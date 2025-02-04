Nushell 0.103.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.103.0 of Nu. This release adds support for spawning background jobs, attaching attributes to custom commands, official
.deb,
.apk, and
.rpm packages, a number of Vi-mode enhancements, more than 20 new proposed commands in the
std-rfc module, and much more.
Where to get it
Nu 0.103.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Table of contents
- Highlights and themes of this release
- Changes
- Additions
- Breaking changes
- Removals
- Bug fixes and other changes
- Notes for plugin developers
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
Support for Background Jobs [toc]
Thanks to @cosineblast in #14883, Nushell now has long awaited support for background jobs!
The following commands have been added to all platforms:
job spawn
job list
job kill
And on Unix platforms:
- Ctrl+Z to move a currently running external command into a frozen background job
job unfreeze
Job support is considered "experimental" at the moment. We do expect that this feature will be enhanced in the near future and that some functionality will change, likely with breaking changes.
Official
.deb,
.rpm, and
.apk packages are now available [toc]
Over in our Integrations repository, PR #5 adds official support for Debian/Ubuntu (
.deb), Red Hat/Fedora/Rocky (
.rpm), and Alpine (
.apk). See the Installation Guide for details.
Custom Command Attributes [toc]
With #14906, attributes can now be attached to custom commands. This release includes two built-in attributes:
@example: Adds an example usage for the command.
@search-terms: Adds search terms that can help users discover the command with
help --find(or
help -f).
Users can add their own attributes which will be available in the structured-data documentation accessible via
help commands and
scope commands.
Also, the Standard Library and new
std-rfc (below) have been updated to use Custom Attributes for their examples. And the test harness has been updated to use a
@test attribute to define test cases.
We expect that attributes will be used to enable additional features in future releases.
std-rfc Module [toc]
The Standard Library (
std) is a collection of useful additions written in native Nu. #15042 also adds
std-rfc, a "proving ground" for proposed additions to the Standard Library. Features in the
std-rfc module should be considered experimental while we determine if and when they should be promoted to the Standard Library in a future release. We welcome your feedback on these commands to help us make that decision.
In this first release,
std-rfc includes the following proposals:
std-rfc/conversions: A set of helper conversions, including
into list,
columns-into-table,
name-values,
record-into-columns, and
table-into-columns.
std-rfc/tables: New commands to
selectand
rejectcolumns and rows based on slices, and a new
aggregatecommand for running calculations on aggregated table data.
aggregateis even more useful when paired with
group-by --to-tableresults.
std-rfc/kv(key-value store): a module which can easily store and retrieve pipeline (or other) data in an in-memory (session-based) or on-disk (universal) SQLite database. While we expect that Job control will be extended at some point with messaging support,
kvcan currently be used to retrieve results from a background job (and for many other purposes).
std-rfc/clip:
clip copyand
clip pastecommands for interacting with the system clipboard (requires terminal support).
std-rfc/str:
dedentand
unindentcommands to remove common (or specified) indentation from multi-line strings.
std-rfc/path: Helpers for working with the extension, parent, or stem of a path.
Completion and LSP enhancements [toc]
Thanks to PRs from @blindFS, this release includes quite a few LSP and completion fixes and enhancements.
Reedline Vi-mode enhancements [toc]
This release also includes a number of Vi-mode enhancements with additions to Reedline:
From @deephbz
From @thomasschafer
Changes [toc]
Additions [toc]
attr commands [toc]
As part of the new custom command attributes introduced in this release, several attribute commands have been added:
attr example: Attach an example to a command's help text.
@example "double an int" { 5 | double } --result 10 @example "double a float" { 0.5 | double } --result 1.0 def double []: [number -> number] { $in * 2 } # The examples above will be shown in `help double` or `double --help`.
attr search-terms: Attach search terms to a command so that it is easier to find using
help --find.
attr category: Set the command category for a command.
random uuid [toc]
Thanks to @ayamdobhal in #15239, the
random uuid command can now also generate v1, v3, v5, and v7 uuids. Previously, only v4 uuids could be generated. To specify the version, pass the
-v/
--version flag (default is v4). Note that version 1 requires an additional
--mac/
-m flag to be provided, and versions 3 and 5 require both a
--namespace/
-n flag and a
--name/
-s flag.
default --empty [toc]
This release introduces a new
--empty flag for the
default command (#15223). With this new flag, if the input value is "empty", then the provided default value will be returned. A value is considering "empty" according to the
is-empty command, which currently returns true for any of the following:
- an empty string:
""
- an empty list:
[]
- an empty record:
{}
- an empty binary value:
0x[]
- null:
null
Platform-specific
char eol [toc]
In #15059, several additional escape characters were added to the
char command:
eol
lsep
line_sep
These will output the newline character(s) for the current platform (i.e.,
\n on Unix and
\r\n on Windows). This is different from
newline,
nl,
line_feed, and
lf which all output
\n on all platforms.
into string --group-digits [toc]
With #15265, providing the
--group-digits flag to the
into string command will format integers by grouping several digits together and using the system locale digit separator.
from xml --allow-dtd [toc]
After #15272, document type declarations (DTD) can now parsed by
from xml if you pass the new
--allow-dtd flag.
to yml [toc]
As pointed out in #15240, it was previously possible to load data from YAML files using the
from yaml or
from yml commands, but only possible to save data using
to yaml. Now, you can use either
to yaml or
to yml to save data into YAML files thanks to @LoicRiegel in #15254.
