Configuration
Quickstart
While Nushell provides many options for managing its startup and configuration, new users can get started with just a few simple steps:
Tell Nushell what editor to use:
$env.config.buffer_editor = <path_to_your_preferred_editor>
For example:
$env.config.buffer_editor = "code" # or $env.config.buffer_editor = "nano" # or $env.config.buffer_editor = "hx" # or $env.config.buffer_editor = "vi" # with args $env.config.buffer_editor = ["emacsclient", "-s", "light", "-t"] # etc.
Edit
config.nuusing:
config nu
This will open the current
config.nuin the editor defined above.
Add commands to this file that should run each time Nushell starts. A good first example might be the
buffer_editorsetting above.
You can find a detailed list of available settings using:
config nu --doc | nu-highlight | less -R
Save, exit the editor, and start a new Nushell session to load these settings.
That's it! More details are below when you need them ...
Tips
To view a simplified version of this documentation from inside Nushell, run:
config nu --doc | nu-highlight | less -R
Configuration Overview
Nushell uses multiple, optional configuration files. These files are loaded in the following order:
The first file loaded is
env.nu, which was historically used to override environment variables. However, the current "best-practice" recommendation is to set all environment variables (and other configuration) using
config.nuand the autoload directories below.
config.nuis typically used to override default Nushell settings, define (or import) custom commands, or run any other startup tasks.
*.nufiles in
$nu.vendor-autoload-dirsare loaded. These directories are intended for vendors' and package managers' startup files.
*.nufiles in
$nu.user-autoload-dirsare loaded. These files may be used for any startup tasks and are a good way to modularize the configuration.
login.nuruns commands or handles configuration that should only take place when Nushell is running as a login shell.
By default,
env.nu,
config.nu, and
login.nu are read from the
$nu.default-config-dir directory. For example:
$nu.default-config-dir
# macOS
# => /Users/me/Library/Application Support/nushell
# Linux
# => /home/me/.config/nushell
# Windows
# => C:\Users\me\AppData\Roaming\nushell
The first time Nushell is launched, it will create the configuration directory and an empty (other than comments)
env.nu and
config.nu.
Tips
You can quickly open
config.nu in your default text editor using the
config nu command. Likewise, the
config env command will open
env.nu.
This requires that you have configured a default editor using either:
- Nushell's
$env.config.buffer_editorsetting
- The
$env.VISUALor
$env.EDITORenvironment variables
For example, place this in your
config.nu to edit your files in Visual Studio Code:
$env.config.buffer_editor = 'code'
Common Configuration Tasks in
config.nu:
Tips
Some users will prefer a "monolithic" configuration file with most or all startup tasks in one place.
config.nu can be used for this purpose.
Other users may prefer a "modular" configuration where each file handles a smaller, more focused set of tasks. Files in the autoload dirs can be used to create this experience.
config.nu is commonly used to:
- Set environment variables for Nushell and other applications
- Set Nushell settings in
$env.config
- Load modules or source files so that their commands are readily available
- Run any other applications or commands at startup
Set Environment Variables
See Also
The Environment Chapter covers additional information on how to set and access environment variables.
Path Configuration
As with most shells, Nushell searches the environment variable named
PATH (or variants).
Tips
Unlike some shells, Nushell attempts to be "case agnostic" with environment variables.
Path,
path,
PATH, and even
pAtH are all allowed variants of the same environment variable. See Environment - Case Sensitivity for details.
When Nushell is launched, it usually inherits the
PATH as a string. However, Nushell automatically converts this to a Nushell list for easy access. This means that you can append to the path using, for example:
$env.path ++= ["~/.local/bin"]
The Standard Library also includes a helper command. The default
path add behavior is to prepend a directory so that it has higher precedence than the rest of the path. For example, the following can be added to your startup config:
use std/util "path add"
path add "~/.local/bin"
path add ($env.CARGO_HOME | path join "bin")
Tips
Notice the use of
path join in the example above. This command properly joins two path components regardless of whether or not the path separator is present. See
help path for more commands in this category.
Prompt Configuration
Nushell provides a number of prompt configuration options. By default, Nushell includes:
- A prompt which includes the current directory, abbreviated using
~if it is (or is under) the home directory.
