While Nushell provides many options for managing its startup and configuration, new users can get started with just a few simple steps:

Tell Nushell what editor to use: $env .config.buffer_editor = <path_to_your_preferred_editor> For example: $env .config.buffer_editor = "code" # or $env .config.buffer_editor = "nano" # or $env .config.buffer_editor = "hx" # or $env .config.buffer_editor = "vi" # with args $env .config.buffer_editor = [ "emacsclient" , "-s" , "light" , "-t" ] # etc. Edit config.nu using: config nu This will open the current config.nu in the editor defined above. Add commands to this file that should run each time Nushell starts. A good first example might be the buffer_editor setting above. You can find a detailed list of available settings using: config nu -- doc | nu-highlight | less - R Save, exit the editor, and start a new Nushell session to load these settings.

That's it! More details are below when you need them ...

Tips To view a simplified version of this documentation from inside Nushell, run: config nu -- doc | nu-highlight | less - R

Nushell uses multiple, optional configuration files. These files are loaded in the following order:

The first file loaded is env.nu , which was historically used to override environment variables. However, the current "best-practice" recommendation is to set all environment variables (and other configuration) using config.nu and the autoload directories below. config.nu is typically used to override default Nushell settings, define (or import) custom commands, or run any other startup tasks. *.nu files in $nu.vendor-autoload-dirs are loaded. These directories are intended for vendors' and package managers' startup files. *.nu files in $nu.user-autoload-dirs are loaded. These files may be used for any startup tasks and are a good way to modularize the configuration. login.nu runs commands or handles configuration that should only take place when Nushell is running as a login shell.

By default, env.nu , config.nu , and login.nu are read from the $nu.default-config-dir directory. For example:

$nu .default-config-dir # macOS # => /Users/me/Library/Application Support/nushell # Linux # => /home/me/.config/nushell # Windows # => C:\Users\me\AppData\Roaming

The first time Nushell is launched, it will create the configuration directory and an empty (other than comments) env.nu and config.nu .

Tips You can quickly open config.nu in your default text editor using the config nu command. Likewise, the config env command will open env.nu . This requires that you have configured a default editor using either: Nushell's $env.config.buffer_editor setting

setting The $env.VISUAL or $env.EDITOR environment variables For example, place this in your config.nu to edit your files in Visual Studio Code: $env .config.buffer_editor = 'code'

Tips Some users will prefer a "monolithic" configuration file with most or all startup tasks in one place. config.nu can be used for this purpose. Other users may prefer a "modular" configuration where each file handles a smaller, more focused set of tasks. Files in the autoload dirs can be used to create this experience.

config.nu is commonly used to:

Set environment variables for Nushell and other applications

Set Nushell settings in $env.config

Load modules or source files so that their commands are readily available

Run any other applications or commands at startup

See Also The Environment Chapter covers additional information on how to set and access environment variables.

As with most shells, Nushell searches the environment variable named PATH (or variants).

Tips Unlike some shells, Nushell attempts to be "case agnostic" with environment variables. Path , path , PATH , and even pAtH are all allowed variants of the same environment variable. See Environment - Case Sensitivity for details.

When Nushell is launched, it usually inherits the PATH as a string. However, Nushell automatically converts this to a Nushell list for easy access. This means that you can append to the path using, for example:

$env .path ++= [ "~/.local/bin" ]

The Standard Library also includes a helper command. The default path add behavior is to prepend a directory so that it has higher precedence than the rest of the path. For example, the following can be added to your startup config:

use std/ util "path add" path add "~/.local/bin" path add ( $env .CARGO_HOME | path join "bin" )

Tips Notice the use of path join in the example above. This command properly joins two path components regardless of whether or not the path separator is present. See help path for more commands in this category.

