Nushell 0.107.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.107.0 of Nu. This release has a pretty big variety of improvements to various parts of Nushell. There are some new features for
watch,
find, and
query xml, and changes to over 50 commands!
Table of contents
- Highlights and themes of this release
- Changes
- Breaking changes
findis now case-sensitive by default
- New behavior for
find --multiline
eachnow passes through
nullinput
- Change the output of
format bitsto big endian instead of native endian
- Execution Order of Hooks Changed:
env_changebefore
pre_prompt
query xmlreturns scalar results when possible
- Use fixed column name for
query xmloutput
- Add active column to
overlay list
- Additions
watchstreams events
- New
watch --debounceoption
get,
select,
rejectcan
--ignore-caseof cell-path
--endianflag for
into binary
- Spread
nullinto collections or arguments
httpsubcommands now keep track of redirects
- New
random choicecommand in
std-rfc
- Add
str alignto
std-rfc/str
- JSON column support for
storand
query db
- Extend nodeset output formats for
query xml
- New keybinding:
vichangemode
- Add
-h/--helpflag to testbin
- Other additions
- Deprecations
- Other changes
- Bug fixes
- Breaking changes
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
Watch out for new
watch features! [toc]
This release features a couple additions to the
watch command. The
watch command can now stream events as a table output, which unlocks all new sorts of possibilities for how you can use it. Thank you to @Bahex for this amazing feature!
The
watch command also has a "new" flag:
--debounce. Fans of the
watch command might be scratching their heads, since a very similar option already exists:
--debounce-ms. This flag prevents events in rapid succession from being detected. The
--debounce (no
-ms) flag does the same thing, but with a proper duration value rather than an integer. Thanks to @lucascherzer for this addition!
Read more about
watch event streaming, or read more about the
--debounce flag and the corresponding deprecation of
--debounce-ms.
Making
find more cohesive [toc]
Following last release's improvements to the
find command, this release has some more changes aimed at making
find more cohesive. These include
find being case-sensitive by default, and a more useful behavior for the
--multiline flag. Thank you to @new-years-eve for your work both this release and last release in making
find more useful!
Read more about
find being case-sensitive, and more about the new --multiline behavior.
query xml improvements [toc]
The
nu_plugin_query plugin ships with Nushell, and has a number of different commands that can help manipulate data formats that might otherwise be unwieldy. Thank you to @weirdan for spending some time to polish the
query xml command. These changes should make it much nicer to use!
Read more about these improvements:
- Returning scalar results, rather than putting all output into tables
- Using a fixed column name, instead of a name based on the input expression
- Additional information with nodeset outputs
Warning
These improvements also mean a number of a breaking changes, so if you use
query xml make sure to take a look at the breaking changes!
Changes [toc]
Breaking changes [toc]
find is now case-sensitive by default (#16323) [toc]
The
find command is now case-sensitive by default in all modes. Previously, you could use the
--ignore-case flag to make
find case-insensitive in the
--regex mode, but the default "search term mode" would always be case-insensitive. Now, both modes are case-sensitive by default, and you can use the
--ignore-case flag to make them case-insensitive.
This change makes the different modes of
find more consistent. It also makes
find more consistent with other parts of Nushell, such as
where's
=~ operator and the recent case-sensitive cell-paths change.
Tips
If you want
find to still be case-insensitive after this release, which might be desirable for interactive usage, you can add an alias to your config:
alias find = find -i
New behavior for
find --multiline (#16323) [toc]
Previously,
find would always split multi-line input strings, making it impossible to perform proper multi-line regex matches unless a string was within list, table, or record. Now, the
--multiline flag can be used to prevent this splitting, replacing its previous behavior of prepending
(?m) to the regex.
> "hello\nworld" | find -mr 'lo\swo'
╭────────────╮
│ empty list │
╰────────────╯
> "hello\nworld" | find -mr 'lo\swo'
hello
worl
each now passes through
null input (#16396) [toc]
When
null is passed to the
each command, it now returns
null instead of passing
null to the closure. For example, before this change:
> null | each { "something" } | describe
string
> null | each { "something" }
something
>
But after this change:
> null | each { "something" } | describe
nothing
> null | each { "something" }
>
Change the output of
format bits to big endian instead of native endian (#16435) [toc]
While the most popular architectures use little endian, many people are used to reading binary numbers as big endian. However, until now, if you were in a little endian system, you would get:
> 258 | format bits
00000010 00000001
If you copied and pasted that as a number, you would get a surprising result:
> 0b00000010_00000001
513
Now,
format bits always formats in big endian:
> 258 | format bits
00000001 00000010
Execution Order of Hooks Changed:
env_change before
pre_prompt (#16356) [toc]
Before this release
env_change hooks would execute after
pre_prompt hooks, and the prompt would be rendered after
env_change hooks.
