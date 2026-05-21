Nushell 0.114.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.114.0 of Nu. This release brings sharper type checking, POSIX-style
-- option parsing, the new
run command for pipeline-friendly scripts, and nice built-in support for working with Semantic Versioning.
Where to get it
Nu 0.114.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
The type checker got new glasses [toc]
@Bahex continued tightening up Nushell's type system this release. Commands can now infer output types from pipeline input more precisely,
$in gets typed from the surrounding pipeline, optional values carry their
nothing-ness more honestly, and
let bindings in pipelines no longer have to shrug and call everything
any.
This means some mistakes move from "surprise, runtime error" to "hey, maybe fix that before running it". Very rude of the parser, but also very helpful.
There is also one important default change:
enforce-runtime-annotations is now opt-out, so runtime assignment annotations get checked by default.
Read the details in the first type system entry, the second type system entry, and the note about
enforce-runtime-annotations.
-- means "no really, stop parsing flags" [toc]
Thanks to @fdncred, Nushell commands now understand the classic POSIX
-- end-of-options delimiter. If you need to pass
-weird,
--looks-like-a-flag, or similar gremlins as plain positional values, you can now do that without trying to outsmart the parser.
def greet [--upper, name] { if $upper { $name | str uppercase } else { $name } }
greet -- -Alice
That
-Alice is now just Alice having a dash day, not an accidental flag.
Take a look at the main
-- option parsing entry and the follow-up
--wrapped fix.
Scripts can join the pipeline with
run [toc]
The new
run command from @fdncred lets a Nushell script behave like a pipeline stage. Pipe data in, let the script transform it, and pipe the result onward. Tiny reusable pipeline workers, basically.
"Hello Nushell!" | run shout.nu | str camel-case
Scripts can be simple bare pipeline transforms or define a
main entry point, and they run in isolation so their local bits do not leak back into your session.
See more examples here.
SemVer is a real value now [toc]
Nushell now has semantic version support, also from @fdncred. You can parse SemVer strings, turn them into records, build them back up, sort them correctly, and bump versions without doing string surgery with safety scissors.
'1.2.3-alpha.1' | into semver | semver bump release
If your scripts deal with releases, package versions, or "is
1.10.0 bigger than
1.2.0?" moments, this should make life nicer.
Read the full SemVer tour here.
Changes [toc]
Breaking changes [toc]
Submodules are no longer implicitly imported [toc]
Importing a module no longer implicitly imports its exported sub-modules.
export module foo {
export def bar [] {}
export module sub {
export def baz [] {}
}
}
use foo
foo bar # valid
foo sub baz # invalid, `sub` is not implicitly imported
To have your modules keep the old behavior, you will need to export the modules contents explicitly:
export module foo {
export def bar [] {}
export module sub {
export def baz [] {}
}
export use sub
}
use foo
foo bar # valid
foo sub baz # valid
Note
useing a module inside another module does not run the imported module's
export-env block.
(See
export-env runs only when the use call is evaluated)
Thus, explicit
uses as recommended above will not run
export-env blocks, which is inline with how the previous implicit imports worked.
Type System Improvements [toc]
This release comes with a handful of improvements to the type system, specifically the parse time type checking. But beware! Type annotations that previously seemed fine might raise errors, as they might have been passing only because typing information was insufficient to check it at parse time.
Commands' output types are now inferred based on pipeline input type.
let str = "foo" | str uppercase
let str_list = ["foo", "bar" ] | str uppercase
scope variables
| where name starts-with '$str'
| select name type
╭───┬───────────┬──────╮
│ # │ name │ type │
├───┼───────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ $str │ any │
│ 1 │ $str_list │ any │
╰───┴───────────┴──────╯
╭───┬───────────┬──────────────╮
│ # │ name │ type │
├───┼───────────┼──────────────┤
│ 0 │ $str │ string │
│ 1 │ $str_list │ list<string> │
╰───┴───────────┴──────────────╯
Optional parameters' type now reflects the fact it might be
null
The (parse time) types of optional parameters and flags without a default value are now a union of their type
T and
nothing
- with no default value the type is
oneof<T, nothing>
- with a default value type is
T
Demonstrating with LSP inlay hints:
1 def foo [opt_param?: int] {
2 let var: int = $opt_param
3 }
~
1 def foo [opt_param?: int] {
2 let var: oneof<int, nothing> = $opt_param
3 }
~
1 def foo [opt_param?: int = 42] {
2 let var: int = $opt_param
3 }
~
More precise type widening
More type information is preserved. e.g.:
let list = [["a" "b" "c"] [1 2 3]]
let elem = $list.0
Previously
$elem's type would be
list<oneof<int, string>>, now
$elem's type is
oneof<list<int>, list<string>>.
Operator type checking now accounts of
oneof types
Nushell as language tries to strike a careful balance between correctness and convenience. One should be able to trust nu's type system will help them write correct and robust scripts, but nu shouldn't shouldn't get in the way of a nice REPL experience.
Because of that, some operations that might be invalid but aren't definitely so do not raise parse errors and such checks are delegated to runtime.
For example
int's can only be added with
int's and
float's, yet the following code does not raise parse time error.
def foo [anything: any] {
10 + $anything
}
But previously, despite being
oneof<int, nothing> being specific than
any, would be rejected by the type checker for addition to
ints.
def foo [maybe_int: oneof<int, nothing>] {
10 + $maybe_int
}
Error: nu::parser::operator_unsupported_type
× The '+' operator does not work on values of type 'oneof<int, nothing>'.
╭─[repl_entry #2:2:8]
1 │ def foo [maybe_int: oneof<int, nothing>] {
2 │ 10 + $maybe_int
· ┬ ─────┬────
· │ ╰── oneof<int, nothing>
· ╰── does not support 'oneof<int, nothing>'
3 │ }
╰────
Now, as long as the two operands have a possibility of being valid for an operation the parse time type checker will accept the expression, leaving errors to runtime type checking.
Promoted
enforce-runtime-annotations to opt-out [toc]
In Nushell 0.108.0,
enforce-runtime-annotations experimental option was added. With this release
enforce-runtime-annotations is promoted to being opt-out, meaning that by default this experimental option is enabled now.
This option enforces type checking of let assignments at runtime, catching type errors that might have been missed in parse time type checking due to insufficient type information.
If you experience any trouble with this, you can disable it via the command-line argument:
nu --experimental-options '[enforce-runtime-annotations=false]'
or via the environment variable:
NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS="enforce-runtime-annotations=false" nu
Reedline vi mode improvements [toc]
PR #18478 by @kronberger-droid
Vi mode now has a proper visual mode: press
v to start a selection, then use motions together with
d,
c,
y, or
r, including selections that span multiple lines. In vi normal mode, the caret now rests on the last grapheme instead of after it, and
h and
l can move across line boundaries. Visual mode also has its own prompt indicator, which defaults to the vi-normal indicator.
Changes to spreadsheet commands:
from xlsx &
from ods [toc]
This release comes with various improvements to
from xlsx and
from ods commands, and makes them behave as similarly as the file formats themselves allow.
More accurate command signatures
These commands' signatures previously incorrectly indicated that they return tables. They return records that contain tables, with a table for each sheet in the file.
Also, signature of the
from ods command previously had
string as its input type rather than
binary. This has been fixed.
Support for more data types
Previously importing
datetime values were supported only for
xlsx files.
This release not only adds that for
ods files as well, but also broadens the
datetime formats that can be imported.
Aside from that, values that couldn't be properly coerced to nushell types were simply imported as
null. Now those values are imported as
string or
float depending on the source data.
Finer control over spreadsheet headers
Last release changed
from xlsx to use the first row of a sheet as the imported table's headers, and added a new flag,
--header-row, to control which row should be used as the header or if any row should become the headers at all.
This release removes it.
Don't worry! Instead of the
--header-row flag,
from xlsx and
from ods get two new flags that will provide finer control over how spreadsheets are imported:
--noheaders: What it says on the tin, identical to same flag on
from csv,
from tsvand
from ssvcommands.
--first-row: This is where it gets a little interesting.
from xlsxand
from odsskip reading all leading empty rows. This is how it has worked for a long time.
--first-row=0allows you to turn that off and keep those empty lines. It can also be used to start reading from an arbitrary row:
--first-row $n
Let's see how this works with an example:
- The contents of the file, with all the conveniences like skipping empty rows or auto headers off:
open example.xlsx --raw | from xlsx --noheaders --first-row 0
╭────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ │ Sheet1 │ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ │ │ │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ a │ b │ c │ d │ │ │ │ │ 4 │ 0.00 │ 1.00 │ 2.00 │ 3.00 │ │ │ │ │ 5 │ 10.00 │ 11.00 │ 12.00 │ 13.00 │ │ │ │ │ 6 │ 20.00 │ 21.00 │ 22.00 │ 23.00 │ │ │ │ │ 7 │ 30.00 │ 31.00 │ 32.00 │ 33.00 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯ │ ╰────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────╯
- How it is imported by default:
open example.xlsx # or `open example.xlsx --raw | from xlsx`Most of the time, this is what you want.
