N/AFormat-Hex
calc, = mathmath operatorsAggregate, Average, Count, Max, Min, Sumbc
cdN/AN/ASet-Location, cdcd
clearN/AN/AClear-Hostclear
clipN/AN/ASet-Clipboard, scbclip, clipboard, xclip, pbcopy
compact
configN/AN/A$Profilevi .bashrc, .profile
countcountCountMeasure-Object, measurewc
cpN/AN/ACopy-Item, cp, copycp
dateNOW() / getdate()DateTime classGet-Datedate
debug
= decx--
default
drop
duN/AN/Adu
eachcursorForEach-Object, foreach, for
echoprintN/AWrite-Output, writeecho
enterN/AN/A
evaluate_by
exitN/Aexitexit
firsttop, limitFirst, FirstOrDefaultSelect-Object -Firsthead
formatString.Format()String.Format()
from bsonN/AN/AN/A
from csvimport flatfileN/AImport-Csv, ConvertFrom-Csv
from emlN/AN/AN/A
from icsN/AN/AN/A
from iniN/AN/AN/A
from jsonopenjsonN/AConvertFrom-Json
from odsN/AN/AN/A
from sqliteN/AN/AN/A
from ssvimport flatfileN/AN/A
from tomlN/AN/AN/A
from tsvimport flatfileN/AN/A
from urlN/AN/AN/A
from vcfN/AN/AN/A
from xlsximportN/AN/A
from xmlcast(variable as xml)N/AConvertFrom-Xml
from yamlN/AN/AN/A
getSelect(cmd).column
group_bygroup byGroupBy, groupGroup-Object, group
headers
helpsp_helpN/AGet-Help, help, manman
histogramN/AN/A
historyN/AN/AGet-History, historyhistory
http(*)N/AHttpClient,WebClient, HttpWebRequest/ResponseInvoke-WebRequestwget
inc(*)N/AN/AN/A
insertAdd-Member
is_emptyis nullString.InNullOrEmpty()String.InNullOrEmpty()
keeptop,limitTakeSelect-Object -Firsthead
keep_until
keep_whileTakeWhile
killN/AN/AStop-Process, killkill
lastLast, LastOrDefaultSelect-Object -Lasttail
linesN/AN/AFile.ReadAllLines()
lsN/AN/AGet-ChildItem, dir, lsls
map_max_by
match(*)case whenRegEx[regex]
merge
mkdirN/AN/Amkdir, mdmkdir
mvN/AN/AMove-Item, mv, move, mimv
next
nthlimit x offset y, rownumber =ElemantAt(x)[x], indexing operator, ElementAt(x)
openGet-Content, gc, cat, typecat
parse
pivotpivotN/A
post(*)N/AHttpClient,WebClient, HttpWebRequest/ResponseInvoke-WebRequest
prepend
prev
ps(*)N/AN/AGet-Process, ps, gpsps
pwdN/AN/AGet-Location, pwdpwd
rangeRange1..10, 'a'..'f'
reduce_by
reject
renameN/AN/ARename-Item, ren, rnimv
reverseReverse[Array]::Reverse($var)
rmN/AN/ARemove-Item, del, erase, rd, ri, rm, rmdirrm
saveN/AN/AWrite-Output, Out-File> foo.txt
select(***)selectSelectSelect-Object, select
shellsN/AN/AN/A
shuffleRandom$varSort-Object {Get-Random}
sizeMeasure-Object, measurewc
skipwhere row_number()SkipSelect-Object -Skip
skip_until
skip_whileSkipWhile
sort-byorder byOrderBy, OrderByDescending, ThenBy, ThenByDescendingSort-Object, sort
split_byString.Split()String.Split()
split_columnN/A
split_rowN/A
str(*)string functionsString classString class
sumsumSum()Measure-Object, measure
sys(*)N/AN/AGet-ComputerInfouname, lshw, lsblk, lscpu, lsusb, hdparam, free
tableFormat-Table, ft, Format-List, fl
tagsN/AN/AN/A
textview(*)N/AN/AGet-Content, cat
tree(*)N/AN/Atree
to bsonN/AN/AN/A
to csvN/AN/AExport-Csv, ConvertTo-Csv
to htmlN/AN/AConvertTo-Html
to jsonN/AN/AConvertTo-Json
to mdN/AN/AN/A
to sqliteN/AN/AN/A
to tomlN/AN/AN/A
to tsvN/AN/AN/A
to urlN/AN/AN/A
to yamlN/AN/AN/A
touchN/AN/ASet-Contenttouch
trimrtrim, ltrimString.Trim()String.Trim()
uniqdistinctDistinctGet-Unique, guuniq
update(**)AsN/A
versionselect @@versionN/A$PSVersionTable
with_envN/AN/A$env:FOO = 'bar'export foo = "bar"
what
wherewhereWhereWhere-Object, where, "?" operator
whichN/AN/AN/Awhich
wrap
  • * - Pertenecen de los plugins standard
  • ** - renombrada de edit a update en 0.13.1
  • *** - renombrada de pick a select en 0.13.1