Nushell provides a number of prompt configuration options. By default, Nushell includes:

A prompt which includes the current directory, abbreviated using ~ if it is (or is under) the home directory.

if it is (or is under) the home directory. A prompt indicator which appears immediately to the right of the prompt. This defaults to > when in normal editing mode, or a : when in Vi-insert mode. Note extra space after the character to provide separation of the command from the prompt.

when in normal editing mode, or a when in Vi-insert mode. Note extra space after the character to provide separation of the command from the prompt. A right-prompt with the date and time

An indicator which is displayed when the current commandline extends over multiple lines - ::: by default

The environment variables which control these prompt components are:

$env.PROMPT_COMMAND : The prompt itself

: The prompt itself $env.PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT : A prompt which can appear on the right side of the terminal

: A prompt which can appear on the right side of the terminal $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR : Emacs mode indicator

: Emacs mode indicator $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL : Vi-normal mode indicator

: Vi-normal mode indicator $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT : Vi-insert mode indicator

: Vi-insert mode indicator $env.PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR : The multi-line indicator

Each of these variables accepts either:

A string, in which case the component will be statically displayed as that string.

A closure (with no parameters), in which case the component will be dynamically displayed based on the closure's code.

null , in which case the component will revert to its internal default value.

Tips To disable the right-prompt, for instance, add the following to your startup config: $env .PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT = "" # or $env .PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT = {||}

Nushell also supports transient prompts, which allow a different prompt to be shown after a commandline has been executed. This can be useful in several situations:

When using a multi-line prompt, the transient prompt can be a more condensed version.

Removing the transient multiline indicator and right-prompt can simplify copying from the terminal.

As with the normal prompt commands above, each transient prompt can accept a (static) string, a (dynamic) closure, or a null to use the Nushell internal defaults.

The environment variables which control the transient prompt components are:

$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND : The prompt itself after the commandline has been executed

: The prompt itself after the commandline has been executed $env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT : A prompt which can appear on the right side of the terminal

: A prompt which can appear on the right side of the terminal $env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR : Emacs mode indicator

: Emacs mode indicator $env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL : Vi-normal mode indicator

: Vi-normal mode indicator $env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT : Vi-insert mode indicator

: Vi-insert mode indicator $env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR : The multi-line indicator

Tips Nushell sets TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT and TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR to an empty string ( "" ) so that each disappears after the previous command is entered. This simplifies copying and pasting from the terminal. To disable this feature and always show those items, set: $env .TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT = null $env .TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR = null

Certain variables, such as those containing multiple paths, are often stored as a colon-separated string in other shells. Nushell can convert these automatically to a more convenient Nushell list. The ENV_CONVERSIONS variable specifies how environment variables are:

converted from a string to a value on Nushell startup (from_string)

converted from a value back to a string when running external commands (to_string)

ENV_CONVERSIONS is a record, where:

each key is an environment variable to be converted

each value is another record containing a: { from_string : <closure> to_string : <closure> }

Tips As mentioned above, the OS Path variable is automatically converted by Nushell. As a result, it can be treated as a list within your startup config without needing to be present in ENV_CONVERSIONS . Other colon-separated paths, like XDG_DATA_DIRS , are not automatically converted.

To add an additional conversion, merge it into the $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS record. For example, to add a conversion for the XDG_DATA_DIRS variable:

$env .ENV_CONVERSIONS = $env .ENV_CONVERSIONS | merge { "XDG_DATA_DIRS" : { from_string : {| s | $s | split row ( char esep ) | path expand -- no-symlink } to_string : {| v | $v | path expand -- no-symlink | str join ( char esep ) } } }

As with many ls -like utilities, Nushell's directory listings make use of the LS_COLORS environment variable for defining styles/colors to apply to certain file types and patterns.

The primary mechanism for changing Nushell's behavior is the $env.config record. While this record is accessed as an environment variable, unlike most other variables it is:

Not inherited from the parent process. Instead, it is populated by Nushell itself with certain defaults.

Not exported to child processes started by Nushell.

To examine the current settings in $env.config , just type the variable name:

$env .config

Tips Since Nushell provides so many customization options, it may be better to send this to a pager like: $env .config | table - e | less - R # or, if bat is installed: $env .config | table - e | bat - p

An appendix documenting each setting will be available soon. In the meantime, abbreviated documentation on each setting can be viewed in Nushell using:

config nu -- doc | nu-highlight | bat # or config nu -- doc | nu-highlight | less - R

To avoid overwriting existing settings, it's best to simply assign updated values to the desired configuration keys, rather than the entire config record. In other words:

Wrong $env .config = { show_banner : false } This would reset any other settings that had been changed, since the entire record would be overwritten.

