Today, we're releasing version 0.103.0 of Nu. This release adds support for spawning background jobs, attaching attributes to custom commands, official .deb , .apk , and .rpm packages, a number of Vi-mode enhancements, more than 20 new proposed commands in the std-rfc module, and much more.

Nu 0.103.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

Thanks to @cosineblast in #14883, Nushell now has long awaited support for background jobs!

The following commands have been added to all platforms:

job spawn

job list

job kill

And on Unix platforms:

Ctrl + Z to move a currently running external command into a frozen background job

+ to move a currently running external command into a frozen background job job unfreeze

Job support is considered "experimental" at the moment. We do expect that this feature will be enhanced in the near future and that some functionality will change, likely with breaking changes.

Over in our Integrations repository, PR #5 adds official support for Debian/Ubuntu ( .deb ), Red Hat/Fedora/Rocky ( .rpm ), and Alpine ( .apk ). See the Installation Guide for details.

With #14906, attributes can now be attached to custom commands. This release includes two built-in attributes:

@example : Adds an example usage for the command.

: Adds an example usage for the command. @search-terms : Adds search terms that can help users discover the command with help --find (or help -f ).

Users can add their own attributes which will be available in the structured-data documentation accessible via help commands and scope commands .

Also, the Standard Library and new std-rfc (below) have been updated to use Custom Attributes for their examples. And the test harness has been updated to use a @test attribute to define test cases.

We expect that attributes will be used to enable additional features in future releases.

The Standard Library ( std ) is a collection of useful additions written in native Nu. #15042 also adds std-rfc , a "proving ground" for proposed additions to the Standard Library. Features in the std-rfc module should be considered experimental while we determine if and when they should be promoted to the Standard Library in a future release. We welcome your feedback on these commands to help us make that decision.

In this first release, std-rfc includes the following proposals:

std-rfc/conversions : A set of helper conversions, including into list , columns-into-table , name-values , record-into-columns , and table-into-columns .

: A set of helper conversions, including , , , , and . std-rfc/tables : New commands to select and reject columns and rows based on slices, and a new aggregate command for running calculations on aggregated table data. aggregate is even more useful when paired with group-by --to-table results.

: New commands to and columns and rows based on slices, and a new command for running calculations on aggregated table data. is even more useful when paired with results. std-rfc/kv (key-value store): a module which can easily store and retrieve pipeline (or other) data in an in-memory (session-based) or on-disk (universal) SQLite database. While we expect that Job control will be extended at some point with messaging support, kv can currently be used to retrieve results from a background job (and for many other purposes).

(key-value store): a module which can easily store and retrieve pipeline (or other) data in an in-memory (session-based) or on-disk (universal) SQLite database. While we expect that Job control will be extended at some point with messaging support, can currently be used to retrieve results from a background job (and for many other purposes). std-rfc/clip : clip copy and clip paste commands for interacting with the system clipboard (requires terminal support).

: and commands for interacting with the system clipboard (requires terminal support). std-rfc/str : dedent and unindent commands to remove common (or specified) indentation from multi-line strings.

: and commands to remove common (or specified) indentation from multi-line strings. std-rfc/path : Helpers for working with the extension, parent, or stem of a path.

Thanks to PRs from @blindFS, this release includes quite a few LSP and completion fixes and enhancements.

This release also includes a number of Vi-mode enhancements with additions to Reedline:

From @deephbz Improvements to Visual Mode Selection and Command Consistency (#867) Atomic unified commands for ChangeInside/DeleteInside (#874) "Yank" (copy): (#868)

From @thomasschafer o command to swap anchor and cursor (#877) Clear selection when exiting visual mode (#878)



As part of the new custom command attributes introduced in this release, several attribute commands have been added:

attr example : Attach an example to a command's help text. @example "double an int" { 5 | double } --result 10 @example "double a float" { 0.5 | double } --result 1.0 def double []: [ number -> number ] { $in * 2 } # The examples above will be shown in `help double` or `double --help`.