╭────────┬───────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬───────┬───────┬───────┬───────╮ │ │ Sheet1 │ │ # │ a │ b │ c │ d │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┼───────┼───────┼───────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 0.00 │ 1.00 │ 2.00 │ 3.00 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 10.00 │ 11.00 │ 12.00 │ 13.00 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 20.00 │ 21.00 │ 22.00 │ 23.00 │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ 30.00 │ 31.00 │ 32.00 │ 33.00 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────┴───────┴───────┴───────╯ │ ╰────────┴───────────────────────────────────────╯
- Or if your file doesn't have any headers and all the rows are data:
open example.xlsx --raw | from xlsx --noheaders
╭────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ │ Sheet1 │ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ │ │ │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ b │ c │ d │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 0.00 │ 1.00 │ 2.00 │ 3.00 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 10.00 │ 11.00 │ 12.00 │ 13.00 │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ 20.00 │ 21.00 │ 22.00 │ 23.00 │ │ │ │ │ 4 │ 30.00 │ 31.00 │ 32.00 │ 33.00 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯ │ ╰────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Type System Improvements [toc]
Typed
$in
$in variable is now typed based on the pipeline input type of the surrounding expression.
Error: nu::shell::operator_incompatible_types
× Types 'int' and 'string' are not compatible for the '+' operator.
╭─[source:1:5]
1 │ 2 | $in + "foo"
· ─┬─ ┬ ──┬──
· │ │ ╰── string
· │ ╰── does not operate between 'int' and 'string'
· ╰── int
╰────
Error: nu::parser::operator_incompatible_types
× Types 'int' and 'string' are not compatible for the '+' operator.
╭─[source:1:5]
1 │ 2 | $in + "foo"
· ─┬─ ┬ ──┬──
· │ │ ╰── string
· │ ╰── does not operate between 'int' and 'string'
· ╰── int
╰────
Better type inference of
let bindings
let bindings in the middle of a pipeline, or at the end of it, are now properly typed based ont the pipeline input type.
You can observe this using
scope variables:
42 | let x
scope variables
| where name == '$x'
| select name type
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ name │ type │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ $x │ int │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯
or with LSP type hints:
42 | let var: int
This type information is of course passed through to the rest of the pipeline:
def accepts-int []: int -> int {}
"foo" | let x | accepts-int
Error: nu::shell::only_supports_this_input_type
× Input type not supported.
╭─[source:3:9]
2 │
3 │ "foo" | let x | accepts-int
· ─┬─ ─────┬─────
· │ ╰── only int input data is supported
· ╰── input type: string
╰────
Command
definitions
Type checking and inference inside
def blocks are now affected by the commands input/output signatures.
def accepts-int []: int -> int {}
def foo []: string -> any {
accepts-int
}
Error: nu::parser::input_type_mismatch
× Command does not support string input.
╭─[source:4:2]
3 │ def foo []: string -> any {
4 │ accepts-int
· ─────┬─────
· ╰── command doesn't support string input
5 │ }
╰────
if-else,
match
Conditionals (
if,
match) are now properly typed:
output of the expression is a union of all possible output types (based on the branches)
if $x == $y { 42 } else { "foo" } | let out # oneof<int, string> match $x { 1 => 1, 2 => "foo", _ => { {a: 1} } } | let out # oneof<int, string, record<a: int>>
without a fallback (a final
elsebranch for
ifchains, a wildcard pattern for
matchexpressions) the output types of conditional expressions include
nothing
if $x == $y { 42 } | let out # oneof<int, nothing> match $x { 1 => 1, 2 => "foo", } | let out # oneof<int, string, nothing>
branch blocks get pipeline input type information
[1, 2, 3] | if true { let input # list<int> $input | into string } else { # pass through } | let out # oneof<list<string>, list<int>>
Errors with more
details and file relative spans [toc]
The error record you receive in
try {..} catch {..} blocks no longer has a
json field. A new field named
details takes its place instead. It holds the same information as the
json field but requires no deserialization stop like
from json.
There is one small but significant difference: the error labels now have additional
location field in addition to
span.
location contains the name of the file the label points to, with
start and
end offsets that are relative to the file itself.
use std/assert
export def wrong [] {
assert equal (2 + 2) 5
}
> use example.nu
> wrong
Error: nu::shell::error
× These are not equal.
╭─[/tmp/example.nu:4:16]
3 │ export def wrong [] {
4 │ assert equal (2 + 2) 5
· ───┬─── ┬
· │ ╰── right: 5
· ╰── left: 4
5 │ }
╰────
> try { wrong } catch { get details }
╭─────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ msg │ These are not equal. │
│ │ ╭───┬──────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │
│ labels │ │ # │ text │ span │ location │ │
│ │ ├───┼──────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ left: 4 │ ╭───────┬────────╮ │ ╭───────┬────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ start │ 170639 │ │ │ file │ D:\Projects\nushell\scratch\example.nu │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ end │ 170646 │ │ │ start │ 56 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────────╯ │ │ end │ 63 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ right: 5 │ ╭───────┬────────╮ │ ╭───────┬────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ start │ 170647 │ │ │ file │ D:\Projects\nushell\scratch\example.nu │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ end │ 170648 │ │ │ start │ 64 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────────╯ │ │ end │ 65 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴──────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │
│ code │ │
│ url │ │
│ help │ │
│ inner │ [list 0 items] │
╰─────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
With these file relative spans, making external tools for reporting nushell errors should be much easier.
Removed deprecated
grid record input support [toc]
In the last release,
grid command was modified to accept a column name argument rather than implicitly displaying the
name column. The implicit assumption of
name was deprecated, along with accepting a single record rather than a table. These deprecated behaviors of
grid command is removed with this release.
# This will no longer work.
{ name: test } | grid
# And should be updated to receive tables and include the column name as an argument.
[{ name: test }] | grid name
Standard library improvements [toc]
Following general type system improvements, standard library commands now also have more accurate type annotations.
std/iter find-indexreturns
nullinstead of
-1when failing to find a suitable element
std/iter scan now has the same signature as
reduce
Warning
This is a breaking change.
Previously
iter scan always needed an initial value to start off of (equivalent to
reduce's
--fold), and to compensate for it a
--noinit flag to remove that initial value from the output.
Now it's signature is identical to
reduce:
[1 2 3] | iter scan 0 {|x, y| $x + $y}
[1 2 3] | iter scan 0 --noinit {|x, y| $x + $y}
[1 2 3] | iter scan --fold 0 {|x, y| $x + $y}
[1 2 3] | iter scan {|x, y| $x + $y}
[0, 1, 3, 6]
[1, 3, 6]
More streaming
The following commands now stream:
std/iter:
intersperse
flat-map
std-rfc/conversion
into list
std-rfc/tables
select column-slices
reject column-slices
These commands don't really "stream", in that they don't return a stream. Instead they now avoid eagerly collecting input streams:
std-rfc/conversions
name-values: strictly an internal change with possible performance benefits
std-rfc/iter
only: will at most consume 2 items from the input
Other breaking changes [toc]
- We changed how "hits" are displayed by making them relative to the cwd in the hopes that it makes them more usable. It works this way for
idx findand
idx search. (#18477)
Additions [toc]
KDL format support [toc]
PR #18219 by @abdelkadouss
This release adds support for KDL
v2.0.0 with
to kdl and
from kdl commands.
> '
hello 1 2 3
// Comment
world prop=string-value {
child 1
child 2
child #inf
}
'
| from kdl
╭───┬───────┬────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ # │ name │ args │ props │ children │
├───┼───────┼────────────────┼─────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 0 │ hello │ ╭───┬───╮ │ {record 0 fields} │ [list 0 items] │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │
│ 1 │ world │ [list 0 items] │ ╭──────┬──────────────╮ │ ╭───┬───────┬─────────────┬───────────────────┬────────────────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ prop │ string-value │ │ │ # │ name │ args │ props │ children │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰──────┴──────────────╯ │ ├───┼───────┼─────────────┼───────────────────┼────────────────┤ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ child │ ╭───┬───╮ │ {record 0 fields} │ [list 0 items] │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ child │ ╭───┬───╮ │ {record 0 fields} │ [list 0 items] │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ child │ ╭───┬─────╮ │ {record 0 fields} │ [list 0 items] │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ inf │ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────╯ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────┴─────────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────╯ │
╰───┴───────┴────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Introducing
polars map-batches [toc]
Provides a new polars command
polars map-batches that provides the ability to map a custom Nushell closure over one or more dataframe columns.
> [[a b]; [1 4] [2 5] [3 6]]
| polars into-df
| polars map-batches --name out { [10 20 30] } a
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ out │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 10 │
│ 1 │ 20 │
│ 2 │ 30 │
╰───┴─────╯
> [[a b]; [1 4] [2 5] [3 6]]
| polars into-df
| polars map-batches {|cols| $cols | first | polars get a | each { $in * 2 }} a
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 6 │
╰───┴───╯
> [[a b]; [1 4] [2 5] [3 6]]
| polars into-df
| polars map-batches --name a_plus_b { |cols|
let a = $cols | get 0 | polars get a
let b = $cols | get 1 | polars get b
$a | zip $b | each { |pair| $pair.0 + $pair.1 }
} a b
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ a_plus_b │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 5 │
│ 1 │ 7 │
│ 2 │ 9 │
╰───┴──────────╯
Add
commandline complete to invoke nushell completions [toc]
PR #17941 by @ian-h-chamberlain
Add
commandline complete command. This can be used to obtain the suggestions that nushell itself would normally suggest. Some examples:
commandline complete— return completions based on the current commandline contents (i.e. what would be suggested when pressing
Tab)
'./a' | commandline complete --type directory— return directory paths relative to the current directory that start with
a
'%ls -' | commandline complete --detailed— return all flags the builtin
lscommand accepts, including their descriptions.
