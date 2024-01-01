As with any programming language, you'll quickly want to save longer pipelines and expressions so that you can call them again easily when needed.

This is where custom commands come in.

Note Custom commands are similar to functions in many languages, but in Nushell, custom commands act as first-class commands themselves. As you'll see below, they are included in the Help system along with built-in commands, can be a part of a pipeline, are parsed in real-time for type errors, and much more.

Let's start with a simple greet custom command:

def greet [ name ] { $"Hello, ( $name )!" }

Here, we define the greet command, which takes a single parameter name . Following this parameter is the block that represents what will happen when the custom command runs. When called, the custom command will set the value passed for name as the $name variable, which will be available to the block.

To run this command, we can call it just as we would call built-in commands:

greet "World" # => Hello, World!

You might notice that there isn't a return or echo statement in the example above.

Like some other languages, such as PowerShell and JavaScript (with arrow functions), Nushell features an implicit return, where the value of the final expression in the command becomes its return value.

In the above example, there is only one expression—The string. This string becomes the return value of the command.

greet "World" | describe # => string

A typical command, of course, will be made up of multiple expressions. For demonstration purposes, here's a non-sensical command that has 3 expressions:

def eight [] { 1 + 1 2 + 2 4 + 4 } eight # => 8

The return value, again, is simply the result of the final expression in the command, which is 4 + 4 (8).

Additional examples:

Early return Commands that need to exit early due to some condition can still return a value using the return statement. def process-list [] { let input_length = length if $input_length > 10_000 { print "Input list is too long" return null } $in | each {| i | # Process the list $i * 4.25 } }

Suppressing the return value You'll often want to create a custom command that acts as a statement rather than an expression, and doesn't return a value. You can use the ignore keyword in this case: def create-three-files [] { [ file1 file2 file3 ] | each {| filename | touch $filename } | ignore } Without the ignore at the end of the pipeline, the command will return an empty list from the each statement. You could also return a null as the final expression. Or, in this contrived example, use a for statement, which doesn't return a value (see next example).

Statements which don't return a value Some keywords in Nushell are statements which don't return a value. If you use one of these statements as the final expression of a custom command, the return value will be null . This may be unexpected in some cases. For example: def exponents-of-three [] { for x in [ 0 1 2 3 4 5 ] { 3 ** $x } } exponents-of-three The above command will not display anything, and the return value is empty, or null because for is a statement which doesn't return a value. To return a value from an input list, use a filter such as the each command: def exponents-of-three [] { [ 0 1 2 3 4 5 ] | each {| x | 3 ** $x } } exponents-of-three # => ╭───┬─────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ # => │ 2 │ 9 │ # => │ 3 │ 27 │ # => │ 4 │ 81 │ # => │ 5 │ 243 │ # => ╰───┴─────╯

Match expression # Return a random file in the current directory def "random file" [] { let files = ( ls ) let num_files = ( $files | length ) match $num_files { 0 => null # Return null for empty directory _ => { let random_file = ( random int 0 .. ( $num_files - 1 )) ( $files | get $random_file ) } } } In this case, the final expression is the match statement which can return: null if the directory is empty

if the directory is empty Otherwise, a record representing the randomly chosen file

Just as with built-in commands, the return value of a custom command can be passed into the next command in a pipeline. Custom commands can also accept pipeline input. In addition, whenever possible, pipeline input and output is streamed as it becomes available.

Important! See also: Pipelines

ls | get name

Let's move ls into a command that we've written:

def my-ls [] { ls }

We can use the output from this command just as we would ls .

my-ls | get name # => ╭───┬───────────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ myscript.nu │ # => │ 1 │ myscript2.nu │ # => │ 2 │ welcome_to_nushell.md │ # => ╰───┴───────────────────────╯

This lets us easily build custom commands and process their output. Remember that we don't use return statements like other languages. Instead, the implicit return allows us to build pipelines that output streams of data that can be connected to other pipelines.

Note The ls content is still streamed in this case, even though it is in a separate command. Running this command against a long-directory on a slow (e.g., networked) filesystem would return rows as they became available.

Custom commands can also take input from the pipeline, just like other commands. This input is automatically passed to the custom command's block.

