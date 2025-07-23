Nushell 0.106.1

Today, we're releasing version 0.106.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes a regression with bare string interpolation from 0.106.0, the const version of get, and several build-related issues.

Where to get it

Nu 0.106.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu.

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

Table of contents

Changes [toc]

Bug fixes and other changes [toc]

Fixed regression in the bare string interpolation [toc]

While fixing another parser bug in 0.106.0 we accidentally introduced a regression which restricted certain forms of direct string interpolation using parenthesized expressions with bare words. Thanks to #16235 by @Bahex the following form of string interpolation again works without issue:

let x = 123
($x)/foo/($x)
# => 123/foo/123

Fixed flag handling of get in the const version [toc]

The recent change to get to rename --ignore-errors to --optional was incorrectly handled if the command was used in a const context. This has been fixed with this release thanks to #16268 by @Bahex.

Fix for builds on NetBSD and FreeBSD [toc]

BSD builds failed due to more restrictive Rust compiler warnings triggered in our BSD platform code. This has been fixed in #16266 and #16275 by @0323pin and @sholderbach

Fixed warnings for plugin builds [toc]

When building plugins with our Rust nu-plugin-core 0.106.0 crate you may have encountered compiler warnings. This has been addressed by @cptpiepmatz in #16279

Full changelog [toc]

authortitlelink
[Bahex]fix bare interpolation regression#16235
[Bahex]fix(get): run_const uses --optional flag#16268
[0323pin]Fix #16261#16266
[sholderbach]Port unsafe_op_in_unsafe_fn fix to FreeBSD#16275
[cptpiepmatz]Don't import IoError on nu-plugin-core without local-socket#16279