These completions can be used in custom command completions, for example to wrap a builtin command with additional options, or to obtain a list of suggested paths for further filtering or processing.
Add
--pretty flag and align table columns in
to nuon [toc]
to nuon now aligns table columns when using
--indent,
--tabs, or the new
--pretty (
-p) flag, making output easier to read.
--pretty is shorthand for
--indent 2.
> [[name, age]; [Alice, 30], [Bob, 25]] | to nuon --pretty
[
[name, age];
[Alice, 30],
[Bob, 25]
]
Added
run command for using scripts in pipelines [toc]
There's a new command named
run that allows scripts to participate in a nushell pipeline with input and output.
It keeps execution isolated so script artifacts do not leak into the parent scope. Script resolution remains aligned with existing behavior (cwd /
NU_LIB_DIRS / explicit paths);
PATH-based lookup is not included at this time.
Script Forms Supported
Bare scripts (scripts without def main)
The script body is evaluated directly as a pipeline transform (using implicit or explicit
$in as usual).
str uppercase
> "Hello Nushell!" | run run-script1.nu
HELLO NUSHELL!
Scripts with
def main entry point
If a top-level
def main is defined, run invokes that entrypoint.
def main [] {
str length
}
> "Hello Nushell!" | run run-script2.nu
14
Scripts with full pipelines
> "Hello Nushell!" | run run-script1.nu | str camel-case
helloNushell
> "Hello Nushell!" | run run-script2.nu | $in + 5
19
Added POSIX-style
-- option parsing for Nushell commands [toc]
Nushell now supports the POSIX
-- end-of-options delimiter for built-in commands, custom commands, and
def --wrapped commands.
When
-- appears in a command invocation, it stops all flag parsing. Any arguments after
-- are treated as positional operands, even if they start with
- or
--. The
-- token itself is consumed and does not appear in the command's arguments.
> def greet [--upper, name] {
if $upper { $name | str uppercase } else { $name }
}
> greet -- -Alice # -Alice is now a positional, not an unknown flag
-Alice
> def process [...args] { $args }
> process -- --verbose -x foo # -- consumed; args = ["--verbose", "-x", "foo"]
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ --verbose │
│ 1 │ -x │
│ 2 │ foo │
╰───┴───────────╯
> def --wrapped my-git [...args] { print ...$args }
> my-git commit -- -m "my message" # -- NOT consumed; -m passed as operand
commit
--
-m
my message
For
extern-declared known external commands,
-- continues to be passed through to the external binary unchanged (as those programs manage their own argument parsing).
Added stream and error controls to
ignore [toc]
Update the
ignore command with flags to control whether stderr, stdout, or both get consumed and if errors are show which update
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE. This should work on internal and external commands.
Existing behavior is the default when no new flags are provided to avoid breaking changes.
- Added
--stderr(
-e) to consume stderr while allowing stdout to pass through.
- Added
--stdout(
-o) to consume stdout while allowing stderr output through.
- Added
--show-errors(
-x) to show external/internal errors and set
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE(external exit code for external failures,
1for internal failures).
Added
--context support to
idx search [toc]
Add context to your
idx search queries by using
--context/-c and a nushell range. The range has to be in the form of
negative_number..positive_number where
negative_number is the before lines to show and the
positive_number is the after lines to show in the
with_context record key.
> idx search foo --context -3..5 | first
╭───────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ relative_path │ crates\nu-utils\src\default_files\doc_config.nu │
│ line_number │ 249 │
│ column │ 51 │
│ byte_offset │ 10991 │
│ line │ # Example: If a directory contains only "forage", "food", and "forest", │
│ │ ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ │
│ matches │ │ # │ start │ end │ │
│ │ ├───┼───────┼───────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 11042 │ 11045 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────┴───────╯ │
│ │ ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │
│ with_context │ │ 0 │ # Default: true │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ $env.config.completions.partial = true │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ # Example: If a directory contains only "forage", "food", and "forest", │ │
│ │ │ 4 │ # typing "ls " and pressing Tab will partially complete the first matching letters. │ │
│ │ │ 5 │ # If the directory also includes "faster", only "f" would be partially completed. │ │
│ │ │ 6 │ │ │
│ │ │ 7 │ # completions.use_ls_colors (bool): Apply LS_COLORS to file/path completions. │ │
│ │ │ 8 │ # true: Use LS_COLORS for styling file completions. │ │
│ │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │
╰───────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Allowed
idx search --context to accept counts or ranges [toc]
This change allows
idx search --context to be supplied as either an
int or as a
range.
> idx search foo --context 2 | first
╭───────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ relative_path │ crates\nu-utils\src\default_files\doc_config.nu │
│ line_number │ 249 │
│ column │ 51 │
│ byte_offset │ 10991 │
│ line │ # Example: If a directory contains only "forage", "food", and "forest", │
│ │ ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ │
│ matches │ │ # │ start │ end │ │
│ │ ├───┼───────┼───────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 11042 │ 11045 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────┴───────╯ │
│ │ ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │
│ with_context │ │ 0 │ $env.config.completions.partial = true │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ # Example: If a directory contains only "forage", "food", and "forest", │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ # typing "ls " and pressing Tab will partially complete the first matching letters. │ │
│ │ │ 4 │ # If the directory also includes "faster", only "f" would be partially completed. │ │
│ │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │
╰───────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Introducing Polars bitwise commands [toc]
Introducing polars bitwise commands:
polars math bitwise-and- Perform an aggregation of bitwise ANDs over a column expression.
polars math bitwise-count-ones- Compute the number of set bits for each element in an integer column expression.
polars math bitwise-count-zeros- Compute the number of unset bits for each element in an integer column expression.
polars math bitwise-leading-ones- Compute the number of leading set bits for each element in an integer column expression.
polars math bitwise-leading-zeros- Compute the number of leading unset bits for each element in an integer column expression.
polars math bitwise-or- Perform an aggregation of bitwise ORs over a column expression.
polars math bitwise-trailing-ones- Compute the number of trailing set bits for each element in an integer column expression.
polars math bitwise-trailing-zeros- Compute the number of trailing unset bits for each element in an integer column expression.
polars math bitwise-xor- Perform an aggregation of bitwise XORs over a column expression.
Add non UTF-8 text support for
url encode/
url decode [toc]
url encodecan now encode binary input too, adding support for encoding non UTF-8 texts
> '£ rates' | encode iso-8859-1 | url encode %A3%20rates
url decodecan now decode inputs that do not evaluate to UTF-8 texts by returning a binary value (only with the
--binaryswitch)
> '%A3%20rates' | url decode --binary | decode iso-8859-1 £ rates
Support reedline menu input/output modes and list description position [toc]
PR #18404 by @kronberger-droid
Reedline menus can now be configured with
input_mode (
diff,
cursor_prefix,
full_buffer) and
output_mode (
suggested_span,
full_buffer,
extend_to_end) to control what text the menu reads from the buffer and how an accepted suggestion is written back. List menus additionally accept
description_position (
before /
after). The existing
only_buffer_difference flag still works and is treated as a shorthand (
true = diff,
false = cursor_prefix).
Added
random pass for generating passwords [toc]
New command
random pass generates random passwords.
> 0..10 | each {random pass}
╭────┬──────────────╮
│ 0 │ WR9+*T4em#&2 │
│ 1 │ >~z$0I-E<3&x │
│ 2 │ "%uF9qafB%+{ │
│ 3 │ VMI5h+T4,XcX │
│ 4 │ B,diE+Z`#O6g │
│ 5 │ 9fKehf4|F,xr │
│ 6 │ 6d?nH1|HV^ck │
│ 7 │ iH>5l?`P7q2x │
│ 8 │ w>w2I(v67=9E │
│ 9 │ QYqc}g8ux#!U │
│ 10 │ #Jla4UAoJ+<G │
╰────┴──────────────╯
random pass supports these flags.
Flags:
-h, --help: Display the help message for this command
-c, --chars <int>: Length of the generated password (default 12).
-u, --no-uppercase: Exclude uppercase letters A-Z.
-l, --no-lowercase: Exclude lowercase letters a-z.
-n, --no-numbers: Exclude numbers 0-9.
-s, --no-symbols: Exclude symbols like !@#$%.
--include-ambiguous: Include ambiguous characters O, 0, l, 1.
--include-similar: Include similar characters i, l, 1.
--require-each-type: Guarantee at least one char from each enabled character type.
Allow
is-terminal to detect redirection [toc]
The
is-terminal command can detect redirection now. It now defaults to
--stdout.
> is-terminal
true
> is-terminal | $in
false
> is-terminal o> file
> open file
false
> let x = (is-terminal)
> $x
false
Added
--right to
split row and
split column [toc]
PR #18444 by @flying-sheep
Both
split row and
split column now support
--right, which modifies where splits are skipped, e.g.:
> 'some-package-1.0' | split row '-' --number 2
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ 0 │ some │
│ 1 │ package-1.0 │
╰───┴─────────────╯
> 'some-package-1.0' | split row '-' --number 2 --right
╭───┬──────────────╮
│ 0 │ some-package │
│ 1 │ 1.0 │
╰───┴──────────────╯
Added some commands for set operations and combinations [toc]
Added
union,
intersect,
difference,
combinations, and
permutations as built-in filter commands. These provide immutable, functional list operations.
union: Returns a deduplicated list of unique elements present in either the input list or the given list.