- A prompt indicator which appears immediately to the right of the prompt. This defaults to
>when in normal editing mode, or a
:when in Vi-insert mode. Note extra space after the character to provide separation of the command from the prompt.
- A right-prompt with the date and time
- An indicator which is displayed when the current commandline extends over multiple lines -
:::by default
The environment variables which control these prompt components are:
$env.PROMPT_COMMAND: The prompt itself
$env.PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT: A prompt which can appear on the right side of the terminal
$env.PROMPT_INDICATOR: Emacs mode indicator
$env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL: Vi-normal mode indicator
$env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT: Vi-insert mode indicator
$env.PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR: The multi-line indicator
Each of these variables accepts either:
- A string, in which case the component will be statically displayed as that string.
- A closure (with no parameters), in which case the component will be dynamically displayed based on the closure's code.
null, in which case the component will revert to its internal default value.
Tips
To disable the right-prompt, for instance, add the following to your startup config:
$env.PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT = ""
# or
$env.PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT = {||}
Transient Prompts
Nushell also supports transient prompts, which allow a different prompt to be shown after a commandline has been executed. This can be useful in several situations:
- When using a multi-line prompt, the transient prompt can be a more condensed version.
- Removing the transient multiline indicator and right-prompt can simplify copying from the terminal.
As with the normal prompt commands above, each transient prompt can accept a (static) string, a (dynamic) closure, or a
null to use the Nushell internal defaults.
The environment variables which control the transient prompt components are:
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND: The prompt itself after the commandline has been executed
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT: A prompt which can appear on the right side of the terminal
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR: Emacs mode indicator
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL: Vi-normal mode indicator
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT: Vi-insert mode indicator
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR: The multi-line indicator
Tips
Nushell sets
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT and
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR to an empty string (
"") so that each disappears after the previous command is entered. This simplifies copying and pasting from the terminal.
To disable this feature and always show those items, set:
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT = null
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR = null
ENV_CONVERSIONS
Certain variables, such as those containing multiple paths, are often stored as a colon-separated string in other shells. Nushell can convert these automatically to a more convenient Nushell list. The ENV_CONVERSIONS variable specifies how environment variables are:
- converted from a string to a value on Nushell startup (from_string)
- converted from a value back to a string when running external commands (to_string)
ENV_CONVERSIONS is a record, where:
- each key is an environment variable to be converted
- each value is another record containing a:
{ from_string: <closure> to_string: <closure> }
Tips
As mentioned above, the OS Path variable is automatically converted by Nushell. As a result, it can be treated as a list within your startup config without needing to be present in
ENV_CONVERSIONS. Other colon-separated paths, like
XDG_DATA_DIRS, are not automatically converted.
To add an additional conversion,
merge it into the
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS record. For example, to add a conversion for the
XDG_DATA_DIRS variable:
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS = $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS | merge {
"XDG_DATA_DIRS": {
from_string: {|s| $s | split row (char esep) | path expand --no-symlink }
to_string: {|v| $v | path expand --no-symlink | str join (char esep) }
}
}
LS_COLORS
As with many
ls-like utilities, Nushell's directory listings make use of the
LS_COLORS environment variable for defining styles/colors to apply to certain file types and patterns.
Nushell Settings in the
$env.config Record
Changing Settings in the
$env.config Record
The primary mechanism for changing Nushell's behavior is the
$env.config record. While this record is accessed as an environment variable, unlike most other variables it is:
- Not inherited from the parent process. Instead, it is populated by Nushell itself with certain defaults.
- Not exported to child processes started by Nushell.
To examine the current settings in
$env.config, just type the variable name:
$env.config
Tips
Since Nushell provides so many customization options, it may be better to send this to a pager like:
$env.config | table -e | less -R
# or, if bat is installed:
$env.config | table -e | bat -p
An appendix documenting each setting will be available soon. In the meantime, abbreviated documentation on each setting can be viewed in Nushell using:
config nu --doc | nu-highlight | bat
# or
config nu --doc | nu-highlight | less -R
To avoid overwriting existing settings, it's best to simply assign updated values to the desired configuration keys, rather than the entire
config record. In other words:
Wrong
$env.config = {
show_banner: false
}
This would reset any other settings that had been changed, since the entire record would be overwritten.
