Aliases
Aliases in Nushell offer a way of doing a simple replacement of command calls (both external and internal commands). This allows you to create a shorthand name for a longer command, including its default arguments.
For example, let's create an alias called
ll which will expand to
ls -l.
alias ll = ls -l
We can now call this alias:
ll
Once we do, it's as if we typed
ls -l. This also allows us to pass in flags or positional parameters. For example, we can now also write:
ll -a
And get the equivalent to having typed
ls -l -a.
List All Loaded Aliases
Your useable aliases can be seen in
scope aliases and
help aliases.
Persisting
To make your aliases persistent they must be added to your config.nu file by running
config nu to open an editor and inserting them, and then restarting nushell. e.g. with the above
ll alias, you can add
alias ll = ls -l anywhere in config.nu
$env.config = {
# main configuration
}
alias ll = ls -l
# some other config and script loading
Piping in Aliases
Note that
alias uuidgen = uuidgen | tr A-F a-f (to make uuidgen on mac behave like linux) won't work. The solution is to define a command without parameters that calls the system program
uuidgen via
^.
def uuidgen [] { ^uuidgen | tr A-F a-f }
See more in the custom commands section of this book.
Or a more idiomatic example with nushell internal commands
def lsg [] { ls | sort-by type name -i | grid -c | str trim }
displaying all listed files and folders in a grid.
Replacing Existing Commands Using Aliases
Caution!
When replacing commands it is best to "back up" the command first and avoid recursion error.
How to back up a command like
ls:
alias core-ls = ls # This will create a new alias core-ls for ls
Now you can use
core-ls as
ls in your nu-programming. You will see further down how to use
core-ls.
The reason you need to use alias is because, unlike
def, aliases are position-dependent. So, you need to "back up" the old command first with an alias, before re-defining it. If you do not backup the command and you replace the command using
def you get a recursion error.
def ls [] { ls }; ls # Do *NOT* do this! This will throw a recursion error
#output:
#Error: nu::shell::recursion_limit_reached
#
# × Recursion limit (50) reached
# ╭─[C:\Users\zolodev\AppData\Roaming\nushell\config.nu:807:1]
# 807 │
# 808 │ def ls [] { ls }; ls
# · ───┬──
# · ╰── This called itself too many times
# ╰────
The recommended way to replace an existing command is to shadow the command. Here is an example shadowing the
ls command.
# alias the built-in ls command to ls-builtins
alias ls-builtin = ls
# List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.
def ls [
--all (-a), # Show hidden files
--long (-l), # Get all available columns for each entry (slower; columns are platform-dependent)
--short-names (-s), # Only print the file names, and not the path
--full-paths (-f), # display paths as absolute paths
--du (-d), # Display the apparent directory size ("disk usage") in place of the directory metadata size
--directory (-D), # List the specified directory itself instead of its contents
--mime-type (-m), # Show mime-type in type column instead of 'file' (based on filenames only; files' contents are not examined)
--threads (-t), # Use multiple threads to list contents. Output will be non-deterministic.
...pattern: glob, # The glob pattern to use.
]: [ nothing -> table ] {
let pattern = if ($pattern | is-empty) { [ '.' ] } else { $pattern }
(ls-builtin
--all=$all
--long=$long
--short-names=$short_names
--full-paths=$full_paths
--du=$du
--directory=$directory
--mime-type=$mime_type
--threads=$threads
...$pattern
) | sort-by type name -i
}