> [1 2 3 4] | union [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
│ 4 │ 5 │
│ 5 │ 6 │
╰───┴───╯
> [{a:1} {a:2}] | union [{a:2} {a:3}]
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
intersect: Returns a deduplicated list of unique elements present in both the input list and the given list.
> [1 2 3 4] | intersect [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
> [1 2 3] | intersect [4 5 6]
╭────────────╮
│ empty list │
╰────────────╯
difference: Returns a deduplicated list of unique elements present in the input list but not in the given list.
> [1 2 3 4] | difference [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
> [{a:1} {a:2} {a:3}] | difference [{a:2} {a:4}]
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
combinations: Generates all combinations of a given size k from the input list, streamed lazily via
ListStream. If k > n, returns an empty list.
> [1 2 3] | combinations 2
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
> [1 2] | combinations 3
╭────────────╮
│ empty list │
╰────────────╯
permutations: Generates all permutations of the input list using Heap's algorithm, streamed lazily via
ListStream.
> [1 2 3] | permutations
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 4 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 5 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
> [1 2] | permutations
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Added semantic version parsing and commands [toc]
Nushell now understands and allows you to work with Semantic Versioning. All functionality works through idiomatic Nushell patterns:
> '1.2.3' | into semver
1.2.3
> {major: 1, minor: 2, patch: 3} | into semver
1.2.3
> {major: 1, minor: 2, patch: 3} | into semver | describe
semver
> '1.2.3-alpha.1+build.2' | into semver | into record
╭───────────────────┬───────────────╮
│ major │ 1 │
│ minor │ 2 │
│ patch │ 3 │
│ pre │ alpha.1 │
│ build │ build.2 │
│ │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ pre_identifiers │ │ 0 │ alpha │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
│ │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ build_identifiers │ │ 0 │ build │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
╰───────────────────┴───────────────╯
> {major: 1, minor: 2, patch: 3, pre: "alpha.1"} | into semver
1.2.3-alpha.1
> '1.2.3' | into semver | semver bump major
2.0.0
> '1.2.3' | into semver | semver bump minor
1.3.0
> '1.2.3' | into semver | semver bump patch
1.2.4
> '1.2.3' | into semver | semver bump alpha
1.2.3-alpha.1
> '1.2.3-alpha.1' | into semver | semver bump alpha
1.2.3-alpha.2
> '1.2.3-alpha' | into semver | semver bump release
1.2.3
> '1.2.3' | semver bump major
2.0.0
> '1.2.3' | semver bump minor
1.3.0
| '1.2.3' | semver bump
alpha beta major minor
patch rc release
> let v = '1.2.3' | into semver
| $v.
build major minor patch
pre
> ['2.0.0', '1.0.0', '1.2.3'] | each { into semver } | sort
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 1.0.0 │
│ 1 │ 1.2.3 │
│ 2 │ 2.0.0 │
╰───┴───────╯
> ['2.0.0', '1.0.0', '1.2.3'] | each { into semver } | sort --reverse
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 2.0.0 │
│ 1 │ 1.2.3 │
│ 2 │ 1.0.0 │
╰───┴───────╯
> try { '1.2.3' | into semver } | is-not-empty
true
> try { 'not-valid' | into semver } | is-not-empty
false
> '1.2.3' | into semver | $in in ('>=1.0.0' | into semver-range)
true
> '1.0.0' | into semver | $in in ('>=2.0.0' | into semver-range)
false
> '1.3.0-alpha' | into semver | $in in ('>=1.2.3' | into semver-range)
false
> '>=1.0.0' | into semver-range
>=1.0.0
> '^1.2.3' | into semver-range
^1.2.3
> '~1.2' | into semver-range
~1.2
> let v = '1.2.3' | into semver
> $v | describe
semver
> $v | describe -d
╭───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ type │ custom │
│ detailed_type │ semver │
│ subtype │ semver │
│ rust_type │ &alloc::boxed::Box<dyn nu_protocol::value::custom_value::CustomValue> │
│ value │ 1.2.3 │
╰───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
> [
[string, semver, semver-range];
['1.2.3', ('1.2.3' | into semver), ('>=1.0.0' | into semver-range)]
]
╭───┬────────┬────────┬──────────────╮
│ # │ string │ semver │ semver-range │
├───┼────────┼────────┼──────────────┤
│ 0 │ 1.2.3 │ 1.2.3 │ >=1.0.0 │
╰───┴────────┴────────┴──────────────╯
$env.config.color_config.semver = "cyan_bold"
$env.config.color_config.semver-range = "cyan_bold"
from xlsx/
from ods gets a
--prefer-integers flag [toc]
xlsx and
ods files store numbers as floats by default, even if they are not display with decimal points.
from xlsx and
from ods now has a
--prefer-integers (
-i) flag that imports whole-number floats as integers.
This has no effect on non-whole floats.
> open --raw tests/fixtures/formats/sample_data.xlsx
| from xlsx
| get SalesOrders
| first 5
╭───┬─────────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────┬───────┬───────────┬────────╮
│ # │ OrderDate │ Region │ Rep │ Item │ Units │ Unit Cost │ Total │
├───┼─────────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────┼───────┼───────────┼────────┤
│ 0 │ 8 years ago │ East │ Jones │ Pencil │ 95.00 │ 1.99 │ 189.05 │
│ 1 │ 8 years ago │ Central │ Kivell │ Binder │ 50.00 │ 19.99 │ 999.50 │
│ 2 │ 8 years ago │ Central │ Jardine │ Pencil │ 36.00 │ 4.99 │ 179.64 │
│ 3 │ 8 years ago │ Central │ Gill │ Pen │ 27.00 │ 19.99 │ 539.73 │
│ 4 │ 8 years ago │ West │ Sorvino │ Pencil │ 56.00 │ 2.99 │ 167.44 │
╰───┴─────────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────┴───────┴───────────┴────────╯
> open --raw tests/fixtures/formats/sample_data.xlsx
| from xlsx --prefer-integers
| get SalesOrders
| first 5
╭───┬─────────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────┬───────┬───────────┬────────╮
│ # │ OrderDate │ Region │ Rep │ Item │ Units │ Unit Cost │ Total │
├───┼─────────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────┼───────┼───────────┼────────┤
│ 0 │ 8 years ago │ East │ Jones │ Pencil │ 95 │ 1.99 │ 189.05 │
│ 1 │ 8 years ago │ Central │ Kivell │ Binder │ 50 │ 19.99 │ 999.50 │
│ 2 │ 8 years ago │ Central │ Jardine │ Pencil │ 36 │ 4.99 │ 179.64 │
│ 3 │ 8 years ago │ Central │ Gill │ Pen │ 27 │ 19.99 │ 539.73 │
│ 4 │ 8 years ago │ West │ Sorvino │ Pencil │ 56 │ 2.99 │ 167.44 │
╰───┴─────────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────┴───────┴───────────┴────────╯
Other additions [toc]
- Added
math cbrt(cube root) function. (#18473)
appendcan now take multiple values to append as rest parameters (#18218)
- Improve
LS_COLORSsupport to
commandline complete --detailed. (#18325)
- The
idx initcommand uses content indexing by default. (#18332)
- Improved
hash md5and
hash sha256help examples to show hashing binary data. (#18338)
- Added completions to
ansi gradient's
--fgnamedand
--bgnamedflags. (#18342)
nu-highlightnow clears
content_typemetadata (#18266)
- Keybinding
editevents now support reedline's verb-based edit commands (
move,
extend,
cut,
copy,
change,
erase) combined with a
motionand its parameters, enabling vi-style operator/motion keybindings to be expressed directly in config. The new commands and their fields are discoverable via
keybindings list. (#18396)
- The http commands now use the response body as error message when getting an error response. (#18387)
- If the
NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONSenvironment variable is set, it will be used when running nushell with the
--loginor
--executeflags since they also load config. (#18392)
- Refactor commands that use sqlite pushdown so that it's easier to add other pushdown filters. (#18398)
- Added common navigation shortcuts to
explore configcommand:
hlto collapse/expand, and
jk/
ctrl+p/nto go up and down. (#18440)
- For those debugging startup performance, we added a new
--log-levelcalled
perfthat shows performance information. (#18468)
Deprecations [toc]
Deprecate
str upcase/
str downcase and add
str uppercase/
str lowercase [toc]
PR #18364 by @Ashif-107
Added
str uppercase command to convert text to uppercase (replaces
str upcase) Added
str lowercase command to convert text to lowercase (replaces
str downcase) Deprecated
str upcase, using it shows a warning recommending
str uppercase. Deprecated
str downcase, using it shows a warning recommending
str lowercase.
Other deprecations [toc]
- Removed the deprecated
use std/clip
copyand
pastecommands, they are now called
copy52and
paste52for the ones that use the terminal
OSC 52, or you can use
clip copyand
clip pastefrom the experimental option
native-clipthat access the system clipboard directly. (#18403)
Other changes [toc]
More idiomatic YAML output with smarter string quoting [toc]
Info
The next release will have a complete rework of the YAML implementation. So this is only relevant for this release.
The previous emitter always quoted string values, which produced valid YAML but was more conservative than necessary and less aligned with YAML 1.2 plain-scalar rules.
