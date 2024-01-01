Creating Modules

Important When working through the examples below, it is recommended that you start a new shell before importing an updated version of each module or command. This will help reduce any confusion caused by definitions from previous imports.

Modules (and Submodules, to be covered below) are created in one of two ways:

Most commonly, by creating a file with a series of export statements of definitions to be exported from the module.

statements of definitions to be exported from the module. For submodules inside a module, using the module command

Tips While it's possible to use the module command to create a module directly at the commandline, it's far more useful and common to store the module definitions in a file for reusability.

The module file can be either:

A file named mod.nu , in which case its directory becomes the module name

, in which case its directory becomes the module name Any other <module_name>.nu file, in which case the filename becomes the module name

Create a file named inc.nu with the following:

export def increment []: int -> int { $in + 1 }

This is a module! We can now import it and use the increment command:

use inc .nu * 5 | increment # => 6

Of course, you can easily distribute a file like this so that others can make use of the module as well.

We covered the types of definitions that are available in modules briefly in the main Modules Overview above. While this might be enough explanation for an end-user, module authors will need to know how to create the export definitions for:

Tips Only definitions marked with export (or export-env for environment variables) are accessible when the module is imported. Definitions not marked with export are only visible from inside the module. In some languages, these would be called "private" or "local" definitions. An example can be found below in Additional Examples.

Important An export cannot have the same name as that of the module itself.

In the Basic Example above, we had a module named inc with a command named increment . However, if we rename that file to increment.nu , it will fail to import.

mv inc.nu increment.nu use increment .nu * # => Error: nu::parser::named_as_module # => ... # => help: Module increment can't export command named # => the same as the module. Either change the module # => name, or export `main` command.

As helpfully mentioned in the error message, you can simply rename the export main , in which case it will take on the name of the module when imported. Edit the increment.nu file:

export def main []: int -> int { $in + 1 }

Now it works as expected:

use ./ increment .nu 2024 | increment # => 2025

Note main can be used for both export def and export extern definitions.

Tips main definitions are imported in the following cases: The entire module is imported with use <module> or use <module.nu>

or The * glob is used to import all of the modules definitions (e.g., use <module> * , etc.)

glob is used to import all of the modules definitions (e.g., , etc.) The main definition is explicitly imported with use <module> main , use <module> [main] , etc.) Conversely, the following forms do not import the main definition: use <module> <other_definition> # or use <module> [ <other_definitions> ]

Note Additionally, main has special behavior if used in a script file, regardless of whether it is exported or not. See the Scripts chapter for more details.

As mentioned briefly in the Overview above, modules can be created either as:

<module_name>.nu : "File-form" - Useful for simple modules <module_name>/mod.nu : "Directory-form" - Useful for organizing larger module projects where submodules can easily map to subdirectories of the main module

The increment.nu example above is clearly an example of (1) the file-form. Let's try converting it to the directory-form:

mkdir increment mv increment.nu increment/mod.nu use increment * 41 | increment # => 42

Notice that the behavior of the module once imported is identical regardless of whether the file-form or directory-form is used; only its path changes.

Note Technically, you can import this either using the directory form above or explicitly with use increment/mod.nu * , but the directory shorthand is preferred when using a mod.nu .

As covered in Custom Commands, subcommands allow us to group commands logically. Using modules, this can be done in one of two ways:

As with any custom command, the command can be defined as "<command> <subcommand>" , using a space inside quotes. Let's add an increment by subcommand to the increment module we defined above:

export def main []: int -> int { $in + 1 } export def "increment by" [ amount : int ]: int -> int { $in + $amount }

It can then be imported with use increment * to load both the increment command and increment by subcommand.

Alternatively, we can define the subcommand simply using the name by , since importing the entire increment module will result in the same commands:

export def main []: int -> int { $in + 1 } export def by [ amount : int ]: int -> int { $in + $amount }

This module is imported using use increment (without the glob * ) and results in the same increment command and increment by subcommand.

Note We'll continue to use this version for further examples below, so notice that the import pattern has changed to use increment (rather than use increment * ) below.

