In Nushell, you can write and run scripts in the Nushell language. To run a script, you can pass it as an argument to the nu commandline application:

nu myscript.nu

This will run the script to completion in a new instance of Nu. You can also run scripts inside the current instance of Nu using source :

source myscript.nu

Let's look at an example script file:

# myscript.nu def greet [ name ] { [ "hello" $name ] } greet "world"

A script file defines the definitions for custom commands as well as the main script itself, which will run after the custom commands are defined.

In the above example, first greet is defined by the Nushell interpreter. This allows us to later call this definition. We could have written the above as:

greet "world" def greet [ name ] { [ "hello" $name ] }

There is no requirement that definitions have to come before the parts of the script that call the definitions, allowing you to put them where you feel comfortable.

In a script, definitions run first. This allows us to call the definitions using the calls in the script.

After the definitions run, we start at the top of the script file and run each group of commands one after another.

To better understand how Nushell sees lines of code, let's take a look at an example script:

a b ; c | d

When this script is run, Nushell will first run the a command to completion and view its results. Next, Nushell will run b; c | d following the rules in the "Semicolons" section.

Script files can optionally contain a special "main" command. main will be run after any other Nu code, and is primarily used to allow positional parameters and flags in scripts. You can pass arguments to scripts after the script name ( nu <script name> <script args> ).

For example:

# myscript.nu def main [ x : int ] { $x + 10 }

nu myscript.nu 100 # => 110

By default, arguments provided to a script are interpreted with the type Type::Any , implying that they are not constrained to a specific data type and can be dynamically interpreted as fitting any of the available data types during script execution.

In the previous example, main [x: int] denotes that the argument x should possess an integer data type. However, if arguments are not explicitly typed, they will be parsed according to their apparent data type.

For example:

# implicit_type.nu def main [ x ] { $"Hello ( $x | describe ) ( $x )" } # explicit_type.nu def main [ x : string ] { $"Hello ( $x | describe ) ( $x )" }

nu implicit_type.nu +1 # => Hello int 1 nu explicit_type.nu +1 # => Hello string +1

A script can have multiple subcommands, like run or build for example:

# myscript.nu def "main run" [] { print "running" } def "main build" [] { print "building" } def main [] { print "hello from myscript!" }

You can then execute the script's subcommands when calling it:

nu myscript.nu # => hello from myscript! nu myscript.nu build # => building nu myscript.nu run # => running

Unlike modules, main does not need to be exported in order to be visible. In the above example, our main command is not export def , however it was still executed when running nu myscript.nu . If we had used myscript as a module by running use myscript.nu , rather than running myscript.nu as a script, trying to execute the myscript command would not work since myscript is not exported.

It is important to note that you must define a main command in order for subcommands of main to be correctly exposed. For example, if we had just defined the run and build subcommands, they wouldn't be accessible when running the script:

# myscript.nu def "main run" [] { print "running" } def "main build" [] { print "building" }

nu myscript.nu build nu myscript.nu run

This is a limitation of the way scripts are currently processed. If your script only has subcommands, you can add an empty main to expose the subcommands, like so:

def main [] {}

On Linux and macOS you can optionally use a shebang to tell the OS that a file should be interpreted by Nu. For example, with the following in a file named myscript :

#!/usr/bin/env nu "Hello World!"

. /myscript # => Hello World!

For script to have access to standard input, nu should be invoked with --stdin flag:

#!/usr/bin/env -S nu --stdin def main [] { echo $"stdin: ( $in )" }