Right
$env.config.show_banner = false
This changes only the
show_banner key/value pair, leaving all other keys with their existing values.
Certain keys are themselves also records. It's okay to overwrite these records, but it's best-practice to set all values when doing so. For example:
$env.config.history = {
file_format: sqlite
max_size: 1_000_000
sync_on_enter: true
isolation: true
}
Remove Welcome Message
Note
This section is linked directly from the banner message, so it repeats some information from above.
To remove the welcome message that displays each time Nushell starts:
Type
config nuto edit your configuration file.
If you receive an error regarding the editor not being defined:
$env.config.buffer_editor = <path to your preferred editor> # Such as: $env.config.buffer_editor = "code" $env.config.buffer_editor = "vi" # Or with editor arguments: $env.config.buffer_editor = ["emacsclient", "-s", "light", "-t"]
Then repeat step 1.
Add the following line to the end of the file:
$env.config.show_banner = false
Save and exit your editor.
Restart Nushell to test the change.
Additional Startup Configuration
Changing default directories
Important
As discussed below, variables in this section must be set before Nushell is launched.
Some variables that control Nushell startup file locations must be set before Nushell is loaded. This is often done by a parent process such as:
The terminal application in which Nushell is run
The operating system or window manager. When running Nushell as a login shell, this will likely be the only mechanism available.
For example, on Windows, you can set environment variables through the Control Panel. Choose the Start Menu and search for "environment variables".
On Linux systems using PAM,
/etc/environment(and other system-specific mechanisms) can be used.
A parent shell. For example, exporting the value from
bashbefore running
nu.
Startup Variables
The variables that affect Nushell file locations are:
$env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME: If this environment variable is set, it is used to change the directory that Nushell searches for its configuration files such as
env.nu,
config.nu,
login.nu, and the
<config>/autoloaddirectory. The history and plugin files are also stored in this directory by default.
Once Nushell starts, this value is stored in the
$nu.default-config-dirconstant. See Using Constants below.
$env.XDG_DATA_HOME: If this environment variable is set, Nushell sets the
$nu.data-dirconstant to this value. The
data-diris used in several startup tasks:
($nu.data-dir)/completionsis added to the
$env.NU_LIB_DIRSsearch path.
($nu.data-dir)/vendor/autoloadis added as the last path in
nu.vendor-autoload-dirs. Files in this directory will be read after the other vendor-auto-load directories, thus overriding any of their settings.
Note that the directory represented by
$nu.data-dir, nor any of its subdirectories, are created by default. Creation and use of these directories is up to the user.
$env.XDG_DATA_DIRS(Unix Platforms Only): If this environment variable is set, it is used to populate the
$nu.vendor-auto-loaddirectories in the order listed. The first directory in the list is processed first, meaning the last one read will have the ability to override previous definitions.
Warning
The
XDG_* variables are not Nushell-specific and should not be set to a directory with only Nushell files. Instead, set the environment variable to the directory above the one with the
nushell directory.
For example, if you set
$env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME to:
/users/username/dotfiles/nushell
... Nushell will look for config files in
/Users/username/dotfiles/nushell/nushell. The proper setting would be:
/users/username/dotfiles
Also keep in mind that if the system has already set
XDG variables, then there may already be files in use in those directories. Changing the location may require that you move other application's files to the new directory.
Tips
You can easily test out config changes in a "fresh" environment using the following recipe. The following is run from inside Nushell, but can be adapted to other shells as well:
# Create an empty temporary directory
let temp_home = (mktemp -d)
# Set the configuration path to this directory
$env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME = $temp_home
# Set the data-dir to this directory
$env.XDG_DATA_HOME = $temp_home
# Remove other potential autoload directories
$env.XDG_DATA_HOME = ""
# Run Nushell in this environment
nu
# Edit config
config nu
# Exit the subshell
exit
# Run the temporary config
nu
When done testing the configuration:
# Remove the temporary config directory, if desired
rm $temp_home
Important: Then exit the parent shell so that the
XDG changes are not accidentally propagated to other processes.
Using Constants
Some important commands, like
source and
use, that help define custom commands (and other definitions) are parse-time keywords. Among other things, this means that all arguments must be known at parse-time.