This change makes output:
- more readable
- closer to idiomatic YAML
- more spec-aligned for plain scalars
- still safe for roundtripping by quoting values that would otherwise be reinterpreted as non-strings
Before:
value: 'off'
path: '/dev/stdout'
listen: '0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl'
name: 'kong'
kind: 'Deployment'
After:
value: 'off'
path: /dev/stdout
listen: 0.0.0.0:8444,0.0.0.0:8445 ssl
name: kong
kind: Deployment
Multiline strings now emit as:
string: |-
Hello
world
Width-priority columns [toc]
Added support for column width-priority hints in table rendering. Values can now carry
--table-width-priority-columns metadata so the
table command gives selected columns more space when fitting output to the terminal width.
Providing the metadata will cause the
table command to render the output differently
> ps -l | select name command pid | first 2 | table
╭───┬──────────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─────╮
│ # │ name │ command │ ... │
├───┼──────────────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼─────┤
│ 0 │ GameInputRedistService.exe │ C:\Program Files\Microsoft GameInput\x64\GameInputRedistService.exe │ ... │
│ │ │ /session=\\.\pipe\GameInputServiceSession-002fb4627cd24645-00000001 │ │
│ 1 │ nvcontainer.exe │ C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\NvContainer\nvcontainer.exe -f │ ... │
│ │ │ C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\NVIDIA │ │
│ │ │ App\NvContainer\NvContainerUser%d.log -d C:\Program Files\NVIDIA │ │
│ │ │ Corporation\NvContainer\plugins\User -r -l 3 -p 30000 -c │ │
╰───┴──────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────╯
> ps -l | select name command pid | first 2 | metadata set -w [pid] | table
╭───┬────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────╮
│ # │ name │ command │ pid │
├───┼────────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ GameInputRedistService.exe │ C:\Program Files\Microsoft GameInput\x64\GameInputRedistService.exe │ 12744 │
│ │ │ /session=\\.\pipe\GameInputServiceSession-002fb4627cd24645-00000001 │ │
│ 1 │ nvcontainer.exe │ C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\NvContainer\nvcontainer.exe -f │ 12792 │
│ │ │ C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\NVIDIA │ │
│ │ │ App\NvContainer\NvContainerUser%d.log -d C:\Program Files\NVIDIA │ │
│ │ │ Corporation\NvContainer\plugins\User -r -l 3 -p 30000 -c │ │
╰───┴────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────╯
Polars upgrade 0.54 [toc]
polar implodenow supports the flag
--maintain-order
polars is-innow supports the flag
--maintain-order
polars pivotnot supports the flag
--always-combine-names
polars replacerequires a
--default <value>parameter when used with
--strictand
--return-dtypeif the dtype has changed from the original dtype
New experimental globbing engine [toc]
Experimental option
This feature is behind an experimental option. Run Nushell with
--experimental-option=dc-glob or set before running Nushell the environment variable to
NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS=dc-glob.
This release introduces a new experimental feature named
dc-glob (named for Devyn Cairn's glob). Currently nushell has two separate globbing engines with varying features and platform support.
This engine is intended to replace the existing globbing engines, and standardize on something that works well on all platforms. In addition, this globbing engine seems to perform faster than the existing engines.
Additional changes [toc]
- "Command not found" error messages will now suggest full command from a category if you type just its ending, for example
sqrtwill suggest
math sqrt. (#18498)
- Fixed
plugin list --helpto show the correct output type and example for the
commandscolumn, which contains each plugin command's name and description. (#18357)
- Added some
@attrs to the toolkit.nu commands so that they show up in category, search-terms, and examples. I also homogenized help casing and punctuation. (#18350)
- Added support for feature gating LSP functionality, specifically enable it via
--features lsp. (#18148)
- Improved the MCP
evaluatetool response: evaluation outputs NUON directly instead of wrapping everything as a string. Successful and error responses are also available as MCP
structuredContentJSON for clients that support structured tool output. (#18499)
http post/
put/
patch/
deletenow respects
--content-typefor JSON-variant MIME types like
application/json-patch+json. (#18496)
Bug fixes [toc]
idx dependency update and command reliability improvements [toc]
Update the
idx fff-search dependency and fix bugs.
idx init . --waitnow properly blocks
idx initnow has a
--follow-linksswitch
idx statusreports accurate counts after indexing
idx importfully restores snapshot for queries — The
idx importcommand now properly restores snapshots to enable all query operations. Imported snapshots remain queryable even if the original project files have been deleted or moved.
idx filesworks on imported snapshots
idx fileshas a
queryparameter now for easy searching (renamed from
pathfor consistency)
idx dirsworks on imported snapshots
idx dirshas a
queryparameter now for easy searching
idx find(fuzzy search) works on imported snapshots
idx search(content search) works on imported snapshots
- changed output to nushell values for commands that return tables
- updated some help strings to be more helpful
Files are ignored during indexing due to the use of the
ignore crate. These are the rules for ignore https://docs.rs/ignore/latest/ignore/struct.WalkBuilder.html#ignore-rules. There's no way to override this in the current version.
Subcommand completions are now wrapped in quotes for
which [toc]
PR #18295 by @Mrfiregem
Tab completions for
which and
attr complete/
@complete commands will now properly quote command names containing spaces.
> which 'path par
> which path parse
╭───┬─────────┬──────┬──────────╮
│ # │ command │ path │ type │
├───┼─────────┼──────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ path │ │ built-in │
│ 1 │ parse │ │ built-in │
╰───┴─────────┴──────┴──────────╯
> which 'path par
> which "path parse"
╭───┬────────────┬──────┬──────────╮
│ # │ command │ path │ type │
├───┼────────────┼──────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ path parse │ │ built-in │
╰───┴────────────┴──────┴──────────╯
Fix nested update closure for table columns [toc]
This fixes a bug where update with a nested column path and closure (for example
rss_item.pubDate) could evaluate the closure against a projected list and write the same result back to every row.
> {
rss_item: [
[pubDate];
[1773429600],
[1774325700],
[1775448000]
]
} | update rss_item.pubDate { into datetime -f "%s" }
╭──────────┬──────────────────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬──────────────────────╮ │
│ rss_item │ │ # │ pubDate │ │
│ │ ├───┼──────────────────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬──────────────╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────────╯ │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬──────────────╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────────╯ │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬──────────────╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 months ago │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────────╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴──────────────────────╯ │
╰──────────┴──────────────────────────────╯
> {
rss_item: [
[pubDate];
[1773429600],
[1774325700],
[1775448000]
]
} | update rss_item.pubDate { into datetime -f "%s" }
╭──────────┬──────────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬──────────────╮ │
│ rss_item │ │ # │ pubDate │ │
│ │ ├───┼──────────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 months ago │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 months ago │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 2 months ago │ │
│ │ ╰───┴──────────────╯ │
╰──────────┴──────────────────────╯
> { w: { x: [ { y: "1" } { y: "2" } ] } }
| update w.x.y { into float }
| to yaml
w:
x:
- 'y':
- 1.0
- 2.0
- 'y':
- 1.0
- 2.0
> { w: { x: [ { y: "1" } { y: "2" } ] } }
| update w.x.y { into float }
| to yaml
w:
x:
- 'y': 1.0
- 'y': 2.0
> [ [[a]; [1] [2]] ]
| update a {into float}
| to yaml
-
- a:
- 1.0
- 2.0
- a:
- 1.0
- 2.0
> [ [[a]; [1] [2]] ]
| update a {into float}
| to yaml
-
- a: 1.0
- a: 2.0
Reduced escaping in
nu-mcp evaluation output [toc]
Reduce the amount of escaping that nu-mcp does by using raw-strings.
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 3,
"result": {
"content": [
{
"type": "text",
"text": "{cwd:/Users/fdncred/src/nushell,history_index:0,timestamp:2026-05-21T15:10:18.619935+00:00,output:\"\\\"[\n {\n \\\\\\\"name\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"assets\\\\\\\",\n \\\\\\\"type\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"dir\\\\\\\",\n \\\\\\\"size\\\\\\\": 160,\n \\\\\\\"modified\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"2024-09-14T07:06:47.316979108-05:00\\\\\\\"\n },\n {\n \\\\\\\"name\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"ast-grep\\\\\\\",\n \\\\\\\"type\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"dir\\\\\\\",\n \\\\\\\"size\\\\\\\": 160,\n \\\\\\\"modified\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"2026-01-07T06:22:12.488582817-06:00\\\\\\\"\n },\n {\n \\\\\\\"name\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"benches\\\\\\\",\n \\\\\\\"type\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"dir\\\\\\\",\n \\\\\\\"size\\\\\\\": 128,\n \\\\\\\"modified\\\\\\\": \\\\\\\"2026-05-21T08:31:29.486599444-05:00\\\\\\\"\n }\n]\\\"\"}"
}
],
"isError": false
}
}
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 3,
"result": {
"content": [
{
"type": "text",
"text": "{cwd:/Users/fdncred/src/nushell,history_index:0,timestamp:2026-05-21T15:20:18.004016+00:00,output:r#'[\n {\n \"name\": \"assets\",\n \"type\": \"dir\",\n \"size\": 160,\n \"modified\": \"2024-09-14T07:06:47.316979108-05:00\"\n },\n {\n \"name\": \"ast-grep\",\n \"type\": \"dir\",\n \"size\": 160,\n \"modified\": \"2026-01-07T06:22:12.488582817-06:00\"\n },\n {\n \"name\": \"benches\",\n \"type\": \"dir\",\n \"size\": 128,\n \"modified\": \"2026-05-21T08:31:29.486599444-05:00\"\n }\n]'#}"
}
],
"isError": false
}
}
Improved errors for negative indices in cell paths [toc]
PR #18282 by @guluo2016
Improved error messages when negative indices are used in cell paths.