Let's make our own command that doubles every value it receives as input:

def double [] { each { | num | 2 * $num } }

Now, if we call the above command later in a pipeline, we can see what it does with the input:

[ 1 2 3 ] | double # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 4 │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

Cool! This command demonstrates both input and output streaming. Try running it with an infinite input: 1 .. | each {||} | double Even though the input command hasn't ended, the double command can still receive and output values as they become available. Press Ctrl + C to stop the command.

We can also store the input for later use using the $in variable:

def nullify [ ... cols ] { let start = $in $cols | reduce -- fold $start { | col , table | $table | upsert $col null } } ls | nullify name size # => ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────┬───────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┼───────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ │ file │ │ 8 minutes ago │ # => │ 1 │ │ file │ │ 8 minutes ago │ # => │ 2 │ │ file │ │ 8 minutes ago │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────┴───────────────╯

In Nushell, a command name can be a string of characters. Here are some examples of valid command names: greet , get-size , mycommand123 , my command , 命令 (English translation: "command"), and even 😊 .

Strings which might be confused with other parser patterns should be avoided. For instance, the following command names might not be callable:

1 , "1" , or "1.5" : Nushell will not allow numbers to be used as command names

, , or : Nushell will not allow numbers to be used as command names 4MiB or "4MiB" : Nushell will not allow filesizes to be used as command names

or : Nushell will not allow filesizes to be used as command names "number#four" or "number^four" : Carets and hash symbols are not allowed in command names

or : Carets and hash symbols are not allowed in command names -a , "{foo}" , "(bar)" : Will not be callable, as Nushell will interpret them as flags, closures, or expressions.

While names like "+foo" might work, they are best avoided as the parser rules might change over time. When in doubt, keep command names as simple as possible.

Tips It's common practice in Nushell to separate the words of the command with - for better readability. For example get-size instead of getsize or get_size .

Tips Because def is a parser keyword, the command name must be known at parse time. This means that command names may not be a variable or constant. For example, the following is not allowed: let name = "foo" def $name [] { foo }

You can also define subcommands of commands using a space. For example, if we wanted to add a new subcommand to str , we can create it by naming our subcommand starting with "str ". For example:

def "str mycommand" [] { "hello" }

Now we can call our custom command as if it were a built-in subcommand of str :

str mycommand

Of course, commands with spaces in their names are defined in the same way:

def "custom command" [] { "This is a custom command with a space in the name!" }

In the def command, the parameters are defined in a list . This means that multiple parameters can be separated with spaces, commas, or line-breaks.

For example, here's a version of greet that accepts two names. Any of these three definitions will work:

# Spaces def greet [ name1 name2 ] { $"Hello, ( $name1 ) and ( $name2 )!" } # Commas def greet [ name1 , name2 ] { $"Hello, ( $name1 ) and ( $name2 )!" } # Linebreaks def greet [ name1 name2 ] { $"Hello, ( $name1 ) and ( $name2 )!" }

The basic argument definitions used above are positional. The first argument passed into the greet command above is assigned to the name1 parameter (and, as mentioned above, the $name1 variable). The second argument becomes the name2 parameter and the $name2 variable.

By default, positional parameters are required. Using our previous definition of greet with two required, positional parameters:

def greet [ name1 , name2 ] { $"Hello, ( $name1 ) and ( $name2 )!" } greet Wei Mei # => Hello, Wei and Mei! greet Wei # => Error: nu::parser::missing_positional # => # => × Missing required positional argument. # => ╭─[entry #1:1:10] # => 1 │ greet Wei # => ╰──── # => help: Usage: greet <name1> <name2> . Use `--help` for more information.

Tips Try typing a third name after this version of greet . Notice that the parser automatically detects the error and highlights the third argument as an error even before execution.

We can define a positional parameter as optional by putting a question mark ( ? ) after its name. For example:

def greet [ name ?: string ] { $"Hello, ( $name | default 'You')" } greet # => Hello, You

Tips Notice that the name used to access the variable does not include the ? ; only its definition in the command signature.

When an optional parameter is not passed, its value in the command body is equal to null . The above example uses the default command to provide a default of "You" when name is null .