> [[foo bar]; ["1" "2"]] | to yml
- foo: '1'
bar: '2'
Thanks to this, the
save command can also be used with the
.yml extension:
> [[foo bar]; ["1" "2"]] | save test.yml
overlay use completions [toc]
Thanks to @hongquan in #15057 with input from @blindFS, autocomplete now lists more directories for
overlay use.
$env.config.filesize.show_unit [toc]
A new config option,
$env.config.filesize.show_unit, was introduced in #15276.
show_unit is
true by default, but when it is set to
false, file sizes will be displayed without units (e.g., in
table). This can be useful if you have set
filesize.unit to a fixed unit, and you do not want the same unit to be shown over and over again.
Backtraces for Nushell code [toc]
Some errors in Nushell code can be "chained", where one error condition creates another (and potentially another).
Previously, it could be difficult to find the source of the actual error, but with #14945, it is now possible to enable backtraces in Nushell code. To do so:
$env.NU_BACKTRACE = 1
... and re-run the failing code.
Startup banner theming [toc]
With #15095, it is now possible to set the styles used in the Welcome banner at startup using new
$env.config.color_config settings:
banner_foreground: The primary color of the banner text
banner_highlight1: Used for the first set of highlights, e.g.,
Nushell,
nu,
GitHub, et. al
banner_highlight2: Used for the second set of highlights, e.g.
Discord,
Documentation, et. al.
Numeric range padding support in
str expand [toc]
With #15125, @atahabaki added support for numeric ranges with padded zeros in
str expand. For example:
'{00..10}' | str expand
Breaking changes [toc]
split list now keeps empty sublists [toc]
In #15161, if
split list is used on a list with consecutive separators, it now returns an empty list. For example:
[1 1 0 0 3 3 0 4 4] | split list 0
# => [[1 1] [] [2 2] [3 3]]
match no longer executes closures as if they were a block [toc]
Prior to #15032,
match would attempt to execute a closure returned from a match arm. Now, it returns the closure instead. For example:
Before #15032:
match 1 { _ => {|| print hi} }
# => hi
After #15032:
match 1 { _ => {|| print hi} }
# => closure_1090
PROMPT_* environment variables are no longer inherited [toc]
With #15130, the
PROMPT_* environments are no longer inherited from the calling process. This prevents issues where some systems would set a POSIX-compatible
PROMPT_COMMAND.
If a prompt setting is not defined in the startup config, a Nushell-compatible default is applied instead of allowing inheritance from the parent process.
Closure serialization changes [toc]
Prior to #15285,
to json,
to msgpack, and
to msgpackz would serialize closures as a
null. With this PR, these commands are aligned with the existing behavior of
to nuon. Attempting to pass a closure (or data structure containing a closure) to one of these commands will result in an error. Instead, you can now use the
to <format> --serialize option with all of these commands, in which case a string-representation of the closure will be serialized.
Filesize unit formatting [toc]
When setting a specific filesize unit via
$env.config.filesize.unit, sizes will now be formatted using the default locale (e.g., separators and decimals). This returns a similar 0.98 behavior.
External completers are no longer used for internal commands [toc]
Prior to #15086, internal commands (including custom commands and aliases) without custom completions would fall back to the external completer. After this PR, internal commands will not use the external completer.
Note
The zoxide completer previously listed in the cookbook relied on this functionality. To update your zoxide completer to be compatible, you can (optionally) remove your external zoxide completer, add this to your config:
def "nu-complete zoxide path" [context: string] {
let parts = $context | split row " " | skip 1
{
options: {
sort: false
completion_algorithm: prefix
positional: false
case_sensitive: false
}
completions: (zoxide query --list --exclude $env.PWD -- ...$parts | lines)
}
}
def --env --wrapped z [...rest: string@"nu-complete zoxide path"] {
__zoxide_z ...$rest
}
Note, if your zoxide configuration from
zoxide init is in a vendor autoload, you should also add the above snippet to either a vendor autoload or user autoload, so that the
__zoxide_z command is defined.
Removals [toc]
range [toc]
The
range command has been removed in #15038 following it's deprecation in 0.102.0. Please use the
slice command as one-to-one replacement.
into bits [toc]
The
into bits command has been removed in #15039 following it's deprecation in 0.102.0. Please use the
format bits command as one-to-one replacement.
fmt [toc]
The
fmt command has been removed in #15040 following it's deprecation in 0.102.0. Please use the
format number command as one-to-one replacement.
Notes for plugin developers [toc]
None this release.
