Mapa de operadores en Nushell

La idea detrás de esta tabla is ayudarte a entender como los operadores en Nu se relacionan con operadores de otros lenguajes. Hemos intentado producir un mapa de los operadores y sus equivalentes en otros lenguajes. Contribuciones son bienvenidas.

Nota: esta tabla asume Nu 0.14.1 o posterior.

NushellSQLPython.Net LINQ (C#)PowerShellBash
======-eq, -is-eq
!=!=, <>!=!=-ne, -isnot-ne
<<<<-lt-lt
<=<=<=<=-le-le
>>>>-gt-gt
>=>=>=>=-ge-ge
=~likere, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-like, -contains=~
!~not likenot inExcept-notlike, -notcontains! "str1" =~ "str2"
++++++
------
******
//////
ininre, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-Incase in
not-innot innot inExcept-NotIn
andandand&&-And-a, &&
ororor||-Or-o, ||