This meant
env_change hooks got in between
pre_prompt hooks and
PROMPT_COMMAND.
Now, order of execution is as follows:
env_changehooks
pre_prompthooks
- Rendering the prompt with
PROMPT_COMMAND
query xml returns scalar results when possible (#16459) [toc]
Previously,
query xml always returned a table, even for scalar results. Now scalar results will be returned as scalars.
Here's an example of where this would apply:
open -r tests/fixtures/formats/jt.xml
| query xml 'false()'
Before this change, this would return:
╭───┬─────────╮
│ # │ false() │
├───┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ false │
╰───┴─────────╯
Now, this will just return
false.
Use fixed column name for
query xml output (#16461) [toc]
Previously, the
query xml command outputs nodeset results in a table with a column name corresponding to the input expression. Now, the column name is fixed. This should make it easier to extract values from the output of
query xml.
Before:
open -r tests/fixtures/formats/jt.xml
| query xml '//channel/title|//item/title'
# => ╭───┬───────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ //channel/title|/... │
# => ├───┼───────────────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ JT │
# => │ 1 │ Creating crossplatform Rust terminal apps │
# => ╰───┴───────────────────────────────────────────╯
Now:
open -r tests/fixtures/formats/jt.xml
| query xml '//channel/title|//item/title'
# => ╭───┬───────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ string_value │
# => ├───┼───────────────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ JT │
# => │ 1 │ Creating crossplatform Rust terminal apps │
# => ╰───┴───────────────────────────────────────────╯
Add active column to
overlay list (#16125) [toc]
overlay list now returns table instead of list of overlays. Before, only active overlays were included in
overlay list. Now, hidden overlays will be included as well, and there is a column indicating whether a given overlay is hidden or not.
Tips
The ordering of
overlay list is still preserved. If you run
overlay list | last, you will still get the most recently activated overlay. For migrating to the new behavior, you can update any usages of
overlay list | last to
overlay list | last | get name.
Additions [toc]
watch streams events (#16428) [toc]
watch command can now be used to return a stream of detected events instead of calling a closure with it's information, though using a closure is still possible and existing uses won't break.
In addition to this:
watch . {|operation, path, new_path|
if $operation == "Write" and $path like "*.md" {
md-lint $path
}
}
Now this is also possible:
watch .
| where operation == Write and path like "*.md"
| each { md-lint $in.path }
New
watch --debounce option (#16187) [toc]
The
watch command now has
--debounce flag, which takes a duration value. This will replace the
--debounce-ms flag which takes an int rather than a duration, and will eventually take over its
-d short flag.
get,
select,
reject can
--ignore-case of cell-path (#16401) [toc]
get,
select,
reject commands now have a
--ignore-case flag, which makes the commands interpret all cell-path arguments as completely case insensitive.
--endian flag for
into binary (#16466) [toc]
Previously, converting values to
binary with
into binary could only do so in the native endianness of your platform. Using native endianness is still the default, but with the
--endian flag, you get to choose:
> 258 | into binary --endian little
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 02 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 ••000000
> 258 | into binary --endian big
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 00 00 00 00 00 00 01 02 000000••
Note that this only affects
int,
float,
filesize,
bool and
duration (i.e. it does not affect
strings,
dates and
binary). Likewise, only the individual elements in
tables and
records are affected (not the
table or
record itself)
Spread
null into collections or arguments (#16399) [toc]
null values can be used with the spread operator (
...), behaving as if they were empty lists or records (whichever is appropriate for its place)
> [ 1 2 ...(null) ] == [ 1 2 ]
true
> { a:1 b:2 ...(null) } == { a:1 b:2 }
true
http subcommands now keep track of redirects (#16078) [toc]
The
http subcommands can now maintain a list of redirects when using the
--full flag. This will be stored in a new
urls column:
> http get --full http://nushell.sh | get urls
╭───┬────────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ http://nushell.sh/ │
│ 1 │ http://www.nushell.sh/ │
╰───┴────────────────────────╯
Note
This may break edge cases which relied on a lack of a
urls column, for example:
{urls: important} | merge (http get --full <...>)
New
random choice command in
std-rfc (#16270) [toc]
The
random choice command has been added as a new candidate for our standard library. This command can randomly sample a number of elements from a list:
> use std-rfc/random
> [1 2 3 4 5] | random choice 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Add
str align to
std-rfc/str (#16062) [toc]
The
std-rfc/str module has new command in this release,
str align. This command will look for a substring (such as a delimiter), and add padding so that it is in the same column in all lines. It can also take a range to only align any number of lines.
