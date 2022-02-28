这个 git log 命令很有趣，但像这样你无法做太多事情。

git log

让我们让它更易于解析

git log -- pretty ="%h|%s|%aN|%aE|%aD" - n 25

这能用，但是，当提交信息中有 管道符 | 的时候会出问题，过去我曾经被这个问题困扰过。

所以，让我们尝试使用一些不太可能在提交中出现的字符， »¦« 。另外，由于我们现在不使用管道符，我们不需要在 pretty 格式字符串周围使用引号。注意输出只是一堆字符串。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 5 # => 42f1874a»¦«Update some examples and docs (#4682)»¦«Justin Ma»¦«hustcer@outlook.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 21:05:29 +0800 # => 2a89936b»¦«Move to latest stable crossterm, with fix (#4684)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 07:05:46 -0500 # => ece5e7db»¦«dataframe list command (#4681)»¦«Fernando Herrera»¦«fernando.j.herrera@gmail.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 11:41:13 +0000 # => a6a96b29»¦«Add binary literals (#4680)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500 # => e3100e6a»¦«Fix alias in `docs/sample_config/config.toml` (#4669)»¦«Luca Trevisani»¦«lucatrv@hotmail.com»¦«Mon, 28 Feb 2022 22:47:14 +0100

啊，好多了。现在我们有了原始数据，让我们尝试用 nu 来解析它。

首先我们需要将它分成行或行。注意输出现在是以表格格式显示的。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 5 | lines # => ───┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a»¦«Update some examples and docs (#4682)»¦«Justin Ma»¦«hustcer@outlook.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar # => │ 2022 21:05:29 +0800 # => 1 │ 2a89936b»¦«Move to latest stable crossterm, with fix # => │ (#4684)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 07:05:46 -0500 # => 2 │ ece5e7db»¦«dataframe list command (#4681)»¦«Fernando # => │ Herrera»¦«fernando.j.herrera@gmail.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 11:41:13 +0000 # => 3 │ a6a96b29»¦«Add binary literals (#4680)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Mon, 28 # => │ Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500 # => 4 │ e3100e6a»¦«Fix alias in `docs/sample_config/config.toml` (#4669)»¦«Luca # => │ Trevisani»¦«lucatrv@hotmail.com»¦«Mon, 28 Feb 2022 22:47:14 +0100 # => ───┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

这更像是 nushell 的风格，但如果有一些列会更好。

我们特意使用了分隔符 »¦« ，这样我们就可以创建列，所以让我们像这样使用它。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«" # => ───┬──────────┬──────────────────────┬──────────────────┬────────────────────────┬────────────────── # => # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ column4 │ column5 # => ───┼──────────┼──────────────────────┼──────────────────┼────────────────────────┼────────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 # => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ 21:05:29 +0800 # => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 # => │ │ stable crossterm, │ │ noreply.github.com │ 07:05:46 -0500 # => │ │ with fix (#4684) │ │ │ # => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@g │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 # => │ │ command (#4681) │ │ mail.com │ 11:41:13 +0000 # => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 # => │ │ (#4680) │ │ noreply.github.com │ 18:31:53 -0500 # => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 # => │ │ `docs/sample_config/ │ │ │ 22:47:14 +0100 # => │ │ config.toml` │ │ │ # => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │ # => ───┴──────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────────

耶，有列了！但是等等，如果这些列有除了通用列名之外的其他名称，那会更好。

让我们尝试像这样向 split column 添加列名。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date # => ───┬──────────┬──────────────────────┬──────────────────┬────────────────────────┬────────────────── # => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date # => ───┼──────────┼──────────────────────┼──────────────────┼────────────────────────┼────────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 # => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ 21:05:29 +0800 # => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 # => │ │ stable crossterm, │ │ noreply.github.com │ 07:05:46 -0500 # => │ │ with fix (#4684) │ │ │ # => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@g │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 # => │ │ command (#4681) │ │ mail.com │ 11:41:13 +0000 # => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 # => │ │ (#4680) │ │ noreply.github.com │ 18:31:53 -0500 # => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 # => │ │ `docs/sample_config/ │ │ │ 22:47:14 +0100 # => │ │ config.toml` │ │ │ # => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │ # => ───┴──────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────────

啊，看起来好多了。

嗯，那个日期字符串是一个字符串。如果它是一个日期而不是字符串，它可以用于按日期排序。我们这样做的方式是必须将 datetime 转换为真正的 datetime 并更新列。试试这个。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } # => ───┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬──────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬────────────── # => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date # => ───┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼──────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples and │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago # => │ │ docs (#4682) │ │ │ # => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nore │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ ply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │ # => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmail │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ (#4681) │ │ .com │ # => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nore │ 20 hours ago # => │ │ (#4680) │ │ ply.github.com │ # => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago # => │ │ `docs/sample_config/conf │ │ │ # => │ │ ig.toml` │ │ │ # => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │ # => ───┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴──────────────

