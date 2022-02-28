解析 Git 日志
让我们来解析 git log
这个
git log 命令很有趣，但像这样你无法做太多事情。
git log
让我们让它更易于解析
git log --pretty="%h|%s|%aN|%aE|%aD" -n 25
这能用，但是，当提交信息中有 管道符
| 的时候会出问题，过去我曾经被这个问题困扰过。
所以，让我们尝试使用一些不太可能在提交中出现的字符，
»¦«。另外，由于我们现在不使用管道符，我们不需要在 pretty 格式字符串周围使用引号。注意输出只是一堆字符串。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 5
# => 42f1874a»¦«Update some examples and docs (#4682)»¦«Justin Ma»¦«hustcer@outlook.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 21:05:29 +0800
# => 2a89936b»¦«Move to latest stable crossterm, with fix (#4684)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 07:05:46 -0500
# => ece5e7db»¦«dataframe list command (#4681)»¦«Fernando Herrera»¦«fernando.j.herrera@gmail.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 11:41:13 +0000
# => a6a96b29»¦«Add binary literals (#4680)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500
# => e3100e6a»¦«Fix alias in `docs/sample_config/config.toml` (#4669)»¦«Luca Trevisani»¦«lucatrv@hotmail.com»¦«Mon, 28 Feb 2022 22:47:14 +0100
啊，好多了。现在我们有了原始数据，让我们尝试用 nu 来解析它。
首先我们需要将它分成行或行。注意输出现在是以表格格式显示的。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 5 | lines
# => ───┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a»¦«Update some examples and docs (#4682)»¦«Justin Ma»¦«hustcer@outlook.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar
# => │ 2022 21:05:29 +0800
# => 1 │ 2a89936b»¦«Move to latest stable crossterm, with fix
# => │ (#4684)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 07:05:46 -0500
# => 2 │ ece5e7db»¦«dataframe list command (#4681)»¦«Fernando
# => │ Herrera»¦«fernando.j.herrera@gmail.com»¦«Tue, 1 Mar 2022 11:41:13 +0000
# => 3 │ a6a96b29»¦«Add binary literals (#4680)»¦«Sophia»¦«547158+sophiajt@users.noreply.github.com»¦«Mon, 28
# => │ Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500
# => 4 │ e3100e6a»¦«Fix alias in `docs/sample_config/config.toml` (#4669)»¦«Luca
# => │ Trevisani»¦«lucatrv@hotmail.com»¦«Mon, 28 Feb 2022 22:47:14 +0100
# => ───┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
这更像是 nushell 的风格，但如果有一些列会更好。
我们特意使用了分隔符
»¦«，这样我们就可以创建列，所以让我们像这样使用它。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«"
# => ───┬──────────┬──────────────────────┬──────────────────┬────────────────────────┬──────────────────
# => # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ column4 │ column5
# => ───┼──────────┼──────────────────────┼──────────────────┼────────────────────────┼──────────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022
# => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ 21:05:29 +0800
# => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022
# => │ │ stable crossterm, │ │ noreply.github.com │ 07:05:46 -0500
# => │ │ with fix (#4684) │ │ │
# => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@g │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022
# => │ │ command (#4681) │ │ mail.com │ 11:41:13 +0000
# => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022
# => │ │ (#4680) │ │ noreply.github.com │ 18:31:53 -0500
# => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022
# => │ │ `docs/sample_config/ │ │ │ 22:47:14 +0100
# => │ │ config.toml` │ │ │
# => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │
# => ───┴──────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────────
耶，有列了！但是等等，如果这些列有除了通用列名之外的其他名称，那会更好。
让我们尝试像这样向
split column 添加列名。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date
# => ───┬──────────┬──────────────────────┬──────────────────┬────────────────────────┬──────────────────
# => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date
# => ───┼──────────┼──────────────────────┼──────────────────┼────────────────────────┼──────────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022
# => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │ 21:05:29 +0800
# => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022
# => │ │ stable crossterm, │ │ noreply.github.com │ 07:05:46 -0500
# => │ │ with fix (#4684) │ │ │
# => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@g │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022
# => │ │ command (#4681) │ │ mail.com │ 11:41:13 +0000
# => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users. │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022
# => │ │ (#4680) │ │ noreply.github.com │ 18:31:53 -0500
# => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022
# => │ │ `docs/sample_config/ │ │ │ 22:47:14 +0100
# => │ │ config.toml` │ │ │
# => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │
# => ───┴──────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────────
啊，看起来好多了。
嗯，那个日期字符串是一个字符串。如果它是一个日期而不是字符串，它可以用于按日期排序。我们这样做的方式是必须将 datetime 转换为真正的 datetime 并更新列。试试这个。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime}
# => ───┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬──────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬──────────────
# => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date
# => ───┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼──────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼──────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples and │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago
# => │ │ docs (#4682) │ │ │
# => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nore │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ ply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │
# => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmail │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4681) │ │ .com │
# => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nore │ 20 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4680) │ │ ply.github.com │
# => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ `docs/sample_config/conf │ │ │
# => │ │ ig.toml` │ │ │
# => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │
# => ───┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴──────────────
现在这看起来更像 nu 的风格
如果我们想恢复为日期字符串，我们可以使用
nth 命令和
get 命令来做类似这样的事情。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 5 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | select 3 | get date | format date | get 0
# => Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500
酷！现在我们有了一个真正的 datetime，我们可以用它做一些有趣的事情，比如
group-by 或
sort-by 或
where。 让我们先尝试
sort-by
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | sort-by date
# => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────┬──────────────
# => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date
# => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────┼──────────────
# => 0 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago
# => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 1 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │
# => 2 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │
# => 3 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │
# => 4 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │
# => 5 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │
# => 6 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 7 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 8 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │
# => 9 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 10 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │
# => 11 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │
# => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │
# => 13 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │
# => 14 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │
# => 15 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago
# => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │
# => 16 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 17 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 18 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ message for some math │ │ │
# => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │
# => 19 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 20 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │
# => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │
# => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │
# => 21 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 20 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 22 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │
# => 23 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │
# => 24 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago
# => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │
# => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴──────────────
这很整洁，但如果我想按相反的顺序排序呢？试试
reverse 命令，注意最新的提交现在在顶部。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | sort-by date | reverse
# => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────┬──────────────
# => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date
# => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────┼──────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago
# => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │
# => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │
# => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │
# => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 20 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │
# => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │
# => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │
# => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ message for some math │ │ │
# => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │
# => 7 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 9 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago
# => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │
# => 10 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │
# => 11 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │
# => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │
# => 13 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │
# => 14 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │
# => 15 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 16 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │
# => 17 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 18 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 19 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │
# => 20 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │
# => 21 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │
# => 22 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │
# => 23 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │
# => 24 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago
# => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────
现在让我们尝试
group-by，看看会发生什么。这有点棘手，因为日期很棘手。当你对日期使用
group-by 时，你必须记住使用
group-by date 子命令，所以是
group-by date date_column_name。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime | format date '%Y-%m-%d'} | group-by date
# => ────────────┬────────────────
# => 2022-03-01 │ [table 3 rows]
# => 2022-02-28 │ [table 8 rows]
# => 2022-02-27 │ [table 8 rows]
# => 2022-02-26 │ [table 5 rows]
# => 2022-02-25 │ [table 1 row]
# => ────────────┴────────────────
如果我们转置数据并命名列，这会看起来更好
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime | format date '%Y-%m-%d'} | group-by date | transpose date count
# => ───┬────────────┬────────────────
# => # │ date │ count
# => ───┼────────────┼────────────────
# => 0 │ 2022-03-01 │ [table 3 rows]
# => 1 │ 2022-02-28 │ [table 8 rows]
# => 2 │ 2022-02-27 │ [table 8 rows]
# => 3 │ 2022-02-26 │ [table 5 rows]
# => 4 │ 2022-02-25 │ [table 1 row]
# => ───┴────────────┴────────────────
现在试试
where 怎么样？只显示不到一年前的记录。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | where ($it.date > ((date now) - 365day))
# => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬──────────────
# => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date
# => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼─────────────────────────┼──────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago
# => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │
# => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │
# => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │
# => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 21 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │
# => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │
# => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │
# => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ message for some math │ │ │
# => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │
# => 7 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 9 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago
# => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │
# => 10 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │
# => 11 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │
# => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │
# => 13 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │
# => 14 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │
# => 15 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 16 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │
# => 17 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 18 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 19 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │
# => 20 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │
# => 21 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │
# => 22 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │
# => 23 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │
# => 24 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago
# => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────
# => ...
或者甚至显示我在过去 7 天内的所有提交。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD -n 25 | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | where ($it.date > ((date now) - 7day))
# => ────┬──────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────┬──────────────
# => # │ commit │ subject │ name │ email │ date
# => ────┼──────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────┼──────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Update some examples │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ 7 hours ago
# => │ │ and docs (#4682) │ │ │
# => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Move to latest stable │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ crossterm, with fix │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4684) │ │ │
# => 2 │ ece5e7db │ dataframe list command │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 8 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4681) │ │ l.com │
# => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Add binary literals │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 21 hours ago
# => │ │ (#4680) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Fix alias in │ Luca Trevisani │ lucatrv@hotmail.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ `docs/sample_config/con │ │ │
# => │ │ fig.toml` │ │ │
# => │ │ (#4669) │ │ │
# => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Fix open ended ranges │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ (#4677) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Fix unsupported type │ Justin Ma │ hustcer@outlook.com │ a day ago
# => │ │ message for some math │ │ │
# => │ │ related commands (#4672) │ │ │
# => 7 │ 0924975b │ Use default_config.nu │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ by default (#4675) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Add back in default │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ keybindings (#4673) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 9 │ eec17304 │ Add profiling build │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ a day ago
# => │ │ profile and symbol strip │ │ ly.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4630) │ │ │
# => 10 │ 10364c4f │ don't use table │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ a day ago
# => │ │ compaction in to nuon if │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ not a table (#4671) │ │ │
# => 11 │ ef70c8db │ Date parse refactor │ Jonathan Moore │ jtm170330@utdallas.edu │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4661) │ │ │
# => 12 │ 0f437589 │ add last exit code to │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ starship parameters │ │ reply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4670) │ │ │
# => 13 │ 796d4920 │ add char separators │ Darren Schroeder │ 343840+fdncred@users.no │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ (#4667) │ │ reply.github.com │
# => 14 │ 78192100 │ Add shortcircuiting │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ boolean operators │ │ eply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4668) │ │ │
# => 15 │ 4ebbe07d │ Polars upgrade (#4665) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 16 │ 10ceac99 │ menu keybindings in │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ default file (#4651) │ │ l.com │
# => 17 │ 446c2aab │ Lets internals also │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ have exit codes (#4664) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => 18 │ 995757c0 │ flags for find (#4663) │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 2 days ago
# => │ │ │ │ l.com │
# => 19 │ 799fa984 │ Update reedline, revert │ Stefan Holderbach │ sholderbach@users.norep │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ crossterm (#4657) │ │ ly.github.com │
# => 20 │ d2bd71d2 │ add LAST_EXIT_CODE │ LordMZTE │ lord@mzte.de │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ variable (#4655) │ │ │
# => 21 │ 11bc0565 │ Find with regex flag │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4649) │ │ l.com │
# => 22 │ 3eca43c0 │ Plugins without file │ Fernando Herrera │ fernando.j.herrera@gmai │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ (#4650) │ │ l.com │
# => 23 │ ed46f0ea │ fix: add missing │ Jae-Heon Ji │ 32578710+jaeheonji@user │ 3 days ago
# => │ │ metadata for `ls_colors` │ │ s.noreply.github.com │
# => │ │ (#4603) │ │ │
# => 24 │ 0c3ea636 │ Add support for stderr │ Sophia │ 547158+sophiajt@users.nor │ 4 days ago
# => │ │ and exit code (#4647) │ │ eply.github.com │
# => ────┴──────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴──────────────
现在，有了 365 天的数据切片，让我们
group-by 名称，其中提交不到一年。这个表有很多列，所以不可读。然而，如果我们
group-by 名称并
transpose 表，事情会看起来更清晰。
Pivot 将行转换为列或将列转换为行。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | where ($it.date > ((date now) - 365day)) | group-by name | transpose
