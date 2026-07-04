Nushell 0.114.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.114.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes issues found after
enforce-runtime-annotations became opt-out in the last version, improving runtime type checks and error reporting.
Where to get it
Nu 0.114.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
Follow-up fixes for runtime annotation checks [toc]
In Nushell 0.114.0, we promoted
enforce-runtime-annotations from an opt-in experimental option to an opt-out experimental option. That is the usual path for experimental options: more people try them, we get better feedback, and the feature gets closer to being stable.
As expected, that wider testing found some rough edges. Some came from invalid signatures, some from type checks that were too strict, and some from checks that were simply not accurate enough. We are tracking those reports in issue #18528, and this patch release fixes a number of them, mostly thanks to @Bahex. Thank you!
More issues may still turn up. Please report them if you run into anything suspicious. If
enforce-runtime-annotations blocks your workflow, you can disable just that option before Nushell starts:
NU_EXPERIMENTAL_OPTIONS=enforce-runtime-annotations=false nu
Or pass it as a command-line flag:
nu --experimental-options enforce-runtime-annotations=false
See the
nu-experimental user documentation for more details.
We still encourage everyone to keep as many experimental options enabled as possible. It helps us find bugs earlier and make Nushell better for future releases.
Changes [toc]
Bug fixes [toc]
More helpful errors for failed assignments with
enforce-runtime-annotations [toc]
With
enforce-runtime-annotations enabled, assignments with incorrect types raise errors.
Previously this error was
nu::shell::cant_convert originally used for unsuccessful type coercions of command arguments. Unfortunately, this error only pointed at the assigned values origin and not at the failed assignment.
This error has been switched to
nu::shell::type_mismatch and now points to the failed assignment in addition to the value's origin.
Example 1
|Code
|Before
|After
Example 2
|Code
|Before
|After
Closure's input type is not inherited from the surrounding scope [toc]
With last release, pipeline input type and how it affects various expressions are being tracked in a lot more cases.
In fact, at least one too many:
def mk-add-suffix [suffix: string]: nothing -> closure {
{|| $in ++ $suffix }
}
Error: nu::parser::operator_unsupported_type
× The '++' operator does not work on values of type 'nothing'.
╭─[repl_entry #8:2:5]
1 │ def mk-add-suffix [suffix: string]: nothing -> closure {
2 │ {|| $in ++ $suffix }}
· ─┬─ ─┬
· │ ╰── does not support 'nothing'
· ╰── nothing
╰────
This is now fixed, and closures' input type will be inferred as
any, the way it was before
0.114.0.
Add list input type to more date commands [toc]
Allow more
date commands to have a list as
input -> output. These are the commands that were updated:
date humanize
date from-human
date to-timezone
format date
into datetime
Other fixes [toc]
- Fixed
input listen's output type signature to match actual returned value. With the incorrect signature (and
enforce-runtime-annotationson)
let x = input listenwould raise an error due to
$x's inferred type (based on
input listen's signature) not matching the value assigned to it. (#18535)
- Type checking treats
tableand
list<record>as compatible (provided the columns aren't disjoint), but that did not extend to
list<oneof<record, ...>>. This has been fixed. (#18560)
- Runtime type checking of non-stream pipeline data is now more accurate. (#18560)
- Fixed
uname's output type signature to match its actual output. Previously it was
table, now it's
record<...>and also includes its columns. (#18568)
- Fixed an issue where
run script.nu --some-flagcould bind the value to the wrong flag of the script's
mainwhen
maindeclared multiple flags, causing shifted positional arguments or a value being accepted into a flag of the wrong type. Flags passed to
runare now matched to
mainparameters by name. (#18533)
- Fixed an incorrect
idx search --helpexample. (#18550)
- Type checking of lists are relaxed. (#18555)
- Fixed an issue in
forloops where type of the looping variable was inferred incorrectly when iterating over a value/stream with a union type (
oneof<list, table, binary>). This could manifest as a runtime type checking error with
enforce-runtime-annotationsenabled. (#18551)
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|change
|link
|@cptpiepmatz
cargo update crossbeam crates
|#18554
|@Juhan280
|Initialize
start_time for MCP only in MCP mode to avoid cargo warning
|#18530
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@Alb-O
|fix(idx): correct search context help example
|#18550
|@Alb-O
|fix(parser): infer for loop items from iterable unions
|#18551
|@Bahex
|fix: assignment errors point to the assignment
|#18531
|@Bahex
|fix:
input listen's output type
|#18535
|@Bahex
|fix: closure's input type shouldn't be inherited from scope
|#18540
|@Bahex
|fix: relax assignability of list types
|#18555
|@Bahex
|fix type comparisons between
table and
list<oneof>
|#18560
|@Bahex
|fix:
uname signature, and add detailed column info
|#18568
|@Juhan280
|fix(mcp): initialize
start_time for MCP only in MCP mode to avoid cargo warning
|#18530
|@cptpiepmatz
cargo update crossbeam crates
|#18554
|@fdncred
|add list input type to more date commands
|#18536
|@hexbinoct
|Fix
run binding forwarded flags to the wrong parameter
|#18533