Previously, negative indices could produce misleading "Row number too large" errors (e.g.,
[["foo", "bar"], ["foo", "baz"]] | get 0.-1) or generic "NeedsPositiveValue" errors (e.g.,
["foo", "bar", "baz"] | get (-1)).
Now Nushell reports clear messages such as "negative index is not supported in cell path" or "can't convert negative number to cell path".
Correctly parse
oneof with a closure without pipe [toc]
oneof<..., table>
In some specific cases the parser could reject values provided to
oneof typed parameters, such as rejecting table literal syntax for
oneof<.., table>:
> def cmd [--flag: oneof<record, table>] {}
> cmd --flag [[foo]; 1]
Error: nu::parser::parse_mismatch_with_full_string_msg
× Parse mismatch during operation.
╭─[repl_entry #17:1:12]
1 │ cmd --flag [[foo]; 1]
· ─────┬────
· ╰── expected oneof<record, table>
╰────
The parser no longer considers such code invalid.
oneof<..., closure>
Arguments of type
oneof<..., closure>, could only be parsed as closures if they had a parameter list (
{|| }).
> def cmd [--flag: oneof<list, closure>] {}
> cmd --flag {|| ls }
> cmd --flag { ls }
Error: nu::parser::parse_mismatch_with_full_string_msg
× Parse mismatch during operation.
╭─[repl_entry #21:1:12]
1 │ cmd --flag { ls }
· ───┬──
· ╰── expected non-block value: oneof<list<any>, closure()>
╰────
The parser now accepts calls like
cmd --flag { ls }
Fixed table alignment with
header_on_separator [toc]
Alignment issues in
table when
header_on_separator is on are fixed:
╭─#─┬─align──┬────val─────╮
│ 0 │ _ │ __________ │
│ 1 │ left │ a │
│ 2 │ right │ 0 │
│ 3 │ left │ a │
│ 4 │ center │ ∅ │
│ 5 │ left │ a │
│ 6 │ center │ ∅ │
│ 7 │ right │ 0 │
╰───┴────────┴────────────╯
╭─#─┬─align──┬────val─────╮
│ 0 │ _ │ __________ │
│ 1 │ left │ a │
│ 2 │ right │ 0 │
│ 3 │ left │ a │
│ 4 │ center │ ∅ │
│ 5 │ left │ a │
│ 6 │ center │ ∅ │
│ 7 │ right │ 0 │
╰───┴────────┴────────────╯
Add
--full-reparse/-f to
run command [toc]
The
run command now supports
--full-reparse/
-f, making workflows like
watch . -g *.nu | where path ends-with test.nu | each -f { run -f ./test.nu } work as expected. Running scripts repeatedly is also fixed: starting with
nu -n, then running
run toolkit.nu twice now works, whereas previously a caching bug prevented the same file from being run more than once.
Improved default steps for fractional float ranges [toc]
Float ranges without an explicit step now use more natural fractional steps, so
0.1..0.3 yields
0.1, 0.2, 0.3 instead of just
0.1. This also means
0.1..0.3 | last now correctly returns
0.3. Float range values are now rounded to match the step's decimal precision, which removes floating-point display artifacts like
0.30000000000000004 from serialized output.
> 0.1..0.3 | last
0.1
> 0.1..0.3 | to json -r
[0.1]
> 0.1..0.3 | last
0.3
> 0.1..0.3 | to json -r
[0.1,0.2,0.3]
> 0.001..0.005 | to json -r
[0.001,0.002,0.003,0.004,0.005]
> 0.0..0.5 | to json -r
[0.0,0.1,0.2,0.3,0.4,0.5]
Fixed stor open return type [toc]
stor open returns the custom value
SQLiteDatabase, yet it's signature had
sqlite-in-memory as the return type. This causes problems with the
enforce-runtime-annotations experimental option:
> let db = stor open
Error: nu::shell::cant_convert
× Can't convert to sqlite-in-memory.
╭─[repl_entry #2:1:10]
1 │ let db = stor open
· ────┬────
· ╰── can't convert SQLiteDatabase to sqlite-in-memory
╰────
The return type has been corrected to
SQLiteDatabase.
Improved module descriptions in completions and LSP hovers [toc]
Descriptions of module completions for
use were previously not formatted. Instead of what you would get from
help modules ..., the descriptions were the modules' doc comment as it appeared in the file (
# and leading indent not removed).
Before:
> use c
╭───────╮ ╭─────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│clip │ │# Commands for interacting with the system │
╰───────╯ │clipboard # # > These commands require your │
│terminal to support OSC 52 # > Terminal │
│multiplexers such as screen, tmux, zellij etc│
│may interfere with this command │
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────╯
After:
> use c
╭───────╮ ╭────────────────────────────────────────╮
│clip │ │Commands for interacting with the system│
╰───────╯ │clipboard │
╰────────────────────────────────────────╯
Fix aliases breaking when variables used in them are shadowed [toc]
Shadowing variables used in aliases could cause the alias to stop working:
> let x = 10
> alias xx = print $x
> xx
10
> let x = 20
> xx
Error: nu::shell::variable_not_found
× Variable not found
╭─[repl_entry #32:1:18]
1 │ alias xx = print $x
· ─┬
· ╰── variable not found
╰────
Now aliases continue working with the original value of the variable:
> let x = 10
> alias xx = print $x
> xx
10
> let x = 20
> xx
10
Fixed a bug in
-- option parsing [toc]
Fixed a bug with how
-- was handled with
--wrapped custom commands. Now you can do things like this:
> def --wrapped example [--my-flag: string ...rest] {
let rest = $rest | skip 1 # skip the '--' delimiter
$rest | each { {type: ($in | describe) value: $in} } | print
print $"--my-flag='($my_flag)'"
}
> example --my-flag="hi" -- true false 001 --my-flag="goodbye"
╭───┬────────┬───────────────────╮
│ # │ type │ value │
├───┼────────┼───────────────────┤
│ 0 │ string │ true │
│ 1 │ string │ false │
│ 2 │ string │ 001 │
│ 3 │ string │ --my-flag=goodbye │
╰───┴────────┴───────────────────╯
--my-flag='hi'
Improved Ctrl-C handling in
from json [toc]
Ctrl+C is more responsive in
from json,
from kdl, and
from xml now respond promptly to Ctrl+C when parsing large files. Pressing Ctrl+C during parsing will interrupt the command and return to the prompt. It will also produce better parse-error messages and should now show a focused snippet of the source around the error location instead of dumping the entire file content.
Improved conflicting column names in
flatten [toc]
PR #18407 by @WindSoilder
This pr fixes flatten renaming column behavior
> [[b, a]; [[[a]; [9]], 1]]
| flatten -a b
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
> [[b, a]; [[[a]; [9]], 1]]
| flatten -a b
╭───┬─────┬───╮
│ # │ b_a │ a │
├───┼─────┼───┤
│ 0 │ 9 │ 1 │
╰───┴─────┴───╯
Row-conditions should parse
{} as closure, not record [toc]
Empty braces (
{}) as row conditions are now parsed as empty closures rather than empty records.
> 1..3 | where {}
Error: nu::parser::type_mismatch
× Type mismatch.
╭─[repl_entry #39:1:14]
1 │ 1..3 | where {}
· ─┬
· ╰── expected bool, found record
╰────
> 1..3 | where {}
╭────────────╮
│ empty list │
╰────────────╯
Improved special-character handling in
idx search [toc]
Allow
idx search 'Lyrics[' to work by taking
[ literally instead of assuming it's a glob. Also added a couple examples explaining how
idx search should work.
idx search 'arr[0]'
idx search pattern */tests/*
idx search pattern *.{rs,js}
Fixed table mode handling from CLI arguments [toc]
Respect the table mode when passed in on the cli when running script so you can do things like this.
> '1..3 | each { { number: $in, comment: "hello" } }' | save script.nu
> nu -m "none" script.nu
# number comment
0 1 hello
1 2 hello
2 3 hello
Improved
input list streaming and rendering [toc]
PR #18462 by @jlcrochet
input list no longer waits for streamed input to be fully collected before showing the first paint. It now stays responsive while items stream in and shows a live-updating count of collected items in the footer. In table mode, header cells now expand properly along with their columns when scrolling through the list, and control characters like tabs no longer throw off UI alignment during rendering.
Fixed
nu --plugins handling [toc]
The nushell cli parsing now supports the
--plugins parameter in these variations
nu --plugins /path/to/nu_plugin_one --plugins /path/to/nu_plugin_two # multiple --plugins params
nu --plugins '[/path/to/nu_plugin_one, /path/to/nu_plugin_two]' # comma separation
nu --plugins '[/path/to/nu_plugin_one /path/to/nu_plugin_two]' # no comma separation
nu --plugins '["/path/to plugin/nu_plugin_one", "/path/to plugin/nu_plugin_two"]' # quoted paths, with or without commas
Other fixes [toc]
- Fixed a regression where
commandline editdid not update the commandline in REPL on 0.113.0.
commandline editnow correctly updates the visible prompt buffer again. (#18301)
- Fixed an issue where
math abswould crash Nushell when given the minimum 64-bit integer or duration; it now reports an overflow error instead. (#18275)
- Fixed an issue where
bytes index-ofdoesn't panic on empty patterns anymore (#18254)
- When using
explore configif you supply
--output <file>when you're editing the config i.e. not using
explore configin json mode, it will fail fast and let you know that isn't possible instead of you finding that out later. (#18327)
- Fix Nix package evaluation for building from flake. (#18330)
- Now, when you pass an interpolated string (e. g.