> use std-rfc/str
> [ "one = 1", "two = 2", "three = 3", "four = 4", "five = 5" ] | str align '='
one = 1
two = 2
three = 3
four = 4
five = 5
JSON column support for
stor and
query db (#16258) [toc]
The
stor create/insert/open and
query db commands now support JSON and JSONB columns. This lets you store more kinds of structured data directly inside of an SQLite database without an explicit
to/
from step.
Here's an example of storing a simple table inside a
stor database, and retrieving it as structured data with
query db:
# create a table named my_table with a JSON column named data
> stor create -t my_table -c {data: json}
╭──────────┬────────────────╮
│ my_table │ [list 0 items] │
╰──────────┴────────────────╯
# inset a row into the data column containing a table
> {data: [1 2 3]} | stor insert -t my_table
╭──────────┬───────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │
│ my_table │ │ # │ data │ │
│ │ ├───┼───────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │
╰──────────┴───────────────────╯
# retrieve the data column from the table as structured data
> stor open | query db "select data from my_table"
╭───┬───────────╮
│ # │ data │
├───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Extend nodeset output formats for
query xml (#16465) [toc]
query xml now can output additional information when it returns Nodesets:
--output-typeenables
typecolumn. It includes the node type found, e.g.
elementor
comment
--output-namesadds
local_name,
prefixed_nameand
namespacecolumns
--output-string-value(re)adds
string_valuecolumn
If you're using any of the
--output-* switches, and want
string_value column to show up, pass
--output-string-value explicitly. In the absence of any
--output-* attributes,
--output-string-value is assumed to be on.
New keybinding:
vichangemode (#16327) [toc]
You can now set bindings which change the Vi mode. To do so send a
vichangemode event with the
mode field to set
normal,
insert, or
visual
$env.config.keybindings ++=
[{
name: modechangetest
modifier: control
keycode: "char_["
mode: [vi_normal, vi_insert]
event: {send: vichangemode, mode: normal}
}]
The available modifiers and keycodes, remain limited to single character bindings with modifiers. We don't yet provide access to the key-chord parsing of the vi mode.
Add
-h/--help flag to testbin (#16196) [toc]
nu --testbin has a new flag
-h to show available <bins>
> nu --testbin -h
Usage: nu --testbin <bin>
<bin>:
chop -> With no parameters, will chop a character off the end of each line
cococo -> Cross platform echo using println!()(e.g: nu --testbin cococo a b c)
echo_env -> Echo's value of env keys from args(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env FOO BAR)
echo_env_mixed -> Mix echo of env keys from input(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env_mixed out-err FOO BAR; nu --testbin echo_env_mixed err-out FOO BAR)
echo_env_stderr -> Echo's value of env keys from args to stderr(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env_stderr FOO BAR)
echo_env_stderr_fail -> Echo's value of env keys from args to stderr, and exit with failure(e.g: nu --testbin echo_env_stderr_fail FOO BAR)
fail -> Exits with failure code 1(e.g: nu --testbin fail)
iecho -> Another type of echo that outputs a parameter per line, looping infinitely(e.g: nu --testbin iecho 3)
input_bytes_length -> Prints the number of bytes received on stdin(e.g: 0x[deadbeef] | nu --testbin input_bytes_length)
meow -> Cross platform cat (open a file, print the contents) using read_to_string and println!()(e.g: nu --testbin meow file.txt)
meowb -> Cross platform cat (open a file, print the contents) using read() and write_all() / binary(e.g: nu --testbin meowb sample.db)
nonu -> Cross platform echo but concats arguments without space and NO newline(e.g: nu --testbin nonu a b c)
nu_repl -> Run a REPL with the given source lines, it must be called with `--testbin=nu_repl`, `--testbin nu_repl` will not work due to argument count logic
relay -> Relays anything received on stdin to stdout(e.g: 0x[beef] | nu --testbin relay)
repeat_bytes -> A version of repeater that can output binary data, even null bytes(e.g: nu --testbin repeat_bytes 003d9fbf 10)
repeater -> Repeat a string or char N times(e.g: nu --testbin repeater a 5)
Other additions [toc]
The
commandline editcommand has a new flag
--accept(or
-A) which immediately executes the resulting commandline. (#16193)
The
benchcommand in the standard library now shows a progress bar (or spinner) on terminals which support
osc 9;4. (#16245)
The
to htmlcommand has a new
--rawflag, which doesn't escape HTML tags in the input. (#16373)
Added information to the
run-externaland
helpdescriptions that indicates these commands or any with the same names are automatically used for running externals and the
--helpflags respectively. (#16493)
std-rfc/kvcommands now take an optional
--table (-t)argument which allows a custom table name to be used. If not specified, the current
std-kv-storetable will be used. (#16450)
Deprecations [toc]
Built-in
random dice deprecated [toc]
With
random dice being moved to
std, the built-in command is no longer necessary. See
random dice moved to
std for more information.