Submodules are modules that are exported from another module. There are two ways to add a submodule to a module:

With export module : Exports (a) the submodule and (b) its definitions as members of the submodule With export use : Exports (a) the submodule and (b) its definitions as members of the parent module

To demonstrate the difference, let's create a new my-utils module, with our increment example as a submodule. Additionally, we'll create a new range-into-list command in its own submodule.

Create a directory for the new my-utils and move the increment.nu into it mkdir my-utils # Adjust the following as needed mv increment/mod.nu my-utils/increment.nu rm increment cd my-utils In the my-utils directory, create a range-into-list.nu file with the following: export def main []: range -> list { # It looks odd, yes, but the following is just # a simple way to convert ranges to lists each {||} } Test it: use range-into-list .nu 1 .. 5 | range-into-list | describe # => list<int> (stream) We should now have a my-utils directory with the: increment.nu module

module range-into-list.nu module

The following examples show how to create a module with submodules.

The most common form for a submodule definition is with export module .

Create a new module named my-utils . Since we're in the my-utils directory, we will create a mod.nu to define it. This version of my-utils/mod.nu will contain: export module ./increment.nu export module ./range-into-list.nu We now have a module my-utils with the two submodules. Try it out: # Go to the parent directory of my-utils cd .. use my-utils * 5 | increment by 4 # => 9 let file_indices = 0 .. 2 ..< 10 | range-into-list ls | select ... $file_indices # => Returns the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th file in the directory

Before proceeding to the next section, run scope modules and look for the my-utils module. Notice that it has no commands of its own; just the two submodules.

Alternatively, we can (re)export the definitions from other modules. This is slightly different from the first form, in that the commands (and other definitions, if they were present) from increment and range-into-list become members of the my-utils module itself. We'll be able to see the difference in the output of the scope modules command.

Let's change my-utils/mod.nu to:

export use ./ increment .nu export use ./ range-into-list .nu

Try it out using the same commands as above:

# Go to the parent directory of my-utils cd .. use my-utils * 5 | increment by 4 # => 9 let file_indices = 0 .. 2 ..< 10 | range-into-list ls / | sort-by modified | select ... $file_indices # => Returns the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th file in the directory, oldest-to-newest

Run scope modules again and notice that all of the commands from the submodules are re-exported into the my-utils module.

Tips While export module is the recommended and most common form, there is one module-design scenario in which export use is required -- export use can be used to selectively export definitions from the submodule, something export module cannot do. See Additional Examples - Selective Export for an example.

Note module without export defines only a local module; it does not export a submodule.

As with custom commands, modules can include documentation that can be viewed with help <module_name> . The documentation is simply a series of commented lines at the beginning of the module file. Let's document the my-utils module:

# A collection of helpful utility functions export use ./ increment .nu export use ./ range-into-list .nu

Now examine the help:

use my-utils * help my-utils # => A collection of helpful utility functions

Also notice that, because the commands from increment and range-into-list are re-exported with export use ... , those commands show up in the help for the main module as well.

Modules can define an environment using export-env . Let's extend our my-utils module with an environment variable export for a common directory where we'll place our modules in the future. This directory is (by default) in the $env.NU_LIB_DIRS search path discussed in Using Modules - Module Path.

# A collection of helpful utility functions export use ./ increment .nu export use ./ range-into-list .nu export-env { $env .NU_MODULES_DIR = ( $nu .default-config-dir | path join "scripts" ) }

When this module is imported with use , the code inside the export-env block is run and the its environment merged into the current scope:

use my-utils $env .NU_MODULES_DIR # => Returns the directory name cd $env .NU_MODULES_DIR

Tips As with any command defined without --env , commands and other definitions in the module use their own scope for environment. This allows changes to be made internal to the module without them bleeding into the user's scope. Add the following to the bottom of my-utils/mod.nu : export def examine-config-dir [] { # Changes the PWD environment variable cd $nu .default-config-dir ls } Running this command changes the directory locally in the module, but the changes are not propagated to the parent scope.

Note This scenario is commonly encountered when creating a module that uses std/log .

Attempting to import a module's environment within another environment may not work as expected. Let's create a new module go.nu that creates "shortcuts" to common directories. One of these will be the $env.NU_MODULES_DIR defined above in my-utils .