In other words, variable arguments are not allowed for parser keywords.
However, Nushell creates some convenience constants that can be used to help identify common file locations. For instance, you can source a file in the default configuration directory using:
source ($nu.default-config-dir | path join "myfile.nu")
Because the constant value is known at parse-time, it can be used with parse-time keywords like
source and
use.
See Also
See Parse-time Constant Evaluation for more details on this process.
$nu Constant
To see a list of the built-in Nushell constants, examine the record constant using
$nu (including the dollar sign).
NU_LIB_DIRS Constant
Nushell can also make use of a
NU_LIB_DIRS constant which can act like the
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS variable mentioned above. However, unlike
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS, it can be defined and used in
config.nu. For example:
# Define module and source search path
const NU_LIB_DIRS = [
'~/myscripts'
]
# Load myscript.nu from the ~/myscripts directory
source myscript.nu
If both the variable
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS and the const
NU_LIB_DIRS are defined, both sets of paths will be searched. The constant
NU_LIB_DIRS will be searched first and have precedence. If a file matching the name is found in one of those directories, the search will stop. Otherwise, it will continue into the
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS search path.
NU_PLUGIN_DIRS Constant
const NU_PLUGIN_DIRS works in the same way for the plugin search path.
The following
NU_PLUGIN_DIRS configuration will allow plugins to be loaded from;
- The directory where the
nuexecutable is located. This is typically where plugins are located in release packages.
- A directory in
$nu.data-dirsnamed after the version of Nushell running (e.g.
0.100.0).
- A
pluginsdirectory in your
$nu.config-path.
const NU_PLUGIN_DIRS = [
($nu.current-exe | path dirname)
($nu.data-dir | path join 'plugins' | path join (version).version)
($nu.config-path | path dirname | path join 'plugins')
]
Colors, Theming, and Syntax Highlighting
You can learn more about setting up colors and theming in the associated chapter.
Configuring Nu as a Login Shell
The login shell is often responsible for setting certain environment variables which will be inherited by subshells and other processes. When setting Nushell as a user's default login shell, you'll want to make sure that the
login.nu handles this task.
Many applications will assume a POSIX or PowerShell login shell, and will either provide instructions for modifying the system or user
profile that is loaded by POSIX login-shells (or
.ps1 file on PowerShell systems).
As you may have noticed by now, Nushell is not a POSIX shell, nor is it PowerShell, and it won't be able to process a profile written for these. You'll need to set these values in
login.nu instead.
To find environment variables that may need to be set through
login.nu, examine the inherited environment from your login shell by running
nu from within your previous login shell. Run:
$env | reject config | transpose key val | each {|r| echo $"$env.($r.key) = '($r.val)'"} | str join (char nl)
Look for any values that may be needed by third-party applications and copy these to your
login.nu. Many of these will not be needed. For instance, the
PS1 setting is the current prompt in POSIX shells and won't be useful in Nushell.
When ready, add Nushell to your
/etc/shells (Unix) and
chsh as discussed in the Installation Chapter.
macOS: Keeping
/usr/bin/open as
open
Some tools such as Emacs rely on an
open command to open files on Mac.
Since Nushell has its own
open command with a different meaning which shadows (overrides)
/usr/bin/open, these tools will generate an error when trying to use the command.
One way to work around this is to define a custom command for Nushell's
open and create an alias for the system's
open in your
config.nu file like this:
alias nu-open = open
alias open = ^open
Place this in your
config.nu to make it permanent.
The
^ symbol tells Nushell to run the following command as an external command, rather than as a Nushell built-in. After running these commands,
nu-open will be the Nushell internal version, and the
open alias will call the Mac, external
open instead.
For more information, see Running System (External) Commands.
Detailed Configuration Startup Process
This section contains a more detailed description of how different configuration (and flag) options can be used to change Nushell's startup behavior.