Deprecate
watch --debounce-ms (#16187) [toc]
With the new watch --debounce option, the
--debounce-ms option is no longer necessary. Use
watch --debounce with a duration value instead.
Other changes [toc]
random dice moved to
std (#16420) [toc]
The
random dice command has been rewritten in Nushell and moved to the standard library. The
random dice built-in is still available with a deprecation error, but will be removed in 0.108. The new command can be used as follows:
> use std/random
> random dice
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 6 │
╰───┴───╯
It's behavior, parameters, and defaults are the same.
http commands will now fail on invalid headers (#16078) [toc]
Before, non-UTF-8 headers would be silently ignored. Now, these will cause an error. Here's an example which uses two Nushell instances to demonstrate this.
In one Nushell instance, we create something resembling an HTTP server on port 1234:
["HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\nContent-Length: 0\r\nx-header: " 0x[1F FF AA AA] "\r\n\r\n"]
| each { into binary }
| bytes collect
| ncat -l 1234
In another instance, we connect to port 1234. The
x-header is not valid UTF-8, which now produces an error:
> http get --full --allow-errors http://localhost:1234
Error: nu::shell::network_failure
× Network failure
╭─[entry #1:1:1]
1 │ http get --full --allow-errors http://localhost:1234
· ────┬───
· ╰── protocol: http parse fail: invalid header value
╰────
http post now sends body serialized as pretty json (#16078) [toc]
Before,
http post would serialize values as raw JSON. Now, the JSON will be serialized into the pretty format. Note that this increases the body size.
POST / HTTP/1.1
Host: localhost:1234
User-Agent: nushell
Accept: */*
Content-Type: application/json
accept-encoding: gzip
Content-Length: 13
{"foo":"bar"}
POST / HTTP/1.1
accept-encoding: gzip
content-length: 18
user-agent: nushell
accept: */*
host: localhost:1234
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8
{
"foo": "bar"
}
Improved error messages for misspelled flags (#16427) [toc]
Previously, the help text for a missing flag would list all of them, which could get verbose on a single line:
> ls --full-path
Error: nu::parser::unknown_flag
× The `ls` command doesn't have flag `full-path`.
╭─[entry #26:1:4]
1 │ ls --full-path
· ─────┬─────
· ╰── unknown flag
╰────
help: Available flags: --help(-h), --all(-a), --long(-l), --short-names(-s), --full-paths(-f), --du(-d),
--directory(-D), --mime-type(-m), --threads(-t). Use `--help` for more information.
The new error message only suggests the closest flag:
> ls --full-path
Error: nu::parser::unknown_flag
× The `ls` command doesn't have flag `full-path`.
╭─[entry #45:1:4]
1 │ ls --full-path
· ─────┬─────
· ╰── unknown flag
╰────
help: Did you mean: `--full-paths`?
Improved default color theme (#16509) [toc]
We changed the default theme to use the ANSI default color (
39m) instead of white (
37m). This finally makes the default theme usable in the context of light terminal color settings. On dark terminal palettes this change should have no impact.
Comparison of white vs default color on Solarized Light theme, before and after:
Reset content type for commands returning partial input (#16500) [toc]
The following commands no longer preserve
content_type element of the input metadata:
bytes at- bytes 3..5 of an
image/pngstream are not valid
image/pngstream themselves
bytes remove- when you remove some bytes, the content type likely becomes invalid
first- first 5 bytes of an
image/pngstream are not valid
image/pngstream themselves
skip- bytes after 5th of an
image/pngstream are not valid
image/pngstream
take- see
first
str substring- a random string slice of
application/jsonisn't likely to be a valid
application/jsonvalue
Additional changes [toc]
Trying to execute a non-existent script file used to return a confusing error pointing to an internal source code path. That error now points to the script file argument in the commandline. (#16273)
format datewill respect
$env.LANGand override it with
$env.LC_ALL. (#16369)
Required named parameters will now always appear before regular named parameters/flags in the
helpoutput. (#16476)
query xmlnow has
xml:namespace prefix available by default, without the need to specify it via
--namespaces. (#16472)
Bug fixes [toc]
Fix highlighting of aliases to external commands (#15408) [toc]
Aliases to external commands will now be properly highlighted as external commands.
