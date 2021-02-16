Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.27 of Nu. This release fixes some long-standing issues with Nushell.

Nu 0.27 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

The Nushell book received some much-needed updates. You'll notice new chapters and updated chapters to bring it more up-to-date with recent Nushell.

Booleans are now shown as true/false instead of Yes/No

We're hard at work at putting together the proposed features for Nushell 1.0, which will help guide the work to get there. While there's still much work to do to achieve a 1.0 release, this proposal will let the community help refine and correct the direction. We're looking forward to kicking this off in the coming weeks.