现在这看起来更像 nu 的风格

如果我们想恢复为日期字符串，我们可以使用 nth 命令和 get 命令来做类似这样的事情。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | select 3 | get date | format date | get 0 # => Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500

酷！现在我们有了一个真正的 datetime，我们可以用它做一些有趣的事情，比如 group-by 或 sort-by 或 where 。 让我们先尝试 sort-by

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | sort-by date # => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────┬────────────── # => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date # => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────┼────────────── # => 0 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago # => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 1 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago # => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │ # => 2 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │ # => 3 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │ # => 4 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago # => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │ # => 5 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago # => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │ # => 6 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 7 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 8 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │ # => 9 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 10 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │ # => 11 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │ # => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │ # => 13 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │ # => 14 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │ # => 15 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago # => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │ # => 16 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 17 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 18 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago # => │ │ message for some math │ │ │ # => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │ # => 19 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 20 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago # => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │ # => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │ # => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │ # => 21 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 20 hours ago # => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 22 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │ # => 23 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │ # => 24 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago # => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ # => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴──────────────

这很整洁，但如果我想按相反的顺序排序呢？试试 reverse 命令，注意最新的提交现在在顶部。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | sort-by date | reverse # => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────┬────────────── # => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date # => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────┼────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago # => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ # => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │ # => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │ # => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 20 hours ago # => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago # => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │ # => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │ # => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │ # => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago # => │ │ message for some math │ │ │ # => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │ # => 7 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 9 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago # => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │ # => 10 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │ # => 11 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │ # => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │ # => 13 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │ # => 14 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │ # => 15 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 16 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │ # => 17 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 18 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 19 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago # => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │ # => 20 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago # => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │ # => 21 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │ # => 22 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │ # => 23 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago # => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │ # => 24 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago # => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────

现在让我们尝试 group-by ，看看会发生什么。这有点棘手，因为日期很棘手。当你对日期使用 group-by 时，你必须记住使用 group-by date 子命令，所以是 group-by date date_column_name 。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime | format date '%Y-%m-%d' } | group-by date # => ────────────┬──────────────── # => 2022-03-01 │ [table 3 rows] # => 2022-02-28 │ [table 8 rows] # => 2022-02-27 │ [table 8 rows] # => 2022-02-26 │ [table 5 rows] # => 2022-02-25 │ [table 1 row] # => ────────────┴────────────────

如果我们转置数据并命名列，这会看起来更好

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime | format date '%Y-%m-%d' } | group-by date | transpose date count # => ───┬────────────┬──────────────── # => # │ date │ count # => ───┼────────────┼──────────────── # => 0 │ 2022-03-01 │ [table 3 rows] # => 1 │ 2022-02-28 │ [table 8 rows] # => 2 │ 2022-02-27 │ [table 8 rows] # => 3 │ 2022-02-26 │ [table 5 rows] # => 4 │ 2022-02-25 │ [table 1 row] # => ───┴────────────┴────────────────

现在试试 where 怎么样？只显示不到一年前的记录。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | where ( $it.date > (( date now ) - 365day )) # => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────────── # => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date # => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼─────────────────────────┼────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago # => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ # => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │ # => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │ # => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 21 hours ago # => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago # => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │ # => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │ # => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │ # => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago # => │ │ message for some math │ │ │ # => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │ # => 7 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 9 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago # => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │ # => 10 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │ # => 11 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │ # => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │ # => 13 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │ # => 14 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │ # => 15 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 16 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │ # => 17 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 18 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 19 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago # => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │ # => 20 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago # => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │ # => 21 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │ # => 22 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │ # => 23 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago # => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │ # => 24 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago # => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────────── # => ...

或者甚至显示我在过去 7 天内的所有提交。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD - n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | where ( $it.date > (( date now ) - 7day )) # => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────┬────────────── # => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date # => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────┼────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago # => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ # => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │ # => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago # => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │ # => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 21 hours ago # => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago # => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │ # => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │ # => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │ # => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago # => │ │ message for some math │ │ │ # => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │ # => 7 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 9 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago # => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │ # => 10 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago # => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │ # => 11 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │ # => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │ # => 13 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago # => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │ # => 14 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │ # => 15 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 16 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │ # => 17 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago # => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => 18 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago # => │ │ │ │ l.com │ # => 19 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago # => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │ # => 20 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago # => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │ # => 21 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │ # => 22 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago # => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │ # => 23 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago # => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │ # => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │ # => 24 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago # => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │ # => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴──────────────

