Types of Data
Traditional Unix shell commands communicate with each other using strings of text -- One command writes text to standard output (often abbreviated
stdout) and the other reads text from standard input (or
stdin). This allows multiple commands to be combined together to communicate through what is called a "pipeline".
Nushell embraces this approach and expands it to include other types of data in addition to strings.
Like many programming languages, Nu models data using a set of simple, structured data types. Simple data types include integers, floats, strings, and booleans. There are also special types for dates, file sizes, and time durations.
The
describe command returns the type of a data value:
42 | describe
# => int
Types at a Glance
|Type
|Example
|Integers
-65535
|Floats (decimals)
9.9999,
Infinity
|Strings
"hole 18", 'hole 18', `hole 18`, hole18, r#'hole18'#
|Booleans
true
|Dates
2000-01-01
|Durations
2min + 12sec
|File-sizes
64mb
|Ranges
0..4,
0..<5,
0..,
..4
|Binary
0x[FE FF]
|Lists
[0 1 'two' 3]
|Records
{name:"Nushell", lang: "Rust"}
|Tables
[{x:12, y:15}, {x:8, y:9}],
[[x, y]; [12, 15], [8, 9]]
|Closures
{|e| $e + 1 | into string },
{ $in.name.0 | path exists }
|Cell-paths
$.name.0
|Blocks
if true { print "hello!" },
loop { print "press ctrl-c to exit" }
|Null (Nothing)
null
|Any
let p: any = 5
Basic Data Types
Integers
|Description:
|Numbers without a fractional component (positive, negative, and 0)
|Annotation:
int
|Literal Syntax:
|A decimal, hex, octal, or binary numeric value without a decimal place. E.g.,
-100,
0,
50,
+50,
0xff (hex),
0o234 (octal),
0b10101 (binary)
|See also:
|Language Reference - Integer
Simple Example:
10 / 2
# => 5
5 | describe
# => int
Floats/Decimals
|Description:
|Numbers with some fractional component
|Annotation:
float
|Literal Syntax:
|A decimal numeric value including a decimal place. E.g.,
1.5,
2.0,
-15.333
|See also:
|Language Reference - Float
Simple Example:
2.5 / 5.0
# => 0.5
Tips
As in most programming languages, decimal values in Nushell are approximate.
10.2 * 5.1
# => 52.01999999999999
Text/Strings
|Description:
|A series of characters that represents text
|Annotation:
string
|Literal Syntax:
|See Working with strings
|See also:
|Handling Strings
|Language Reference - String
As with many languages, Nushell provides multiple ways to specify String values and numerous commands for working with strings.
Simple (obligatory) example:
let audience: string = "World"
$"Hello, ($audience)"
# => Hello, World
Booleans
|Description:
|True or False value
|Annotation:
bool
|Literal Syntax:
|Either a literal
true or
false
|See also:
|Language Reference - Boolean
Booleans are commonly the result of a comparison. For example:
let mybool: bool = (2 > 1)
$mybool
# => true
let mybool: bool = ($env.HOME | path exists)
$mybool
# => true
A boolean result is commonly used to control the flow of execution:
let num = -2
if $num < 0 { print "It's negative" }
# => It's negative
Dates
|Description:
|Represents a specific point in time using international standard date-time descriptors
|Annotation:
datetime
|Literal Syntax:
|See Language Guide - Date
Simple example:
date now
# => Mon, 12 Aug 2024 13:59:22 -0400 (now)
# Format as Unix epoch
date now | format date '%s'
# => 1723485562
Durations
|Description:
|Represent a unit of a passage of time
|Annotation:
duration
|Literal Syntax:
|See Language Reference - Duration
Durations support fractional values as well as calculations.
Simple example:
3.14day
# => 3day 3hr 21min
30day / 1sec # How many seconds in 30 days?
# => 2592000
File sizes
|Description:
|Specialized numeric type to represent the size of files or a number of bytes
|Annotation:
filesize
|Literal Syntax:
|See Language Reference - Filesize
Nushell also has a special type for file sizes.
As with durations, Nushell supports fractional file sizes and calculations:
0.5kB
# => 500 B
1GiB / 1B
# => 1073741824
(1GiB / 1B) == 2 ** 30
# => true
See the Language Reference for a complete list of units and more detail.
Ranges
|Description:
|Describes a range of values from a starting value to an ending value, with an optional stride.
|Annotation:
range
|Literal Syntax:
<start_value>..<end_value>. E.g.,
1..10.
<start_value>..<second_value>..<end_value>. E.g.,
2..4..20
|See also:
|Language Guide - Range
Simple example:
1..5
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ 4 │
# => │ 4 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
Tips
You can also easily create lists of characters with a form similar to ranges with the command
seq char as well as with dates using the
seq date command.
