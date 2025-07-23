Nushell 0.106.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.106.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes a regression with bare string interpolation from 0.106.0, the const version of
get, and several build-related issues.
Where to get it
Nu 0.106.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
- Changes
- Full changelog
Changes [toc]
Bug fixes and other changes [toc]
Fixed regression in the bare string interpolation [toc]
While fixing another parser bug in 0.106.0 we accidentally introduced a regression which restricted certain forms of direct string interpolation using parenthesized expressions with bare words. Thanks to #16235 by @Bahex the following form of string interpolation again works without issue:
let x = 123
($x)/foo/($x)
# => 123/foo/123
Fixed flag handling of
get in the const version [toc]
The recent change to
get to rename
--ignore-errors to
--optional was incorrectly handled if the command was used in a
const context. This has been fixed with this release thanks to #16268 by @Bahex.
Fix for builds on NetBSD and FreeBSD [toc]
BSD builds failed due to more restrictive Rust compiler warnings triggered in our BSD platform code. This has been fixed in #16266 and #16275 by @0323pin and @sholderbach
Fixed warnings for plugin builds [toc]
When building plugins with our Rust
nu-plugin-core 0.106.0 crate you may have encountered compiler warnings. This has been addressed by @cptpiepmatz in #16279
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|[Bahex]
|fix bare interpolation regression
|#16235
|[Bahex]
|fix(get): run_const uses
--optional flag
|#16268
|[0323pin]
|Fix #16261
|#16266
|[sholderbach]
|Port
unsafe_op_in_unsafe_fn fix to FreeBSD
|#16275
|[cptpiepmatz]
|Don't import
IoError on
nu-plugin-core without
local-socket
|#16279