Right $env .config.show_banner = false This changes only the show_banner key/value pair, leaving all other keys with their existing values.

Certain keys are themselves also records. It's okay to overwrite these records, but it's best-practice to set all values when doing so. For example:

$env .config.history = { file_format : sqlite max_size : 1_000_000 sync_on_enter : true isolation : true }

Note This section is linked directly from the banner message, so it repeats some information from above.

To remove the welcome message that displays each time Nushell starts:

Type config nu to edit your configuration file. If you receive an error regarding the editor not being defined: $env .config.buffer_editor = <path to your preferred editor> # Such as: $env .config.buffer_editor = "code" $env .config.buffer_editor = "vi" # Or with editor arguments: $env .config.buffer_editor = [ "emacsclient" , "-s" , "light" , "-t" ] Then repeat step 1. Add the following line to the end of the file: $env .config.show_banner = false Save and exit your editor. Restart Nushell to test the change.

Important As discussed below, variables in this section must be set before Nushell is launched.

Some variables that control Nushell startup file locations must be set before Nushell is loaded. This is often done by a parent process such as:

The terminal application in which Nushell is run

The operating system or window manager. When running Nushell as a login shell, this will likely be the only mechanism available. For example, on Windows, you can set environment variables through the Control Panel. Choose the Start Menu and search for "environment variables". On Linux systems using PAM, /etc/environment (and other system-specific mechanisms) can be used.

A parent shell. For example, exporting the value from bash before running nu .

The variables that affect Nushell file locations are:

$env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME : If this environment variable is set, it is used to change the directory that Nushell searches for its configuration files such as env.nu , config.nu , login.nu , and the <config>/autoload directory. The history and plugin files are also stored in this directory by default. Once Nushell starts, this value is stored in the $nu.default-config-dir constant. See Using Constants below.

$env.XDG_DATA_HOME : If this environment variable is set, Nushell sets the $nu.data-dir constant to this value. The data-dir is used in several startup tasks: ($nu.data-dir)/completions is added to the $env.NU_LIB_DIRS search path. ($nu.data-dir)/vendor/autoload is added as the last path in nu.vendor-autoload-dirs . Files in this directory will be read after the other vendor-auto-load directories, thus overriding any of their settings. Note that the directory represented by $nu.data-dir , nor any of its subdirectories, are created by default. Creation and use of these directories is up to the user.

$env.XDG_DATA_DIRS (Unix Platforms Only): If this environment variable is set, it is used to populate the $nu.vendor-auto-load directories in the order listed. The first directory in the list is processed first, meaning the last one read will have the ability to override previous definitions.

Warning The XDG_* variables are not Nushell-specific and should not be set to a directory with only Nushell files. Instead, set the environment variable to the directory above the one with the nushell directory. For example, if you set $env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME to: /users/username/dotfiles/nushell ... Nushell will look for config files in /Users/username/dotfiles/nushell/nushell . The proper setting would be: /users/username/dotfiles Also keep in mind that if the system has already set XDG variables, then there may already be files in use in those directories. Changing the location may require that you move other application's files to the new directory.

Tips You can easily test out config changes in a "fresh" environment using the following recipe. The following is run from inside Nushell, but can be adapted to other shells as well: # Create an empty temporary directory let temp_home = ( mktemp - d ) # Set the configuration path to this directory $env .XDG_CONFIG_HOME = $temp_home # Set the data-dir to this directory $env .XDG_DATA_HOME = $temp_home # Remove other potential autoload directories $env .XDG_DATA_HOME = "" # Run Nushell in this environment nu # Edit config config nu # Exit the subshell exit # Run the temporary config nu When done testing the configuration: # Remove the temporary config directory, if desired rm $temp_home Important: Then exit the parent shell so that the XDG changes are not accidentally propagated to other processes.

Some important commands, like source and use , that help define custom commands (and other definitions) are parse-time keywords. Among other things, this means that all arguments must be known at parse-time.

In other words, variable arguments are not allowed for parser keywords.

However, Nushell creates some convenience constants that can be used to help identify common file locations. For instance, you can source a file in the default configuration directory using:

source ( $nu .default-config-dir | path join "myfile.nu" )

Because the constant value is known at parse-time, it can be used with parse-time keywords like source and use .