Launch Stages
The following stages and their steps may occur during startup, based on the flags that are passed to
nu. See Flag Behavior immediately following this table for how each flag impacts the process:
|Step
|Stage
|Nushell Action
|0.
|(misc)
|Sets internal defaults via its internal Rust implementation. In practice, this may not take place until "first use" of the setting or variable, but there will typically be a Rust default for most (but not all) settings and variables that control Nushell's behavior. These defaults can then be superseded by the steps below.
|1.
|(main)
|Inherits its initial environment from the calling process. These will initially be converted to Nushell strings, but can be converted to other structures later using
ENV_CONVERSIONS (see below).
|2.
|(main)
|Gets the configuration directory. This is OS-dependent (see dirs::config_dir), but can be overridden using
XDG_CONFIG_HOME on all platforms as discussed above.
|3.
|(main)
|Creates the initial
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS variable. By default, it is an empty list.
|4.
|(main)
|Creates the initial
$NU_LIB_DIRS variable. By default, it includes (1) the
scripts directory under the configuration directory, and (2)
nushell/completions under the default data directory (either
$env.XDG_DATA_HOME or the default provided by the dirs crate). These directories are not created by default.
|5.
|(main)
|Creates the initial
$env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS variable. By default, it is an empty list.
|6.
|(main)
|Creates the initial
$NU_PLUGIN_DIRS variable. By default, this will include (1) the
plugins directory under the configuration directory, and (2) the directory where the currently running
nu/
nu.exe is located.
|7.
|(main)
|Initializes the in-memory SQLite database. This allows the
stor family of commands to be used in the following configuration files.
|8.
|(main)
|Processes commandline arguments such as
--plugin-config <file>,
--plugins <list>, and others. See
nu --help for a complete list.
|9.
|(main)
|Gets the path to
env.nu and
config.nu. By default, these are located in the config directory, but either or both can be overridden using the
--env-config <path> and
--config <path> flags.
|10.
|(main)
|If the
--include-path (-I) flag was used, it overrides the default
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS that was obtained above.
|11.
|(main)
|Loads the initial
$env.config values from the internal defaults.
|12.
|(main)
|Converts the search path from the inherited
string to a Nushell
list.
|13.
|(stdlib)
|Loads the Standard Library and
std-rfc into the virtual filesystem. It is not parsed or evaluated at this point.
|14.
|(stdlib)
|Parses and evaluates
std/prelude, which brings the
banner and
pwd commands into scope.
|15.
|(main)
|Generates the initial
$nu record constant so that items such as
$nu.default-config-dir can be used in the following config files.
|16.
|(main)
|Loads any plugins that were specified using the
--plugin flag.
|17.
|(repl)
|Sets several default environment variables that only apply in the REPL (prompt-related and
SHLVL). Note that prompt-related variables using closures are set in
default_env.nu.
|18.
|(config files) (plugin)
|Processes the signatures in the user's
plugin.msgpackz (located in the configuration directory) so that added plugins can be used in the following config files.
|19.
|(config files)
|If this is the first time Nushell has been launched, then it creates the configuration directory. "First launch" is determined by whether or not the configuration directory exists.
|20.
|(config files)
|Also, if this is the first time Nushell has been launched, creates a mostly empty (other than a few comments)
env.nu and
config .nu in that directory.
|21.
|(config files) (default_env.nu)
|Loads default environment variables from the internal
default_env.nu. This file can be viewed with:
config env --default | nu-highlight | less -R.
|22.
|(config files) (env.nu)
|Converts the
PATH variable into a list so that it can be accessed more easily in the next step.
|23.
|(config files) (env.nu)
|Loads (parses and evaluates) the user's
env.nu (the path to which was determined above).
|24.
|(config files) (config.nu)
|Loads a minimal
$env.config record from the internal
default_config.nu. This file can be viewed with:
config nu --default | nu-highlight | less -R. Most values that are not defined in
default_config.nu will be auto-populated into
$env.config using their internal defaults as well.
|25.
|(config files) (config.nu)
|Loads (parses and evaluates) the user's
config.nu (the path to which was determined above).
|26.
|(config files) (login)
|When Nushell is running as a login shell, loads the user's
login.nu.
|27.
|(config files)
|Loops through the vendor autoload directories and loads any
.nu files found. The directories are processed in the order found in
$nu.vendor-autoload-dirs, and files in those directories are processed in alphabetical order.
|28.
|(config files)
|Loops through the user autoload directories and loads any
.nu files found. The directories are processed in the order found in
$nu.user-autoload-dirs, and files in those directories are processed in alphabetical order.
|29.
|(repl) and (stdlib)
|Shows the banner if configured.
|29.
|(repl)
|Nushell enters the normal commandline (REPL).