We might try:

# go.nu, in the parent directory of my-utils use my-utils export def --env home [] { cd ~ } export def --env modules [] { cd $env .NU_MODULES_DIR }

And then import it:

use go .nu go home # => Works go modules # => Error: $env.NU_MODULES_DIR is not found

This doesn't work because my-utils isn't evaluated in this case; it is only parsed when the go.nu module is imported. While this brings all of the other exports into scope, it does not run the export-env block.

Important As mentioned at the start of this chapter, trying this while my-utils (and its $env.NU_MODULES_DIR ) is still in scope from a previous import will not fail as expected. Test in a new shell session to see the "normal" failure.

To bring my-utils exported environment into scope for the go.nu module, there are two options:

Import the module in each command where it is needed By placing use my-utils in the go home command itself, its export-env will be evaluated when the command is. For example: # go.nu export def --env home [] { cd ~ } export def --env modules [] { use my-utils cd $env .NU_MODULES_DIR } Import the my-utils environment inside an export-env block in the go.nu module use my-utils export-env { use my-utils [] } export def --env home [] { cd ~ } export def --env modules [] { cd $env .NU_MODULES_DIR } In the example above, go.nu imports my-utils twice: The first use my-utils imports the module and its definitions (except for the environment) into the module scope. The second use my-utils [] imports nothing but the environment into go.nu 's exported environment block. Because the export-env of go.nu is executed when the module is first imported, the use my-utils [] is also evaluated.

Note that the first method keeps my-utils environment inside the go.nu module's scope. The second, on the other hand, re-exports my-utils environment into the user scope.

A .nu file cannot have the same name as its module directory (e.g., spam/spam.nu ) as this would create an ambiguous condition with the name being defined twice. This is similar to the situation described above where a command cannot have the same name as its parent.

Important Nushell on Windows supports both forward-slashes and back-slashes as the path separator. However, to ensure that they work on all platforms, using only the forward-slash / in your modules is highly recommended.

As mentioned above, definitions in a module without the export keyword are only accessible in the module's scope.

To demonstrate, create a new module is-alphanumeric.nu . Inside this module, we'll create a str is-alphanumeric command. If any of the characters in the string are not alpha-numeric, it returns false :

# is-alphanumeric.nu def alpha-num-range [] { [ ... ( seq char 'a' 'z' ) ... ( seq char 'A' 'Z' ) ... ( seq 0 9 | each { into string }) ] } export def "str is-alphanumeric" []: string -> bool { if ( $in == '' ) { false } else { let chars = ( split chars ) $chars | all {| char | $char in ( alpha-num-range )} } }

Notice that we have two definitions in this module -- alpha-num-range and str is-alphanumeric , but only the second is exported.

use is-alphanumeric .nu * 'Word' | str is-alphanumeric # => true 'Some punctuation?!' | str is-alphanumeric # => false 'a' in ( alpha-num-range ) # => Error: # => help: `alpha-num-range` is neither a Nushell built-in or a known external command

Note While the following is a rare use-case, this technique is used by the Standard Library to make the dirs commands and its aliases available separately.

As mentioned in the Submodules section above, only export use can selectively export definitions from a submodule.

To demonstrate, let's add a modified form of the go.nu module example above to my-utils :

# go.nu, in the my-utils directory export def --env home [] { cd ~ } export def --env modules [] { cd ( $nu .default-config-dir | path join "scripts" ) } export alias h = home export alias m = modules

This go.nu includes the following changes from the original:

It doesn't rely on the my-utils mod since it will now be a submodule of my-utils instead

mod since it will now be a submodule of instead It adds "shortcut" aliases: h : Goes to the home directory (alias of go home ) m : Goes to the modules directory (alias of go modules )

A user could import just the aliases with:

use my-utils/ go .nu [ h, m ]

However, let's say we want to have go.nu be a submodule of my-utils . When a user imports my-utils , they should only get the commands, but not the aliases. Edit my-utils/mod.nu and add:

export use ./ go .nu [ home, modules ]

That almost works -- It selectively exports home and modules , but not the aliases. However, it does so without the go prefix. For example:

use my-utils * home # => works go home # => Error: command not found

To export them as go home and go modules , make the following change to my-utils/mod.nu :

# Replace the existing `export use` with ... export module go { export use ./ go .nu [ home, modules ] }

This creates a new, exported submodule go in my-utils with the selectively (re)exported definitions for go home and go modules .