You could also compare the value directly:

def greet [ name ?: string ] { match $name { null => "Hello! I don't know your name!" _ => $"Hello, ( $name )!" } } greet # => Hello! I don't know your name!

If required and optional positional parameters are used together, then the required parameters must appear in the definition first.

You can also set a default value for the parameter when it is missing. Parameters with a default value are also optional when calling the command.

def greet [ name = "Nushell" ] { $"Hello, ( $name )!" }

You can call this command either without the parameter or with a value to override the default value:

greet # => Hello, Nushell! greet world # => Hello, World!

You can also combine a default value with a type annotation:

def congratulate [ age : int = 18 ] { $"Happy birthday! You are ( $age ) years old now!" }

For each parameter, you can optionally define its type. For example, you can write the basic greet command as:

def greet [ name : string ] { $"Hello, ( $name )" }

If a parameter is not type-annotated, Nushell will treat it as an any type. If you annotate a type on a parameter, Nushell will check its type when you call the function.

For example, let's say you wanted to only accept an int instead of a string :

def greet [ name : int ] { $"hello ( $name )" } greet World

If we try to run the above, Nushell will tell us that the types don't match:

Error : nu::parser::parse_mismatch × Parse mismatch during operation. ╭─ [ entry #1:1:7] 1 │ greet World · ──┬── · ╰── expected int ╰────

Cool! Type checks are a parser feature. When entering a custom command at the command-line, the Nushell parser can even detect invalid argument types in real-time and highlight them before executing the command. The highlight style can be changed using a theme or manually using $env.config.color_config.shape_garbage .

List of Type Annotations Most types can be used as type-annotations. In addition, there are a few "shapes" which can be used. For instance: number : Accepts either an int or a float

: Accepts either an or a path : A string where the ~ and . characters have special meaning and will automatically be expanded to the full-path equivalent. See Path in the Language Reference Guide for example usage.

: A string where the and characters have special meaning and will automatically be expanded to the full-path equivalent. See Path in the Language Reference Guide for example usage. directory : A subset of path (above). Only directories will be offered when using tab-completion for the parameter. Expansions take place just as with path .

: A subset of (above). Only directories will be offered when using tab-completion for the parameter. Expansions take place just as with . error : Available, but currently no known valid usage. See Error in the Language Reference Guide for more information. The following types can be used for parameter annotations: any

binary

bool

cell-path

closure

datetime

duration

filesize

float

glob

int

list

nothing

range

record

string

table

In addition to positional parameters, you can also define named flags.

For example:

def greet [ name : string -- age : int ] { { name : $name age : $age } }

In this version of greet , we define the name positional parameter as well as an age flag. The positional parameter (since it doesn't have a ? ) is required. The named flag is optional. Calling the command without the --age flag will set $age to null .

The --age flag can go before or after the positional name . Examples:

greet Lucia -- age 23 # => ╭──────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ Lucia │ # => │ age │ 23 │ # => ╰──────┴───────╯ greet -- age 39 Ali # => ╭──────┬─────╮ # => │ name │ Ali │ # => │ age │ 39 │ # => ╰──────┴─────╯ greet World # => ╭──────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ World │ # => │ age │ │ # => ╰──────┴───────╯

Flags can also be defined with a shorthand version. This allows you to pass a simpler flag as well as a longhand, easier-to-read flag.

Let's extend the previous example to use a shorthand flag for the age value:

def greet [ name : string -- age ( - a ): int ] { { name : $name age : $age } }

Tips The resulting variable is always based on the long flag name. In the above example, the variable continues to be $age . $a would not be valid.

Now, we can call this updated definition using the shorthand flag:

greet Akosua - a 35 # => ╭──────┬────────╮ # => │ name │ Akosua │ # => │ age │ 35 │ # => ╰──────┴────────╯

Flags can also be used as basic switches. When present, the variable based on the switch is true . When absent, it is false .

def greet [ name : string -- caps ] { let greeting = $"Hello, ( $name )!" if $caps { $greeting | str upcase } else { $greeting } } greet Miguel -- caps # => HELLO, MIGUEL! greet Chukwuemeka # => Hello, Chukwuemeka!