> $env.config.highlight_resolved_externals = true
> $env.config.color_config = { shape_external: red_bold, shape_external_resolved: yellow_bold, shape_internalcall: blue_bold }
> alias internal-alias = echo
> alias external-alias = coreutils echo
> alias unresolvable-alias = notacommand
> alias bash = notacommand
> "internal-alias; external-alias; unresolvable-alias; bash;" | nu-highlight
internal-alias; external-alias; unresolvable-alias; bash;
> $env.config.highlight_resolved_externals = true
> $env.config.color_config = { shape_external: red_bold, shape_external_resolved: yellow_bold, shape_internalcall: blue_bold }
> alias internal-alias = echo
> alias external-alias = coreutils echo
> alias unresolvable-alias = notacommand
> alias bash = notacommand
> "internal-alias; external-alias; unresolvable-alias; bash;" | nu-highlight
internal-alias; external-alias; unresolvable-alias; bash;
input list Plays Nicely With Styled Input (#16276) [toc]
input list had some trouble dealing with ANSI styled inputs, such as:
- not resetting terminal styles after each item, leading to items' styles leaking and affecting how the following items are rendered
- in fuzzy mode, resetting the styles a little too much after emphasizing matching sections
Here's a before/after comparison:
|Select
|Fuzzy
|❌
|✅
Fixed spacing of
help examples (#16353) [toc]
help command used to trim the outputs of examples, which could result in inconsistent white space:
Info
Following snippets are generated with this config:
$env.config.table = {mode: light, padding: {left: 1}, header_on_separator: false}
Find and replace all occurrences of found string in record using regular expression
> { KeyA: abc, KeyB: abc, KeyC: ads } | str replace --all --regex 'b' 'z' KeyA KeyC
KeyA azc
KeyB abc
KeyC ads
Find and replace all occurrences of found string in record using regular expression
> { KeyA: abc, KeyB: abc, KeyC: ads } | str replace --all --regex 'b' 'z' KeyA KeyC
KeyA azc
KeyB abc
KeyC ads
Prevent
detect columns from creating invalid records with duplicate keys (#16527) [toc]
Previously
detect columns created records (rows) with duplicate key names under some circumstances. The resulting table behaved inconsistently with different commands:
> let data = "meooooow cat\nkitty kitty woof"
> $data | detect columns
╭───┬──────────┬───────╮
│ # │ meooooow │ cat │
├───┼──────────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ kitty │ kitty │
╰───┴──────────┴───────╯
> $data | detect columns | get 0.cat
woof
Now, this will result in an error suggesting using
detect columns --guess or
parse:
> let data = "meooooow cat\nkitty kitty woof"
> $data | detect columns
Error: nu::shell::failed_to_detect_columns
× Failed to detect columns
╭─[entry #48:1:1]
1 │ $data | detect columns
· ──┬── ───────┬──────
· │ ╰── tried to detect columns here
· ╰── value coming from here
╰────
Improvements to errors [toc]
This release has a number of improvements to errors in specific circumstances:
Improve errors for subcommands without a corresponding parent command (#16529)
Added missing parent ('namespace') commands to improve error reporting:
attr
detect
error
query
registry
Before, attempting to run an external command when
$env.PATHwas not set could result in a confusing error. This release improves the error. (#16410)
Errors which reference values originating from command examples in the output of
scope commandsshould now be less confusing. (#16395)
whereshould now error at parse-time on row condition expressions which are not booleans, in addition to at run-time (#16175)
Type errors involving boolean literals are now more precise. (#16408)
The error shown when attempting to run a non-const command in a const-eval context is now more precise. (#16393)
Other fixes [toc]
Short flags which require a value should now properly be tracked by the parser. Previously, something like the
-ain
table -awouldn't be properly highlighted if no value for
-awas provided. This also means that the
astcommand will now properly account for these flags. (#16376)
Parse-time pipeline type checking now properly supports commands with multiple pipeline output types for the same pipeline input type. (#16111)
Previously, a record key
=would not be quoted in
to nuon, producing invalid nuon output. It wasn't quoted in other string values either, but it didn't cause problems there. Now any string containing
=gets quoted. (#16440)
path relative-toworks better for case-insensitive filesystems, this works on
Windowsor
macOS:
"/etc" | path relative-to "/Etc"(#16310)
Stepped range literals where
..=precedes the second value no longer cause a parser panic. e.g:
random int 1..=3..5(#16231)
Arguments to external commands with subexpressions like
^/bin/echo ProxyCommand=($'hello')are now parsed correctly (#16346)
The index column in a table will get a highlight color if
$env.config.table.header_on_separator = true(#16377)
In
explore, cursor position and search highlighting works better on non-ASCII characters. (#16325)
The gstat plugin will show correct branch in detached HEAD if commit hash starts with 0 (#16309)
Interrupting a script with
ctrl-cnow properly kills background jobs on exit. (#16285)
Argument variables for custom commands no longer leak outside of their scope. (#16262)
into sqlitewill respect
$env.PWDrather than current working directory. (#16349)
std helpdisplays better on binary examples. (#16354)
Using
polars open --type tsvwill now correctly use tabs as the delimiter. (#16524)
The
polars fill-nullcommand previously only allowed dataframes as inputs. Now,
polars fill-nullalso accepts expressions as an input type. (#16444)
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|change
|link
|@blindFS
|Refactor(completion, parser): move custom_completion info from Expression to Signature
|#15613
|@ysthakur
|Revert "refactor(completion, parser): move custom_completion info from Expression to Signature"
|#16250
|@ysthakur
|Reapply "refactor(completion, parser): move custom_completion info from Expression to Signature" (#16250)
|#16259
|@sholderbach
|Bump version to 0.106.2
|#16295
|@sholderbach
|Manual GH workflow for
cargo hack before release
|#16304
|@sholderbach
|Fixup pre-release checkup workflow
|#16305
|@WindSoilder
|Introduce 2 associated functions to
PipelineData
|#16233
|@ItsHarper
input command has 1 more example on
--reedline flag.
|#16329
|@sholderbach
|Forgo full build in the
cargo hack wf
|#16328
|@Direwolfesp
|Fix typo:
help format filesize has a wrong example
|#16336
|@sholderbach
|Fix panic in unit parsing with non-UTF8 code
|#16355
|@Tyarel8
|Fix (std/help): fix bug and use
is-not-empty
|#16394
|@ItsHarper
|Clarify that
input's history feature uses reedline
|#16334
|@ItsHarper
|Add examples for sending and receiving data across jobs
|#16372
|@Bahex
|Impl<B> for (From/Into)Value for Cow<'_, B> where B::Owned: (From/Into)Value
|#16380
|@Bahex
|Implement
FromValue for
std::time::Duration and refactor relevant commands to utilize that
|#16414
|@kaathewisegit
|Document undocumented
Signature methods
|#16417
|@weirdan
|std/random dice ensure
sides and
dice are positive
|#16430
|@132ikl
|Rework PR template
|#16412
|@fdncred
|Users can use rust version 1.87.0 to compile nushell now
|#16437
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add well-optimized string types
|#16446
|@WindSoilder
|Fix uninlined_format_args clippy warnings
|#16452
|@132ikl
|Add "Motivation and technical details
|#16458
|@132ikl
|Redirect "Questions" issue option to Discussions
|#16443
|@132ikl
|Tweak PR template
|#16460
|@Jan9103
|Hover on external 0x08 handling
|#16316
|@sholderbach
|Use direct
Value.as_str() in string commands
|#16468
|@hustcer
|Fix loongarch64 builds for rust 1.87.0
|#16455
|@sholderbach
|Update PLATFORM_SUPPORT to mention loongarch limitations
|#16470
|@sholderbach
|Clippy and dead code elimination pass
|#16469
|@132ikl
|Mitigate
watch -d breaking change
|#16473
|@132ikl
|Add assertion that DeprecationEntry flag do not have dashes
|#16475
|@132ikl
|Make
Span mandatory for some fields in
ShellError
|#16471
|@blindFS
|Env shorthand false positive
|#16337
|@sholderbach
|Add a benchmark
useing the whole
std
|#16485
|@fdncred
|Update reedline dep to latest commit
|#16487
|@Bahex
|Move
SplitRead and
MultiLife into
nu-utils
|#16482
|@sholderbach
|Update benchmarking README
|#16486
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix
native-tls feature
|#16518
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix some broken doc links
|#16519
|@Bahex
|Refactor
Record api. Reduce code duplication and make future refactors easier.
