Nushell 0.27
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing 0.27 of Nu. This release fixes some long-standing issues with Nushell.
Where to get it
Nu 0.27 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
If you want all the goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=extra.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
What's New
Book updates (fdncred, sophiajt)
The Nushell book received some much-needed updates. You'll notice new chapters and updated chapters to bring it more up-to-date with recent Nushell.
- Thoroughly updated configuration section
- Updated section on data types
- A new section on creating your own commands
- An updated section on aliases
- A new section on working with variables and expressions
- The start of a new section on writing your own Nushell scripts
Improvements
New commands (fdncred)
- A new
term sizecommands lets you get the current size of the terminal
- New
powoperator
- New modulus(
%) operator
Functionality (sophiajt, WatsonThink, ilius, andrasio, Qwanve, fdncred, ammkrn)
- Tables now truncate instead of crashing when too large
sourcecommand now can use tilde in the path
let-envcan now shadow environment variables in addition to adding new ones
- Prompts can now call external commands on initial startup
- You can now configure the file size standard to use
- Strings can now be passed in where column-paths were expected and here
- More file size types have been added
sort-bycan now reverse sort
whichcan now take multiple applications
ps -lnow has a cleaner output when the parent is missing
selectcan no longer select the same column twice
to-md --per-elementnow gives you more fine-grained control over the markdown output
- A new
$nothingbuilt-in variable to help check for the existence of a value
str fromcan convert more things to strings
- Booleans are now shown as true/false instead of Yes/No
Internal (stormasm, ilius, fdncred, LhKipp, RReverser, sophiajt)
- Some comment parsing improvements
- The
blockfunction is now
parse_block
- More Value helpers were added
- Parser cleanup for handling
def
- The WASI build should now be working again
- File size is now a big int
Documentation (watzon, ahkrr, LhKipp, Andy-Python-Programmer, diogomafra)
- Sample config has gotten an update and here
- Some README links got updated
- More README updates and here
- README now shows contributor icons
Breaking changes
Looking ahead
We're hard at work at putting together the proposed features for Nushell 1.0, which will help guide the work to get there. While there's still much work to do to achieve a 1.0 release, this proposal will let the community help refine and correct the direction. We're looking forward to kicking this off in the coming weeks.