$"($env.pwd)/foo",
~/($bar)) to a flag or argument of type
globthey will be converted automatically just like with regular strings instead of throwing a type error. (#18263)
- Fixed an issue where
linesfailed on input containing invalid UTF-8. By default,
linesnow replaces invalid UTF-8 bytes and continues processing, and
lines --strictcan be used to fail on invalid UTF-8. (#18261)
- Fixed
input list --fuzzytruncating ANSI-styled options too early because formatting escape sequences were counted as visible width. (#18340)
- Fixed an issue where
uniq-bysilently collapsed every value into a single row when given a list whose elements are not records/tables.
uniq-bynow reports an error in that case (e.g.
[1 2 2] | uniq-by foo), and it also reports a missing column when any record in the input lacks the requested column, not just the first one. (#18309)
bits shland
bits shrnow default to an 8-byte word size when
--number-bytesis not provided, so shifts such as
1 | bits shl 20no longer fail because the input was auto-sized to one byte. (#18277)
- Fixed a regression where lists like
[.foons]will cause parser error. (#18363)
- Works better with Windows now for things like
glob c:\apps\*. (#18367)
- Fixed a regression where all custom commands with
--wrappedwhere numbers and strings passed to externals as
globnow everything is passed as
stringor
globor creates an error. (#18372)
- While using experimental option
dc-glob,
globexpands
~as expected now. (#18373)
- Fixes a bug where
glob .cargo/bin/nu*nor
%ls .cargo/bin/nu*wouldn't work. (#18375)
- Fix a breaking change that allows glob to still work in case-insensitive mode when using the
--ignore-case/-iwhen using the dc-glob experimental-option. (#18376)
- glob with dc-glob = true now emits absolute paths when absolute patterns are used. The simple example was doing
glob ~/.cargo/bin/nu*from within
~/Downloadsand making sure the results start with
/Users/<username>/.cargo/bin/nu. Previously they incorrectly started with
/Users/<username>/Downloads/nu*which was completely wrong. Thanks @Tyarel8 ! (#18378)
- Fix a bug with dcglob fixing a problem with rm. (#18391)
- All commands that can accept a polars expression can now accept a polars selector as input (#18394)
- Fixed a bug of AST flattening where leading pipe characters in a block may lead to wrong reedline renderings. (#18386)
- Small improvement in token-efficiency for the
nu --mcpagent tool instructions. (#18413)
- Fixed a panic in
str index-of --grapheme-clusterswhen the search string matched inside a multi–code-point grapheme cluster (flag emoji, ZWJ sequence, skin-tone modifier, or combining mark); it now returns
-1. (#18418)
- Fixed a panic in
- Typing
exitin the repl will no longer use a different logic and will call the
exitcommand normally. Furthermore, any invocation of
exit(e.g. inside a keybind of custom command) will restore the terminal cursor to the state it was before rather than only in the aforementioned case. (#18389)
- Don't SIGABRT when closing your terminal or using nu as an MCP server. (#18428)
- Fixed an issue where inserting or upserting into a nested cell path of an empty list, such as
[] | insert 0.0 1, produced a confusing error mentioning
18446744073709551615. It now reports a clear "Row number too large (empty content)" error. (#18463)
- Fixed a compiler error (
register_uninitialized) when the right-hand side of an
and/
or/comparison collects
$in, for example
... | where $in.x > 0 and not ($in.x > 5). (#18465)
- Fixed a compiler error (
- nu
--log-includeor
--log-excludenow accept module or target name correctly. Previously it accepted log level instead. (#18464)
- Fixed an issue where
math avg,
math sum, and other math commands on tables produced a generic "Unable to give a result with this input" error instead of the real underlying error. List and table inputs now produce consistent error messages. (#18480)
help aliasesnow correctly shows the alias name (not the target command name) for aliases to internal commands. (#18483)
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|change
|link
|@Bahex
|Consolidate version and other metadata in top level Cargo.toml
|#18286
|@hustcer
|Fix nightly release workflow & upgrade Nu for workflows
|#18304
|@stormasm
|Remove warning on PipelineMetadata
|#18317
|@Bahex
get_locale_from_env_vars in
nu-utils
|#18313
|@Bahex
|Consolidate column handling: record & table; SyntaxShape & Type
|#18308
|@sholderbach
|Omit some unnecessary allocations from the parser
|#18285
|@Mrfiregem
|Fix simple Clippy error
|#18331
|@blindFS
|Remove fallback completion in custom completion
|#17857
|@Juhan280
|Nu-cli commands and tester
|#18267
|@zelshahawy
|Fix typos in developer docs
|#18354
|@cptpiepmatz
|Make
nu-test-support compile without
os feature
|#18361
|@cptpiepmatz
|Expose
NuTester internals
|#18371
|@cptpiepmatz
|Make
Debug for
Value more compact by default
|#18377
|@fdncred
|Refactor parser from one big file to smaller files
|#18388
|@casedami
|Use new highlighter api for better abbr expansion
|#18390
|@Bahex
|Refactor type checking code.
|#18393
|@Bahex
|Consolidate spread operator checking logic
|#18422
|@cptpiepmatz
|Serialize
CellPath via string representation
|#18434
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix CI not testing doctests
|#18441
|@cptpiepmatz
|Serialize
Range via string representation
|#18442
|@maximilize
|- n/a (test-only; no behavior change)
|#18466
|@cptpiepmatz
|Feature gate the
nu-heavy-utils crate
|#18476
|@pheenty
|n/a really
|#18482
|@Bahex
toolkit run pr runtime type checking issue
|#18489
|@cptpiepmatz
|Ignore cargo audit errors about
quickxml
|#18513
|@Bahex
from xlsx/ods datetime fixes
|#18516
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix locally running test suit by disabling colors
|#18517
|@stormasm
|Require "nu-test-support/os" in dev dependencies
|#18518
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@Alb-O
|save ~100 tokens in evaluate_tool.md instructions
|#18413
|@Alb-O
|feat(mcp): add structured evaluate output
|#18499
|@Ashif-107
|Deprecate
str upcase/
str downcase and add
str uppercase/
str lowercase
|#18364
|@Bahex
|Consolidate version and other metadata in top level Cargo.toml
|#18286
|@Bahex
|Submodules are no longer implicitly imported
|#18303
|@Bahex
|Consolidate column handling: record & table; SyntaxShape & Type
|#18308
|@Bahex
|refactor:
get_locale_from_env_vars in
nu-utils
|#18313
|@Bahex
|Add non UTF-8 text support for
url encode/
url decode
|#18314
|@Bahex
|feat(ansi gradient): add completions for named gradients
|#18342
|@Bahex
|fix(use): module descriptions should be properly formatted
|#18343
|@Bahex
|fix(table): alignments of
expand and
header_on_separator
|#18344
|@Bahex
|Fix/stor return type
|#18355
|@Bahex
|Make experimental option
enforce-runtime-annotations opt out
|#18359
|@Bahex
|Refactor type checking code.
|#18393
|@Bahex
|refactor(parser): consolidate spread operator checking logic
|#18422
|@Bahex
|Type system improvements
|#18430
|@Bahex
|fix!: make
from ods and
from xlsx consistent
|#18436
|@Bahex
|Row-conditions should parse
{} as closure, not record
|#18438
|@Bahex
|Assortment of std improvements
|#18449
|@Bahex
|Even more type system improvements
|#18450
|@Bahex
|Error record passed to the
catch block has more details
|#18479
|@Bahex
|fix:
toolkit run pr runtime type checking issue
|#18489
|@Bahex
|feat:
from xlsx/ods datetime fixes
|#18516
|@Dorumin
|append ...rest
|#18218
|@Dorumin
|bytes index-of panics when given empty byte slices
|#18254
|@Himanshu121865
|Fix showing target command name instead of alias name (#18351)
|#18483
|@Himanshu121865
|Fix
--content-type flag being ignored for JSON body variants (#17640)
|#18496
|@Juhan280
|fix: remove content_type metadata in
nu-highlight
|#18266
|@Juhan280
|refactor: nu-cli commands and tester
|#18267
|@Juhan280
|refactor: remove deprecated features of
grid command
|#18276
|@Juhan280
|refactor(logging): simplify CLI filter parsing to allow target or module paths
|#18464
|@LeonidasZhak
|docs: add binary data examples to hash md5/sha256
|#18338
|@Mrfiregem
|fix(completions): Subcommand completions are now wrapped in quotes for
which
|#18295
|@Mrfiregem
|Fix simple Clippy error
|#18331
|@Tyarel8
|fix(
parser): make interpolated strings coerced into globs
|#18263
|@Tyarel8
|refactor exit logic
|#18389
|@Tyarel8
|also use experimental_options env variable when loading config
|#18392
|@Tyarel8
|delete deprecated stdlib copy and paste
|#18403
|@Tyarel8
|add navigation shortcuts to
explore config
|#18440
|@WindSoilder
|fix flatten not renaming for later parent conflicting columns
|#18407
|@abdelkadouss
|add support for kdl format
|#18219
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump openssl from 0.10.79 to 0.10.80
|#18256
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.46.2 to 1.46.3
|#18294
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.46.3 to 1.47.1
|#18336
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.47.1 to 1.47.2
|#18379
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump sysinfo from 0.38.4 to 0.39.3
|#18380
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump mq-markdown from 0.5.26 to 0.6.0
|#18381
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump kdl from 6.5.0 to 6.7.1
|#18382
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump itertools from 0.14.0 to 0.15.0
|#18420
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump bytesize from 2.3.1 to 2.4.0
|#18421
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump actions/checkout from 6 to 7
|#18457
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump rmcp from 1.7.0 to 1.8.0
|#18458
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump bytes from 1.11.1 to 1.12.0
|#18459
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump quick-xml from 0.40.1 to 0.41.0
|#18503
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump lsp-server from 0.7.9 to 0.8.0
|#18505
|@ayax79
|Introducing
polars map-batches
|#18312
|@ayax79
|Polars upgrade 0.54
|#18345
|@ayax79
|Fix overshadowing breaking aliases
|#18349
|@ayax79
|Introducing Polars bitwise commands
|#18383
|@ayax79
|Allow polars selectors as input for all commands that accept expressions as input.