|#16490
|@sholderbach
|Add "did my homework" checkboxes to issue template
|#16520
|@fdncred
|Pin polars dependency planus to version 1.1.1
|#16538
|@sholderbach
|Fix issue form syntax
|#16541
|@ItsHarper
|Fix incorrect documentation of the default behavior of the
bits rol,
bits ror,
bits shl, and
bits shr commands when the
--number-bytes flag is not provided
|#16542
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@132ikl
|Fix parse-time pipeline type checking to support multiple output types for same input type
|#16111
|@132ikl
|Check type of row conditions at parse-time
|#16175
|@132ikl
|Rework PR template
|#16412
|@132ikl
|Redirect "Questions" issue option to Discussions
|#16443
|@132ikl
|Add "Motivation and technical details
|#16458
|@132ikl
|Tweak PR template
|#16460
|@132ikl
|Make
Span mandatory for some fields in
ShellError
|#16471
|@132ikl
|Mitigate
watch -d breaking change
|#16473
|@132ikl
|Add assertion that DeprecationEntry flag do not have dashes
|#16475
|@Bahex
|script file not found error should point to commandline, not rust code
|#16273
|@Bahex
|fix(input list): don't leak ansi styling, fuzzy match indicator preserves styles
|#16276
|@Bahex
|refactor: run
env_change hooks before
pre_prompt hooks
|#16356
|@Bahex
|feat: impl<B> for (From/Into)Value for Cow<'_, B> where B::Owned: (From/Into)Value
|#16380
|@Bahex
|feat:
null values can be spread as if they are empty lists or records.
|#16399
|@Bahex
|feat(get,select,reject): add
--ignore-case which interprets cell-paths case insensitively, analogous to
--optional
|#16401
|@Bahex
|implement
FromValue for
std::time::Duration and refactor relevant commands to utilize that
|#16414
|@Bahex
|feat:
watch returns a stream of events as a table when called without a closure
|#16428
|@Bahex
|refactor: move
SplitRead and
MultiLife into
nu-utils
|#16482
|@Bahex
|Refactor
Record api. Reduce code duplication and make future refactors easier.
|#16490
|@Direwolfesp
|fix typo:
help format filesize has a wrong example
|#16336
|@Ecorous
|Add
--raw flag to
to html
|#16373
|@Ecorous
|Fix missing $env.PATH unhelpful error and breaking CMD builtins
|#16410
|@ItsHarper
|Add multiline example for
input command
|#16329
|@ItsHarper
|Clarify that
input's history feature uses reedline
|#16334
|@ItsHarper
|Add examples for receiving data from a job
|#16372
|@ItsHarper
|Fix error message: custom commands cannot be
const
|#16393
|@ItsHarper
|Fix documentation of
--number-bytes flag for several
bits commands
|#16542
|@Jan9103
|fix(nu-lsp): hover on external 0x08 handling
|#16316
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Ability to specify a table name for kv commands
|#16450
|@Sheape
|Use default color in default theme for light-theme terminals
|#16509
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std-rfc/str): add
str align
|#16062
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std/bench) add
osc 9;4 progress bar
|#16245
|@Tyarel8
|fix(help): don't trim example result beginning
|#16353
|@Tyarel8
|fix(std/help): trim example results and fix binary examples
|#16354
|@Tyarel8
|fix (std/help): fix bug and use
is-not-empty
|#16394
|@Tyarel8
|feat(each): noop on single null input,
map-null equivalent
|#16396
|@Tyarel8
|feat(docs): add to
run-external and
help command descriptions
|#16493
|@WindSoilder
|Add
-h/--help flag to testbin
|#16196
|@WindSoilder
|Refactor: introduce 2 associated functions to
PipelineData
|#16233
|@WindSoilder
|fix uninlined_format_args clippy warnings
|#16452
|@YPares
|'stor create/insert/open' & 'query db' now support JSON columns
|#16258
|@andoalon
|Change the output of
format bits to big endian instead of native endian
|#16435
|@andoalon
|Add
--endian flag to
into binary
|#16466
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump oem_cp from 2.0.0 to 2.1.0
|#16298
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.34.0 to 1.35.1
|#16360
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump mach2 from 0.4.2 to 0.4.3
|#16363
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump fancy-regex from 0.14.0 to 0.16.1
|#16365
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump rayon from 1.10.0 to 1.11.0
|#16422
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump sysinfo from 0.36.0 to 0.36.1
|#16423
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.35.1 to 1.35.4
|#16424
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump actions/checkout from 4 to 5
|#16426
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.35.4 to 1.35.5
|#16478
