Nushell 0.27

Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.27 of Nu. This release fixes some long-standing issues with Nushell.

Where to get it

Nu 0.27 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu.

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra.

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.

What's New

Book updates (fdncred, sophiajt)

The Nushell book received some much-needed updates. You'll notice new chapters and updated chapters to bring it more up-to-date with recent Nushell.

Improvements

New commands (fdncred)

Functionality (sophiajt, WatsonThink, ilius, andrasio, Qwanve, fdncred, ammkrn)

Internal (stormasm, ilius, fdncred, LhKipp, RReverser, sophiajt)

Documentation (watzon, ahkrr, LhKipp, Andy-Python-Programmer, diogomafra)

Breaking changes

Looking ahead

We're hard at work at putting together the proposed features for Nushell 1.0, which will help guide the work to get there. While there's still much work to do to achieve a 1.0 release, this proposal will let the community help refine and correct the direction. We're looking forward to kicking this off in the coming weeks.