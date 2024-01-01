Creating Modules
Important
When working through the examples below, it is recommended that you start a new shell before importing an updated version of each module or command. This will help reduce any confusion caused by definitions from previous imports.
Overview
Modules (and Submodules, to be covered below) are created in one of two ways:
- Most commonly, by creating a file with a series of
exportstatements of definitions to be exported from the module.
- For submodules inside a module, using the
modulecommand
Tips
While it's possible to use the
module command to create a module directly at the commandline, it's far more useful and common to store the module definitions in a file for reusability.
The module file can be either:
- A file named
mod.nu, in which case its directory becomes the module name
- Any other
<module_name>.nufile, in which case the filename becomes the module name
Simple Module Example
Create a file named
inc.nu with the following:
export def increment []: int -> int {
$in + 1
}
This is a module! We can now import it and use the
increment command:
use inc.nu *
5 | increment
# => 6
Of course, you can easily distribute a file like this so that others can make use of the module as well.
Exports
We covered the types of definitions that are available in modules briefly in the main Modules Overview above. While this might be enough explanation for an end-user, module authors will need to know how to create the export definitions for:
- Commands (
export def)
- Aliases (
export alias)
- Constants (
export const)
- Known externals (
export extern)
- Submodules (
export module)
- Imported symbols from other modules (
export use)
- Environment setup (
export-env)
Tips
Only definitions marked with
export (or
export-env for environment variables) are accessible when the module is imported. Definitions not marked with
export are only visible from inside the module. In some languages, these would be called "private" or "local" definitions. An example can be found below in Additional Examples.
main Exports
Important
An export cannot have the same name as that of the module itself.
In the Basic Example above, we had a module named
inc with a command named
increment. However, if we rename that file to
increment.nu, it will fail to import.
mv inc.nu increment.nu
use increment.nu *
# => Error: nu::parser::named_as_module
# => ...
# => help: Module increment can't export command named
# => the same as the module. Either change the module
# => name, or export `main` command.
As helpfully mentioned in the error message, you can simply rename the export
main, in which case it will take on the name of the module when imported. Edit the
increment.nu file:
export def main []: int -> int {
$in + 1
}
Now it works as expected:
use ./increment.nu
2024 | increment
# => 2025
Note
main can be used for both
export def and
export extern definitions.
Tips
main definitions are imported in the following cases:
- The entire module is imported with
use <module>or
use <module.nu>
- The
*glob is used to import all of the modules definitions (e.g.,
use <module> *, etc.)
- The
maindefinition is explicitly imported with
use <module> main,
use <module> [main], etc.)
Conversely, the following forms do not import the
main definition:
use <module> <other_definition>
# or
use <module> [ <other_definitions> ]
Note
Additionally,
main has special behavior if used in a script file, regardless of whether it is exported or not. See the Scripts chapter for more details.
Module Files
As mentioned briefly in the Overview above, modules can be created either as:
<module_name>.nu: "File-form" - Useful for simple modules
<module_name>/mod.nu: "Directory-form" - Useful for organizing larger module projects where submodules can easily map to subdirectories of the main module
The
increment.nu example above is clearly an example of (1) the file-form. Let's try converting it to the directory-form:
mkdir increment
mv increment.nu increment/mod.nu
use increment *
41 | increment
# => 42
Notice that the behavior of the module once imported is identical regardless of whether the file-form or directory-form is used; only its path changes.
Note
Technically, you can import this either using the directory form above or explicitly with
use increment/mod.nu *, but the directory shorthand is preferred when using a
mod.nu.
Subcommands
As covered in Custom Commands, subcommands allow us to group commands logically. Using modules, this can be done in one of two ways:
- As with any custom command, the command can be defined as
"<command> <subcommand>", using a space inside quotes. Let's add an
increment bysubcommand to the
incrementmodule we defined above:
export def main []: int -> int {
$in + 1
}
export def "increment by" [amount: int]: int -> int {
$in + $amount
}
It can then be imported with
use increment * to load both the
increment command and
increment by subcommand.
- Alternatively, we can define the subcommand simply using the name
by, since importing the entire
incrementmodule will result in the same commands:
export def main []: int -> int {
$in + 1
}
export def by [amount: int]: int -> int {
$in + $amount
}
This module is imported using
use increment (without the glob
*) and results in the same
increment command and
increment by subcommand.
Note
We'll continue to use this version for further examples below, so notice that the import pattern has changed to
use increment (rather than
use increment *) below.