: Attach an example to a command's help text. attr search-terms : Attach search terms to a command so that it is easier to find using help --find .

: Attach search terms to a command so that it is easier to find using . attr category : Set the command category for a command.

Thanks to @ayamdobhal in #15239, the random uuid command can now also generate v1, v3, v5, and v7 uuids. Previously, only v4 uuids could be generated. To specify the version, pass the -v / --version flag (default is v4). Note that version 1 requires an additional --mac / -m flag to be provided, and versions 3 and 5 require both a --namespace / -n flag and a --name / -s flag.

This release introduces a new --empty flag for the default command (#15223). With this new flag, if the input value is "empty", then the provided default value will be returned. A value is considering "empty" according to the is-empty command, which currently returns true for any of the following:

an empty string: ""

an empty list: []

an empty record: {}

an empty binary value: 0x[]

null: null

In #15059, several additional escape characters were added to the char command:

eol

lsep

line_sep

These will output the newline character(s) for the current platform (i.e.,

on Unix and \r

on Windows). This is different from newline , nl , line_feed , and lf which all output

on all platforms.

With #15265, providing the --group-digits flag to the into string command will format integers by grouping several digits together and using the system locale digit separator.

After #15272, document type declarations (DTD) can now parsed by from xml if you pass the new --allow-dtd flag.

As pointed out in #15240, it was previously possible to load data from YAML files using the from yaml or from yml commands, but only possible to save data using to yaml . Now, you can use either to yaml or to yml to save data into YAML files thanks to @LoicRiegel in #15254.

> [[ foo bar ]; [ "1" "2" ]] | to yml - foo : '1' bar : '2'

Thanks to this, the save command can also be used with the .yml extension:

> [[ foo bar ]; [ "1" "2" ]] | save test.yml

Thanks to @hongquan in #15057 with input from @blindFS, autocomplete now lists more directories for overlay use .

A new config option, $env.config.filesize.show_unit , was introduced in #15276. show_unit is true by default, but when it is set to false , file sizes will be displayed without units (e.g., in table ). This can be useful if you have set filesize.unit to a fixed unit, and you do not want the same unit to be shown over and over again.

Some errors in Nushell code can be "chained", where one error condition creates another (and potentially another).

Previously, it could be difficult to find the source of the actual error, but with #14945, it is now possible to enable backtraces in Nushell code. To do so:

$env .NU_BACKTRACE = 1

... and re-run the failing code.

With #15095, it is now possible to set the styles used in the Welcome banner at startup using new $env.config.color_config settings:

banner_foreground : The primary color of the banner text

: The primary color of the banner text banner_highlight1 : Used for the first set of highlights, e.g., Nushell , nu , GitHub , et. al

: Used for the first set of highlights, e.g., , , , et. al banner_highlight2 : Used for the second set of highlights, e.g. Discord , Documentation , et. al.

With #15125, @atahabaki added support for numeric ranges with padded zeros in str expand . For example:

'{00..10}' | str expand

In #15161, if split list is used on a list with consecutive separators, it now returns an empty list. For example:

[ 1 1 0 0 3 3 0 4 4 ] | split list 0 # => [[1 1] [] [2 2] [3 3]]

Prior to #15032, match would attempt to execute a closure returned from a match arm. Now, it returns the closure instead. For example:

Before #15032:

match 1 { _ => {|| print hi } } # => hi

After #15032:

match 1 { _ => {|| print hi } } # => closure_1090

With #15130, the PROMPT_* environments are no longer inherited from the calling process. This prevents issues where some systems would set a POSIX-compatible PROMPT_COMMAND .

If a prompt setting is not defined in the startup config, a Nushell-compatible default is applied instead of allowing inheritance from the parent process.

Prior to #15285, to json , to msgpack , and to msgpackz would serialize closures as a null . With this PR, these commands are aligned with the existing behavior of to nuon . Attempting to pass a closure (or data structure containing a closure) to one of these commands will result in an error. Instead, you can now use the to <format> --serialize option with all of these commands, in which case a string-representation of the closure will be serialized.