现在，有了 365 天的数据切片，让我们 group-by 名称，其中提交不到一年。这个表有很多列，所以不可读。然而，如果我们 group-by 名称并 transpose 表，事情会看起来更清晰。 Pivot 将行转换为列或将列转换为行。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | where ( $it.date > (( date now ) - 365day )) | group-by name | transpose # => ─────┬─────────────────────────────────┬────────────────── # => # │ column0 │ column1 # => ─────┼─────────────────────────────────┼────────────────── # => 0 │ Justin Ma │ [table 21 rows] # => 1 │ Sophia │ [table 851 rows] # => 2 │ Fernando Herrera │ [table 176 rows] # => 3 │ Luca Trevisani │ [table 1 row] # => 4 │ Stefan Holderbach │ [table 19 rows] # => 5 │ Jonathan Moore │ [table 2 rows] # => 6 │ Darren Schroeder │ [table 242 rows] # => 7 │ LordMZTE │ [table 1 row] # => 8 │ Jae-Heon Ji │ [table 10 rows] # => 9 │ zkldi │ [table 1 row] # => 10 │ Michael Angerman │ [table 61 rows] # => ...

旁注：如果你碰巧遇到错误，请注意错误消息。例如，这个错误意味着从 git log 返回的数据在某种程度上是不完整的。具体来说，缺少日期列。我见过 git 命令在 Windows 上完美工作，但在 Linux 或 Mac 上根本不工作。我不确定为什么。如果你遇到这个问题，一个简单的临时避免方法是限制 git log 结果为一定数量，比如 git log -n 100 。

error: Unknown column ┌─ shell:1:124 │ 1 │ git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | where ($it.date > ((date now) - 365day)) │ ^^^^ │ │ │ There isn't a column named 'date' │ Perhaps you meant 'commit'? Columns available: commit, subject

这里有一个处理这个错误的技巧。我们有一个 do 命令，它有一个 --ignore_errors 参数。如果上面的例子出现错误，你可以这样使用它。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | do - i { split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date } | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | where ( $it.date > (( date now ) - 365day )) | group-by name | transpose

现在，回到解析。 如果我们加入 sort-by 和 reverse 命令作为额外的措施呢？另外，我们在那里的时候，让我们摆脱 [table 21 rows] 这个东西。我们通过对 column1 的每一行使用 length 命令来做到这一点。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | where ( $it.date > (( date now ) - 365day )) | group-by name | transpose | upsert column1 {| c | $c.column1 | length } | sort-by column1 | reverse # => ─────┬─────────────────────────────────┬───────── # => # │ column0 │ column1 # => ─────┼─────────────────────────────────┼───────── # => 0 │ Sophia │ 851 # => 1 │ Darren Schroeder │ 242 # => 2 │ Fernando Herrera │ 176 # => 3 │ Jakub Žádník │ 136 # => 4 │ Michael Angerman │ 61 # => 5 │ Andrés N. Robalino │ 29 # => 6 │ Luccas Mateus │ 27 # => 7 │ Stefan Stanciulescu │ 27 # => 8 │ Sophia Turner │ 23 # => 9 │ Tanishq Kancharla │ 21 # => 10 │ Justin Ma │ 21 # => 11 │ onthebridgetonowhere │ 20 # => 12 │ xiuxiu62 │ 19 # => ...

这仍然是很多数据，所以让我们只看前 10 名，并使用 rename 命令来命名列。我们也可以使用 transpose 命令提供列名。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | group-by name | transpose | upsert column1 {| c | $c.column1 | length } | sort-by column1 | rename name commits | reverse | first 10 # => ───┬────────────────────┬───────── # => # │ name │ commits # => ───┼────────────────────┼───────── # => 0 │ Sophia Turner │ 1420 # => 1 │ Sophia │ 851 # => 2 │ Andrés N. Robalino │ 383 # => 3 │ Darren Schroeder │ 380 # => 4 │ Fernando Herrera │ 176 # => 5 │ Yehuda Katz │ 165 # => 6 │ Jakub Žádník │ 140 # => 7 │ Joseph T. Lyons │ 87 # => 8 │ Michael Angerman │ 71 # => 9 │ Jason Gedge │ 67 # => ───┴────────────────────┴─────────

这就是了。前 10 名提交者，我们在解析过程中学到了一点东西。

这里有一个鲜为人知的命令。也许你不想让你的表从 0 开始编号。这里有一个用 table 命令改变它的方法。

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {| d | $d.date | into datetime } | group-by name | transpose | upsert column1 {| c | $c.column1 | length } | sort-by column1 | rename name commits | reverse | first 10 | table - i 1 # => ────┬────────────────────┬───────── # => # │ name │ commits # => ────┼────────────────────┼───────── # => 1 │ Sophia Turner │ 1420 # => 2 │ Sophia │ 851 # => 3 │ Andrés N. Robalino │ 383 # => 4 │ Darren Schroeder │ 380 # => 5 │ Fernando Herrera │ 176 # => 6 │ Yehuda Katz │ 165 # => 7 │ Jakub Žádník │ 140 # => 8 │ Joseph T. Lyons │ 87 # => 9 │ Michael Angerman │ 71 # => 10 │ Jason Gedge │ 67

创建于 2020 年 11 月 9 日，使用 Windows 10 上的 Nushell。 更新于 2022 年 3 月 1 日，使用 Windows 10 上的 Nushell。