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump tempfile from 3.20.0 to 3.21.0
|#16480
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump indexmap from 2.10.0 to 2.11.0
|#16516
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump heapless from 0.8.0 to 0.9.1
|#16517
|@blindFS
|refactor(completion, parser): move custom_completion info from Expression to Signature
|#15613
|@blindFS
|fix(parser):
export def exposes arguments to current scope
|#16262
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): env shorthand false positive
|#16337
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): external argument with subexpressions
|#16346
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): missing span of short flag that requires a value
|#16376
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fully qualify the sqlite path for
into sqlite
|#16349
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add well-optimized string types
|#16446
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix
native-tls feature
|#16518
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix some broken doc links
|#16519
|@cyradotpink
|Fix highlighting of aliases to external commands
|#15408
|@fdncred
|update to rust version 1.87.0
|#16437
|@fdncred
|update reedline dep to latest commit
|#16487
|@fdncred
|pin polars dependency planus to version 1.1.1
|#16538
|@hardfau1t
|feat(overlay): add active column to
overlay list
|#16125
|@hustcer
|Fix commit ID hex formatting in gstat
|#16309
|@hustcer
|Fix path relative-to for case-insensitive filesystems
|#16310
|@hustcer
|Fix loongarch64 builds for rust 1.87.0
|#16455
|@kaathewisegit
|[nu-std] std-rfc/random: add
random choice
|#16270
|@kaathewisegit
|[parser] Improve type errors for boolean literals
|#16408
|@kaathewisegit
|docs: document undocumented
Signature methods
|#16417
|@kaathewisegit
|feat: move random dice to std
|#16420
|@kaathewisegit
|Improve wrong flag help
|#16427
|@lucascherzer
|feat(watch): implement --debounce flag with duration
|#16187
|@new-years-eve
|Change the behavior of
--ignore-case and
--multiline options for
find
|#16323
|@nitsky
|Kill background jobs on interrupt
|#16285
|@pyz4
|fix(polars): fix
polars fill-null signature to also accept expression as input
|#16444
|@samoylovfp
|Bump ureq, get redirect history.
|#16078
|@sgvictorino
|fix panic when
..= syntax is used in stepped ranges
|#16231
|@sholderbach
|Bump version to 0.106.2
|#16295
|@sholderbach
|Manual GH workflow for
cargo hack before release
|#16304
|@sholderbach
|Fixup pre-release checkup workflow
|#16305
|@sholderbach
|Fix UTF-8 multibyte handling in
explore inputs
|#16325
|@sholderbach
|Add
send: vichangemode to reedline config
|#16327
|@sholderbach
|Forgo full build in the
cargo hack wf
|#16328
|@sholderbach
|Fix panic in unit parsing with non-UTF8 code
|#16355
|@sholderbach
|Use direct
Value.as_str() in string commands
|#16468
|@sholderbach
|chore: Clippy and dead code elimination pass
|#16469
|@sholderbach
|Update PLATFORM_SUPPORT to mention loongarch limitations
|#16470
|@sholderbach
|Add a benchmark
useing the whole
std
|#16485
|@sholderbach
|Update benchmarking README
|#16486
|@sholderbach
|Add "did my homework" checkboxes to issue template
|#16520
|@sholderbach
|Fix
polars open to use tab as separator for TSV
|#16524
|@sholderbach
|Fix issue form syntax
|#16541
|@stuartcarnie
|feat:
commandline edit --accept to instantly execute command
|#16193
|@uraneko
|Sort help message flags by required field
|#16476
|@weirdan
|Respect
$env.LC_ALL and
$env.LANG in
format date
|#16369
|@weirdan
|Fix example result span
|#16395
|@weirdan
|Fix
watch return type
|#16400
|@weirdan
|Validate
std/random dice args
|#16430
|@weirdan
|Quote strings containing
=
|#16440
|@weirdan
|Multiple output types for
query xml
|#16459
|@weirdan
|Use fixed column name for
query xml output
|#16461
|@weirdan
|Extend nodeset output formats for
query xml
|#16465
|@weirdan
|Make
xml: prefix always available in
query xml
|#16472
|@weirdan
|Reset content type for commands returning partial input
|#16500
|@weirdan
|Prevent
detect columns from creating invalid records with duplicate keys
|#16527
|@weirdan
|Dummy 'namespace' commands for multiword orphans
|#16529
|@ysthakur
|Revert "refactor(completion, parser): move custom_completion info from Expression to Signature"
|#16250
|@ysthakur
|Reapply "refactor(completion, parser): move custom_completion info from Expression to Signature" (#16250)
|#16259
|@zhiburt
|nu-table: Fix header on border index coloring
|#16377