Cell Paths
|Description:
|An expression that is used to navigated to an inner value in a structured value.
|Annotation:
cell-path
|Literal syntax:
|A dot-separated list of row (int) and column (string) IDs. E.g.,
name.4.5.
|Optionally, use a leading
$. when needed for disambiguation, such as when assigning a cell-path to a variable
|See also:
|Language Reference - Cell-path
|Navigating and Accessing Structured Data chapter.
Simple example:
let cp = $.2
# Return list item at index 2
[ foo bar goo glue ] | get $cp
# => goo
Closures
|Description:
|An anonymous function, often called a lambda function, which accepts parameters and closes over (i.e., uses) variables from outside its scope
|Annotation:
closure
|Literal Syntax:
{|args| expressions }
|See also:
|Language Reference - Closure
Simple example:
This closure returns a boolean result of the comparison and then uses it in a
where command to return all values greater than 5.
let compare_closure = {|a| $a > 5 }
let original_list = [ 40 -4 0 8 12 16 -16 ]
$original_list | where $compare_closure
# => ╭───┬────╮
# => │ 0 │ 40 │
# => │ 1 │ 8 │
# => │ 2 │ 12 │
# => │ 3 │ 16 │
# => ╰───┴────╯
Closures are a useful way to represent code that can be executed on each row of data via filters
Binary data
|Description:
|Represents binary data
|Annotation:
binary
|Literal Syntax:
0x[ffffffff] - hex-based binary representation
0o[1234567] - octal-based binary representation
0b[10101010101] - binary-based binary representation
|See also:
|Language Guide - Binary
Binary data, like the data from an image file, is a group of raw bytes.
Simple example - Confirm that a JPEG file starts with the proper identifier:
open nushell_logo.jpg
| into binary
| first 2
| $in == 0x[ff d8]
# => true
Structured Data Types
Nushell includes a collection of structured data types that can contain the primitive types above. For example, instead of a single
float, structured data gives us a way to represent multiple
float values, such as a
list of temperature readings, in the same value. Nushell supports the following structured data types:
Lists
|Description:
|Ordered sequence of zero or more values of any type
|Annotation:
list
|Literal Syntax:
|See Language Guide - List
|See Also:
|Working with Lists
|Navigating and Accessing Structured Data
Simple example:
[Sam Fred George]
# => ╭───┬────────╮
# => │ 0 │ Sam │
# => │ 1 │ Fred │
# => │ 2 │ George │
# => ╰───┴────────╯
Records
|Description:
|Holds key-value pairs which associate string keys with various data values.
|Annotation:
record
|Literal Syntax:
|See Language Guide - Record
|See Also:
|Working with Records
|Navigating and Accessing Structured Data
Simple example:
let my_record = {
name: "Kylian"
rank: 99
}
$my_record
# => ╭───────┬────────────╮
# => │ name │ Kylian │
# => │ rank │ 99 │
# => ╰───────┴────────────╯
$my_record | get name
# => Kylian
Tables
|Description:
|A two-dimensional container with both columns and rows where each cell can hold any basic or structured data type
|Annotation:
table
|See Also:
|Working with Tables
|Navigating and Accessing Structured Data
|Language Guide - Table
The table is a core data structure in Nushell. As you run commands, you'll see that many of them return tables as output. A table has both rows and columns.
Tips
Internally, tables are simply lists of records. This means that any command which extracts or isolates a specific row of a table will produce a record. For example,
get 0, when used on a list, extracts the first value. But when used on a table (a list of records), it extracts a record:
[{x:12, y:5}, {x:3, y:6}] | get 0
# => ╭───┬────╮
# => │ x │ 12 │
# => │ y │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴────╯
Other Data Types
Any
|Description:
|When used in a type annotation or signature, matches any type. In other words, a "superset" of other types.
|Annotation:
any
|Literal syntax:
|N/A - Any literal value can be assigned to an
any type
|See also:
|Language Reference - Any
Blocks
|Description:
|A syntactic form used by some Nushell keywords (e.g.,
if and
for)
|Annotation:
|N/A
|Literal Syntax:
|N/A
|See also:
|Language Reference - Block
Simple example:
if true { print "It's true" }
The
{ print "It's true" } portion above is a block.
Nothing (Null)
|Description:
|The
nothing type is to be used to represent the absence of another value.
|Annotation:
nothing
|Literal Syntax:
null
|See also:
|Language Reference - Nothing
Simple Example
Using the optional operator
? returns
null if the requested cell-path doesn't exist:
let simple_record = { a: 5, b: 10 }
$simple_record.a?
# => 5
$simple_record.c?
# => Nothing is output
$simple_record.c? | describe
# => nothing
$simple_record.c? == null
# => true