# => ─────┬─────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────
# => # │ column0 │ column1
# => ─────┼─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────
# => 0 │ Justin Ma │ [table 21 rows]
# => 1 │ Sophia │ [table 851 rows]
# => 2 │ Fernando Herrera │ [table 176 rows]
# => 3 │ Luca Trevisani │ [table 1 row]
# => 4 │ Stefan Holderbach │ [table 19 rows]
# => 5 │ Jonathan Moore │ [table 2 rows]
# => 6 │ Darren Schroeder │ [table 242 rows]
# => 7 │ LordMZTE │ [table 1 row]
# => 8 │ Jae-Heon Ji │ [table 10 rows]
# => 9 │ zkldi │ [table 1 row]
# => 10 │ Michael Angerman │ [table 61 rows]
# => ...
旁注：如果你碰巧遇到错误，请注意错误消息。例如，这个错误意味着从
git log 返回的数据在某种程度上是不完整的。具体来说，缺少日期列。我见过 git 命令在 Windows 上完美工作，但在 Linux 或 Mac 上根本不工作。我不确定为什么。如果你遇到这个问题，一个简单的临时避免方法是限制
git log 结果为一定数量，比如
git log -n 100。
error: Unknown column
┌─ shell:1:124
│
1 │ git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | where ($it.date > ((date now) - 365day))
│ ^^^^
│ │
│ There isn't a column named 'date'
│ Perhaps you meant 'commit'? Columns available: commit, subject
这里有一个处理这个错误的技巧。我们有一个
do 命令，它有一个
--ignore_errors 参数。如果上面的例子出现错误，你可以这样使用它。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | do -i { split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date } | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | where ($it.date > ((date now) - 365day)) | group-by name | transpose
现在，回到解析。 如果我们加入
sort-by 和
reverse 命令作为额外的措施呢？另外，我们在那里的时候，让我们摆脱
[table 21 rows] 这个东西。我们通过对 column1 的每一行使用
length 命令来做到这一点。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | where ($it.date > ((date now) - 365day)) | group-by name | transpose | upsert column1 {|c| $c.column1 | length} | sort-by column1 | reverse
# => ─────┬─────────────────────────────────┬─────────
# => # │ column0 │ column1
# => ─────┼─────────────────────────────────┼─────────
# => 0 │ Sophia │ 851
# => 1 │ Darren Schroeder │ 242
# => 2 │ Fernando Herrera │ 176
# => 3 │ Jakub Žádník │ 136
# => 4 │ Michael Angerman │ 61
# => 5 │ Andrés N. Robalino │ 29
# => 6 │ Luccas Mateus │ 27
# => 7 │ Stefan Stanciulescu │ 27
# => 8 │ Sophia Turner │ 23
# => 9 │ Tanishq Kancharla │ 21
# => 10 │ Justin Ma │ 21
# => 11 │ onthebridgetonowhere │ 20
# => 12 │ xiuxiu62 │ 19
# => ...
这仍然是很多数据，所以让我们只看前 10 名，并使用
rename 命令来命名列。我们也可以使用
transpose 命令提供列名。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | group-by name | transpose | upsert column1 {|c| $c.column1 | length} | sort-by column1 | rename name commits | reverse | first 10
# => ───┬────────────────────┬─────────
# => # │ name │ commits
# => ───┼────────────────────┼─────────
# => 0 │ Sophia Turner │ 1420
# => 1 │ Sophia │ 851
# => 2 │ Andrés N. Robalino │ 383
# => 3 │ Darren Schroeder │ 380
# => 4 │ Fernando Herrera │ 176
# => 5 │ Yehuda Katz │ 165
# => 6 │ Jakub Žádník │ 140
# => 7 │ Joseph T. Lyons │ 87
# => 8 │ Michael Angerman │ 71
# => 9 │ Jason Gedge │ 67
# => ───┴────────────────────┴─────────
这就是了。前 10 名提交者，我们在解析过程中学到了一点东西。
这里有一个鲜为人知的命令。也许你不想让你的表从 0 开始编号。这里有一个用
table 命令改变它的方法。
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%s»¦«%aN»¦«%aE»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" commit subject name email date | upsert date {|d| $d.date | into datetime} | group-by name | transpose | upsert column1 {|c| $c.column1 | length} | sort-by column1 | rename name commits | reverse | first 10 | table -i 1
# => ────┬────────────────────┬─────────
# => # │ name │ commits
# => ────┼────────────────────┼─────────
# => 1 │ Sophia Turner │ 1420
# => 2 │ Sophia │ 851
# => 3 │ Andrés N. Robalino │ 383
# => 4 │ Darren Schroeder │ 380
# => 5 │ Fernando Herrera │ 176
# => 6 │ Yehuda Katz │ 165
# => 7 │ Jakub Žádník │ 140
# => 8 │ Joseph T. Lyons │ 87
# => 9 │ Michael Angerman │ 71
# => 10 │ Jason Gedge │ 67
创建于 2020 年 11 月 9 日，使用 Windows 10 上的 Nushell。 更新于 2022 年 3 月 1 日，使用 Windows 10 上的 Nushell。
|key
|value
|version
|0.59.0
|branch
|main
|short_commit
|b09acdb7
|commit_hash
|b09acdb7f98ec9694cfb223222577bc02ebba4a4
|commit_date
|2022-02-28 15:14:33 +00:00
|build_os
|windows-x86_64
|rust_version
|rustc 1.59.0 (9d1b2106e 2022-02-23)
|rust_channel
|stable-x86_64-pc-windows-msvc
|cargo_version
|cargo 1.59.0 (49d8809dc 2022-02-10)
|pkg_version
|0.59.0
|build_time
|2022-02-28 16:16:00 -06:00
|build_rust_channel
|debug
|features
|dataframe, default, trash, which, zip
|installed_plugins
|gstat