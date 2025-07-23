Today, we're releasing version 0.106.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes a regression with bare string interpolation from 0.106.0, the const version of get , and several build-related issues.

Nu 0.106.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

While fixing another parser bug in 0.106.0 we accidentally introduced a regression which restricted certain forms of direct string interpolation using parenthesized expressions with bare words. Thanks to #16235 by @Bahex the following form of string interpolation again works without issue:

let x = 123 ( $x ) /foo/ ( $x ) # => 123/foo/123

The recent change to get to rename --ignore-errors to --optional was incorrectly handled if the command was used in a const context. This has been fixed with this release thanks to #16268 by @Bahex.

BSD builds failed due to more restrictive Rust compiler warnings triggered in our BSD platform code. This has been fixed in #16266 and #16275 by @0323pin and @sholderbach

When building plugins with our Rust nu-plugin-core 0.106.0 crate you may have encountered compiler warnings. This has been addressed by @cptpiepmatz in #16279