When setting a specific filesize unit via $env.config.filesize.unit , sizes will now be formatted using the default locale (e.g., separators and decimals). This returns a similar 0.98 behavior.

Prior to #15086, internal commands (including custom commands and aliases) without custom completions would fall back to the external completer. After this PR, internal commands will not use the external completer.

Note The zoxide completer previously listed in the cookbook relied on this functionality. To update your zoxide completer to be compatible, you can (optionally) remove your external zoxide completer, add this to your config: def "nu-complete zoxide path" [ context : string ] { let parts = $context | split row " " | skip 1 { options : { sort : false completion_algorithm : prefix positional : false case_sensitive : false } completions : ( zoxide query -- list -- exclude $env .PWD - - ... $parts | lines ) } } def --env --wrapped z [ ... rest : string @ "nu-complete zoxide path" ] { __zoxide_z ... $rest } Note, if your zoxide configuration from zoxide init is in a vendor autoload, you should also add the above snippet to either a vendor autoload or user autoload, so that the __zoxide_z command is defined.

The range command has been removed in #15038 following it's deprecation in 0.102.0. Please use the slice command as one-to-one replacement.

The into bits command has been removed in #15039 following it's deprecation in 0.102.0. Please use the format bits command as one-to-one replacement.

The fmt command has been removed in #15040 following it's deprecation in 0.102.0. Please use the format number command as one-to-one replacement.

author title link @Bahex make echo const #14997 @Bahex feat(std/dirs): retain state in subshells or with exec-restarts #15080 @Bahex feat(overlay): expose constants with overlay use #15081 @Bahex feat(const): implement run_const for const #15082 @IanManske Rework operator type errors #14429 @KAAtheWiseGit Fix an integer overflow bug in into duration #15031 @LoicRiegel bugfix: math commands now return error with infinite range [#15135] #15236 @MMukundi Fix insert/upsert creation for nested lists (#15131) #15133 @NotTheDr01ds Fix improper application of local timezone offset to Unix epochs #15283 @WindSoilder allow export alias in repl #15054 @WindSoilder Fix missing required overlay error #15058 @WindSoilder fix $env.FILE_PWD and $env.CURRENT_FILE inside overlay use #15126 @cosineblast Transpose now rejects streams with non-record values #15151 @dam4rus feat(explore): Allow expanding selected cell with 'e' #15000 @hardfau1t fix(compact): compact empty list or record in column #15213 @sgvictorino check signals while printing values #14980 @sgvictorino fix ranges over zero-length input #15062 @sgvictorino check signals in nu-glob and ls #15140 @sgvictorino prevent panic when parsing incomplete multi-expr matches #15230 @sholderbach Bump bytesize to fix into filesize #15088 @sholderbach Close find handle in ls windows unsafe code #15314 @ysthakur Fix spread operator lexing in records #15023 @ysthakur Fix unterminated loop in parse_record #15246 @ysthakur Include symlinks in directory completions #15268

None this release.

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author title link @LoicRiegel doc: clarify trailing line ending in 'to json -r' documentation #15234 @LoicRiegel refactor: rename subcommand structs #15309 @MMesch add polars str strip chars (with --end / --start options) #15118 @MMesch adds And and Or operators to polars plugin nu_expressions #15248 @MMesch Add Xor to polars plugin nu_expressions #15249 @MMesch Enhance polars plugin documentation #15250 @MMesch Adds polars list-contains command #15304 @atahabaki Feature+: Bracoxide Zero Padding for Numeric Ranges #15125 @eggcaker fix polars save example typo #15008 @hardfau1t fix(test-support): use CARGO_BUILD_TARGET_DIR env var #15212 @hongquan Improve documentation for each command #15172 @sgvictorino remove nu-check examples with the --all flag #15047 @tmillr feat(cli): add vi solidus / keybinding #14908