You can also assign it to true / false to enable/disable the flag:

greet Giulia -- caps =false # => Hello, Giulia! greet Hiroshi -- caps =true # => HELLO, HIROSHI!

Tips Be careful of the following mistake: greet Gabriel -- caps true Typing a space instead of an equals sign will pass true as a positional argument, which is likely not the desired result! To avoid confusion, annotating a boolean type on a flag is not allowed: def greet [ -- caps : bool # Not allowed ] { .. . }

Flags can contain dashes. They can be accessed by replacing the dash with an underscore in the resulting variable name:

def greet [ name : string -- all-caps ] { let greeting = $"Hello, ( $name )!" if $all_caps { $greeting | str upcase } else { $greeting } }

There may be cases when you want to define a command which takes any number of positional arguments. We can do this with a "rest" parameter, using the following ... syntax:

def multi-greet [ ... names : string ] { for $name in $names { print $"Hello, ( $name )!" } } multi-greet Elin Lars Erik # => Hello, Elin! # => Hello, Lars! # => Hello, Erik!

We could call the above definition of the greet command with any number of arguments, including none at all. All of the arguments are collected into $names as a list.

Rest parameters can be used together with positional parameters:

def vip-greet [ vip : string , ... names : string ] { for $name in $names { print $"Hello, ( $name )!" } print $"And a special welcome to our VIP today, ( $vip )!" } # $vip $name # ----- ------------------------- vip-greet Rahul Priya Arjun Anjali Vikram # => Hello, Priya! # => Hello, Arjun! # => Hello, Anjali! # => Hello, Vikram! # => And a special welcome to our VIP today, Rahul!

To pass a list to a rest parameter, you can use the spread operator ( ... ). Using the vip-greet command definition above:

let vip = "Tanisha" let guests = [ Dwayne , Shanice , Jerome ] vip-greet $vip ... $guests # => Hello, Dwayne! # => Hello, Shanice! # => Hello, Jerome! # => And a special welcome to our VIP today, Tanisha!

Custom commands defined with def --wrapped will collect any unknown flags and arguments into a rest-parameter which can then be passed, via list-spreading, to an external command. This allows a custom command to "wrap" and extend the external command while still accepting all of its original parameters. For example, the external eza command displays a directory listing. By default, it displays a grid arrangement:

eza commands # => categories docs README.md

We can define a new command ezal which will always display a long-listing, adding icons:

def --wrapped ezal [ ... rest ] { eza - l ... $rest }

Note You could also add --icons . We're omitting that in this example simply because those icons don't display well in this guide.

Notice that --wrapped forces any additional parameters into the rest parameter, so the command can be called with any parameter that eza supports. Those additional parameters will be expanded via the list-spreading operation ...$rest .

ezal commands # => drwxr-xr-x - ntd 7 Feb 11:41 categories # => drwxr-xr-x - ntd 7 Feb 11:41 docs # => .rw-r--r-- 936 ntd 14 Jun 2024 README.md ezal - d commands # => drwxr-xr-x - ntd 14 Jun 2024 commands

The custom command can check for certain parameters and change its behavior accordingly. For instance, when using the -G option to force a grid, we can omit passing a -l to eza :

def --wrapped ezal [ ... rest ] { if '-G' in $rest { eza ... $rest } else { eza - l -- icons ... $rest } } ezal - G commands # => categories docs README.md

By default, custom commands accept <any> type as pipeline input and likewise can output <any> type. But custom commands can also be given explicit signatures to narrow the types allowed.

For example, the signature for str stats looks like this:

def "str stats" []: string -> record { }

Here, string -> record defines the allowed types of the pipeline input and output of the command:

It accepts a string as pipeline input

as pipeline input It outputs a record

If there are multiple input/output types, they can be placed within brackets and separated with commas or newlines, as in str join :

def "str join" [ separator ?: string ]: [ list -> string string -> string ] { }

This indicates that str join can accept either a list<any> or a string as pipeline input. In either case, it will output a string .

Some commands don't accept or require data as pipeline input. In this case, the input type will be <nothing> . The same is true for the output type if the command returns null (e.g., rm or hide ):

def xhide [ module : string , members ?]: nothing -> nothing { }

Note The example above is renamed xhide so that copying it to the REPL will not shadow the built-in hide command.