See Also See Parse-time Constant Evaluation for more details on this process.

To see a list of the built-in Nushell constants, examine the record constant using $nu (including the dollar sign).

Nushell can also make use of a NU_LIB_DIRS constant which can act like the $env.NU_LIB_DIRS variable mentioned above. However, unlike $env.NU_LIB_DIRS , it can be defined and used in config.nu . For example:

# Define module and source search path const NU_LIB_DIRS = [ '~/myscripts' ] # Load myscript.nu from the ~/myscripts directory source myscript.nu

If both the variable $env.NU_LIB_DIRS and the const NU_LIB_DIRS are defined, both sets of paths will be searched. The constant NU_LIB_DIRS will be searched first and have precedence. If a file matching the name is found in one of those directories, the search will stop. Otherwise, it will continue into the $env.NU_LIB_DIRS search path.

const NU_PLUGIN_DIRS works in the same way for the plugin search path.

The following NU_PLUGIN_DIRS configuration will allow plugins to be loaded from;

The directory where the nu executable is located. This is typically where plugins are located in release packages.

executable is located. This is typically where plugins are located in release packages. A directory in $nu.data-dirs named after the version of Nushell running (e.g. 0.100.0 ).

named after the version of Nushell running (e.g. ). A plugins directory in your $nu.config-path .

const NU_PLUGIN_DIRS = [ ( $nu .current-exe | path dirname ) ( $nu .data-dir | path join 'plugins' | path join ( version ) .version ) ( $nu .config-path | path dirname | path join 'plugins' ) ]

You can learn more about setting up colors and theming in the associated chapter.

The login shell is often responsible for setting certain environment variables which will be inherited by subshells and other processes. When setting Nushell as a user's default login shell, you'll want to make sure that the login.nu handles this task.

Many applications will assume a POSIX or PowerShell login shell, and will either provide instructions for modifying the system or user profile that is loaded by POSIX login-shells (or .ps1 file on PowerShell systems).

As you may have noticed by now, Nushell is not a POSIX shell, nor is it PowerShell, and it won't be able to process a profile written for these. You'll need to set these values in login.nu instead.

To find environment variables that may need to be set through login.nu , examine the inherited environment from your login shell by running nu from within your previous login shell. Run:

$env | reject config | transpose key val | each {| r | echo $"$env.( $r.key ) = '( $r.val )'" } | str join ( char nl )

Look for any values that may be needed by third-party applications and copy these to your login.nu . Many of these will not be needed. For instance, the PS1 setting is the current prompt in POSIX shells and won't be useful in Nushell.

When ready, add Nushell to your /etc/shells (Unix) and chsh as discussed in the Installation Chapter.

Some tools such as Emacs rely on an open command to open files on Mac.

Since Nushell has its own open command with a different meaning which shadows (overrides) /usr/bin/open , these tools will generate an error when trying to use the command.

One way to work around this is to define a custom command for Nushell's open and create an alias for the system's open in your config.nu file like this:

alias nu-open = open alias open = ^ open

Place this in your config.nu to make it permanent.

The ^ symbol tells Nushell to run the following command as an external command, rather than as a Nushell built-in. After running these commands, nu-open will be the Nushell internal version, and the open alias will call the Mac, external open instead.

For more information, see Running System (External) Commands.

This section contains a more detailed description of how different configuration (and flag) options can be used to change Nushell's startup behavior.

The following stages and their steps may occur during startup, based on the flags that are passed to nu . See Flag Behavior immediately following this table for how each flag impacts the process:

Step Stage Nushell Action 0. (misc) Sets internal defaults via its internal Rust implementation. In practice, this may not take place until "first use" of the setting or variable, but there will typically be a Rust default for most (but not all) settings and variables that control Nushell's behavior. These defaults can then be superseded by the steps below. 1. (main) Inherits its initial environment from the calling process. These will initially be converted to Nushell strings, but can be converted to other structures later using ENV_CONVERSIONS (see below). 2. (main) Gets the configuration directory. This is OS-dependent (see dirs::config_dir), but can be overridden using XDG_CONFIG_HOME on all platforms as discussed above. 3. (main) Creates the initial $env.NU_LIB_DIRS variable. By default, it is an empty list. 4. (main) Creates the initial $NU_LIB_DIRS variable. By default, it includes (1) the scripts directory under the configuration directory, and (2) nushell/completions under the default data directory (either $env.XDG_DATA_HOME or the default provided by the dirs crate). These directories are not created by default. 5. (main) Creates the initial $env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS variable. By default, it is an empty list. 6. (main) Creates the initial $NU_PLUGIN_DIRS variable. By default, this will include (1) the plugins directory under the configuration directory, and (2) the directory where the currently running nu / nu.exe is located. 7. (main) Initializes the in-memory SQLite database. This allows the stor family of commands to be used in the following configuration files. 8. (main) Processes commandline arguments such as --plugin-config <file> , --plugins <list> , and others. See nu --help for a complete list. 9. (main) Gets the path to env.nu and config.nu . By default, these are located in the config directory, but either or both can be overridden using the --env-config <path> and --config <path> flags. 10. (main) If the --include-path (-I) flag was used, it overrides the default $env.NU_LIB_DIRS that was obtained above. 11. (main) Loads the initial $env.config values from the internal defaults. 12. (main) Converts the search path from the inherited string to a Nushell list . 13. (stdlib) Loads the Standard Library and std-rfc into the virtual filesystem. It is not parsed or evaluated at this point. 14. (stdlib) Parses and evaluates std/prelude , which brings the banner and pwd commands into scope. 15. (main) Generates the initial $nu record constant so that items such as $nu.default-config-dir can be used in the following config files. 16. (main) Loads any plugins that were specified using the --plugin flag. 17. (repl) Sets several default environment variables that only apply in the REPL (prompt-related and SHLVL ). Note that prompt-related variables using closures are set in default_env.nu . 18. (config files) (plugin) Processes the signatures in the user's plugin.msgpackz (located in the configuration directory) so that added plugins can be used in the following config files. 19. (config files) If this is the first time Nushell has been launched, then it creates the configuration directory. "First launch" is determined by whether or not the configuration directory exists. 20. (config files) Also, if this is the first time Nushell has been launched, creates a mostly empty (other than a few comments) env.nu and config .nu in that directory. 21. (config files) (default_env.nu) Loads default environment variables from the internal default_env.nu . This file can be viewed with: config env --default | nu-highlight | less -R . 22. (config files) (env.nu) Converts the PATH variable into a list so that it can be accessed more easily in the next step. 23. (config files) (env.nu) Loads (parses and evaluates) the user's env.nu (the path to which was determined above). 24. (config files) (config.nu) Loads a minimal $env.config record from the internal default_config.nu . This file can be viewed with: config nu --default | nu-highlight | less -R . Most values that are not defined in default_config.nu will be auto-populated into $env.config using their internal defaults as well. 25. (config files) (config.nu) Loads (parses and evaluates) the user's config.nu (the path to which was determined above). 26. (config files) (login) When Nushell is running as a login shell, loads the user's login.nu . 27. (config files) Loops through the vendor autoload directories and loads any .nu files found. The directories are processed in the order found in $nu.vendor-autoload-dirs , and files in those directories are processed in alphabetical order. 28. (config files) Loops through the user autoload directories and loads any .nu files found. The directories are processed in the order found in $nu.user-autoload-dirs , and files in those directories are processed in alphabetical order. 29. (repl) and (stdlib) Shows the banner if configured. 29. (repl) Nushell enters the normal commandline (REPL).

Mode Command/Flags Behavior Normal Shell nu (no flags) All launch steps except those marked with (login) occur. Login Shell nu --login/-l All launch steps occur. Command-string nu --commands <command-string> (or -c ) All Launch stages except those marked with (config files) or (repl) occur. However, (default_env) and (plugin) do occur. The first allows the path ENV_CONVERSIONS defined there can take place. The second allows plugins to be used in the command-string. Script file nu <script_file> Same as with Command-string. No config nu -n (config files) stages do not occur, regardless of other flags. No Standard Library nu --no-std-lib Regardless of other flags, the steps marked (stdlib) will not occur. Force config file nu --config <file> Forces steps marked with (config.nu) above to run with the provided config <file> , unless -n was also specified Force env file nu --env-config <file> Forces steps marked with (default_env.nu) and (env.nu) above to run with the specified env <file> , unless -n was also specified