Flag Behavior
|Mode
|Command/Flags
|Behavior
|Normal Shell
nu (no flags)
|All launch steps except those marked with (login) occur.
|Login Shell
nu --login/-l
|All launch steps occur.
|Command-string
nu --commands <command-string> (or
-c)
|All Launch stages except those marked with (config files) or (repl) occur. However, (default_env) and (plugin) do occur. The first allows the path
ENV_CONVERSIONS defined there can take place. The second allows plugins to be used in the command-string.
|Script file
nu <script_file>
|Same as with Command-string.
|No config
nu -n
|(config files) stages do not occur, regardless of other flags.
|No Standard Library
nu --no-std-lib
|Regardless of other flags, the steps marked (stdlib) will not occur.
|Force config file
nu --config <file>
|Forces steps marked with (config.nu) above to run with the provided config
<file>, unless
-n was also specified
|Force env file
nu --env-config <file>
|Forces steps marked with (default_env.nu) and (env.nu) above to run with the specified env
<file>, unless
-n was also specified
Scenarios
nu:
- ✅ Makes the Standard Library available
- ✅ Reads user's
plugin.msgpackzfile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the
default_env.nufile internally
- ✅ Sources the user's
env.nufile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the
default_config.nufile internally
- ✅ Sources user's
config.nufile if it exists if it exists in the config directory
- ❌ Does not read
personal login.nufile
- ✅ Enters the REPL
nu -c "ls":
- ✅ Makes the Standard Library available
- ✅ Reads user's
plugin.msgpackzfile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the
default_env.nufile internally
- ❌ Does not source the user's
env.nu
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
login.nufile
- ✅ Runs the
lscommand and exits
- ❌ Does not enter the REPL
nu -l -c "ls":
- ✅ Makes the Standard Library available
- ✅ Reads user's
plugin.msgpackzfile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the
default_env.nufile internally
- ✅ Sources the user's
env.nufile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the
default_config.nufile internally
- ✅ Sources user's
config.nufile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the user's
login.nufile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Runs the
lscommand and exits
- ❌ Does not enter the REPL
nu -l -c "ls" --config foo_config.nu
- Same as above, but reads an alternative config file named
foo_config.nufrom the config directory
- Same as above, but reads an alternative config file named
nu -n -l -c "ls":
- ✅ Makes the Standard Library available
- ❌ Does not read user's
plugin.msgpackz
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_env.nu
- ❌ Does not source the user's
env.nu
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
login.nufile
- ✅ Runs the
lscommand and exits
- ❌ Does not enter the REPL
nu test.nu:
- ✅ Makes the Standard Library available
- ✅ Reads user's
plugin.msgpackzfile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the
default_env.nufile internally
- ❌ Does not source the user's
env.nu
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
login.nufile
- ✅ Runs
test.nufile as a script
- ❌ Does not enter the REPL
nu --config foo_config.nu test.nu
- ✅ Makes the Standard Library available
- ✅ Reads user's
plugin.msgpackzfile if it exists in the config directory
- ✅ Sources the
default_env.nufile internally
- ❌ Does not source the user's
env.nu(no
--env-configwas specified)
- ✅ Sources the
default_config.nufile internally. Note that
default_config.nuis always handled before a user's config
- ✅ Sources user's
config.nufile if it exists in the config directory
- ❌ Does not read the user's
login.nufile
- ✅ Runs
test.nufile as a script
- ❌ Does not enter the REPL
nu -n --no-std-lib(fastest REPL startup):
- ❌ Does not make the Standard Library available
- ❌ Does not read user's
plugin.msgpackz
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_env.nu
- ❌ Does not source the user's
env.nu
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
login.nufile
- ✅ Enters the REPL
nu -n --no-std-lib -c "ls"(fastest command-string invocation):
- ❌ Does not make the Standard Library available
- ❌ Does not read user's
plugin.msgpackz
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_env.nu
- ❌ Does not source the user's
env.nu
- ❌ Does not read the internal
default_config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
config.nufile
- ❌ Does not read the user's
login.nufile
- ✅ Runs the
lscommand and exits
- ❌ Does not enter the REPL