Input-output signatures are shown in the help for a command (both built-in and custom) and can also be introspected through:

help commands | where name == <command_name> scope commands | where name == <command_name>

Cool! Input-Output signatures allow Nushell to catch two additional categories of errors at parse-time: Attempting to return the wrong type from a command. For example: def inc []: int -> int { $in + 1 print "Did it!" } # => Error: nu::parser::output_type_mismatch # => # => × Command output doesn't match int. # => ╭─[entry #1:1:24] # => 1 │ ╭─▶ def inc []: int -> int { # => 2 │ │ $in + 1 # => 3 │ │ print "Did it!" # => 4 │ ├─▶ } # => · ╰──── expected int, but command outputs nothing # => ╰────

And attempting to pass an invalid type into a command: def inc []: int -> int { $in + 1 } "Hi" | inc # => Error: nu::parser::input_type_mismatch # => # => × Command does not support string input. # => ╭─[entry #1:1:8] # => 1 │ "Hi" | inc # => · ─┬─ # => · ╰── command doesn't support string input # => ╰────

In order to best help users understand how to use your custom commands, you can also document them with additional descriptions for the commands and parameters.

Run help vip-greet to examine our most recent command defined above:

Usage: > vip-greet <vip> ...(names) Flags: -h, --help - Display the help message for this command Parameters: vip <string> ...names <string> Input/output types: ╭───┬───────┬────────╮ │ # │ input │ output │ ├───┼───────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ any │ any │ ╰───┴───────┴────────╯

Cool! You can see that Nushell automatically created some basic help for the command simply based on our definition so far. Nushell also automatically adds a --help / -h flag to the command, so users can also access the help using vip-greet --help .

We can extend the help further with some simple comments describing the command and its parameters:

# Greet guests along with a VIP # # Use for birthdays, graduation parties, # retirements, and any other event which # celebrates an event # for a particular # person. def vip-greet [ vip : string # The special guest ... names : string # The other guests ] { for $name in $names { print $"Hello, ( $name )!" } print $"And a special welcome to our VIP today, ( $vip )!" }

Now run help vip-greet again to see the difference:

Greet guests along with a VIP Use for birthdays, graduation parties, retirements, and any other event which celebrates an event # for a particular person. Category: default This command: - does not create a scope. - is not a built-in command. - is not a subcommand. - is not part of a plugin. - is a custom command. - is not a keyword. Usage: > vip-greet <vip> Flags: -h, --help - Display the help message for this command Signatures: <any> | vip-greet[ <string>] -> <any> Parameters: vip: <string> The special guest ...rest: <string> The other guests

Notice that the comments on the lines immediately before the def statement become a description of the command in the help system. Multiple lines of comments can be used. The first line (before the blank-comment line) becomes the Help description . This information is also shown when tab-completing commands.

The remaining comment lines become its extra_description in the help data.

Tips Run: scope commands | where name == 'vip-greet' | wrap help This will show the Help record that Nushell creates.

The comments following the parameters become their description. Only a single-line comment is valid for parameters.

Note A Nushell comment that continues on the same line for argument documentation purposes requires a space before the # pound sign.

Normally, environment variable definitions and changes are scoped within a block. This means that changes to those variables are lost when they go out of scope at the end of the block, including the block of a custom command.

def foo [] { $env .FOO = 'After' } $env .FOO = "Before" foo $env .FOO # => Before

However, a command defined using def --env or export def --env (for a Module) will preserve the environment on the caller's side:

def --env foo [] { $env .FOO = 'After' } $env .FOO = "Before" foo $env .FOO # => After

Likewise, changing the directory using the cd command results in a change of the $env.PWD environment variable. This means that directory changes (the $env.PWD variable) will also be reset when a custom command ends. The solution, as above, is to use def --env or export def --env .

def --env go-home [] { cd ~ } cd / go-home pwd # => Your home directory

To make custom commands available in future Nushell sessions, you'll want to add them to your startup configuration. You can add command definitions:

Directly in your config.nu

To a file sourced by your config.nu

To a module imported by your config.nu

See the configuration chapter for more details.