Submodules
Submodules are modules that are exported from another module. There are two ways to add a submodule to a module:
- With
export module: Exports (a) the submodule and (b) its definitions as members of the submodule
- With
export use: Exports (a) the submodule and (b) its definitions as members of the parent module
To demonstrate the difference, let's create a new
my-utils module, with our
increment example as a submodule. Additionally, we'll create a new
range-into-list command in its own submodule.
Create a directory for the new
my-utilsand move the
increment.nuinto it
mkdir my-utils # Adjust the following as needed mv increment/mod.nu my-utils/increment.nu rm increment cd my-utils
In the
my-utilsdirectory, create a
range-into-list.nufile with the following:
export def main []: range -> list { # It looks odd, yes, but the following is just # a simple way to convert ranges to lists each {||} }
Test it:
use range-into-list.nu 1..5 | range-into-list | describe # => list<int> (stream)
We should now have a
my-utilsdirectory with the:
increment.numodule
range-into-list.numodule
The following examples show how to create a module with submodules.
Example: Submodule with
export module
The most common form for a submodule definition is with
export module.
Create a new module named
my-utils. Since we're in the
my-utilsdirectory, we will create a
mod.nuto define it. This version of
my-utils/mod.nuwill contain:
export module ./increment.nu export module ./range-into-list.nu
We now have a module
my-utilswith the two submodules. Try it out:
# Go to the parent directory of my-utils cd .. use my-utils * 5 | increment by 4 # => 9 let file_indices = 0..2..<10 | range-into-list ls | select ...$file_indices # => Returns the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th file in the directory
Before proceeding to the next section, run
scope modules and look for the
my-utils module. Notice that it has no commands of its own; just the two submodules.
Example: Submodule with
export use
Alternatively, we can (re)export the definitions from other modules. This is slightly different from the first form, in that the commands (and other definitions, if they were present) from
increment and
range-into-list become members of the
my-utils module itself. We'll be able to see the difference in the output of the
scope modules command.
Let's change
my-utils/mod.nu to:
export use ./increment.nu
export use ./range-into-list.nu
Try it out using the same commands as above:
# Go to the parent directory of my-utils
cd ..
use my-utils *
5 | increment by 4
# => 9
let file_indices = 0..2..<10 | range-into-list
ls / | sort-by modified | select ...$file_indices
# => Returns the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th file in the directory, oldest-to-newest
Run
scope modules again and notice that all of the commands from the submodules are re-exported into the
my-utils module.
Tips
While
export module is the recommended and most common form, there is one module-design scenario in which
export use is required --
export use can be used to selectively export definitions from the submodule, something
export module cannot do. See Additional Examples - Selective Export for an example.
Note
module without
export defines only a local module; it does not export a submodule.
Documenting Modules
As with custom commands, modules can include documentation that can be viewed with
help <module_name>. The documentation is simply a series of commented lines at the beginning of the module file. Let's document the
my-utils module:
# A collection of helpful utility functions
export use ./increment.nu
export use ./range-into-list.nu
Now examine the help:
use my-utils *
help my-utils
# => A collection of helpful utility functions
Also notice that, because the commands from
increment and
range-into-list are re-exported with
export use ..., those commands show up in the help for the main module as well.
Environment Variables
Modules can define an environment using
export-env. Let's extend our
my-utils module with an environment variable export for a common directory where we'll place our modules in the future. This directory is (by default) in the
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS search path discussed in Using Modules - Module Path.
# A collection of helpful utility functions
export use ./increment.nu
export use ./range-into-list.nu
export-env {
$env.NU_MODULES_DIR = ($nu.default-config-dir | path join "scripts")
}
When this module is imported with
use, the code inside the
export-env block is run and the its environment merged into the current scope:
use my-utils
$env.NU_MODULES_DIR
# => Returns the directory name
cd $env.NU_MODULES_DIR
Tips
As with any command defined without
--env, commands and other definitions in the module use their own scope for environment. This allows changes to be made internal to the module without them bleeding into the user's scope. Add the following to the bottom of
my-utils/mod.nu:
export def examine-config-dir [] {
# Changes the PWD environment variable
cd $nu.default-config-dir
ls
}
Running this command changes the directory locally in the module, but the changes are not propagated to the parent scope.
Caveats
export-env runs only when the
use call is evaluated
Note
This scenario is commonly encountered when creating a module that uses
std/log.
Attempting to import a module's environment within another environment may not work as expected. Let's create a new module
go.nu that creates "shortcuts" to common directories. One of these will be the
$env.NU_MODULES_DIR defined above in
my-utils.
We might try:
# go.nu, in the parent directory of my-utils
use my-utils
export def --env home [] {
cd ~
}
export def --env modules [] {
cd $env.NU_MODULES_DIR
}
And then import it:
use go.nu
go home
# => Works
go modules
# => Error: $env.NU_MODULES_DIR is not found
This doesn't work because
my-utils isn't evaluated in this case; it is only parsed when the
go.nu module is imported. While this brings all of the other exports into scope, it does not run the
export-env block.
Important
As mentioned at the start of this chapter, trying this while
my-utils (and its
$env.NU_MODULES_DIR) is still in scope from a previous import will not fail as expected. Test in a new shell session to see the "normal" failure.
To bring
my-utils exported environment into scope for the
go.nu module, there are two options:
Import the module in each command where it is needed
By placing
use my-utilsin the
go homecommand itself, its
export-envwill be evaluated when the command is. For example:
# go.nu export def --env home [] { cd ~ } export def --env modules [] { use my-utils cd $env.NU_MODULES_DIR }
Import the
my-utilsenvironment inside an
export-envblock in the
go.numodule
use my-utils export-env { use my-utils [] } export def --env home [] { cd ~ } export def --env modules [] { cd $env.NU_MODULES_DIR }
In the example above,
go.nuimports
my-utilstwice:
- The first
use my-utilsimports the module and its definitions (except for the environment) into the module scope.
- The second
use my-utils []imports nothing but the environment into
go.nu's exported environment block. Because the
export-envof
go.nuis executed when the module is first imported, the
use my-utils []is also evaluated.
- The first
Note that the first method keeps
my-utils environment inside the
go.nu module's scope. The second, on the other hand, re-exports
my-utils environment into the user scope.
Module files and commands cannot be named after parent module
A
.nu file cannot have the same name as its module directory (e.g.,
spam/spam.nu) as this would create an ambiguous condition with the name being defined twice. This is similar to the situation described above where a command cannot have the same name as its parent.
Windows Path Syntax
Important
Nushell on Windows supports both forward-slashes and back-slashes as the path separator. However, to ensure that they work on all platforms, using only the forward-slash
/ in your modules is highly recommended.
Additional Examples
Local Definitions
As mentioned above, definitions in a module without the
export keyword are only accessible in the module's scope.
To demonstrate, create a new module
is-alphanumeric.nu. Inside this module, we'll create a
str is-alphanumeric command. If any of the characters in the string are not alpha-numeric, it returns
false:
# is-alphanumeric.nu
def alpha-num-range [] {
[
...(seq char 'a' 'z')
...(seq char 'A' 'Z')
...(seq 0 9 | each { into string })
]
}
export def "str is-alphanumeric" []: string -> bool {
if ($in == '') {
false
} else {
let chars = (split chars)
$chars | all {|char| $char in (alpha-num-range)}
}
}
Notice that we have two definitions in this module --
alpha-num-range and
str is-alphanumeric, but only the second is exported.
use is-alphanumeric.nu *
'Word' | str is-alphanumeric
# => true
'Some punctuation?!' | str is-alphanumeric
# => false
'a' in (alpha-num-range)
# => Error:
# => help: `alpha-num-range` is neither a Nushell built-in or a known external command
Selective Export from a Submodule
Note
While the following is a rare use-case, this technique is used by the Standard Library to make the
dirs commands and its aliases available separately.
As mentioned in the Submodules section above, only
export use can selectively export definitions from a submodule.
To demonstrate, let's add a modified form of the
go.nu module example above to
my-utils:
# go.nu, in the my-utils directory
export def --env home [] {
cd ~
}
export def --env modules [] {
cd ($nu.default-config-dir | path join "scripts")
}
export alias h = home
export alias m = modules
This
go.nu includes the following changes from the original:
- It doesn't rely on the
my-utilsmod since it will now be a submodule of
my-utilsinstead
- It adds "shortcut" aliases:
h: Goes to the home directory (alias of
go home)
m: Goes to the modules directory (alias of
go modules)
A user could import just the aliases with:
use my-utils/go.nu [h, m]
However, let's say we want to have
go.nu be a submodule of
my-utils. When a user imports
my-utils, they should only get the commands, but not the aliases. Edit
my-utils/mod.nu and add:
export use ./go.nu [home, modules]
That almost works -- It selectively exports
home and
modules, but not the aliases. However, it does so without the
go prefix. For example:
use my-utils *
home
# => works
go home
# => Error: command not found
To export them as
go home and
go modules, make the following change to
my-utils/mod.nu:
# Replace the existing `export use` with ...
export module go {
export use ./go.nu [home, modules]
}
This creates a new, exported submodule
go in
my-utils with the selectively (re)exported definitions for
go home and
go modules.
use my-utils *
# => As expected:
go home
# => works
home
# => Error: command not found