|#18394
|@blindFS
|fix(completion): remove fallback completion in custom completion
|#17857
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): a regression of parse_unit_value where
[.foons] not return early
|#18363
|@blindFS
|fix(flatten): leading pipe character in a pipeline
|#18386
|@cacdu
|fix(math): propagate errors from table columns instead of silencing them
|#18480
|@casedami
|fix: use new highlighter api for better abbr expansion
|#18390
|@cho-minsung
|fix(math abs): return overflow error instead of panicking on i64::MIN
|#18275
|@cptpiepmatz
|Bump to dev version
|#18274
|@cptpiepmatz
|Bump to 0.113.1
|#18307
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix packaging
|#18311
|@cptpiepmatz
|Make
nu-test-support compile without
os feature
|#18361
|@cptpiepmatz
|Expose
NuTester internals
|#18371
|@cptpiepmatz
|Make
Debug for
Value more compact by default
|#18377
|@cptpiepmatz
|Serialize
CellPath via string representation
|#18434
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix CI not testing doctests
|#18441
|@cptpiepmatz
|Serialize
Range via string representation
|#18442
|@cptpiepmatz
|Feature gate the
nu-heavy-utils crate
|#18476
|@cptpiepmatz
|Ignore cargo audit errors about
quickxml
|#18513
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix locally running test suit by disabling colors
|#18517
|@dalisyron
|Fix
uniq-by not erroring on non-table lists (issue #14279)
|#18309
|@dmtrKovalenko
|chore: Upgrade to fff 0.9 and reenable watcher
|#18332
|@fdncred
|feat(table): introduce width priority columns for enhanced table rendering
|#17850
|@fdncred
|Implement experimental dc-glob backend for Nushell (Devyn's glob experiment)
|#18109
|@fdncred
|Fix nested update closure for table columns
|#18205
|@fdncred
|fix: prevent double escaping of string output in eval_on_state and add test
|#18260
|@fdncred
|add 'run' command support and related parsing and testing functionality
|#18271
|@fdncred
|update to 0.8.4, add follow-symlinks, fix
idx family bugs
|#18284
|@fdncred
|Refactor YAML handling to improve quoting logic and add support for multiline strings
|#18298
|@fdncred
|Implement POSIX Guideline 10
-- end-of-options delimiter
|#18299
|@fdncred
|Update REPL loop to synchronize cursor position and buffer contents
|#18301
|@fdncred
|update
ignore to really ignore 😃
|#18306
|@fdncred
|bump
uu_* deps to 0.9.0
|#18322
|@fdncred
|prevent
--output to be used in
config_mode in
explore config command
|#18327
|@fdncred
|chore: update Rust version to 1.94.1 in Cargo.toml and rust-toolchain.toml
|#18335
|@fdncred
|Add
--full-reparse/-f to
run command
|#18339
|@fdncred
|handle float ranges better
|#18348
|@fdncred
|add category, search-terms, examples to toolkit.nu
|#18350
|@fdncred
|fix input/output and example for
plugin list
|#18357
|@fdncred
|add context for the
idx search command
|#18366
|@fdncred
|patching for windows globbing was in the wrong place
|#18367
|@fdncred
|allow
--context to be one of int or range
|#18368
|@fdncred
|update custom command
--wrapped to not always convert to glob
|#18372
|@fdncred
|allow dc-glob to expand tilde
|#18373
|@fdncred
|fix a bug with dc-glob and
/some/path/wildcard*
|#18375
|@fdncred
|add case-insensitivity to dc-glob and glob command to avoid breaking changes
|#18376
|@fdncred
|fix dc-glob issue with using relative paths vs absolute
|#18378
|@fdncred
|refactor parser from one big file to smaller files
|#18388
|@fdncred
|fix a problem with glob and rm
|#18391
|@fdncred
|pin ratatui-widgets to 0.3.0 to prevent need for --locked
|#18395
|@fdncred
|Revert "pin ratatui-widgets to 0.3.0 to prevent need for --locked"
|#18397
|@fdncred
|refactor pushdown code into a query_plan to make it easier to add more pushdown filters
|#18398
|@fdncred
|fixes a bug in the end-of-options functionality
|#18408
|@fdncred
|add new
random pass command
|#18410
|@fdncred
|allow ctrl+c to work better on
from json
|#18414
|@fdncred
|Allow
is-terminal to detect redirection
|#18443
|@fdncred
|respect table mode passed on cli for scripts and repl
|#18446
|@fdncred
|fix
idx search 'Lyrics[' bug
|#18447
|@fdncred
|bump fff-search deps to 0.9.6
|#18448
|@fdncred
|bump quinn-proto
|#18453
|@fdncred
|bump reedline to commit 31a91c3
|#18455
|@fdncred
|add a few new commands (union, intersect, difference, permutations, combinations)
|#18467
|@fdncred
|add new log-level
perf so we can more easily see only performance logging
|#18468
|@fdncred
|bump rusqlite to 0.40.1
|#18469
|@fdncred
|add
semver as a custom value type with support commands
|#18473
|@fdncred
|bump reedline to 4d20caf
|#18474
|@fdncred
|allow
idx find and
idx search to show hits relative to cwd
|#18477
|@fdncred
|fix
nu --plugins handling
|#18500
|@flying-sheep
|feat: add
--right to
split row and
split column
|#18444
|@guluo2016
|Inaccurate error message when using negative index in cell path
|#18282
|@hexbinoct
|Fix usize underflow on insert/upsert into a nested path of an empty list
|#18463
|@hustcer
|chore: Fix nightly release workflow & upgrade Nu for workflows
|#18304
|@i-api
|Add
--pretty flag and align table columns in
to nuon
|#18121
|@ian-h-chamberlain
|Add
commandline complete to invoke nushell completions
|#17941
|@ian-h-chamberlain
|nu_style: support fixed color lookups
|#18325
|@ian-h-chamberlain
|Fix nix flake build (rust toolchain + workspace package version)
|#18330
|@jlcrochet
input list: improve streaming stability/perf + rendering
|#18462
|@kronberger-droid
|Support reedline's verb-based edit commands in keybindings (Reedlines #1100)
|#18396
|@kronberger-droid
|Support reedline menu input/output modes and list description position
|#18404
|@kronberger-droid
|chore(reedline): bump reedline to 4a5ebce
|#18478
|@kyyril
|fix: use lossy UTF-8 conversion in ByteStream lines iterator
|#18261
|@leeewee
|Fix
str index-of --grapheme-clusters panic on a sub-grapheme needle
|#18418
|@madjar
|http: use the response body for the error message
|#18387
|@maximilize
|fix(compile): clone
$in register for binary-op RHS to avoid clobbering LHS (#18323)
|#18465
|@maximilize
|tests(for): regression test for non-block
for body (#13746)
|#18466
|@mkatychev
|build(bin,lsp): add lsp feature flag to executable
|#18148
|@musicinmybrain
|Update roxmltree from 0.20 to 0.21
|#18269
|@pheenty
|feat(math): add math cbrt builtin
|#18481
|@pheenty
|fix multiple search items help message
|#18482
|@pheenty
|suggest command categories in help messages
|#18498
|@pickx
|fix: correctly parse
oneof with a closure without pipe
|#17795
|@puneetdixit200
|Fix ANSI-aware truncation in
input list (#18310)
|#18340
|@sholderbach
|chore: Omit some unnecessary allocations from the parser
|#18285
|@sjh9714
|Fix bit shift default byte size (#15155)
|#18277
|@stormasm
|remove warning on PipelineMetadata
|#18317
|@stormasm
|require "nu-test-support/os" in dev dependencies
|#18518
|@stuartcarnie
|fix: avoid SIGABRT from broken stdout/stderr on parent exit
|#18428
|@yertto
|fix(xlsx,ods): add --prefer-integers flag for whole-number float conversion
|#18497
|@zelshahawy
|Fix typos in developer docs
|#18354
|@zhiburt
|Bump tabled to 0.21
|#18320