Mapa de operadores en Nushell
La idea detrás de esta tabla is ayudarte a entender como los operadores en Nu se relacionan con operadores de otros lenguajes. Hemos intentado producir un mapa de los operadores y sus equivalentes en otros lenguajes. Contribuciones son bienvenidas.
Nota: esta tabla asume Nu 0.14.1 o posterior.
|Nushell
|SQL
|Python
|.Net LINQ (C#)
|PowerShell
|Bash
|=
|=
|==
|==
|-eq, -is
|-eq
|!=
|!=, <>
|!=
|!=
|-ne, -isnot
|-ne
|<
|<
|<
|<
|-lt
|-lt
|<=
|<=
|<=
|<=
|-le
|-le
|>
|>
|>
|>
|-gt
|-gt
|>=
|>=
|>=
|>=
|-ge
|-ge
|=~
|like
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-like, -contains
|=~
|!~
|not like
|not in
|Except
|-notlike, -notcontains
|! "str1" =~ "str2"
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|in
|in
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-In
|case in
|not-in
|not in
|not in
|Except
|-NotIn
|and
|and
|and
|&&
|-And
|-a, &&
|or
|or
|or
|||
|-Or
|-o, ||