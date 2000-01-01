Traditional Unix shell commands communicate with each other using strings of text -- One command writes text to standard output (often abbreviated stdout ) and the other reads text from standard input (or stdin ). This allows multiple commands to be combined together to communicate through what is called a "pipeline".

Nushell embraces this approach and expands it to include other types of data in addition to strings.

Like many programming languages, Nu models data using a set of simple, structured data types. Simple data types include integers, floats, strings, and booleans. There are also special types for dates, file sizes, and time durations.

The describe command returns the type of a data value:

42 | describe # => int

Description: Numbers without a fractional component (positive, negative, and 0) Annotation: int Literal Syntax: A decimal, hex, octal, or binary numeric value without a decimal place. E.g., -100 , 0 , 50 , +50 , 0xff (hex), 0o234 (octal), 0b10101 (binary) See also: Language Reference - Integer

Simple Example:

10 / 2 # => 5 5 | describe # => int

Description: Numbers with some fractional component Annotation: float Literal Syntax: A decimal numeric value including a decimal place. E.g., 1.5 , 2.0 , -15.333 See also: Language Reference - Float

Simple Example:

2.5 / 5.0 # => 0.5

Tips As in most programming languages, decimal values in Nushell are approximate. 10.2 * 5.1 # => 52.01999999999999

As with many languages, Nushell provides multiple ways to specify String values and numerous commands for working with strings.

Simple (obligatory) example:

let audience: string = "World" $"Hello, ( $audience )" # => Hello, World

Description: True or False value Annotation: bool Literal Syntax: Either a literal true or false See also: Language Reference - Boolean

Booleans are commonly the result of a comparison. For example:

let mybool: bool = ( 2 > 1 ) $mybool # => true let mybool: bool = ( $env .HOME | path exists ) $mybool # => true

A boolean result is commonly used to control the flow of execution:

let num = -2 if $num < 0 { print "It's negative" } # => It's negative

Description: Represents a specific point in time using international standard date-time descriptors Annotation: datetime Literal Syntax: See Language Guide - Date

Simple example:

date now # => Mon, 12 Aug 2024 13:59:22 -0400 (now) # Format as Unix epoch date now | format date '%s' # => 1723485562

Description: Represent a unit of a passage of time Annotation: duration Literal Syntax: See Language Reference - Duration

Durations support fractional values as well as calculations.

Simple example:

3.14day # => 3day 3hr 21min 30day / 1sec # How many seconds in 30 days? # => 2592000

Description: Specialized numeric type to represent the size of files or a number of bytes Annotation: filesize Literal Syntax: See Language Reference - Filesize

Nushell also has a special type for file sizes.

As with durations, Nushell supports fractional file sizes and calculations:

0.5kB # => 500 B 1GiB / 1B # => 1073741824 ( 1GiB / 1B ) == 2 ** 30 # => true

See the Language Reference for a complete list of units and more detail.

Description: Describes a range of values from a starting value to an ending value, with an optional stride. Annotation: range Literal Syntax: <start_value>..<end_value> . E.g., 1..10 . <start_value>..<second_value>..<end_value> . E.g., 2..4..20 See also: Language Guide - Range

Simple example:

1 .. 5 # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => │ 4 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

Tips You can also easily create lists of characters with a form similar to ranges with the command seq char as well as with dates using the seq date command.

Description: An expression that is used to navigated to an inner value in a structured value. Annotation: cell-path Literal syntax: A dot-separated list of row (int) and column (string) IDs. E.g., name.4.5 . Optionally, use a leading $. when needed for disambiguation, such as when assigning a cell-path to a variable See also: Language Reference - Cell-path Navigating and Accessing Structured Data chapter.

Simple example:

let cp = $ .2 # Return list item at index 2 [ foo bar goo glue ] | get $cp # => goo

Description: An anonymous function, often called a lambda function, which accepts parameters and closes over (i.e., uses) variables from outside its scope Annotation: closure Literal Syntax: {|args| expressions } See also: Language Reference - Closure

Simple example:

This closure returns a boolean result of the comparison and then uses it in a where command to return all values greater than 5.

let compare_closure = {| a | $a > 5 } let original_list = [ 40 -4 0 8 12 16 -16 ] $original_list | where $compare_closure # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ 40 │ # => │ 1 │ 8 │ # => │ 2 │ 12 │ # => │ 3 │ 16 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

Closures are a useful way to represent code that can be executed on each row of data via filters

Description: Represents binary data Annotation: binary Literal Syntax: 0x[ffffffff] - hex-based binary representation 0o[1234567] - octal-based binary representation 0b[10101010101] - binary-based binary representation See also: Language Guide - Binary

Binary data, like the data from an image file, is a group of raw bytes.

Simple example - Confirm that a JPEG file starts with the proper identifier:

open nushell_logo.jpg | into binary | first 2 | $in == 0x [ ff d8 ] # => true

Nushell includes a collection of structured data types that can contain the primitive types above. For example, instead of a single float , structured data gives us a way to represent multiple float values, such as a list of temperature readings, in the same value. Nushell supports the following structured data types:

Simple example:

[ Sam Fred George ] # => ╭───┬────────╮ # => │ 0 │ Sam │ # => │ 1 │ Fred │ # => │ 2 │ George │ # => ╰───┴────────╯

Simple example:

let my_record = { name : "Kylian" rank : 99 } $my_record # => ╭───────┬────────────╮ # => │ name │ Kylian │ # => │ rank │ 99 │ # => ╰───────┴────────────╯ $my_record | get name # => Kylian

Description: A two-dimensional container with both columns and rows where each cell can hold any basic or structured data type Annotation: table See Also: Working with Tables Navigating and Accessing Structured Data Language Guide - Table

The table is a core data structure in Nushell. As you run commands, you'll see that many of them return tables as output. A table has both rows and columns.

Tips Internally, tables are simply lists of records. This means that any command which extracts or isolates a specific row of a table will produce a record. For example, get 0 , when used on a list, extracts the first value. But when used on a table (a list of records), it extracts a record: [{ x : 12 , y : 5 }, { x : 3 , y : 6 }] | get 0 # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ x │ 12 │ # => │ y │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

Description: When used in a type annotation or signature, matches any type. In other words, a "superset" of other types. Annotation: any Literal syntax: N/A - Any literal value can be assigned to an any type See also: Language Reference - Any

Description: A syntactic form used by some Nushell keywords (e.g., if and for ) Annotation: N/A Literal Syntax: N/A See also: Language Reference - Block

Simple example:

if true { print "It's true" }

The { print "It's true" } portion above is a block.

Description: The nothing type is to be used to represent the absence of another value. Annotation: nothing Literal Syntax: null See also: Language Reference - Nothing

Using the optional operator ? returns null if the requested cell-path doesn't exist: